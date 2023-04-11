COWICHE — Two Jose Perez goals gave Highland boys soccer its first sweep of Toppenish since the Wildcats dropped down to Class 1A three seasons ago.
The Scotties scored two early goals on their way to a 2-1 win, their eighth straight following a nonleague loss to Seattle Academy. Rudy Silva assisted Perez's second goal and Highland managed to shut out Toppenish after halftime with the help of Bryan Soto's eight saves for the game.
Zillah's set to visit Highland (8-0 SCAC-EWAC, 9-1 overall) while Toppenish (5-3, 6-4-1) hosts Granger.
First half: 1, Highland, Jose Perez; 2, Highland, Perez (Rudy Silva); 3, Toppenish.
Second half: No goals.
Saves: Bryan Soto (H) 8.
-
WAPATO 5, ZILLAH 1: At Wapato, Jesus Marin scored twice to bring his Valley-best season total to 13 goals and the Wolves stayed just one game behind Highland. They'll play at La Salle while Zillah hosts Highland Thursday.
First half: 1, Wapato, Alex Barajas (Irvin Carmona), 22:00; 2, Wapato, Jesus marin (Angel Serrato), 26:00; 3, Wapato, Alonso Revelorio (Oscar Vargas), 38:00.
Second half: 4, Wapato, Adan Castaneda (Rodrigo Fuentes), 70:00; 5, Wapato, Marin, 75:00; 6, Zillah, Jorge Espinoza.
-
GRANGER 7, NACHES VALLEY: At Naches, the Spartans quickly jumped out to a 5-0 lead and Bryant Chapeton netted a hat trick in their third league win. They'll travel to Toppenish while Naches Valley plays at White Swan Thursday.
First half: 1, Granger; 2, Granger; 3, Granger; 4, Granger; 5, Granger; 6, Naches Valley, Julio Luna Cruz (Wyatt Gutierrez), 34:00.
Second half: 7, Naches Valley, Cruz (PK); 8, Granger; 9, Granger.
Granger goalscorers: Bryant Chapeton 3, Anthony Mendoza, Kevin Reyes, Christian Equihua, Abraham Rojas.
Saves: Kayven Cooper (NV) 14.
-
CBBN
EISENHOWER 2, WENATCHEE 1: At Wenatchee, Carlos Martinez scored the game-winner in the 67th minute and Corbin Herrera notched his team-best seventh goal this season for the Cadets (4-2, 4-3-2). They'll play at Moses Lake Friday.
First half: No goals.
Second half: 1, Eisenhower, Corbin Herrera (Sergio Mora), 44:00; 2, Wenatchee, Koren Collier, 47:00; 3, Eisenhower, Carlos Martinez (Herrera).
Saves: Caled Coronel (E) 5; Tanner Russell (W) 2.
-
SUNNYSIDE 2, WEST VALLEY 0: At West Valley, Damian Landaverde and Oscar Gurrola both tallied second-half goals for the Grizzlies (3-3, 4-4-1). They'll play at Davis Friday.
In Tuesday's other Big 9 match, Davis lost 1-0 to Eastmont.
First half: No goals.
Second half: 1, Sunnyside, Damian Landaverde, 54:00; 2, Sunnyside, Oscar Gurrola, 63:00.
Saves: Emmanuel Hernandez-Rojas (S) 1, Sebastian Hernandez (S) 1; Andres Campos (WV) 10.
-
CWAC
OTHELLO 1, EAST VALLEY 0 (2OT): At Othello, a goal four minutes into the second five-minute overtime period gave the Red Devils their first loss of the season. Sammy Gonzalez made four saves for East Valley (7-1, 9-1-2), which beat Othello 2-1 at home earlier this season and will host Selah Saturday.
First half: No goals.
Second half: No goals.
Overtime: Othello, 9:00.
Saves: Sammy Gonzalez (EV) 4; Ismael Torres (O) 4.
-
SELAH 4, PROSSER 0: At Selah, Carlos Cardenas scored twice for the Vikings and they recorded their third straight shutout. They'll play at first-place East Valley Saturday.
Elsewhere in the CWAC, Ellensburg beat visiting Ephrata 2-1.
First half: 1, Selah, Clayton Westfall (Rylan Tilley), 23:00; 2, Selah, Carlos Cardenas (Westfall), 35:00.
Second half: 3, Selah, Cardenas, 60:00; 4, Selah, Caden McNett (Westfall), 75:00.
Saves: Elijah Carrer (P) 6; Jack Neumeyer (S) 6.
-
BASEBALL
CBBN
WEST VALLEY 28, SUNNYSIDE 6: At Sunnyside, John Sullivan was 4-for-6 with four runs scored and four RBI and Tommy Meluskey drove in five runs for the Rams, who plated 19 runs in the first two innings.
With Tuesday's site switched due to field conditions, West Valley (5-2, 6-3) will host Friday's doubleheader against the Grizzlies.
Highlights: J'Den Briones (S) 2-3, 2b, run, RBI; Hunter Reyes (S) 2-2, run; Jdren Muniga (S) 2 RBI; John Sullivan (WV) 4-6, 4 runs, 4 RBI, 1 IP; Tommy Meluskey (WV) 1-1, 3b, 3 runs, 5 RBI; Cody Leaverton (WV) 3-3, 2 runs, 4 RBI; Jackson May (WV) 2-4, 4 runs, 2 IP, 3 K; Brody Mills (WV) 1-3, 2b, 2 runs, RBI, 1 IP; Carson Sharp (WV) 3 runs; Steven Johnson (WV) 3 runs; Isaac Froula (WV) 1-1, 4 runs, 4 BB, 3 RBI.
