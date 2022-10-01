Junior Esperanza Haro knocked in the game winner in the final minutes to lift Eisenhower to a 3-2 win over Davis in CBBN girls soccer on Saturday.
Isabella Diehm scored the first two goals for the Cadets and Nevaeh Lopez had two assists, including setting up Haro for the winner.
Vanessa Lugo-Solorio assisted on Davis' first tally and scored the second, knotting the match at 2-2 in the 51st minute.
Eisenhower (2-3 league, 3-5 overall) hosts Wenatchee on Tuesday while Davis (1-4, 2-5-1) plays at Eastmont.
First half: 1, Ike, Isabella Diehm (Alexia Lee), 15:00; 2, Davis, Nataly Pacheco (Vanessa Lugo-Solorio), 17:00.
Second half: 3, Ike, Diehm (Nevaeh Lopez), 49:00; 4, Davis, Lugo-Solorio, 51:00; 5, Ike, Esperanza Haro (Lopez), 80:00.
Saves: Vanessa Tellez (E) 2, Davis 4.
-
WEST VALLEY 8, EASTMONT 1: At West Valley, the Rams exploded for six goals in the second half to extend their unbeaten streak to seven matches.
Kendall Moore, Jes Lizotte and Ashlyn Valdovinos all scored two goals each for West Valley, which will travel to Sunnyside on Tuesday.
First half: 1, WV, Jes Lizotte (Kaitlyn Rudick), 3:00; 2, WV, Kendall Moore (Ashlyn Valdovinos), 31:00.
Second half: 3, WV, Rudick, 45:00; 4, WV, Lizotte (Valdovinos, 46:00; 5, WV, Moore, 60:00; 6, WV, Valdovinos (Gigi Doucette), 61:00; 7, WV, Valdovinos, 65:00; 8 WV, Ava Emelko (Moore), 72:00; 9, Eastmont, 78:00.
-
CWAC
EAST VALLEY 2, ELLENSBURG 1: At East Valley, the Red Devils found a way to beat Ellensburg and senior goalkeeper Reagan Messner just in time to stay unbeaten.
Shannah Mellick's sliding cross set up Eveyanna Townsend's goal with two minutes left in regulation, and Mellick's 19th goal of the season gave East Valley another win. The Red Devils hit the crossbar multiple times as they created plenty of goalscoring chances throughout the match.
But Ellensburg goalkeeper Reagan Messner made 15 saves and Jamison Philip scored off a corner from Hailey Smith to give the Bulldogs a lead they held for nearly 60 minutes. East Valley travels to second-place Selah on Tuesday and Ellensburg plays at Prosser Thursday.
First half: 1, Ellensburg, Jamison Philip (Hailey Smith), 19:00.
Second half: 2, East Valley, Eveyanna Townsend, 78:00.
Extra time: 3, East Valley, Shannah Mellick, 88:00.
-
GRANDVIEW 3, EPHRATA 1: At Grandview, Alejandra Sanchez scored two goals for the Greyhounds, who pulled away from a 1-1 tie at halftime.
In other action Saturday, Othello defeated Selah 2-0.
First half: 1, Grandview, Alejandra Sanchez (Amy Morales), 12:00; 2, Ephrata, Dalanie Killinger, 30:00.
Second half: 3, Grandview, Brandy Martinez, 43:00; 4, Grandview, Alejandra Sanchez, 49:00.
Saves: Alivia Hellas (E) 7, Anessaa Olivarez (G) 3.
-
VOLLEYBALL
NONLEAGUE
DAVIS 3, GRANDVIEW 2: At Grandview, the Pirates battled back for a 25-19, 20-25, 24-26, 25-16, 15-13 victory and will host Eastmont on Tuesday.
Davis highlights: Kailey Willsey 20-20 serving, 7 kills, 2 pp, 14 digs, 9 blocks, 1 assist; Litzy Carillo 14-15 serving, 2 aces, 4 kills, 9 digs, 1 block; Camryn Birch 11-15 serving, 5 aces, 5 kills, 2 digs, 4 blocks, 1 assist; Kathleen Velasquez 16-17 serving, 5 aces, 2 kills, 3 digs, 2 blocks, 14 assists; Sally Gargus 8-9 serving, 1 ace, 2 kills, 1 pp, 5 digs, 3 blocks, 5 assists; Rose Pineda 19-20 serving, 5 aces, 5 pp, 3 digs; Sienna Kerrigan 1 kill, 1 block, 2 digs.
-
LA SALLE 3, TRI-CITIES PREP 0: At Pasco, Tatum Marang and Kaylee Wheeler totaled 11 kills each for the Lightning in a 25-18, 25-21, 25-20 sweep. La Salle will look to extend its eight-game winning streak Tuesday at Naches Valley.
La Salle highlights: Tatum Marang 11 kills, 2 aces, 4 blocks, 6 digs; Kaylee Wheeler 11 kills, ace, 2 blocks, 9 digs; Makia Wheeler 2 aces, 25 assists, 6 digs; Anelisa Ramirez 3 kills, ace, 2 digs; Natalia Valladares 3 aces, 5 digs; Angeles Torres 5 digs, ace.
-
CROSS COUNTRY
Apple Ridge Invitational
BOYS
Team scores: Royal 54, Naches Valley 60, College Place 61, Quincy 94, Connell 136, Highland 287.
District course winner: Jio Herrera (CP) 16:38. Top locals: 2, Quinn Jones (NV) 17:15; 3, Sean Henrikson (Goldendale) 17:47; 6, Hazen Jacob (Wapato) 18:19; 7, Raymond Holycross (Go) 18:24; 9, Nathaniel Powell (NV) 18:29; 10, Orlando Isiordia (Granger) 18:29. Figure 8 winner: Jeonatan Dircio (Royal) 17:27.
GIRLS
Team scores: Naches Valley 16, Royal 38, Quincy 101, College Place 111.
District course winner: Diana Camargo (Wapato) 18:46. Top locals: 2, Brooke Miles (NV) 19:28; 3, Katrina Feriante (NV) 20:33; 5, Allison Smith (NV) 21:20; 6, Betzabeth Zaragosa (Wap) 21:26. Figure 8 winner: Taryn Huck (NV) 19:13.
-
GIRLS SWIMMING
At Selah
Team scores: Pullman 101, Selah 51; Pullman 101, East Valley 7; Pullman 101, Naches Valley 12.
Local highlights
200 medley relay: Selah 2:08.05. 200 free: Aubrey Sanchez (EV) 2:16.81. 200 IM: Hannah Rees (S) 2:50.24. 50 free: Izzy Vick (S) 25.39. 100 fly: Izzy Vick (S) 1:06.44. 100 free: Gabi Young (S) 1:06.41. 500 free: Elise Ozanich (S) 6:26.96. 200 free relay: Selah 1:53.77. 100 back: Lilli Koehne (NV) 1:10.46. 100 breast: Genesis Espinoza-Coleman (S) 1:26.32. 400 free relay: Selah 4:45.92.
