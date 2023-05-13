CONNELL — In a tense low-scoring duel when hits were few, Logan Stevenson made the most of his.
Locked in a 1-1 tie with Toppenish in the bottom of the sixth inning, the Naches Valley senior singled, stole second, took third on a pitch in the dirt and then scored the go-ahead run on an errant throw as the Rangers earned the SCAC district title with a 2-1 victory on Saturday.
Starter Andrew Boyer went six innings to get the hard-earned win with eight strikeouts and Landen Cuyle pitched a clean seventh for the save to send the Rangers into the Class 1A state playoffs with a 13-game winning streak.
Toppenish starter Julian Godina did his part, holding NV's potent offense to four hits while striking out five.
Naches Valley (21-2) and Toppenish (17-5) will be joined by College Place, which defeated Kiona-Benton and Royal on Saturday to place third, in the 1A state tournament. Seedings and pairings will be announced by the WIAA on Sunday.
In Saturday's earlier loser-out games, Royal beat La Salle 6-4.
Highlights: Julian Godina (T) 6 IP, 4 hits, 2 ER, 1 BB, 5 K; Luciano Cortez (T) 1-3, RBI; Andrew Boyer (NV) 6 IP, 3 hits, 1 ER, 4 BB, 8 K; Ty Moore (NV) 1-3, 3b, run; Logan Stevenson (NV) 1-3, run, sb, RBI; Landen Cuyle (NV) 1 IP, save, 0 hits, 1 K.
CWAC CROSSOVERS
GRANDVIEW 3, SHADLE PARK 2: At Shadle Park, Carlos Guillen pitched a four-hitter to lead the Greyhounds to the program's first state berth since 1991.
Guillen was also 2-for-3 with a run scored and Hunter Varela had two RBI for Grandview, which scored two runs in the first inning and led the entire game.
The Greyhounds (10-12) have won three consecutive loser-out games and will join Selah in the 2A state tournament next weekend.
Highlights: Carlos Guillen 2-3, run, CG, 7 IP, 4 hits, 1 ER, 2 BB, 7 K; Hunter Varela 1-3, 2 RBI; Devin Paeschke RBI.
CLARKSTON 4, ELLENSBURG 0: At Ellensburg, the Bulldogs matched Clarkston's five hits and drew four walks but could not cash in at Rotary Park, where the Bantams plated all four of their runs in the fifth inning.
Ty Estey pitched a complete game with seven strikeouts for Ellensburg, which ended its season at 16-7.
Highlights: Trace Green (C) 6.1 IP, 5 hits, 4 BB, 7 K, 1-2, run; Jackson Slagg (C) 1-3, run, 2 RBI; Ty Estey (E) CG, 7 IP, 5 hits, 2 ER, 1 BB, 7 K; Jonathan Rominger (E) 2-4, 2b.
EWAC DISTRICT
CLE ELUM 8, WARDEN 1: At Eisenhower, the Warriors avenged their first-round loss in the best possible way, clinching a state berth while ending Warden's season in the third-place game.
Caleb Bogart went the full seven innings with no walks and seven strikeouts and Sam Dearing had three RBI for Cle Elum (22-2), which won three consecutive loser-out games to secure a second straight trip to the 2B state playoffs.
CE highlights: Caleb Bogart CG, 7 IP, 7 hits, 0 ER, 0 BB, 7 K, 1-2, 2b, 3 runs; Sam Dearing 2-2, 3 RBI; Glen Franklin 1-3, run, 2 RBI; Joel Kelly 1-2, 2 runs.
CLE ELUM 14, KITTITAS 0: At Eisenhower, Max Dearing pitched a four-hit shutout with 10 strikeouts and was 3-for-4 and scored three runs as the Warriors eliminated Kittitas in the early afternoon.
CE highlights: Max Dearing CG, 6 IP, 4 hits, 4 BB, 10 K, 3-4, 3 runs, RBI; Clay Titus 1-3, run, 3 RBI; Sam Dearing run, 2 RBI; Joel Kelly 1-2, run, 2 RBI; Koen Stagner run, 2 RBI.
SOFTBALL
CWAC DISTRICT
SELAH 13, EPHRATA 2: At Ephrata, Dilynn Hite hit two home runs, including a grand slam, and finished with six RBI as the third-seeded Vikings rolled to a five-inning semifinal road victory on Saturday.
