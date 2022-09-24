ELLENSBURG — Colton Magruder can not only run for scores in bunches, he can also throw it and catch it.
A week after tying Ellensburg’s school record with five rushing touchdowns against Selah, the sophomore running back scored three more touchdowns Friday night in the Bulldogs’ 39-0 victory over Grandview in CWAC football at Andreotti Stadium.
Magruder ran for touchdowns of 22 and 19 yards, but he also started Ellensburg’s scoring with a 48-yard scoring reception from Joe Bugni and later added an 85-yard scoring throw to Darius Andaya. Magruder now has nine touchdowns for the season.
Bugni connected on 14 of 17 passes for 128 yards and Tate Taylor picked up 70 yards on the ground as the Bulldogs won their third straight and moved to 2-0 in league. Ellensburg will travel to Prosser next Friday.
Grandview 0 0 0 0 — 0
Ellensburg 8 21 0 10 — 39
Ell — Colton Magruder 48 pass from Joe Bugni (Darius Andaya run)
Ell — Magruder 22 run (Jesse Munguia kick)
Ell — Ezekiel Wageneck 20 interception return (Munguia kick)
Ell — Andaya 85 pass from Magruder (Munguia kick)
Ell — Magruder 19 run (Munguia kick)
Ell — FG Munguia 30
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — Grandview, Alejandro Garcia 18-39; Christopher Kizke 1-9; Austin Garza 1-6; Angel Mendoza 2-minus 3; Juan Gomez 1-minus 5; Nathanylle Rodriguez 3-minus 7. Ellensburg, Tate Taylor 15-70; Colton Magruder 7-61; Darius Andaya 5-48; Logan Stolen 1-3; Joe Bugni 2-minus 6; Team 1-minus 13.
PASSING — Grandview, Rodriguez 1-5-2-17; Gomez 1-3-1-32; Titus Jeffrey 0-3-0-0. Ellensburg, Bugni 14-17-0-128; Magruder 1-1-0-85.
RECEIVING — Grandview, Jeffrey 1-32; Angel Mendoza 1-17. Ellensburg, Andaya 4-104; Magruder 4-68; Josh Boast 3-33; Emmett Hoyt 3-9; Bode Sherley 1-minus 1.
-
Wenatchee 17
Eisenhower 8
WENATCHEE — Aaron Culler’s touchdown reception in the second quarter gave the Cadets a 6-0 lead at halftime, but Wenatchee rallied on its home field for the win.
The Panthers took advantage of five turnovers by Eisenhower, one of which was a fumble returned for a touchdown in the third quarter to start Wenatchee’s comeback.
Ike quarterback Moses Spurrier threw for 192 yards and Javon Davis hauled in 10 catches for 99 yards.
The Cadets host Davis next Friday.
Eisenhower 0 6 0 2 — 8
Wenatchee 0 0 10 7 — 17
Ike — Aaron Culler 18 pass from Moses Spurrier (kick failed)
Wen — Fumble return (Michael McPherson kick)
Wen — FG McPherson 27
Wen — 41 pass (McPherson kick)
Ike — Safety
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — Ike, Spurrier 10-31, Nehemiah Garcia 1-10.
PASSING — Ike, Spurrier 18-35-2-192, Judah Oldenkamp 1-1-0-3.
RECEIVING — Ike, Javon Davis 10-99, Garcia 4-55, Culler 2-21, Oldenkamp 1-14, Greysen Sartain 1-3, Ty Larsen 1-3.
-
Toppenish 34
Cashmere 19
CASHMERE — Facing an unbeaten team on the road, Toppenish had to be patient. And imaginative.
Clinging to a 21-19 lead in the third quarter, the Wildcats pulled away with two touchdown passes from Izaiah Maldonado, including one to starting quarterback Josh Perez, and earned a 34-19 victory over Cashmere on Friday.
Sixth-ranked Toppenish pushed its win streak to three games after a season-opening setback to No. 1 Royal and will opened SCAC West play at Wapato next Friday.
Cashmere, which was 3-0 with three routs, took a 13-7 lead in a back-and-forth opening period, which saw the Wildcats take the lead back at 14-13 on the first of two rushing touchdowns for Perez. His 24-yard dash in the second quarter made it 21-13 at the break.
The Bulldogs pulled within two points on a pick-six at the 8:18 mark in the third quarter.
Maldonado then helped Toppenish take charge, completing a 5-yard touchdown pass to Perez on the next drive followed by a 40-yarder to sophomore Santana Luna with 5:56 left in the game.
Timmy Torres ran for 93 yards on 15 carries and added six receptions for 77 yards. Perez connected on 16 of 27 passes for 258 yards and also ran for 49 yards.
Shane Rivera’s 80-yard touchdown reception in the first quarter was his sixth score of the season and Perez matched him with his three touchdowns.
Toppenish 14 7 6 7 — 34
Cashmere 13 0 6 0 — 19
Cash — Jack Croci 51 pass from Trenton Mason (kick failed)
Topp — Shane Rivera 80 pass from Josh Perez (kick good)
Cash — Genaro Reyna 20 run (Reyna kick)
Topp — Perez 2 run (kick good)
Topp — Perez 24 run (kick good)
Cash — Drake Mutch 34 interception return (kick failed)
Topp — Perez 5 pass from Izaiah Maldonado (kick failed)
Topp — Santana Luna 40 pass from Maldonado (kick good)
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — Toppenish, Timmy Torres 15-93, Perez 7-49, Kiyanno Zuniga 2-11, Anthony Ozuna 2-6, Maldonado 3-2, CJ Torres 1-(-4).
