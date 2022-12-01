COLFAX — Sophomore Esmeralda Sanchez netted 21 points and Alana Zavala scored 14 in Mabton's 70-55 loss at Colfax on Wednesday.
Colfax was last season's 2B state runner-up.
The Vikings will play at Grandview on Friday and host La Salle on Saturday.
MABTON — Esmeralda Sanchez 21, Chavez 4, Bonewell 2, Roettger 5, Ramirez 7, Macedo 2, Galarza 0, Alana Zavala 14.
COLFAX — Jaisha Gibb 17, Classen 2, Andrus 3, Gilchrist 2, Hailey Demier 14, Swan 5, Brynn McGaughy 10, Harper Booth 12, Nelson 5.
Mabton=13=10=9=21=—=55
Colfax=25=16=16=13=—=70
-
BOYS
COLFAX 69, MABTON 42: At Colfax, Sam Vasquez scored 16 points and added seven rebounds and three steals to pace the Vikings in Wednesday's game.
MABTON — Zuniga 5, Moreno 2, Sam Vasquez 16, Zavala 2, Ar. Chavez 6, Birrueta 0, Espinoza 5, An. Chavez 2, Cisneros 2, Calixto 2, Zaragoza 0.
COLFAX — Carson Gray 15, Peterson 9, Seth Lustz 19, Gilchrist 6, JP Wigen 18.
Mabton=17=2=14=9=—=42
Colfax=24=22=15=8=—=69
Highlights: Vasquez (M) 7 rebs, 3 stls.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.