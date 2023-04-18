Junior Luke Jenkins pitched a complete game and Logan Stevenson scored with two outs in the top of the seventh inning to lift Naches Valley to a 2-1 victory over East Valley in nonleague baseball on Tuesday at East Valley.
Jenkins threw seven innings with one earned run, no walks and five strikeouts.
Brock Goodell, Joseph Bivins and Austin Root combined on a three-hitter for East Valley.
The Rangers (11-2) will host Royal for a nonleague doubleheader on Saturday while East Valley (12-4) plays a key CWAC twin bill at Selah.
Highlights: Luke Jenkins (NV) CG, 7 IP, 1 ER, 0 BB, 5 K; Jaden Zimmerman (NV) 1-2, RBI; Ty Moore (NV) sb, run; Logan Stevenson (NV) 1-2, run; Xander Smith (EV) 2-3; Brock Goodell (EV) 4 IP, 1 hit, 1 ER; Grady Edler (EV) 1-3, run; Garin Gurtler (EV) 1-3, run.
-
CBBN
WEST VALLEY 10, EISENHOWER 0: At West Valley, Brody Mills pitched a five-inning one-hitter and John Sullivan drove in three runs as the Rams moved to 8-2 in league and 9-3 overall. West Valley plays two at Eisenhower on Friday.
Highlights: Brody Mills (WV) CG, 5 IP, 1 hit, 1 BB, 5 K, 2-3, 2b, run, 2 RBI; John Sullivan (WV) 2-3, 2b, run, 3 RBI; Landen Birley (WV) 2-3, run, RBI; Tommy Meluskey (WV) 1-2, run, 2 BB, 2 RBI; Jackson May (WV) 1-2, 3b, 2 runs; Brandt Kneisler (WV) 1-3, 2b, RBI.
-
MOSES LAKE 11, DAVIS 1: At Davis, the Mavericks led 3-1 through four innings but broke out for eight runs in the fifth to push their league record to 9-0. Moses Lake will host the Pirates on Friday.
In other league play Tuesday, Wenatchee edged Eastmont 6-5.
Highlights: Brian Alcazar (D) 1-2, 2b, RBI.
-
NONLEAGUE
GOLDENDALE 13-3, TOPPENISH 1-6: At Toppenish, CJ Torres and Nico Ramos combined for 17 strikeouts in the second to earn the Wildcats a split. Riker Hanning led Goldendale in the opener with two doubles and three RBI.
Highlights — Game 1: Julian Godina (T) 2-3; Lukas Scott (T) 1-3, 3b; Cameron Groves (G) 1-2, 3b, 3 RBI; Riker Hanning (G) 2-4, 2 2b, 3 RBI; Keegan Gilk (G) 2-4, 2b; Josh Smith: 2-4, RBI; Garrett Peters (G) WP. Game 2: CJ Torres (T) 5.0 IP, 5 hits, 1 ER, 12 K; Nico Ramos (T) 2.0 IP, 1 hit, 1 ER, 5 K.
-
BOYS SOCCER
CBBN
DAVIS 3, WEST VALLEY 0: At West Valley, Ezrah Ochoa found the net again for his 13th goal of the season before Joel Rodgers and Noe Garfias contributed goals to keep the Pirates (6-2, 9-2) tied with Eastmont for first place. The Rams will play at Wenatchee Friday while Davis takes the night off.
Also in the CBBN, Sunnyside lost 3-1 to Wenatchee.
First half: 1, Davis, Ezrah Ochoa, 32:00; 2, Davis, Joel Rodgers (Santiago Gonzalez), 35:00.
Second half: 3, Davis, Noe Garfias (Jose Navarrete), 48:00.
Saves: Alexander Capi (D) 2; Andres Campos (WV) 11.
-
CWAC
SELAH 2, GRANDVIEW 1 (3-1 SO): At Selah, Jose Vazquez scored on a long shot in the first half and Jack Neumeyer saved two penalty kicks before Rylan Tilley netted the game-winner for the Vikings (4-6, 6-7) in their final home match. They'll play at Othello while the Greyhounds (5-4, 6-6) host Ephrata Saturday.
First half: 1, Selah, Jose Vasquez, 30:00; 2, Grandview, own goal, 40:00.
Second half: No goals.
Overtime: No goals.