PASSING — Toppenish, Perez 16-27-1-258, Maldonado 2-2-0-45. Cashmere, Mason 7-16-1-127.
RECEIVING — Toppenish, Torres 6-77, Maldonado 4-20, Rivera 3-112, Luna 2-46, Adrian Villanueva 1-30, Zuniga 1-13, Perez 1-5.
-
Zillah 45
Wahluke 6
ZILLAH — Sophomore quarterback Jayden Salme threw for 389 yards and six touchdowns, including two to Nakea John and Jon Vancleave.
Salme completed 17 of 28 passes and threw five of his touchdowns in the first half. Vancleave finished with seven catches for 163 yards.
The Leopards open SCAC West play next Friday at home against La Salle.
Wahluke 0 6 0 0 — 6
Zillah 21 14 7 3 — 45
Zillah — Nakea John 1 pass from Jayden Salme (Jorge Espinoza kick)
Zillah — Jo Sonnichsen 60 pass from Salme (Espinoza kick)
Zillah — Cash Layman 50 pass from Salme (Espinoza kick)
Zillah — John 25 pass from Salme (Espinoza kick)
Wahluke — Anthony Zabrano 20 pass from Andrew Jorgenson (kick blocked)
Zillah — Jon Vancleave 50 pass from Salme (Espinoza kick)
Zillah — Vancleave 35 pass from Salme (Espinoza kick)
Zillah — FG Espinoza 29
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — Zillah, Wade Tynan 14-75, Sonnichsen 5-10.
PASSING — Zillah, Salme 17-28-1-389.
RECEIVING — Zillah, Layman 3-62, Tynan 1-25, John 3-30, Sonnichsen 1-60, Vancleave 7-163, Alex Rodriguez 1-34, Atziri Sanchez 1-15.
-
La Salle 22
Kiona-Benton 6
Greyson Stevens returned a punt for a touchdown, caught two passes for 23 yards and had an interception on defense to help the Lightning pick up its first win Friday night at Marquette Stadium.
Quarterback Kai Hanrahan ran for 89 yards and a touchdown and threw for 96 yards to key the offense, while Luca Falletto, Justus Barker and Daniel Allard had two sacks apiece to lead the defense.
La Salle plays at Zillah next Friday.
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — La Salle, Kai Hanrahan 16-89-1 TD, Tyson Snell 16-81, Johan Valladeres 4-23-1 TD, Cooper Arnold 2-9.
PASSING — La Salle, Kai Hanrahan 9-24-1-96.
RECEIVING — La Salle, Greyson Stevens 2-23, Johan Valladeres 2-14, Tyler Do 2-5, Tyson Snell 1-25, Oscar Sanchez 1-14.
-
College Place 33
Naches Valley 28
COLLEGE PLACE — Charlie Jewett’s 6-yard touchdown reception from Dylan Kohl in the fourth quarter lifted the Rangers to victory.
Kohl finished with 213 yards and three touchdown passes, including two to junior Ty Moore, and he ran for NV’s first score in the opening period.
The Rangers led 13-0 in the second quarter and 20-12 at halftime, but the Hawks tied it 20-20 in the third period and rallied ahead 28-26 in the final period.
Moore had five catches for 113 yards for Naches Valley, which hosts Kiona-Benton next Friday.
Naches Valley 6 14 6 7 — 33
College Place 0 12 8 8 — 28
NV — Dylan Kohl 1 run (kick failed)
NV — Ty Moore 30 pass from Kohl (Dylan Mueller kick)
CP — 1 run (kick failed)
NV — Mitchell Helgert 62 run (Mueller kick)
CP — 73 pass from Bryson Castillo (pass failed)
CP — Castillo 47 run (2-point PAT)
NV — Moore 11 pass from Kohl (kick failed)
CP — 69 pass from Castillo (Castillo run)
NV — Charlie Jewett 6 pass from Kohl (Mueller kick)
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — NV, Thane Denny 14-61, Kohl 11-26, Helgert. CP, Castillo 8-54.
PASSING — NV, Kohl 12-28-2-213. CP, Castillo 11-27-0-247.
RECEIVING — NV, Moore 5-113, Jett Hires 2-44, Denny 1-11, Mueller 1-3.
-
Manson 48
Highland 13
MANSON — Jayden Connolly caught two touchdown passes and Salvador Gonzalez threw for 116 yards to lead the Scotties’ offense.
Connolly’s scoring receptions came from Gonzalez and Yahir Castro, who also caught six passes.
Highland travels to White Swan on Friday.
Highland 0 7 0 6 — 13
Manson 20 21 7 0 — 48
High — Jayden Connolly 30 pass from Salvador Gonzalez (Yacir Perez kick)
High — Connolly 12 pass from Yahir Castro
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — High, Fabian Pacheco 16-58, Brayan Barragan 3-32, Kevin McCart 2-10, Gonzalez 3-0, Kole Jones 2-0, Castro 2-0.
PASSING — High, Gonzalez 12-26-3-116, Castro 3-6-0-49, McCart 2-4--01.
RECEIVING — High, Cayden Hakala 2-32, Castro 6-29, Adrian Ceja 1-28, Connolly 3-46, Perez 1-15, Pacheco 1-1, Kendall Rosenkranz 2-10.
