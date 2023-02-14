With Mary Jones and Nevaeh Lopez joining forces for 51 points, Eisenhower's girls rolled to a 76-47 victory in a CBBN district play-in game Tuesday night at Eisenhower.
With their fourth straight win, the third-seeded Cadets (13-7) will host No. 4 Moses Lake in a loser-out game on Thursday at 6 p.m. The winner will play at either Davis or Sunnyside on Saturday with a state berth on the line.
Jones, who reached 30 points twice earlier this season, topped that with 31 against Eastmont and Lopez went for 20.
Moses Lake eliminated West Valley 42-33 on Tuesday.
Eisenhower and Moses Lake split their two league meetings by a total margin of six points.
EASTMONT — Otterstetter 12, Heinz 6, Heimbigner 6, Bergan 6, Klinkenberg 5, Phythian 2, Clinton 2, Weens 2, Southerland 2, Johnson 1.
EISENHOWER — Mary Jones 31, Nevaeh Lopez 20, Gallegos 8, Ramos 7, Serna 6, Contreras 2, Frederick 2, Littrell 0, Espinoza 0, Garza 0, Davis 0, Ceballos 0.
Eastmont=7=14=12=15=—=47
Eisenhower=17=21=17=21=—=76
-
CWAC DISTRICT
GRANDVIEW 70, SELAH 37: At Grandview, Jazmine Richey finished with 21 points and Natalee Trevino added 15 for the Greyhounds in a loser-out matchup. They advance to a loser-out, winner-to-crossover game at Othello Thursday night at 7 p.m.
Adley Franklin paced the Vikings with 11 points.
SELAH — Ruark 4, Keller 9, Hall 3, Pendleton 1, Adley Franklin 11, Mattson 4, Wilkey 0, Garza 5, Coons 0, Sarett 0.
GRANDVIEW — Castro 8, Armendariz 3, Natalee Trevino 15, Freeman 2, Jazmine Richey 21, Castilleja 0, D. Medina 2, Hamm 7, Benitez 5, A. Medina 3, Torres 4.
Selah=6=14=3=14=—=37
Grandview=23=17=19=11=—=70
Grandview highlights: Richey 5 rebs, 6 stls, 9 assts; Trevino 5 rebs;
-
OTHELLO 53, EAST VALLEY 35: At Othello, Jada Mendoza contributed eight points to lead the Red Devils (7-15) in a season-ending loss. Annalee Coronado put up 26 points for the second-seeded Huskies (14-9).
EAST VALLEY — Alvarado 7, J. Mendoza 8, Trujillo 3, Goodell 6, Tinley 3, C. Mendoza 0, Garcia 6, Morrison 0, Ashby 0, Malmberg 0, Lopez 0, Sylve 2.
OTHELLO — Mondragon 6, Briana Andrade 12, Annalee Coronado 26, Trinidad 0, Valdez 2, Gonzalez 1, Freeman 0, Farmar 3, Pruneda 3, Cantu 0.
East Valley=6=4=5=20=—=35
Othello=11=15=16=11=—=53
-
BOYS
CBBN DISTRICT
SUNNYSIDE 72, MOSES LAKE 52: At Sunnyside, junior Noah McNair pitched in 12 of his season-high 22 points in the first quarter as the Grizzlies stormed out to a 44-19 lead at halftime.
Max Garcia then scored 11 of his 17 points in the second half of the play-in game.
Fourth-seeded Sunnyside (10-11) advances to another loser-out game at No. 3 Eastmont (14-7) on Friday at 6 p.m. The winner of that game will have a shot at a state berth on Saturday. Sunnyside and Eastmont split in league play.
Eastmont eliminated Wenatchee 70-57 on Tuesday.
MOSES LAKE — Brady Jay 13, Thomas 5, Palmer 0, Blaine Macdonald 14, Roylance 0, Jayson Byers 11, Middleton 7, Kast 2, Smith 0.
SUNNYSIDE — Noah McNair 22, J'Den Briones 12, Max Garcia 17, Maldonado 8, Saenz 3, D. Salinas 5, Garcia 0, Aiden Cazares 11, R. Salinas 0.
Moses Lake=11=8=18=15=—=52
Sunnyside=23=21=14=16=—=72
-
CWAC DISTRICT
ELLENSBURG 63, SELAH 60: At Selah, Emmett Fenz scored 12 of his 26 points in the fourth quarter to help the Bulldogs' hold off Selah in Monday's loser-out game. Fenz hit four 3-pointers and Darius Andaya collected 12 points, three assists and three steals.
Ellensburg (9-12) will play East Valley in another loser-out game on Wednesday.
Jackson Pepper scored 16 of his 18 points in the second half for Selah (12-11), who played without leading scorer Levi Pepper due to injury.
ELLENSBURG — Clark 5, G. Fenz 3, Leon 2, Schmidt 0, Darius Andaya 12, Boast 5, Marrs 8, Emmett Fenz 26, Lewis 2.
SELAH — Jackson Pepper 18, Giles 2, McNett 6, Tilley 3, Jones 0, Beau Benjamin 13, Mullins 5, Eli Wright 13.
Ellensburg=21=15=6=21=—=63
Selah=17=11=12=20=—=60
Highlights: Garrett Marrs (E) 8 rebs; Josh Boast (E) 9 rebs; Gunner Fenz (E) 4 assts; E. Fenz (E) 4 3p, 6 rebs; Andaya (E) 3 assts, 3 stls; Wright (S) 10 rebs; Pepper (S) 8 rebs; Caden McNett (S) 6 rebs, 5 assts.
-
EAST VALLEY 66, OTHELLO 55: At East Valley, junior Preston Sluder broke out for 17 of his 24 points in the fourth quarter, hitting two 3-pointers and 7 of 9 free throws to spark a 36-point closing period.
Fourth-seeded East Valley (10-13) will host No. 5 Ellensburg in a loser-out game on Wednesday at 7 p.m.
OTHELLO — Collin Simmons 15, Josh Tovar 12, Sequra 8, Asu 0, Deleon 4, Ashton Pruneda 14, Faix 0, Alegria 2.
EAST VALLEY — Hooper 8, Esquivel 9, Field 4, Preston Sluder 24, Kinlow 0, Anthony Tasker 11, Chase Staymates 10.
Othello=12=18=5=20=—=55
East Valley=6=12=12=36=—=66
Highlights: EV 19-25 FTs, Sluder 3 3p.