Shootout: Selah 3 (Obed Montes, Caden McNett, Rylan Tilley), Grandview 1 (Samuel Montes).
Saves: Nicolas Valenzuela (G) 9; Jack Neumeyer (S) 11.
-
ELLENSBURG 5, PROSSER 1: At Ellensburg, Cole Sullivan scored a hat trick to lead the Bulldogs. They'll play at East Valley Saturday and the Mustangs are set to host Othello Thursday.
First half: 1, Ellensburg, Cole Sullivan, 8:00.
Second half: 2, Ellensburg, Sullivan, 60:00; 3, Ellensburg, Braulio Villa (PK), 70:00; 4, Ellensburg, Sullivan, 73:00; 5, Ellensburg, Danny Zepeda-Barrera, 76:00; 6, Prosser, own goal.
-
EPHRATA 1, EAST VALLEY 0 (6-5 SO): At Ephrata, the Red Devils (8-2, 10-2-2) recorded their 10th shutout of the season but missed their sixth penalty kick after 90 scoreless minutes. East Valley's set to host Ellensburg for Senior Night Saturday afternoon.
First half: No goals.
Second half: No goals.
Overtime: No goals.
Shootout: Ephrata 6, East Valley 5.
-
SCAC-EWAC
WAPATO 20, NACHES VALLEY 0: At Wapato, Jesus Marin produced six goals and Adan Castaneda added four others for the Wolves (10-1, 10-2-1) in their sixth straight win. They'll play a critical match at first-place Highland while Naches Valley hosts Zillah Thursday.
First half: 1, Wapato, Rodrigo Fuentes (Jesus Marin), 3:00; 2, Wapato, Marin, 5:00; 3, Wapato, Jesus Loza (Fuentes), 11:00; 4, Wapato, Adan Castaneda (Fuentes), 14:00; 5, Wapato, A. Castaneda (Fuentes), 28:00; 6, Wapato, Marin (Angel Serrato), 30:00; 7, Wapato, Marin (Oscar Loza), 34:00; 8, Wapato, Serrato (Marin), 38:00.
Second half: 9, Wapato, Jesus Loza (Pablo Espinoza), 42:00; 10, Wapato, A. Castaneda (Marin), 45:00; 11, Wapato, Marin, 46:00; 12, Wapato, J. Loza, 49:00; 13, Wapato, Marin, 51:00; 14, Wapato, J. Loza, 53:00; 15, Wapato, Serrato, 55:00; 16, Wapato, Serrato, 57:00; 17, Wapato, Marin, 68:00; 18, Wapato, A. Castaneda, 70:00; 19, Wapato, Alex Barrera, 75:00; 20, Wapato, Brizuela, 79:00.
Saves: Kayven Cooper (NV) 9; Wapato 0.
-
TOPPENISH 9, ZILLAH 0: At Zillah, Axel Castillo scored a hat trick for the Wildcats (8-3, 9-4-1) in their third straight win. They'll host La Salle while Zillah travels to Naches Valley Thursday.
First half: 1, Toppenish, Issac Mendoza, 2:00; 2, Toppenish, Axel Castillo, 8:00; 3, Toppenish, Castillo, 12:00; 4, Toppenish, 18:00.
Second half: 5, Toppenish, Jorge Lomeli, 43:00; 6, Toppenish, Rafael Garcia, 47:00; 7, Toppenish, Castillo, 54:00; 8, Toppenish, Andrew Romero, 68:00; 9, Toppenish, Trino Hernandez, 72:00.
Saves: Luis Prieto (T) 0; Adan Alejandro (Z) 9.
-
LA SALLE 4, GRANGER 1: At La Salle, David Garcia tallied two goals and Ciro Ramirez made seven saves for the Lightning. It will play at Toppenish while Granger hosts White Swan Thursday.
First half: 1, La Salle, Marco Ramirez, 7:00; 2, Granger, Kevin Reyes, 13:00; 3, La Salle, David Garcia (Elias Castillo), 22:00.
Second half: 4, La Salle, Marco Impicciatore, 60:00.
Saves: José Bustamante (G) 4; Ciro Ramírez (LS) 7.
