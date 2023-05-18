NACHES — Seniors Kyleigh Ross and Jaden Gunter, co-players of the year in the West Division for Naches Valley, made the most of the final game on their home field on Thursday.
Ross clubbed a three-run home run and pitched a complete game while Gunter was 2-for-3 with a double, triple, two runs scored and three RBI as Naches Valley rolled to a 19-3 victory over Connell in the first round of the SCAC district softball tournament.
The Rangers (14-4) play Kiona-Benton in Saturday’s semifinals at Connell.
College Place and Royal will meet in the other semifinal. The top three teams advance to state.
NV highlights: Kyleigh Ross 1-3, HR, 3 RBI, 4 IP, 2 ER, 0 BB, 3 K; Jaden Gunter 2-3, 2b, 3b, 2 runs, 3 RBI; Emma Snyder 2-3, 2b, 2 runs, 2 RBI; Addi VanWagoner 4 runs; Alaina Mallonee 1-2, 3 runs.
COLLEGE PLACE 6, ZILLAH 4: At Zillah, freshman Sadie Anderson drove in three of the Leopards’ four runs in the first-round setback.
The tournament moves to Connell on Saturday and Zillah (12-9) will face Wahluke in the loser-out round at 10 a.m. while Wapato plays Connell.
In Thursday’s other games, Royal defeated Wahluke 15-0 and Kiona-Benton topped Wapato 17-0.
Zillah highlights: Emma Flood 2-4, 2b, BB, RBI; Sadie Anderson 2-4, 2b, 3 RBI.
MEETINGS
State track trio at Monday QBs
Scott Wells, director of the state 1A, 2B and 1B track and field meets that will be held May 25-27 at Zaepfel Stadium, and assistant meet directors Sarah Cordova, Yakima School District athletic director, and Paul Stephens, Eisenhower AD, will be featured guests of the Monday Morning Quarterback Club at its luncheon next week.
The meeting starts at 11:45 a.m. Monday in the Players Club Lounge at Suntides Golf Course. Lunch service is available, and the public is invited.
