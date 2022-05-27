Highland's Lucia Martinez-Leal and Granger's doubles team of Jasslyn Ramos and Eliana Rios will play for Class 2B-1B state titles on Saturday at the Yakima Tennis Club.
Martinez-Leal cruised through her two matches on Friday, defeating Caroline Zoretic of Pateros 6-0, 6-0 and Mia Tombari of Saint George's 6-3, 6-3 to advance to Saturday's 11 a.m. final. Her opponent will be Chewelah's Avi Sahota, who was equally impressive with straight-set wins.
In doubles, Ramos and Rios dispatched Josephine Thompson and Kayden Koth of Manson 6-4, 6-1 and Natalie George and Ariel Brashler of Chewelah 7-6, 6-1. Their championship final is also scheduled for 11 a.m.
Three other EWAC doubles teams are still in the running for medals at the YTC with Goldendale's Taylor Beam and Gwen Gilliam one win from playing for third and fourth.
At the 4A state tournament in Kennewick, West Valley's Henry Preacher took his first loss of the season but still clinched a state medal and will play for fourth and seventh on Saturday. Preacher defeated Sonny Bravo of Hanford 7-5, 6-4, fell to Phillip Deaton of Bellarmine Prep 6-2, 6-0 and then beat Ryan Wu of Newport 7-6 (5), 6-2.
At Seattle's Nordstrom Tennis Center, Selah's Quentin Garretson and Malachi Young advanced to Saturday's Class 2A boys doubles semifinals with a pair of hard-fought wins. The Vikings' tandem outlasted Centralia's Landon Kaut and Brandon Young 6-4, 7-6 (7-4) and then defeated North Kitsap's Carl Burchill-Ethan Gillespie 7-6, 6-2 in the quarterfinals.
Selah's Lotte Steinbach won two of three matches and will play for fourth and seventh in girls singles on Saturday, and East Valley's Henleigh Elder and Jasmine Shipley are in the same situation in doubles.
-
Class 4A
Boys singles: Henry Preacher (WV) d. Sonny Bravo (Hanford) 7-5, 6-4; lost to Phillip Deaton (Bellarmine Prep) 6-2, 6-0; d. Ryan Wu (Newport) 7-6 (5), 6-2. Alexander Garcia-Widmer (WV) lost to Timothy Tran (Kentridge) 6-0, 6-0; lost to Aiden Brasier (Camas) 2-6, 6-1, 6-0.
Girls doubles: Ellie Tweedy-Maddie Pickett (WV) d. Tatum Brady-Charlotte Savage (Bellarmine Prep) 6-2, 6-4; lost to Kristen Kam-Maddie Kam (Skyline) 6-2, 6-1.
-
Class 2A
Boys singles: Kellam Adams (Selah) d. Javyn Han (W.F. West) 6-1, 6-1; lost to Miles Lander (Sammamish) 6-1, 6-1; lost to Matt Rudi (Columbia River) 6-2, 6-4.
Girls singles: Lotte Steinbach (Selah) d. Grace Gama (Ridgefield) 6-3, 6-1; lost to Tiffany Phout (East Valley-Spokane) 2-6, 6-3, 6-3; d. Lowa Gresham (Bellingham) 6-3, 6-1.
Boys doubles: Quentin Garretson-Malachi Young (Selah) d. Landon Kaut-Brandon Young (Centralia) 6-4, 7-6 (7-4); d. Carl Burchill-Ethan Gillespie (North Kitsap) 7-6, 6-2.
Girls doubles: Henleigh Elder-Jasmine Shipley (East Valley) d. Evie Wenger-Sydney Dreves (Columbia River) 3-6, 4-3 (def); lost to Torrance Thomas-Kaylee Mithun (Fife) 4-6, 7-6, 7-6; d. Kira Carlson-Ella Morrow (Bellingham) 6-0, 7-5. Addison Ladd-Maya Hall (Selah) lost to Audrey Pitzer-Renee Sun (Pullman) 6-1, 6-3; d. Sarah Chianglin-Viv Khuu (Sammamish) default; lost to Kalanie Newcomb-Adia Newcomb (Lynden) 6-3, 6-0.