-
HIGHLAND 14, WHITE SWAN 0: At White Swan, Miguel Romero and Rudy Silva recorded hat tricks to keep the Scotties (11-0, 12-1) unbeaten in league play. They'll host second-place Wapato while White Swan travels to Granger Thursday.
First half: 1, Highland, Francisco Silva; 2, Highland, Jose Perez; 3, Highland, Miguel Romero; 4, Highland, Rudy Silva (Albert Magallon).
Second half: 5, Highland, Romero (Rudy Silva); 6, Highland, Jose Anguiano; 7, Highland, R. Silva (Romero); 8, Highland, own goal; 9, Highland, Perez (Anguiano); 10, Highland, Romero (Anguiano); 11, Highland, JuanLuis Gonzalez (R. Silva); 12, Highland, R. Silva (Anguiano); 13, Highland, Leonel Garcia; 14, Highland, Mario Garcia.
-
SOFTBALL
CWAC
EAST VALLEY 15-14, ELLENSBURG 5-3: At Ellensburg, Madi Morrison was 6-for-8 for the day with three doubles and six RBI as the Red Devils upped their records to 7-1 in league and 9-4 overall.
Sophiya Castaneda also collected six hits for the two games with a triple and three RBI for EV, which hosts West Valley for a single game on Wednesday.
Highlights — Game 1: Tori Goodell (EV) 1-3, 2b, 2 runs, 2 RBI; Madi Morrison (EV) 3-4, 3 2b, 2 runs, 2 RBI, CG, 6 IP, 3 ER, 0 BB, 7 K; Tinley Taylor (EV) 2-3, 2b, 2 runs, 2 RBI; Mimi Hagler (EV) 2b, 2 runs, RBI; Tia Ramynke (EV) 1-3, 2 runs, RBI; Sophiya Castaneda (EV) 3-4, 3b, 3 runs; Chante Leadercharge (Ell) 1-3, run, 2 RBI; Olivia Carlson (Ell) 1-3, 2 RBI; Reagan Messner (Ell) 2-3, 2 2b, RBI; Sienna Pascoe (Ell) 2-3, run. Game 2: Madi Morrison (EV) 3-4, 4 RBI; Tinley Taylor (EV) 1-3, 3b, 2 runs, RBI; Mimi Hagler (EV) 1-4, 2B, run; Leira Freeburg Perez (EV) 2-4, 2 runs, RBI; Presley Weatherley (EV) 2-2, 2b, 3 runs, RBI; Sophiya Castaneda (EV) 3-3, 1 run, 3 RBI; Alexa Clark (EV) 2-4, 2 runs, RBI; Tia Ramynke (EV) CG, 5 IP, 5 hits, 0 ER, 1 BB, 3 K; L Button (Ell) 1-2, 2b, run.
-
EWAC
WHITE SWAN 10-17, GRANGER 7-9: At White Swan, Leilani Redheart struck out 12 in the opener and Shon Dae Wilson had two hits in each game for the Cougars (2-0, 3-7), who host Cle Elum on April 29.
WS highlights — Game 1: Leilani Redheart CG, 12 K, 2-3; Shon Dae Wilson 2-3, 2b, 3b. Game 2: Shon Dae Wilson 2-3.
-
NONLEAGUE
ZILLAH 11-13, SUNNYSIDE CHRISTIAN 1-12: At Zillah, Emma Flood had three hits and three RBI in the opener and Sadie Anderson drove in three runs in the second game, helping the Leopards improve to 8-4. Zillah plays at Cle Elum next Tuesday.
Zillah highlights — Game 1: Emma Flood 3-4, 2 runs, 3 RBI; Kenya Zapien 2-4, 2 runs, 2 RBI; Marissa Magana 1-1, 3b, 2 runs, 2 RBI. Game 2: Jacelyn Yearout-Dionne 3-4, 2b, 2 runs; Emma Flood 2-3, 3b, 2 runs; Sadie Anderson 2-4, 2 runs, 3 RBI; Gracie Holden 2-3, 2 RBI.
-
TOPPENISH 40-15, GOLDENDALE 39-4: At Toppenish, senior Julia Wahpat's walk-off RBI base hit in the bottom of the seventh capped a wild opener with 79 runs scored. Sophomore Frances Tilley was the winning pitcher in the second game for Toppenish (2-10), which hosts Granger on April 27.
