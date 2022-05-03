NACHES — It took some doing to secure the first game, but Naches Valley finished an 8-0 run through SCAC West baseball on Tuesday with a home sweep over Zillah.
The Rangers scored two runs in the sixth inning to tie the opener 7-7 and then Cameron Young plated the winning run on Garren Gooler’s sacrifice fly in the ninth en route to an 8-7, 15-3 sweep.
Gooler drove in five runs for the day and pitched a complete game in the second contest for Naches Valley, which improved to 15-5 and will host a first-round district game on May 10.
Zillah finished 3-5 in the West along with La Salle and both teams will travel for their first-round games on May 10.
Highlights — Game 1: A Johnson (Z) 3-4, 2 runs, RBI; C Leyman (Z) 2-5, 2b, 2 runs, RBI; Garren Gooler (NV) 1-4, 3b, run, 3 RBI; Jaden Zimmerman (NV) 2-4, 2b, run, RBI; Leif Van Doren (NV) 2-4, run; Cameron Young (NV) 3 runs, RBI. Game 2: Leyman (Z) 2-3, 2b, run, RBI; Zimmerman (NV) 2-2, 2b, run, 2 RBI; Thane Denny (NV) 2-3, 2b, run, RBI; Logan Stevenson (NV) 1-3, 2 runs, 2 RBI; Porter Abrams (NV) 1-3, 3 runs, RBI; Gooler (NV) CG, 5 IP, 2 ER, 0 BB, 2 K, 2-3, 2 runs, 2 RBI.
-
TOPPENISH 10-16, WAPATO 3-1: At Wapato, Caden Garcia pitched a five-inning no-hitter with eight strikeouts in the second game and Joel Godina had five hits and six runs scored for the day as the Wildcats finished 6-2 in the West and 12-8 overall for the regular season.
Toppenish has the West’s No. 2 district seed and will host a first-round game on May 10.
Highlights — Game 1: Joel Godina (T) 2-5, 2b, 2 RBI, 3 runs; Dakoda Bauer (T) 3-5, 2 2b, RBI, 3 runs; Edgar Bustillos (T) 1-2, 2b, 2 runs; Jeremy Flores (T) 6.0 IP, 0 ER, 6 hits, 7 K; Brandon Cota (W) 3-3, 2 RBI, run. Game 2: Joel Godina (T) 3-4, RBI, 3 runs; Luciano Cortes (T) 2-4, 2b, run; Nico Ramos (T) 3-4, 3 runs; Julian Saiz (T) 3-4, 2b, 2 RBI, 3 runs; Caden Garcia (T) CG, 5.0 IP, 0 ER, 0 Hits, 8 K.
-
CBBN
WEST VALLEY 13, DAVIS 1: At West Valley, Tommy Meluskey pitched four hitless innings with 10 strikeouts and Jackson May was 3-for-4 with a triple and four RBI as the Rams clinched the league title and No. 1 seed in the district tournament with their 15th straight win. West Valley (15-1, 17-1) will finish the regular season on Friday with a doubleheader at Davis.
Moses Lake, which WV swept last week, moved to 13-3 in league with a 9-0 win at Sunnyside.
Also on Tuesday, Eastmont edged Eisenhower 3-1.
Highlights: Tommy Meluskey (WV) 4 IP, 0 hits, 2 BB, 10 K, 3-3, run; Jackson May (WV) 3-4, 3b, run, 4 RBI; John Sullivan (WV) 2-4, 2b, 2 runs, 2 RBI; Drew Johnson (WV) 2-3, 3 runs, RBI; Steven Johnson (WV) run, 2 RBI; Isaac Froula (WV) 1-3, run, RBI.
-
CWAC
EAST VALLEY 7, OTHELLO 6: At East Valley, resuming a rained out game from Saturday, the Red Devils earned the No. 5 seed to the district tournament and will face the same opponent on Thursday, traveling to No. 4 Othello for a first-round game.
Garin Gurtler was 3-for-4 with two doubles and two runs scored and Easton Hyatt and Mason Bailey had two RBI each for East Valley (4-8, 10-9).
Grandview (4-8, 10-9) has the No. 6 seed and will play at No. 3 Ellensburg in Thursday’s other opener.
EV highlights: Garin Gurtler 3-4, 2 2b, 2 runs; Easton Hyatt 2 RBI; Mason Bailey 1-2, run, 2 RBI; Brayden Palmateer 2 runs; Kaden Taylor 1-4, 2 RBI, 4.1 IP, 2 ER, 5 K; Nick Field 2.2 IP, 0 hits.