Avery Brewer threw a four-hitter with eight strikeouts and was 3-for-4 with a home run for Selah (14-8), which will play league champion Othello for the district title on Tuesday at Carlon Park at 6 p.m.
Highlights: Avery Brewer CG, 4 hits, 8 K, 3-4, HR, 2 runs, 2 RBI; Dilynn Hite 2-4, 2 HR, GS, 6 RBI; Lauren Thomas 2-4, 2 runs; Maddie Telles 2-3, RBI; Laci Ross 2-3, 2b, 2 runs; Ellie Urlacher 2-4, 2b, HR, 2 runs, 2 RBI; Kyra Ruddick 1-3, run, 2 RBI.
EAST VALLEY 12, PROSSER 1: At Othello, the Red Devils bounced back from a 9-5 semifinal loss to Othello with home runs from Tinley Taylor and Presley Weatherley. Madi Morrison threw a four-hitter in the loser-out game.
Weatherley had a home run and four RBI in both games for EV (14-8), which will play Ephrata on Tuesday at Carlon Park at 4 p.m. in a loser-out game.
EV highlights: Madi Morrison CG, 5 IP, 4 hits, 0 ER, 1 BB, 5 K, 1-3, 2 runs; Presley Weatherley 2-2, 2b, HR, 2 runs, 4 RBI; Tinley Taylor 2-3, HR, 2 runs, 2 RBI; Tori Goodell 1-3, 2b, run; Tia Ramynke 1-3, 2b, RBI; Emma Hagler 2-2, 2 RBI.
SCAC WEST
NACHES VALLEY 14-17, WAPATO 2-2: At Wapato, Kyleigh Ross struck out six and doubled in the opener before going 3-for-3 in the second game for the Rangers, who finished a 6-0 run through the West Division.
Jaden Gunter went 4-for-4 with a triple and drove in four runs in Game 1 for Naches Valley (14-4), which hosts Connell in a first-round district game on Tuesday.
NV highlights — Game 1: Kyleigh Ross 5 IP, 0 ER, 6 K, 0 BB, 2-3, 2b, 2 runs, RBI; Addilyn Van Wagoner 2-4, 2 runs, RBI; Jaden Gunter 4-4, 3b, 2 runs, 4 RBI; Ellie Bost 1-3, 2b, run, RBI; Juliette Marney 2-4, 2 RBI; Alaina Mallonee 2-3, 2b, 2 runs, RBI; Maddelyn Sartin 2-3, 2 runs, 2 RBI. Game 2: Ross 3-3, 2 2b, 3 runs, 3 RBI; VanWagoner 3-4, 3b, run, 2 RBI; Gunter 1-4, 2b, 2 runs, RBI; Bost 2-4, 2b, RBI; Mallonee 2-4, 2 RBI.
TRACK
Ellensburg sweeps CWAC titles
OTHELLO — Joshua Boast won three individual events and Ellensburg's girls won seven track events as the Bulldogs swept the team titles at Saturday's CWAC district meet at Huskie Stadium.
Boast captured both hurdle races and won the triple jump to add 30 points to Ellensburg's winning tally of 168 in the boys meet.
Carsyn Arlt (100, 200) and Holly Fromherz (800, 1600) doubled up on the track and ran on the first-place 4x400 for Ellensburg's girls, who scored 184 points.
The CWAC-GSL regional meet will be held at Ephrata on Friday.
BOYS
Team scores: Ellensburg 168, Ephrata 139, Selah 120, Prosser 95, East Valley 67, Grandview 40, Othello 25.
Local highlights
100: 1, Colton Magruder (Ell) 10.98. 200: 2, Colton Magruder (Ell) 22.86; 3, Isaac Ford (EV) 23.15; 4, Evin Ford (EV) 23.16. 400: 1, Evin Ford (EV) 50.69; 2, Dillon Lopes (S) 52.85; 3, Darius Andaya (Ell) 53.83. 800: 1, Chase Perez (Ell) 2:00.48; 3, Daniel Sullivan (Ell) 2:20.60. 1600: 1, Nicolas Spencer (S) 4:27.89; 3, Eric Swedin (S) 4:27.95. 3200: 1, Eric Swedin (S) 9:50.28; 2, Nicolas Spencer (S) 9:56.83; 3, Mystic Hammond (Ell) 9:58.89; 4, Nathan Shipley (S) 10:06.28.