-
Class 1A girls
Singles: Annika Richardson (La Salle) lost to Liz Hamel (Forest Ridge) 6-0, 6-2; lost to Galia Harmelin (University Prep) 6-2, 6-0.
Doubles: Lexi Harris-Cambria Wright (Naches Valley) lost to Avery Ma-Jazmyn Stone (Annie Wright) 6-2, 6-0.
-
Class 1A-2B boys
Doubles: AJ Cardenas-Adam Asher (Granger) d. Isaac Barr-Tristan Francis (Medical Lake) 6-2, 6-3; lost to Beau Sackman-Jonathan Stenberg (Omak) 7-6, 6-2. Eli Golding-Kyden Blunt (Goldendale) lost to Cal Jones-Quinn Chow (Bush) 6-0, 6-0; d. Ethan Wu-Tarig Ravasia (Saint George's) 5-7, 6-4, 7-5.
-
Class 2B-1B girls
Singles: Lucia Martinez-Leal (Highland) d. Caroline Zoretic (Pateros) 6-0, 6-0; d. Mia Tombari (Saint George's) 6-3, 6-3. Jimena Gutierrez (White Swan) lost to Skylar Hardesty (Tonasket) 6-2, 6-0; lost to Haizea Alvarez- Murua (Liberty Bell) 4-6, 6-4, 6-4.
Doubles: Jasslyn Ramos-Eliana Rios (Granger) d. Josephine Thompson-Kayden Koth (Manson) 6-4, 6-1; d. Natalie George-Ariel Brashler (Chewelah) 7-6, 6-1. Taylor Beam-Gwen Gilliam (Goldendale) d. Angie Gonzalez-Melanie Gonzalez (Pateros) 6-0, 6-0; lost to Isabella Spencer-Sofia Spencer (Stevenson) 6-0, 6-3.
-
SOFTBALL
WV's Butler homers at state
SPOKANE — West Valley's Linnea Butler clubbed a two-run home run for a 2-1 lead in the third inning, but Eastmont responded with a big fourth inning and pulled away for a 12-5 victory in Friday's loser-out round at the Class 4A state tournament at the Merkel Sports Complex.
Butler was 2-for-3 with a double, home run, two runs scored and two RBI while teammates Anna Grange and Katie Arnold also had two hits apiece for the Rams, who collected 10 hits. Ryder Prather and Grange both had doubles
West Valley started the day with a 7-0 loss to second-seeded Jackson, which later advanced to Saturday's semifinals. Jackson's Yanina Sherwood threw a one-hitter with 12 strikeouts.
The Rams, who came in with a 10-game winning streak, finished their season at 16-9.
-
1A STATE
LAKESIDE 8, ZILLAH 2: At Richland, the fifth-seeded Eagles followed this loser-out contest with a 10-0 win over No. 4 Freeman to reach Saturday's semifinals in the 12-team tournament.
The SCAC's other qualifiers, Royal and College Place, were also eliminated. Zillah, seeded 12th, finishes at 13-6.
-
2B STATE
FORKS 9, KITTITAS-THORP 8: At Gateway Sports Complex, eighth-seeded Forks edged No. 9 Kittitas-Thorp in the elimination first round and then fell to top-seeded Adna 10-5. Kittitas finished its season at 17-3.
The same round, No. 5 Colfax defeated Goldendale 14-2 and followed up with a 14-8 win over Lake Roosevelt to reach Saturday's semifinals.
Saturday's 10 a.m. semifinals will feature Pe Ell-Willapa Valley vs. Rainier and Colfax vs. Adna. EWAC champion Warden is still in the running for third.
