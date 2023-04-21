A long drive and a night’s sleep did nothing to cool Trey LeCheminant’s hot streak.
The West Valley senior fired a 4-under 68 to finish second at Thursday’s Palouse Ridge Invitational in Pullman, and then on Friday LeCheminant shot a 3-under 68 to lead the Rams to victory in a CBBN all-league meet at Yakima Elks.
Pierson Kloster, Brady Komstadius and Colton Owen shot 72, 73 and 74, respectively, as the Rams posted a score of 287 at the Elks in the CBBN’s third POD competition of the season. The next one is on Tuesday at Apple Tree.
In Pullman, West Valley placed second to Mead with Bradley Hammermeister as the team’s No. 2 golfer.
CBBN POD: Trey LeCheminant 68, Pierson Kloster 72, Brady Komstadius 73, Colton Owen 74, Bradley Hammermeister 77, Kaiden Freisz 78.
Palouse Ridge Invite: Trey LeCheminant 68, Bradley Hammermeister 75, Colton Owen 77, Brady Komstadius 78, Pierson Kloster 79.
BASEBALL
CBBN
WEST VALLEY 7-13, EISENHOWER 1-0: At Eisenhower, Steven Johnson and Landen Birley combined for a five-inning no-hitter with seven strikeouts to complete the sweep for the Rams (10-2, 11-3), who play at Eastmont on Tuesday. Brody Mills had five RBI for the day.
Highlights — Game 1: Tommy Meluskey (WV) 4 IP, 4 hits, 3 BB, 5 K, 1-3, run, RBI; Brandt Kneisler (WV) 3 IP, 2 hits, 1 BB, 2 K, 2-4, 3 RBI; Brody Mills (WV) 1-2, run, 2 RBI; Isaac Froula (WV) 1-4, 2b, run; Nick Fowler (E) 5 IP, 7 K. Game 2: Steven Johnson (WV) 4 IP, 0 hits, 2 BB, 4 K; Landen Birley (WV) 1 IP, 0 hits, 0 BB, 3 K, 2-2, 2b, 2 runs, RBI; Jackson May (WV) 2-3, run, 3 RBI; Brody Mills 2-3, run, 3 RBI; Tommy Meluskey (WV) 2 RBI.
EWAC
KITTITAS 22-17, HIGHLAND 1-0: At Highland, Eli Nash struck out 12 in the opener and had six hits and four RBI for the day and Hunter Smith threw a four-inning no-hitter in the second game for the Coyotes (4-2, 8-6), who host Selah’s JV on Tuesday.
Kittitas highlights — Game 1: Eli Nash CG, 5 IP, 12 K, 3 hits, 2 RBI; Brock Hutchinson 3 hits, 3 RBI; Brock Davis 3 hits; George Seubert 2 RBI. Game 2: Hunter Smith CG, 4 IP, 0 hits, 4 K, 2 RBI; Eli Nash 3 hits, 2 RBI; Jet Tamez 2 hits; Brock Hutchinson 2 hits; Bryce Coles 2 RBI.
SOFTBALL
CBBN
WEST VALLEY 15-11, EISENHOWER 0-0: At West Valley, Kaitlyn Leaverton pitched a four-hitter with six strikeouts in the opener and Alexys Soptich followed up with a one-hitter as the Rams moved to 8-0 in league and 10-3 overall.
Ainsley Johnson had a double and two triples for the day with four runs and four RBI for West Valley, which hosts Selah on Tuesday.
Highlights — Game 1: Zoe Niblett (E) 2 hits; Kaitlyn Leaverton (WV) CG, 5 IP, 4 hits, 3 BB, 6 K; Ryder Prather (WV) 3-4, 2 runs, 3 RBI; Kenidee Holden (WV) 2-4, 2 runs, 2 RBI; Ainsley Johnson (WV) 2-3, 2b, 3b, 2 runs, 2 RBI. Game 2: Alexys Soptich (WV) CG, 5 IP, 1 hit, 1 BB, 2 K; Kaitlyn Leaverton (WV) 2-3, 2 2b, 3 runs, 3 RBI; Ainsley Johnson (WV) 1-2, 3b, 2 runs, 2 RBI.
NONLEAGUE
NOOKSACK VALLEY 17-25, KITTITAS 16-9: At Kittitas, Elysa Nash scored four runs and swatted a two-run homer in the opener and had a triple with two runs and two RBI in the second contest for the Coyotes.
Rillee Huber had three hits in both games for Kittitas (4-7), which plays an EWAC West doubleheader at Granger on Saturday.
Highlights — Game 1: Rillee Huber 3-5, 2b, 3 runs; Elysa Nash 1-3, 4 runs, 2-run HR; Addison Conley 2-4, 4 runs, RBI; Natalie Cox 4-5, 4 RBI; Ava Both 2-3, 2b, run, RBI. Game 2: Elysa Nash 2-2, 3b, 2 runs, 2 RBI; Rillee Huber 3-3, 2b, 3b, 2 runs, 2 RBI; Carli Gay 2-2, run, RBI; Natalie Cox 1-2. 2 RBI.
BOYS SOCCER
CBBN
EASTMONT 3, EISENHOWER 1: At Eisenhower, the Cadets couldn’t hold on after taking a lead into halftime thanks to an early free kick goal by Brayan Montes. The Cadets fell to 4-4 in league and will travel to Sunnyside on Tuesday. In other league matches, Moses Lake defeated Sunnyside 4-1 and Wenatchee topped West Valley 6-0.
First half: 1, Eisenhower, Brayan Montes, 8:00.
Second half: 2, Eastmont, Aaron Leon (Kai Pefferman), 43:00; 3, Eastmont, Benny Mejia (Leon), 54:00; 4, Eastmont, Leon (PK), 58:00.
Saves: Osvaldo Sanchez (Ea) 2; Caleb Coronel (Ike) 2.
TENNIS
SCAC-EWAC
Highland boys 2, Naches Valley 1
Singles: Isaac Jensen (H) d. Jacob Anderson 6-2, 6-2; Brayan Tereza (H) d. John Curtis 6-2, 6-2.
Doubles: Luke Stevens-Nathan Beauchene (NV) for.
Highland girls 3, Naches Valley 2
Singles: Justyna Paciewicz (H) d. Sarah Busey 7-6 (8-6), 6-7 (7-9), 10-7; Gavyn Osborn (H) d. Caitlyn Myers 6-4, 6-1.
Doubles: Cambria Wright-Lexi Harris (NV) d. Carol Govea-Maria Jacobson 6-2, 6-2; Bella Rowe-Elle Deduo (NV) d. Judith Silva-Athziri Silva 6-3, 7-5; Vanessa Mujica-Adrianna Howell (H) d. Natalie Jacobs-Abby Sanchez 6-3, 6-1.