-
NONLEAGUE
LA SALLE 25-9, WAHLUKE 4-0: At La Salle, Eddie Messer was 5-for-7 for the day with a double, triple, eight runs scored and six RBI and Justus Barker struck out 12 in the second game for the Lightning, which will travel for a district playoff game next week.
Highlights — Game 1: Justus Barker 2-4, 2b, 4 runs, 4 RBI; Eddie Messer 2-3, 2b, 5 runs, 3 RBI; David Rios 1-2, 2b, 3 runs, 3 RBI, 4 IP, 3 ER, 1 BB, 5 K; Jacob Rettig 4-5, 2b, 5 runs, RBI. Game 2: Barker 6.2 IP, 2 hits, 4 BB, 12 K; Messer 3-4, 3b, 3 runs, 3 RBI; Andrew Mauch 2-4, 2b, run.
-
BOYS SOCCER
CBBN
EISENHOWER 2, DAVIS 1 (SO): At Davis, Corbin Herrera scored the game’s first goal and Ivan Flores converted the game-winning penalty kick to help the Cadets knock off their crosstown rivals. They’ll finish the regular season at home against Moses Lake while Davis hosts West Valley on Friday.
Elsewhere in the league, Eastmont beat West Valley 5-1.
First half: 1, Ike, Corbin Herrera (Ivan Flores), 38:00.
Second half: 2, Davis, Damian Barajas (PK), 67:00.
Saves: Caleb Coronel (Ike) 6; Alexander Capi (D) 4.
Shootout: Ike 5 (Herrera, Aidan Amador, Brayan Montes, Josue Lopez, Flores), Davis 4 (Ezra Ochoa, Barajas, Noe Garfias, Juan Diaz).
-
CWAC DISTRICT
SELAH 3, GRANDVIEW 2: At Grandview, Abdurahim Leigh scored twice, including the game-winner in the 75th minute, to send the Vikings to a semifinal matchup at Othello on Thursday. Clayton Westfall-Zahler made five saves for Selah in a match that was scoreless for 64 minutes.
Grandview will go on the road to play the loser of Thursday’s other semifinal between East Valley and Ephrata in a loser-out match on Saturday. Ephrata knocked off Ellensburg 1-0 Tuesday to send the Bulldogs to a loser-out match against the loser of the Selah-Othello semifinal.
First half: No goals.
Second half: 1, Selah, Abdurahim Leigh (Caden McNett), 65:00; 2, Grandview, 68:00; 3, Selah, Mason Martin (Caden McNett), 69:00; 4, Selah, Leigh (Nico Rodriguez-Burdeaux), 75:00; 5, Grandview, 78:00.
Saves: Clayton Westfall (S) 5; Grandview 2.
-
SOFTBALL
NONLEAGUE
WEST VALLEY 17, DAVIS 1: At Davis, Linnea Butler, Katie Arnold and Kaitlyn Leaverton had three hits apiece for the Rams (5-3, 7-7), who host Davis for a league doubleheader on Friday.
WV highlights: Linnea Butler 3-3, 2 runs, 2 RBI; Katie Arnold 3-5, 2b, run, 2 RBI; Kaitlyn Leaverton 3-4, run, RBI; Ryder Prather 2-4, 2 runs, 2 RBI; Haley Betterton 1-3, 2 runs, 2 RBI; Anika Garcia 1-3, 2b, 3 runs, 2 RBI; Maris Barbee 1-2, 2b, RBI; Evka Ball 3 runs.
-
WAPATO 17-14, GRANGER 6-4: At Wapato, pitcher Ari Castro collected 11 strikeouts for the day for the Wolves, including striking out the side to end the first game. Rachel Camacho walked four times and scored three runs for Wapato in the first game.
The Wolves host Toppenish for a SCAC West twin bill on Thursday.
-
EWAC EAST
MABTON 12-11, BURBANK 5-4: At Burbank, Giselle Garzon collected six hits for the day while Malloree Simpson struck out 19 as the Vikings leveled their East record at 2-2.
Highlights — Game 1: Keirrah Roettger 2-5, 2b, 2 RBI; Trinity Barajas 3-5; Jentry Simpson 3-5, 3b, RBI; Malloree Simpson 3-3, 2b, 2 HR, 4 RBI, CG, 10 K; Giselle Garzon 2-4, RBI; Aracely Reyna 2-5, RBI; Amy Moreno 2-3, 2b, RBI. Game 2: Barajas 3-5; Garzon 4-5, 3 RBI; J. Simpson 3-4, 3b, RBI; Moreno 2-4, 2b, RBI; Reyna 2-4, 2b, 2 RBI; M. Simpson CG, 9 K.
