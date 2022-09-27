ZILLAH — Senior Kaylee Wheeler let loose with 27 kills and Tatum Marang added 16 to lead La Salle to a four-set victory over Zillah in SCAC West volleyball Tuesday night.
Sophomore Malia Wheeler's 48 assists sparked the 25-22, 24-26, 25-19, 25-15 victory, La Salle's sixth in a row.
At 2-0 in league, the Lightning will host Wapato on Thursday. Zillah hosts Toppenish next Tuesday.
La Salle highlights: Tatum Marang 16 kills, 7 digs, 14 pp, 2 blocks, 1 ace; Kaylee Wheeler 27 kills, 6 digs, 7 pp, 1 block, 1 ace; Malia Wheeler 48 assists, 2 kills, 3 digs; Jocelyn McCoy 2 kills, 2 blocks; Natalie Overby 2 kills, 1 dig 3 pp; Natalia Valladares 5 digs, 1 ace; Anelisa Ramirez 1 kill, 1 dig, 1 ace; Violet Tunstall 2 digs, 7 pp; Angeles Torres 2 aces, 4 digs, 7pp.
Zillah highlights: Alaina Garza 4 kills, 3 digs; Destyni Salme 1 kill; Emily Greene 1 ace, 1 kill; Emma Flood 2 aces, 23 digs; Jacelyn Yearout 1 kill, 22 assists, 8 digs; Kya Gonzales 3 kills, 6 digs; Liz Walle 1 ace, 2 blocks, 5 kills; Mia Hicks 1 ace, 15 kills, 1 block, 11 digs.
WAPATO 3, NACHES VALLEY 1: At Naches Valley, the Wolves leveled their West record at 1-1 with a 17-25, 25-15, 25-22, 25-23 win.
NV highlights: Kaylie Rink-Beaman 5 kills, Lexi Harris 3 kills.
CBBN
WEST VALLEY 3, EISENHOWER 0: At West Valley, the Rams pushed their league mark to 4-0 with a 25-13, 25-8, 25-14 sweep and will visit Eastmont on Thursday. The Cadets host Davis on Thursday at 7 p.m.
WV highlights: Kennedy Webb 8 kills, 2 aces; Lily Kinloch 5 kills, 4 aces; Kaitlyn Leaverton 8 kills, 1 block; Maggie Alexander 3 kills; Heather Barbee 5 aces, 5 digs; Emily Strong 4 aces, 10 digs; Millea McMurry 4 aces, 5 digs, 24 assists.
Eisenhower highlights: Evelin Rodriguez 15 assists, 1 kill, 1 block; Paris Powell 5 kills, 1 ace, 6 digs; Taylor Edwards 3 kills, 7 digs; Anna Hull 2 kills, 1 block; Alivia Colbert 6 kills, 7 aces, 1 block; Ashley Serna 1 block; Braelen Skinner 10 digs.
MOSES LAKE 3, DAVIS 0: At Davis, the Mavericks lifted their league mark to 3-2 with a 25-18, 25-18, 25-19 win. Davis plays at Eisenhower on Thursday.
In other league play, Sunnyside outlasted Eastmont 3-2 at home.
Davis highlights: Shaela Allen-Greggs 8-10 serving, 1 ace, 9 kills, 2 pp, 2 digs, 1 block; Kailey Willsey 7-8 serving, 1 ace, 8 kills, 7 pp, 4 digs, 3 blocks; Litzy Carillo 4-4 serving, 1 kill, 2 digs, 1 block; Camryn Birch 8-11 serving, 1 ace, 3 kills, 2 pp, 1 dig; Kathleen Velasquez 9-9 serving, 5 digs, 2 blocks, 12 assists; Nathaly Hernandez 4-5 serving, 1 kill, 2 digs, 5 assists; Sally Gargus 9-10 serving, 1 ace, 1 kill, 5 pp, 6 digs; Vennesy Martinez 2 digs; Sienna Kerrigan 1 block.
CWAC
SELAH 3, GRANDVIEW 0: At Selah, the Vikings swept 25-12, 25-20, 25-14 to move to 3-0 in league and will play at Prosser on Thursday while Grandview (1-2) hosts Ephrata.
Selah highlights: Jacey Scott 13-13 serving, 2 aces, 10 pp, 12 digs; Emily Hutchinson 2 aces, 8 kills, 8 digs; Taylor Kieser 2 aces, 11 kills, 5 digs, 14 assists; Citlalli Bautista 6-6 serving, 2 aces; Ana Hrle 3 kills, block; Madilynn Shurtleff 15-16 serving, 2 aces, 12 kills, 7 digs; Emilee Nelson-Hawkins 3 aces, 3 digs, 20 assists.