Toppenish highlights — Game 1: Mia Anaya, Junior Jojo Colwash, France Tilley multiple hits; Julia Wahpat walk-off RBI, winning pitcher. Game 2: Mia Anaya multiple runs scored; Julia Wahpat multiple hits; Frances Tilley CG, multiple strikeouts.
-
TRACK
SCAC
At Naches Valley
BOYS
100: Gabe Craig (LS) 11.61. 200: Greyson Stevens (LS) 24.75. 400: Howard Brignone (NV) 57.26. 800: Hector Guadarrama (T) 2:18.79. 1600: Quinn Jones (NV) 4:46.58. 3200: Quinn Jones (NV) 10:46.58. 110H: Joseph Zilla (CP) 17.82. 300H: Tucker Stevens (NV) 43.64. 4x100: La Salle 46.45. 4x400: Naches Valley 3:50.35.
Shot: Darrell Leslie (T) 41-6.5. Disc: Andrei Smith (CP) 135-3. Jav: Gabe Advincula (NV) 131-9. HJ: Tygh Manfredi (NV) 5-8. PV: Tucker Stevens (NV) 10-6. LJ: Gabe Craig (LS) 20-7. TJ: Santana Luna (T) 38-1.
GIRLS
100: Audrey Smith (NV) 13.59. 200: Allison Smith (NV) 27.77. 400: Katherine Prince (CP) 1:07.39. 800: Katrina Feriante (NV) 2:26.28. 1600: Olive Clark (NV) 5:31.38. 3200: Brooke Miles (NV) 12:39.37. 100H: Ella Craig (LS) 18.81. 300H: Allison Smith (NV) 50.05. 4x100: College Place 53.37. 4x200: College Place 1:58.49. 4x400: Naches Valley 4:19.05.
Shot: Tatiana Camacho (T) 33-2.5. Disc: Hannah Clements (NV) 111-3. Jav: Tatiana Camacho (T) 92-2. HJ: Kayla Krueger (NV) 4-10. PV: Audrey Smith (NV) 9-0. LJ: Audrey Smith (NV) 16-3.5. TJ: Lucinda Weaver (CP) 28-0.
-
TENNIS
CBBN
West Valley 7, Sunnyside 0
Singles: Alexander Garcia-Widmer (WV) d. Gabriel Schenk 6-0. 6-0; Axel Fulton (WV) d. Oscar Bonilla 6-0, 6-0; Dhruv Kumar (WV) d. Patrick Wise 6-0, 6-0; Pete Kegley (WV) d. Juaquin Garabay 6-0, 6-0.
Doubles: Jimmy Pruiett-Nolan Preacher (WV) d. Elijah Bell-Anthony Ventura 6-0, 6-1; Josh Raj-Will Rojan (WV) d. Brandol Robelledo-Saul Hernandez 6-0, 6-0; Max Fleming-Luke Kwon (WV) for.
West Valley girls 7, Sunnyside 0
Singles: Ivy Tweedy (WV) d. Olivia Mears 6-0, 6-1; Maddie Maison (WV) d. Fatima Tellez 6-1, 6-0; Kayla Maison (WV) d. Lory Estudillo 6-0, 6-0; Swasti Tiwari (WV) d. Emma Farias 6-0, 6-0.
Doubles: Ahlyah Basmeh-Zanna Orvald (WV) d. Macy Norem-Andrea Pineda 6-0, 6-2, Hollis Bendall-Gracyn Cantrell (WV) d. Claire Shechen-Kaylen Helberg 6-1, 6-1; June Jackey-Abby Warren (WV) d. Annabelle Alvarez-Mari Gomez 6-0, 6-0.
-
Wenatchee boys 4, Davis 3
Singles: Kai Mueller (W) d. Angel Sanchez 6-3, 6-1; Matthew Bethel (D) d. Aidan Shattubk 7-5, 6-4, 6-3; Jacob McAllister (W) Brigdon Feen 7-5, 7-5; Liam Hill (D) d. Noah Payen 4-6, 6-3, 7-5.
Doubles: Lucas Tweedy-Alex Larcar (D) d. Ben Lewis-Austin Bromiley 6-2, 6-3; Everett White-Owen Tveten (W) d. Raul Meza-Oliver Temple 6-3, 6-4; Nathan Burns-Ben Bordon (W) d. Coleman Russel-Jaime Barajas 6-1, 6-2.