-
TENNIS
CBBN
West Valley boys 7, Davis 0
Singles: Henry Preacher (WV) d. Matthew Bethel 6-0, 6-0; Alexander Garcia-Widmer d. Aldo Valencia 6-0, 6-0; Dhruv Kumar (WV) d. Adam LaMarche 6-2, 6-2; Yaani Shah (WV) d. Raul Meza 6-1, 6-3.
Doubles: Kel Griffiths-Nolan Preacher (WV) d. Lucas Tweedy-Charles Miranda 7-5, 6-2; Joshua Raj-Will Rojan (WV) d. Cesar Cerventes-Alex Lascar 6-3, 6-3; Max Fleming-Kai Padilla (WV) d. Brigdon Feen-Liam Hill 6-0, 6-1.
West Valley girls 7, Davis 0
Singles: Ivy Tweedy (WV) d. Carly Mattson 6-2, 6-0; Gracie Joffs (WV) d. Yahayra Ruiz 6-0, 6-0; Hailey Murdock (WV) d. Doreen Suarez 6-2, 6-0; Kayla Maison (WV) d. Catarina Copeland 6-0, 6-0.
Doubles: Ellie Tweedy-Maddie Pickett (WV) d. Anya Boughton-Cleo Kuk 6-0, 6-0; Swasti Tiwari-Ahlyah Basmeh (WV) d. Karen Madrigal-Jhanet Pascual 6-2, 6-0; Hollis Bendall-Makenzie Hebdon (WV) d. Anabeth Montemayor-Maria Vargas 6-0, 6-0.
-
CWAC
Selah girls 5, Grandview 0
Singles: Lotte Steinbach (S) d. Liliana Espindola 6-0, 6-0; Macie Ladd (S) d. Alyssa Van Tress 6-1, 6-0.
Doubles: Addison Ladd-Maya Hall (S) d. Lauralia Montelongo-Solis-Kiana Sanchez 6-2, 6-1; Janae Hall-Gabby Young (S) d. Geselle Razo-Kimberly Palacios 6-4, 6-1; Jenna Bond-Sarah Tamblyn (S) d. Mercedes Garcia-Cynthia Sotelo 6-4, 6-1.
Selah boys 4, Grandview 1
Singles: Kellam Adams (S0 6-1, 6-1; Jordan Hernandez (G) d. Isaac Merrell 7-6(7), 6-2.
Doubles: Malachi Young-Quentin Garretson (S) d. Christian Sanchez-Joseph Alaniz 6-0, 6-0; Selah f.; Selah f.
-
Ephrata boys 4, East Valley 1
Singles: Kyle Stewart (Eph) d. Jacob Walser 6-1, 6-3; Josh Mullings (Eph) d. Logan Basford 6-0, 6-0.
Doubles: Jobe VanHeusden—Chase Addink (Eph) d. Ian Larkin—Ranne Meloy 6-1, 6-0; Leo Lopez—Santino McDonnell (Eph) d. Dallas DeBlasio—Rylan Kozma 6-7 (6-8), 6-3, 7-6 (7-5); Brady Locke—Teegan Hooper (EV) d. Powell Ahmann—Jackson Addink 3-6, 7-6 (7-3), 6-4.
Ephrata girls 5, East Valley 0
Singles: Lexi Diem (Eph) d. Jasmine Shipley 6-0, 6-4; Emily Pugh (Eph) d. Rachel Jensen 6-4, 6-2.
Doubles: Addie Mills—Kacie Shannon (Eph) d. Taylor Calhoun—Mai Mesler 6-1, 6-0; Anna Pugh—Molly Evanson (Eph) d. Emily Knautz—Delaney Gibbons 6-1, 6-4; McKell Johns—Campbell Grizzel (Eph) d. Ceci Mendoza—Jalee Anderson 6-3, 6-3.
-
SCAC-EWAC
Wapato girls 3, Naches Valley 2
Singles: Jennifer Marcial (W) d. Sarah Busey 6-2, 6-1; Ellen Shinn (NV) d. Kellie Martin 6-3, 6-0.
Doubles: Crystal Colin-Logan Howell (W) d. Maddy Jewett-Bella Rowe 7-5, 6-2; Cambria Wright-Lexi Harris (NV) d. Mya Morales-Sierra Rodriguez 6-4, 5-7, 6-4; Diana Nunez-Tionnae Polk (W) d. Natalie Jacobs-Kendra Sanchez 6-0, 6-1.
Wapato boys 5, Naches Valley 0
Doubles: Juan Hernandez-Eduardo Ramirez (W) d. Nathan Beuchane-Luke Stevens 6-2, 6-2. Wapato won all other matches by forfeit.
