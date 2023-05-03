CONNELL — Naches Valley's girls 4x400 took over the Class 1A state lead at a five-team SCAC track and field meet on Wednesday.
The team of Audrey Smith, Katrina Feriante, Olive Clark and Allison Smith clocked 4:09.56, which is also a Valley best.
Clark also won the 800 and 1,600 in season-best times, and Audrey Smith reached 16-11.5 in the long jump.
Zillah's Mia Hicks won the 100 in 12.56, anchored the Leopards to a season-best 51.67 in the 4x100 and upped her career best in the triple jump to 36-4.
In the boys meet, Zillah's Carson Favilla swept the 100, 200 and 400 and ran on the first-place 4x400.
BOYS
100: Carson Favilla (Z) 11.32. 200: Favilla (Z) 23.20. 400: Favilla (Z) 51.45, Brayden Anderson (Z) 51.51. 800: Jason Blass (Wah) 2:07.77. 1600: Angel Jimenez (Wah) 4:54.99. 3200: Quinn Jones (NV) 10:21.11. 110H: Jackson Price (Co) 17.50. 300H: Gavin George (NV) 43.58. 4x100: Connell 44.73. 4x400: Zillah 3:36.34.
Shot: Cade Clyde (Co) 50-4.5. Disc: Nathan Chavez (Co) 121-10. Jav: Kellen Riner (Co) 159-9. HJ: Brayan Calvario (Wah) 6-0. PV: Tucker Stephens (NV) 11-0. LJ: Chase Nielson (Co) 20-6. TJ: Nielson (Co) 40-7.
GIRLS
100: Mia Hicks (Z) 12.56. 200: Aysia Garcia (Z) 26.99. 400: Emilee Van Buren (Co) 1:01.87. 800: Olive Clark (NV) 2:22.25, Katrina Feriante (NV) 2:27.69. 1600: Clark (NV) 5:15.02, Brooke Miles (NV) 5:29.40. 3200: Taryn Huck (NV) 12:56.60. 100H: Brandy Ferguson (Co) 17.77. 300H: Ferguson (Co) 53.89. 4x100: Zillah 51.67. 4x200: Connell 1:53.67. 4x400: Naches Valley 4:09.56.
Shot: Hannah Clements (NV) 29-6. Disc: Clements (NV) 113-0. Jav: Daisy Barajas (Wah) 92-10. HJ: Jenna Baugh (KB) 4-10. PV: Kayla Krueger (NV) 9-0. LJ: Audrey Smith (NV) 16-11.5, Hicks (Z) 16-7. TJ: Hicks (Z) 36-4.
-
EWAC
At Kittitas
BOYS
100: Josh Rosbach (K) 11.60. 200: Rosbach (K) 23.42. 400: Brody Stewart (K) 55.11. 800: Edgar Sanchez (K) 2:17.91. 1600: Jayden Connolly (H) 5:25.83. 3200: Jake Emmans (H) 12:29.17. 110H: Ronan Stewart (K) 18.89. 300H: Stewart (K) 47.64. 4x100: Kittitas 44.84. 4x400: Kittitas 3:50.21.
Shot: Travis Sloan (Bur) 37-11. Disc: Mac Williams (CE) 114-5. Jav: Doug Varnum (K) 152-0. LJ: Jonathan Marin (K) 17-8. TJ: Afton Thelander (Bur) 37-8.
GIRLS
100: Gracie Glondo (CE) 13.83. 200: Jazmine Sargent (H) 30.75. 400: Agathi Sugarman (H) 1:10.05. 800: Anna Ellis (WWV) 3:07.86. 1600: Ellis (WWV) 6:43.34. 3200: Danika Larson (WWV) 17:09.10. 100H: Grace Weeda (CE) 17.79. 300H: Marlee Paget (Bur) 50.17. 4x100: WWV 57.14. 4x200: WWV 2:00.67. 4x400: Highland 4:53.42.
Shot: Keegan Wolfsberger (WS) 32-5. Disc: Maggie Wersland (CE) 77-6. Jav: Glondo (CE) 104-1. HJ: Glondo (CE) 4-10. LJ: Paget (Bur) 14-9. TJ: Kienna Stepper (WWV) 31-7.5.
-
SOFTBALL
NONLEAGUE
SELAH 9, WEST VALLEY 7: At Selah, the Vikings rallied from a 7-2 deficit and will take a 10-game win streak into the postseason.
Lauren Thomas had two doubles, two runs scored and two RBI and Avery Brewer pitched five-plus innings with seven strikeouts for Selah (8-4, 12-8), which will open play in the CWAC district tournament on May 11.
Linnea Butler hit a two-run homer for West Valley (8-2, 10-7), which hosts Moses Lake for a CBBN doubleheader on Friday.
Highlights: Kenidee Holden (WV) 2-2, 2b, 2 runs; Linnea Butler (WV) 1-3, HR, run, 2 RBI; Danika Gaethle (WV) 4-4, 2b, run, 2 RBI; Avery Brewer (S) 5.2 IP, 3 hits, 1 ER, 2 BB, 7 K; Lauren Thomas (S) 2-4, 2 2b, 2 runs, 2 RBI; Laci Ross (S) 1-4, 2b, 2 runs, RBI; Maddie Telles (S) 2-4, run, RBI; Kyra Ruddick (S) 1-3, 2 RBI; Brynn Pendleton (S) 1-3, run, RBI.
-
KITTITAS 16-12, TRI-CITIES PREP 1-6: At Kittitas, Ava Both was 3-for-4 in the second game with a double, home run, three runs scored and three RBI for the Coyotes (10-7), who host Cashmere on Thursday.
In other games, Cle Elum swept Liberty Bell 17-5 and 17-0.
Highlights — Game 1: Rillee Huber 3-4, 2b, 4 runs, 3 RBI; Aubree Knudson-Brown 2-3, 3 runs, RBI; Reyse Phillips 1-3, 3 runs; Shakina Miller 2-3, run, 2 RBI. Game 2: Ava Both 3-4, 2b, HR, 3 runs, 3 RBI; Lilly Faubion 3-3, 2 runs, 2 RBI; Aubree Knudson Brown 1-1, run.
-
BASEBALL
NONLEAGUE
CLE ELUM 8-6, LIBERTY BELL 1-3: At Liberty Bell, Max Dearing had three extra-base hits and drove in four runs for the day and pitched six-plus innings in the second game for the Warriors.
Caleb Bogart went the distance in the opener with 10 strikeouts for Cle Elum (6-0, 17-1), which hosts Highland on Saturday to close out EWAC West play.
CE highlights — Game 1: Caleb Bogart CG, 7 IP, 3 hits, 3 BB, 10 K, 2-4, sb, 2 runs; Max Dearing 2-3, 2b, 3b, 2 runs, 3 RBI; Glen Franklin 2-3, 2 runs; Joel Kelly 1-2, 2 RBI; Clay Titus 2-4, 2 RBI. Game 2: Max Dearing 6.2 IP, 3 hits, 0 ER, 4 BB, 4 K, 1-3, 3b, RBI; Joel Kelly 1-3, 2b, RBI; Glen Franklin 1-4, 2 runs.
-
TRI-CITIES PREP 11-11, KITTITAS 2-0: At Kittitas, Gabe Carlson tripled and threw three innings allowing just one hit in the second game for the Coyotes (10-9), who open play in the district tournament on Tuesday.
Highlights — Game 1: Conner Coles 2-3, sb, run; Hunter Smith 1-4, run, RBI. Game 2: Gabe Carlson 1-3, 3b, 3 IP, 1 hit, 1 BB, 1 K; Terry Huber 1-3, 3b.