Wenatchee girls 7, Davis 0
Singles: Avery Thomas (W) d. Karen Madrigal 6-0, 6-2; Katelyn Murphy (W) d. Jhanet Pascual 6-2, 6-2; Kenzie Murphy (W) d. Anabeth Montemaor 6-2, 6-1; Lauren Bixby (W) d. Gisselle Avila 6-3, 6-0.
Doubles: Sienna Kautman-Clara Shattuck (W) d. Sienna Kerrigan-Catarina Copeland 6-1, 6-0; Jenna Thrapp-Ava Ker (W) d. Alondra Valladares-Jaquelin Cordero 6-2, 6-1; Taylor Finley-Lauren Black (W) d. Yahaira Cortez-Emily Morales 6-3, 6-1.
-
CWAC
Selah boys 3, Othello 2
Singles: Kaden Giles (S) d. James Risenmay 6-0, 6-0; Matthew Merrell (S) d. Ernesto Duran 6-0, 6-0.
Doubles: Ashton Pruneda-Forest Roylance (O) d. Riley Christianson-Kade Wurtz 6-1, 6-1; Braden Moss-Will Moultray (S) d. Riley Rodriguez-Christopher Lopez 6-3, 6-2; Josh Gilbert-Benjamin Schenk (O) d. Ethan Sasen-Will Patching 6-3, 6-1.
Selah girls 5, Othello 0
Singles: Janae Hall (S) d. Naylene Garza 7-6 (7-3), 6-4; Jenna Bond (S) d. Anahi Mendoza 6-3, 6-2.
Doubles: Addison Ladd-Macie Ladd (S) d. Maleyna Alvarez-Mia Carlson 6-1, 6-0; Kendra Adams-Sarah Tamblyn (S) d. Riley Farman-Madison Fultz 6-1, 6-0; Gabi Young-Caitlin Strand (S) d. Launa Mollette-Rylinn Jones 6-4, 7-5.
-
East Valley boys 3, Ephrata 2
Singles: Josh Mullings (Eph) d. Cameron Erb 7-5, 6-2; Carson Knautz (EV) d. Owen Devine 7-6 (7-4), 6-3.
Doubles: Dallas DeBlasio–Ranne Meloy (EV) d. Jobe VanHeusden–Jackson Addink 6-2, 7-5; Teegan Hooper–Brady Locke (EV) d. Jaxon Whetstone–Cooper Black 6-2, 6-2; Bowen Summers–Powell Ahmann (Eph) d. Logan Basford–Anthony Spencer 2-6, 6-1, 6-4.
Ephrata girls 3, East Valley 2
Singles: Henleigh Elder (EV) d. Lexie Diem 5-7, 7-5, 6-2; Emily Knautz (EV) d. Emily Pugh 6-4, 6-4.
Doubles: Kacie Shannon–Addison Mills (Eph) d. Delaney Gibbons–Mai Mesler 6-2, 6-0; Molly Evenson–Sienna Addink (Eph) d. Ceci Mendoza–Jalee Anderson 6-0, 6-2; Chloe Ho–Erika Morford (Eph) d. Giselle Acevedo–Arella Mendoza 6-1, 6-1.
-
SCAC-EWAC
Toppenish boys 5, Wapato 0
Singles: Jose Arcila (T) d. Kazmir Clark 6-4, 6-2; Kyu Hurley (T) d. Julian Regalado 6-2, 7-6 (3).
Doubles: Robert Bjur-Jaden Diaz (T) d. Hazen Jacob-Maceo Washines 6-4, 6-2; Isaiah Pacheco-Johan Ojeda (T) d. Hassen Benedicto-Velentin Rojas 6-1, 6-1; Diego Castro-Miguel Martinez (T) d. Contreras Caritino-Venice Tarza 6-0, 6-1.
Toppenish girls 5, Wapato 0
Singles: Alyssa Gonzalez (T) d. Eliza Morfin 6-1, 6-0; Magali Mendoza (T) d. Saraih Nunez 6-1, 6-0.