-
Goldendale boys 3, La Salle 2
Singles: Max Christensen (G) d. Jackson Dhane 6-4, 6-4; Eli Golding (G) d. Noah Sauer 6-4, 7-5.
Doubles: Kyden Blunt-Sam McCandless (G) d. Aiden Bleisner-Nathan Do 4-6, 6-4, 6-4; Dominick Tamez-Ethan Britt (LS) d. Tristin Toledo-Rogen Bothamley 6-3, 6-1; Garrett Judd-Markus Berger (LS) d. Jacob Harris-Logan Speer 7-5, 7-5.
La Salle girls 2, Goldendale 1
Singles: No matches.
Doubles: Annika Richardson-Isabella Alegria (LS) d. Taylor Beam-Gwen Gilliam 6-2, 6-1; Lizzy Hedges-Jeslyn Berry (G) d. Geneviere McCoy-Mikayla Mendoza 6-1, 6-4; Rosa Alcala-Alaina Heneghen (LS) d. Logan Armstrong-Ruby Russell 6-1, 6-0.
-
Toppenish girls 4, Highland 1
Singles: Lucia Martinez Leal (H) d. Maria Cervantes 6-0, 6-0; Viviane Ochoa (T) d. Ashley Gonzalez 6-1, 6-0.
Doubles: Karen Romero-Norma Gomez (T) d. Maddie Monson-Carol Gevea Jimenez 6-2, 6-3; Paola Parbol-Jessica Wesley (T) d. Jackie Ceja Flores-Yazmin Flores 6-1, 6-2; Alyssa Gonzalez-Alexa Alvarado (T) d. Maria Jacobson-Josie Diaz 6-2, 6-2.
-
Granger boys 4, College Place 1
Singles: Mason Willwand (CP) d. Arthur Heckert 2-6, 6-2, 7-5; Fernando Romero (G) d. Vasty Lava 6-1, 6-1.
Doubles: AJ Cardenas-Adam Asher (G) d. Gabe Fazzari-Curtis Reeves 6-1, 6-0; Kenyon Slade-Enrique Aldaco (G) f.; Eden Asher-Paul Stewart (G) f.
College Place girls 4, Granger 1
Singles: Sumi Leavell (CP) d. Idaly Cardoza 6-1, 6-0; Tiana Tran (CP) f.
Doubles: Mia Ferraro-Grace Casagrande (CP) d. Jasslyn Ramos-Eliana Rios 6-4, 6-1; Marian Alaniz-Hannah Valenzuela (G) d. Veronica Sierra-Emma Morash 6-0, 6-0; Karen Perez-Katherine Avila (CP) d. Brissa Solis-Jessika Arceo 6-0, 6-1.
-
Royal boys 4, Zillah 1
Singles: Samuel Santos (Z) lost 6-0, 6-0; Gerardo Lopez (Z) lost 6-1, 6-0.
Doubles: Coy Crowther-Trevor Crowther (Z) lost 6-3, 6-2; Ricardo Sanchez-Xavier Smith (Z) d. Royal 3-6, 6-4, 6-2.
Royal girls 5, Zillah 0
Doubles: Karen Martinez-Mikayela Fernandez (Z) lost 6-3, 6-1; Zitralidt Rangel-Saray Rangel (Z) lost 6-0, 6-0. Royal won all others by forfeit.
-
GOLF
CBBN
BOYS POD
Team scores: Eastmont edged West Valley by one stroke at Wenatchee Country Club.
WV highlights: Brady Komstadius 78, Bradley Hammermiester 80, Trey LeCheminant 84, Ryker Wilburn 92, Kaden Friesz 92, Ethan Froula 100.
-
CWAC
BOYS POD
Team scores: Ephrata 346, East Valley 375, Othello 379, Selah 385, Ellensburg 400, Grandview 420, Prosser inc.
Winner: TJ Murdock (O) 79, at Othello GC. Local highlights: Travis Hoffard (G) 81, Khale Calhoun (EV) 85, Noah Nealey (Ell) 86, Bristen Brown (S) 91, Alex Gout (EV) 92, Beaudry Benedetti (EV) 93, Carson Dielemen (S) 94, Drew Lukas (S) 97, Daniel Yangas (Ell) 98.
-
SCAC
At Yakima CC
Teams: Zillah, Toppenish, La Salle, Wapato.
Boys leaders: Dallin Kibbe (Z) 74, Rocco Clark (T) 93, Luke Moore (Z) and Colton Rutherford (Z) 99, Vincent Santucci (LS) 100.
Girls leaders: Marisa Tillequots (W) and Quincey Abrams (LS) 104, Delaney Allan (LS) 110, Alyx Luke (W) 113.