110H: 1, Joshua Boast (Ell) 15.17; 4, Blake Smith (Ell) 17.94. 300H: 1, Joshua Boast (Ell) 40.28; 3, Caleb Williams (S) 44.84; 4, Blake Smith (Ell) 44.90. 4x100: 2, Ellensburg 43.50; 3, East Valley 43.58; 4, Prosser 44.66. 4x400: 2, East Valley 3:31.31; 3, Ellensburg 3:34.51; 4, Prosser 3:39.37.
Shot: 2, Titus Jeffrey (G) 48-2.5; 3, Luke Wolters (P) 45-10.5. Disc: 1, Trey Webb (P) 142-4; 2, Titus Jeffrey (G) 137-7; 4, Henry Joyce (Ell) 127-6. Jav: 1, Evan Kinley (S) 149-9; 2, Brennen Carey (P) 147-7; 3, Austin Garza (G) 145-6; 4, Carter Paeschke (G) 136-5. HJ: 2, James Hall (Ell) 5-8; 3, Evan Kinley (S) 5-6; 4, Kai McClure (P) 5-6. PV: 1, Adam Singer (Ell) 12-6; 2, Owen Moultray (S) 12-6; 4, Joshua Borchert (S) 11-0. LJ: 1, Isaac Ford (EV) 21-7; 2, Kai McClure (P) 20-0.25; 3, Neo Medrano (P) 18-9.25; 4, Dylan Garza (G) 18-7. TJ: 1, Joshua Boast (Ell) 42-1.5; 2, Neo Medrano (P) 41-0.75; 4, Darius Andaya (Ell) 38-0.5.
GIRLS
Team scores: Ellensburg 184, Selah 144.5, Prosser 120.5, Ephrata 89, Othello 71, East Valley 47, Grandview 39.
Local highlights
100: 1, Carsyn Arlt (Ell) 12.68; 3, Soleil Hoefer (P) 13.24; 4, Chelsea Cross (Ell) 13.31. 200: 1, Carsyn Arlt (Ell) 27.16; 2, Katharine Hudak (P) 28.18; 3, Olivia Sande (S) 28.24. 400: 1, Madison Huri (S) 1:02.46; 2, Brooke Seim (Ell) 1:02.94; 4, Sophie Blodgett (S) 1:04.70. 800: 1, Holly Fromherz (Ell) 2:24.89; 2, Isabella Escamilla (S) 2:27.79; 3, Elizabeth Norris (P) 2:28.07; 4, Alejandra Salcedo (S) 2:31.08. 1600: 1, Holly Fromherz (Ell) 5:36.61; 3, Elizabeth Norris (P) 5:46.12. 3200: 1, Rylee Leishman (Ell) 12:22.12; 3, June Nemrow (Ell) 12:41.88; 4, Emma Beachy (Ell) 12:48.34.
100H: 1, Yutong Liang (Ell) 17.35; 2, Julieanne Child (Ell) 18.08; 3, Isabella Martinez (P) 18.14. 300H: 1, Naomi Chavez (P) 49.39; 2, Brooklynne Sylve (EV) 49.48; 3, Yutong Liang (Ell) 51.62; 4, Jazmine Richey (G) 52.38. 4x100: 1, Prosser 51.45; 2, Ellensburg 51.50; 3, East Valley 52.58; 4, Selah 53.27. 4x200: 1, Prosser 1:51.57; 2, Grandview 1:51.80; 4, East Valley 1:53.06. 4x400: 1, Ellensburg 4:13.23; 2, Selah 4:14.35.
