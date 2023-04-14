After contributing a pair of hits and three RBI to the first win, Tommy Meluskey took the mound and had a career day on Friday.
West Valley’s senior lefty struck out 18 of the 22 batters he faced in a one-hitter that closed out a 12-0, 6-0 sweep over Sunnyside in CBBN baseball on the Rams’ home field.
Steven Johnson pitched a five-inning two-hitter with seven strikeouts in the opener while Brody Mills was 3-for-3 with two doubles and three runs scored.
John Sullivan was 5-for-7 for the day with three runs, two stolen bases and four RBI for the Rams (7-2, 8-3), who host Eisenhower on Tuesday to start a three-game series.
WV highlights — Game 1: Steven Johnson CG, 5 IP, 2 hits, 0 BB, 7 K; Brody Mills 3-3, 2 2b, 3 runs, RBI; Tommy Meluskey 2-4, 2b, run, 3 RBI; John Sullivan 3-3, 2 runs, sb, 3 RBI; Jackson May 2-3, run, RBI; Landen Birley 2 RBI. Game 2: Tommy Meluskey CG, 7 IP, 1 hit, 0 BB, 18 K, 1-4, RBI; John Sullivan 2-4, run, sb, RBI.
DAVIS 4-7, EASTMONT 3-10: At Davis, Chase Hansen’s walk-off RBI single in the bottom of the seventh inning earned the Pirates a victory in the opener. Corbyn Aills had two hits and two runs scored and starter Brian Alcazar scattered three hits over 4.1 innings with four strikeouts.
The split put the Pirates at 8-4 in league and 9-4 overall. Davis will host Moses Lake on Tuesday.
Highlights — Game 1: Corbyn Aills 2-4, 2 runs, RBI; Joel Fernandez 1-2, 2 BB, RBI; Brian Alcazar 4.1 IP, 3 hits, 4 K. Game 2: Chase Hansen 3-4, run, 2 RBI; Josh Sosa 1-2, run, 2 sb, RBI; Trent Williams 1-2, run, RBI; Jediah Padilla 1-4, 2b, run.
EISENHOWER 5-1, WENATCHEE 1-2: At Wenatchee, Nick Fowler struck out 11 in the opener for the Cadets, who got three hits and two RBI from Branson Rozier in the victory. Makai Lincecum and Cash Haughton combined for nine strikeouts in the nightcap.
Eisenhower plays at West Valley on Tuesday.
Ike highlights — Game 1: Nick Fowler 6.2 IP, 11 K, 2 RBI, 2 hits; Branson Rozier 3 hits, 2 RBI; Moses Spurrier 2 hits; Logan Sanislo RBI. Game 2: Makai Lincecum 5 IP, 6 K; Caden Sund 2 hits, RBI; Anson Schumacher 2 hits; Cash Haughton 1 IP, 3 K.
SOFTBALL
CBBN
WENATCHEE 9-18, EISENHOWER 8-2: At Eisenhower, Zabella Hickenbottom collected four hits and Olivia Rankin and Katie Suhm drove in three runs apiece as the Cadets nearly erased a five-run deficit in the first game.
Eisenhower will play a doubleheader at West Valley on April 21. In other games Friday, Eastmont swept Davis 17-1 and 14-0.
Highlights — Game 1: Zabella Hickenbottom (E) 4 hits; Katie Suhm (E) 3 RBI; Olivia Rankin (E) 3 RBI; Alexia Lydin (E) 7 IP, 8 K; Erin Waligorski (W) CG, 7 IP, 14 K. Game 2: Erin Waligorski (W) 4 RBI; Danica Cordona (W) 4 RBI.
NONLEAGUE
ELLENSBURG 15-13, COLLEGE PLACE 5-3: At Ellensburg, starters Sienna Pascoe and Olivia Carlson combined for 19 strikeouts and both had two RBI to back their efforts as the Bulldogs picked up their first wins.
Ellensburg will host East Valley for a CWAC doubleheader on Tuesday.
Highlights — Game 1: Reagan Messner 3-3, 2 BB, RBI; Sammi Johnston 2-4, 2b, RBI; Reagan Pernaa 1-2, 2 RBI; Sienna Pascoe 2-4, 2 RBI, CG, 11 K. Game 2: Reagan Messner 2-4, 2b, RBI; Hannah Krogstadt 2-4, 3b, RBI; Alexis Gillespie 2-3; Chante Leadercharge 2-4, 2 2b, 2 RBI; Lilly Button 1-2, 2b, 2 RBI; Olivia Carlson 1-3, 2b, 2 RBI, CG, 8 K.
TRACK
K-Valley Rally
At Kittitas
BOYS
Team scores: Kittitas 143, Brewster 117, Waterville 68, Goldendale 62, Riverside Christian 48, Manson 36, Lake Roosevelt 35, Mabton 34, Highland 31, Bridgeport 30, Bickleton 23, Moses Lake Christian 10, Soap Lake 10, White Swan 7, Wilbur-Creston 3.
Local highlights
100: 1, Jonathan Marin (K) 11.89. 200: 1, Josh Rosbach (K) 24.19. 400: 2, Blake Bazaldua (RC) 56.31. 3200: 1, Nathan Varnum (K) 11:54.30. 110H: 1, Raymond Holycross (Go) 16.28. 300H: 1, Raymond Holycross (Go) 42.14. 4x100: 1, Kittitas 45.22. 4x400: 2, Kittitas 3:48.87.
Shot: 3, Samuel Vazquez (M) 43-6. Disc: Samuel Vazquez (M) 112-2. Jav: 1, Doug Varnum (K) 148-0. HJ: 1, Owen Stickney (K) 5-6. PV: 1, Josiah Skindzier (K) 11-6. LJ: 1, Owen Stickney (K) 18-10. TJ: 1, Raymond Holycross (Go) 40-10.75.
GIRLS
Team scores: Brewster 133, Waterville 70, Manson 60, Highland 54.5, Mabton 50, White Swan 38, Moses Lake Christian 38, Lake Roosevelt 36, Almira-Coulee-Hartline 35, Bridgeport 29, Wilbur-Creston 27, Goldendale 23, Bickleton 18.5, Kittitas 16, Soap Lake 16, Yakama Tribal 4, Riverside Christian 1.
Local highlights
100: 2, Amy Moreno (M) 14.03. 200: 2, Amy Moreno (M) 30.04. 3200: 2, Diana Govea (H) 15:59.42. 100H: 2, Charlotte Matulovich (Go) 19.18. 4x100: 2, Kittitas 56.20. 4x200: 1, Mabton 2:03.73.
Shot: 1, Keegan Wolfsberger (WS) 35-4. Jav: 3, Melanie Bass (WS) 80-2. HJ: 2, Anya Rydberg (H) 4-4. PV: 1, Anya Rydberg (H) 6-0. TJ: 2, Emma Olson (Go) 30-5.