Doubles: Karen Romero-Paola Parbol (T) d. Angelina Canales-Kellie Martin 6-2, 6-2; Norma Gomez-Jessica Wesley (T) d. Heather Rapanut-Tania Soto 6-0, 6-2; Jeanette Torres-Sophia Jimenez (T) d. Guadalupe Duarte-Klarissa Rios 6-2, 6-1.
-
Cle Elum boys 2, Naches Valley 1
Singles: Luke Chaffin (CE) d. Jacob Anderson 8-1.
Doubles: Colin O’Carin-Ezra Peterson (CE) d. Luke Stevens-Nathan Beauchene 8-4; John Curtis-Enrique Sanchez (NV) for.
Naches Valley girls 3, Cle Elum 2
Singles: Maddie Casto (CE) d. Sarah Busey 8-5; Jadison Wallick (CE) d. Gavyn Osborn 8-7 (6).
Doubles: Cambria Wright-Lexi Harris (NV) d. Sadie Melhorn-Lola Favero 8-4; Bella Rowe-Maddy Jewett (NV) d. Ruby Andeson-Ruby Deline 8-1; Natalie Jacobs-Abby Sanchez (NV) d. Kari Anderson-Riley Tax 8-3.
-
Royal boys 4, Zillah 1
Singles: Trevor Crowther (Z) d. Jason Burns 6-1, 6-4; Jonaten Dircio (R) d. Talmage Coplin 6-1, 4-6, 10-7.
Doubles: Asher Garnick-Braxton Huss (R) d. Liam Krause-Jason Marin 6-2, 6-0; Royal won No. 2-3 for.
Royal girls 4, Zillah 1
Singles: Olivia Sijka (Z) d. Maria Zapata 6-0, 6-2; Naomi Abundi (R) d. Daisy Jack 6-2, 6-3.
Doubles: Madi Christensen-Campbelle Anderson (R) d. Jena Trueman-Lydia Crowther 6-1, 6-1; Haley Acencio-Michelle Martinez (R) d. Saray Rangel-Andrea Licea 6-0, 6-0; Marisol Gonzalez-Kimberly Pineda (R) d. Amelia Ramirez-Allie Ross 6-1, 6-1.
-
Granger boys 3, College Place 2
Singles: Mason Willwand (CP) d. Kenyon Slade 6-2, 6-4; Gabe Fazarri (CP) d. Arthur Heckert 6-4, 2-6, 7-6 (10-8).
Doubles: Eden Asher-Enrique Aldaco (G) d. Vasty Cisneros-Sam Angiane 6-1, 6-1; Paul Stewart-Carlos Deleon (G) d. Isaac Miller-Armando Avila 6-0, 6-1; Manson Brien-John Heckert (G) d. Mikey Bjornbery-Jason McEwen 6-0, 6-0.
College Place girls 5, Granger 0
Singles: Tiana Tran (CP) d. Marian Alaniz; Kat Avila (CP) for.
Doubles: Mia Ferrard-Grace Casagrande (CP) d. Jessika Arceo-Brissa Solis 6-0, 6-0; Lydia Hayden-Mimi Merrell (CP) d. Jacqueline Benitez-Araceli Cardoza 8-1; Arialee Amsing-Jesse Sharp (CP) d. Sarni Romero-Natalie Brito 8-5.
-
Highland girls 5, White Swan 0
Singles: Justyna Pasiewicz (H) d. Jasmine Gibson 6-1, 6-1; Caitlyn Myers (H) d. Carmen Buck 6-2, 6-2.
Doubles: Maria Jacobson-Carol Govea (H) d. Andrea Anguiano-Angela Chavarin 6-0, 6-1; Judith Silva-Athziri Silva (H) d. Taylee Hull-Cassandra Contreras 6-0, 6-1; Adrianna Howell-Vanessa Mujica (H) d. Venessa Miller-Elva Gomez 6-3, 6-3.
-
GOLF
CBBN
Girls POD No. 4
Team scores: Eastmont 412, Wenatchee 430, Moses Lake 438, West Valley 450, Eisenhower 545, others inc.
Winner: Lily Weigel (Ea) 90. At Yakima Elks. Local highlights: Emmi Morgan (Su) 101, Ruby Hoeger (WV) 108, Aimee Penazola (WV) 109, Morgan Garcia (WV) 112, Belle Crnich (WV) 121, Bella Lynch (Ike) 123, Nathaly Hernandez (Davis) 127.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.