Shot: 4, Morgan Brown (EV) 30-10. Disc: 1, Allyson Garza (S) 104-3; 3, Faith Larsen (Ell) 103-3. Jav: 1, Avery Barnhart (P) 110-6; 2, Kieryann Mattson (S) 102-9; 3, Soleil Hoefer (P) 100-3; 4, Amaya Benitez (G) 94-2. HJ: 1, Payten Gill (S) 5-2; 2, Paige Sarett (S) 4-10; 4, Sailor Walker (Ell) 4-8. PV: 1, Clara Holmes (S) 9-6; 2, Amanda Peterson (G) 8-6; 3, Frances Valverde (Ell) 8-0. LJ: 1, Brooklynne Sylve (EV) 17-5.75; 2, Kambree Blair (P) 16-1.75; 3, Ava Medina (G) 16-0.5. TJ: 1, Jocelyn Newschwander (Ell) 32-10.5; 3, Kendra Groeneveld (P) 32-0.25; 4, Kendall Reinmuth (P) 31-0.5.
TENNIS
CBBN DISTRICT
At West Valley
Boys singles
Quarterfinals: Marwan Warnick (ML) d. Aidan Shattuck (Wen) 6-3, 6-3; Axel Fulton (WV) d. Angel Sanchez (D) 6-2, 6-3; Kai Mueller (Wen) d. Roman Jenks (ML) 6-0, 6-0; Alexander Garcia-Widmer (WV) d. Henry Hodge (Ike) 6-0, 6-0.
Semifinals: Warnick d. Fulton 6-4, 6-3; Garcia-Widmer d. Mueller 6-3, 6-4.
Boys doubles
Quarterfinals: Jimmy Pruiett-Nolan Preacher (WV) d. Everett White-Owen Tveten (Wen) 6-3, 6-3; Keston Roylance-Emmitt Madsen (ML) d. Britt Dickey-Gabriel Torres (Ea) 7-5, 6-0; Dhruv Kumar-Pete Kegley (WV) d. Austin Bromiley-Benjamin Lewis (Wen) 6-3, 6-2; Adam Wiseman-Caleb Dickinson (ML) d. Alex Lascar-Raul Meza (D) 6-2, 6-2.
Semifinals: Pruiett-Preacher d. Roylance-Madsen 6-1, 6-2; Kumar-Kegley d. Wiseman-Dickinson 6-1, 6-4.
CWAC DISTRICT
At East Valley
Boys singles
Quarterfinals: Josh Mullings (Eph) d. Benjamin Schenck (O) 6-0, 6-0; Carson Knautz (EV) d. Matthew Merrell (S) 6-0, 6-2; Kaden Giles (S) d. Jordan Hernandez (G) 6-1, 6-1; Cameron Erb (EV) d. Grady Bayne (Ell) 6-0, 6-0.
Semifinals: Mullings d. Knautz 7-5, 6-2; Erb d. Giles 4-6, 6-3, 6-1.
Boys doubles
Quarterfinals: Dallas DeBlasio-Ranne Meloy (EV) d. Eli Lewis-Konner Carlson (Ell) 6-1, 6-4; Cooper Black-Jaxon Whetstone (Eph) d. Rylan Kozma-Ian Larkin (EV) 6-4, 6-4; Forrest Roylance-Ashton Pruneda (O) d. Teegan Hooper-Brady Locke (EV) 6-2, 7-5; Jackson Addink-Jobe VanHeusden (Eph) d. Sam Altman-Coe-Luke Bayne (Ell) 6-3, 6-4.
Girls singles
Quarterfinals: Henleigh Elder (EV) d. Maren Burnham (Ell) 6-1. 6-2; Lily Haughee (P) d. Lauralia Montelongo-Solis (G) 6-2, 4-6, 6-4; Leah Lewis (Ell) d. Emily Knautz (EV) 4-6, 6-3, 6-4; Lexie Diem (Eph) d. Jenna Bond (S) 6-2, 6-4.
Semifinals: Elder d. Haughee 6-1, 6-0; Diem d. Lewis 6-3, 6-1.
Girls doubles
Quarterfinals: Addison Mills-Kacie Shannon (Eph) d. Riley Farman-Madison Fultz (O) 6-1, 6-1; Taylor Calhoun-Mai Mesler (EV) d. Kendra Adams-Sarah Tamblyn (S) 6-3, 6-1; Molly Evenson-Sienna Addink (Eph) d. Alize Alvarez-Mia Carlson (O) 3-6, 6-2, 6-1; Addison Ladd-Macie Ladd (S) d. Kacey Mayo-Kelsey Franklin (Ell) 6-1, 6-1.