Grandview highlights: Sienna Black 6 kills; Annabelle Alvarez 13 digs; Mía Sanchez 13 assists; Jazmine Richey 7 digs, 4 kills.
ELLENSBURG 3, PROSSER 0: At Ellensburg, the Bulldogs improved to 3-0 in league with a 25-19, 25-7, 25-15 win and will be off until next Tuesday's showdown at rival Selah.
Ellensburg highlights: Abby Harrell 15 kills, 3 aces, 5 digs, 2 blocks; Olivia Anderson 4 kills; Hazel Murphy 4 kills; Parker Lyyski 7 kills, 2 blocks; Leah Drexler 5 aces, 11 digs, 7 perfect passes, 5 assists; Lilly Button 10 assists, 9 digs; Kacey Mayo 12 assists, 9 digs.
EPHRATA 3, EAST VALLEY 0: At Ephrata, the Tigers prevailed 25-10, 25-10, 27-25 over EV, which hosts Othello on Thursday.
EV highlights: Jalee Anderson 8 pp, 10 digs; Mackenzie Hambly 1 kill, 3 blocks; Madelyn Trujillo 1 kill, 1 block; Keegan Fernandez 2 kills, 1.5 blocks; Hailey Randolph 2 kills, 5 pp, 2 aces, 3 digs; Ivana Zaldivar 2 kills, 4 pp, 2 aces, 3 digs; Tori Goodell 1 kill, 4pp, 1 ace, 5 digs; Allyson’s Bender 7 assists, 1 ace, 2 digs.
EWAC WEST
MABTON 3, KITTITAS 2: At Mabton, the Vikings rallied for their first West Division win, 23-25, 25-13, 18-25, 25-20, 15-9.
Kittitas highlights: Courtney Patteson 6 kills, 18 digs, 3 aces; Paige Danielle 1 kill, 6 aces, 8 digs; Dakota Rivera 4 kills, 3 aces, 5 digs; Dixie Best 7 kills, 1 block, 14 digs; Carly Schaenherr 1 ace, 15 digs; Taylor Roberts 1 kill, 7 digs, 8 assists; Gabby Santos 6 kills, 7 digs, 1 block, 13 assists; Mira Presnell 5 kills, 1 ace, 25 digs; Kayliana Blackmore 1 dig; Addison Conley 1 dig.
Mabton highlights: Keirrah Roettger 16-17 serving, 3 aces, 15 kills, 12 digs; Alana Zavala 19-21 serving, 7 aces, 8 kills, 14 digs; Joanna Mata 14-17 serving, 6 kills, 42 assists, 12 digs; Gentry Simpson 22-23 serving, 5 aces, 9 kills; Clarisa Rojas 5-7 serving, 1 kill, 4 digs; Galarza 7-10 serving, 5 kills, 2 blocks, 1 dig; Ashley Macedo 3-3 serving, 4 digs; Kimberly Quesada 4 digs; Shayla Ramos 4 digs.
NONLEAGUE
TOPPENISH 3, WAHLUKE 0: At Toppenish, Naylanee Strom served 10 aces in the Wildcats' 25-7, 25-10, 25-7 sweep.
Toppenish highlights: Naylanee Strom 10 aces; Anika Ramos 8 aces, 5 digs; Isela Macias 4 aces.
GIRLS SOCCER
CBBN
WEST VALLEY 3, EISENHOWER 1: At West Valley, Alexis Lee put Eisenhower in front, but Kendall Moore scored all three goals to keep the Rams unbeaten in league play at 4-0.
They'll look to extend their six-match unbeaten streak against Eastmont on Saturday while Ike plays at Davis.
Elsewhere in the league, Moses Lake beat Davis 3-0 and Eastmont beat Sunnyside 9-0.
First half: 1, Eisenhower, Alexis Lee, 8:00; 2, West Valley, Kendall Moore (Gigi Doucette), 19:00; 3, West Valley, Moore, 23:00.
Second half: 3, WV, Moore, 61:00.
Saves: Ike 5; Taylor Poor (WV) 6.
CWAC
SELAH 3, GRANDVIEW 0: At Selah, Kennedy Cobb scored first before Addy Franklin and Allison Moultray added second-half goals to help the Vikings win their third straight match and improve to 4-2 in CWAC play. Both teams will host Othello in their next match, with Grandview scheduled for Thursday and Selah set for Saturday.
In other CWAC games, Prosser beat Ephrata 3-2 and Ellensburg lost to Othello 3-1 on Monday.
First half: 1, Selah, Kennedy Cobb (Brooke Reiber), 31:00.
Second half: 2, Selah, Addy Franklin (Madison Huri), 57:00; 3, Selah, Allison Moultray (Brooke Reiber), 65:00.
Saves: Lexi Grenz (S) 0, Sarah Russell (S) 1.
SCAC WEST
LA SALLE 6, ZILLAH 0: At Zillah, Livy Alegria scored a hat trick as the Lightning picked up their first league win.
Elsewhere in the SCAC West, Wapato beat host Naches Valley 4-1.
First half: 1, La Salle, Livy Alegria (Marisa Badillo), 3:00; 2, La Salle, Alegria (Hailey Price), 5:00; 3, La Salle, Adi Lopez (Badillo), 22:00; 4, La Salle, Badillo (Alegria), 41:00; 5, La Salle, Alegria (Talina White), 43:00.
Second half: 6, La Salle, Lopez (Hailey Price), 69:00.
Saves: White (LS), Olivia Stevens (LS) 1; Zillah 12.
EWAC
GRANGER 9, WHITE SWAN 0: At Granger, Kamila Herrera scored four goals in the first 30 minutes for the Spartans, who improved to 2-3 in EWAC play.
First half: 1, Granger, Kamila Herrera (Eveny Lazcano), 1:00; 2, Granger, Herrera, 10:00; 3, Granger, Lazcano, 13:00; 4, Granger, Herrera, 19:00; 5, Granger, Jennifer Cuevas, 21:00; 6, Granger, Herrera, 25:00; 7, Granger, Herrera, 27:00; 8, Granger, Natalia Ramirez, 30:00.
Second half: 9, Granger, Lazcano, 65:00.
Saves: White Swan 6; E. Cuevas (G) 0, Jaramillo (G) 0.
MABTON 13, BURBANK 0: At Mabton, Azuleni Olivares scored six goals and Leslie Aviles added four in the Vikings' first win of the season.
In the other league game Tuesday, Cle Elum topped Goldendale 6-1 to remain unbeaten in league at 5-0.
NONLEAGUE
TOPPENISH 2, WAHLUKE 2: At Toppenish, Esmeralda Ramos scored once in each half for the Wildcats. They'll return to SCAC West play when they host Naches Valley next Tuesday.
First half: 1, Toppenish, Esmeralda Ramos, 25:00; 2, Wahluke, Hiselle Bernal, 35:00.
Second half: 3, Toppenish, Ramos, 65:00. 4, Wahluke, Bernal, 76:00.
HIGHLAND 2, WARDEN 0: At Highland, Rachael Keller and freshman Aylin Aguilera each had a goal and an assist to help the Scotties win their fifth straight match. They're set to host another EWAC unbeaten, Goldendale, next Tuesday.
First half: 1, Highland, Aylin Aguilera (Rachael Keller)
BOYS SOCCER
NONLEAGUE
UPPER COLUMBIA ACADEMY 5, RIVERSIDE CHRISTIAN 0: At Riverside Christian, the Crusaders gave up three goals in the first half and two more in the second.
First half: 1, UCA, Carson Huenergardt, 9:00; 2, UCA, Tanner Lowe, 23:00; 3, UCA, Duran Downes, 27:00.
Second half: 4, UCA, Jonas Thermitus (PK), 71:00. 5, UCA, Thermitus, 79:00.
SLOWPITCH
NONLEAGUE
WEST VALLEY 17-17, PASCO 1-2: At Pasco, Haley Betterton had four RBI in the opener and Linnea Butler drove in four in the second game as the Rams pushed their unbeaten record to 10-0 and will host Grandview on Thursday.
WV highlights — Game 1: Kenidee Holden 3-4, 2 2b, 3 runs; Haley Betterton 3-4, 2b, run, 4 RBI; Bella Lindstrom 1-3, 3b, 2 runs, 2 RBI; Linnea Butler 4-4, 3 runs; Evka Ball 1-4, 3 RBI; Ryder Prather 1-4, run, 2 RBI. Game 2: Linnea Butler 2-3, 2 2b, 2 runs, 4 RBI; Haley Betterton 2-3, 2b, 2 runs, RBI; Alexys Soptich 3-3, 2b, run, 3 RBI; Kenidee Holden 1-2, 3b, run, RBI; Ryder Prather 2-3, 3b, 2 runs, 2 RBI; Maris Barbee 1-3, run, 2 RBI.
GRANDVIEW 11-7, MOSES LAKE JV 5-6: At Grandview, the Greyhounds moved to 3-5 and will play at West Valley on Thursday.