-
EISENHOWER 7, WENATCHEE 6: At Wenatchee, the Cadets broke through for their first win by rallying from a 6-2 deficit.
Junior Branson Rozier pitched five innings with six strikeouts and drove in three runs for Eisenhower, which plays two at Wenatchee on Friday.
Cash Haughton held Wenatchee scoreless in the sixth and seventh for the win.
Eisenhower highlights: Ian Simmons 2 hits; Moses Spurrier 2 hits; Branson Rozier 3 RBI, 5 IP, 6 K; Cash Haughton 2 IP, 3 K.
-
EASTMONT 9, DAVIS 4: At Eastmont, the Pirates dashed out to a 3-0 lead in the first inning but Eastmont rallied behind Mike Singleton's six RBI.
Davis (7-3, 8-3) will host Eastmont for a twin bill on Friday.
Highlights: Corbyn Aills (D) 2-3, 2b, run; Trent Williams (D) 1-4, sb, RBI; Luke Gale (E) 5.1 IP, 5 hits, 4 BB, 8 K; Mike Singleton (E) 6 RBI.
-
NONLEAGUE
SELAH 7, NACHES VALLEY 3: At Selah, Grant Chapman was 4-for-4 with three RBI as the Vikings lifted their season record to 12-2. Selah is trying to reschedule Monday's rained-out game against Mercer Island and is playing at Grandview on Saturday.
Naches Valley (8-2) is playing a SCAC West doubleheader at Wapato on Saturday.
Highlights: Ty Moore (NV) 2-4; Grant Chapman 4-4, 3 RBI; Eian Peralta 2-3, RBI; Ryan Bair 2-4, RBI; Beau Benjamin 2-4.
-
TOPPENISH 1-16, GRANDVIEW 0-14: At Grandview, Adam Garcia pitched a shutout in the opener with seven strikeouts and Nick Ramos, Adrian Villanueva and CJ Torres all doubled with two RBI in the slugfest second game for the Wildcats, who host La Salle for a SCAC West doubleheader on Saturday.
Cole Judkins was 4-for-5 with two runs and two RBI in the second game for Grandview, which resumes CWAC play hosting Selah on Saturday.
Highlights — Game 1: Adam Garcia (T) CG, 7 IP, 6 hits, 1 BB, 7 K; Gelo Cardenas (G) 6 IP, 0 hits, 3 BB, 7 K; Carlos Guillen (G) 2-4. Game 2: Nick Ramos (T) 2-3, 2b, 3 runs, 2 RBI; Adrian Villanueva (T) 2-4, 2b, run, 2 RBI; CJ Torres (T) 1-1, 2b, 3 runs, 4 BB, 2 RBI; Devin Paeschke (G) 2-4, 2 runs, 3 RBI; Cole Judkins (G) 4-5, 2 runs, 2 RBI; Travis Tobin (G) 2-2, 2b, 2 runs, 2 RBI.
-
SOFTBALL
CBBN
WENATCHEE 15, EISENHOWER 2: At Wenatchee, Katie Suhm collected three hits and Alexia Lydin drove in the two runs for the Cadets, who will host Wenatchee for two games on Friday starting at 4 p.m.
-
CWAC
EPHRATA 3-16, SELAH 2-3: At Ephrata, the Tigers improved to 5-1 in league while Selah moved to 2-4 heading into Saturday's home doubleheader against Prosser.
-
NONLEAGUE
WAPATO 17-5, WHITE SWAN 15-17: At White Swan, the Wolves broke a 15-15 tie with two runs in the top of the eighth in the opener. White Swan put up 17 runs in a three-inning second contest.
Tuesday's Granger-Toppenish games were moved to April 27.
Highlights — Game 1: Feather Martinez (WS) 3-6; Emily Haggerty (WS) 2-3, 2b. Game 2: Called by darkness after three innings.
-
TENNIS
CBBN
Davis boys 7, Sunnyside 0
Singles: Angel Sanchez (D) d. Gabriel Schenk 6-0, 6-0; Matthew Bethel (D) d. Patrick Wise 6-0, 6-0; Lucas Tweedy (D) d. Brandon Robelledo 6-0, 6-0; Brigdon Feen (D) d. Saul Hernandez 6-0, 6-0.
Doubles: Paul Meza-Alex Lascar (D) d. Calvin Copenhaver-Anthony Ventura 6-0, 6-2; Liam Hill-Coleman Russel (D) d. Cane Sanchez-Oscar Bonilla 6-1, 6-1; Oliver Temple-Alex Vargas (D) d. Juaquin Garabay-Elijah Bell 6-1, 6-0.
Davis girls 4, Sunnyside 3
Singles: Anya Boughton (D) d. Olivia Mears 6-3, 6-1; Karen Madrigal (D) d. Mari Gomez 6-0, 6-0; Alondra Valladares (D) d. Annabelle Alvarez 6-2, 7-6 (7-2); Cory Estudillo (S) d. Jaquelin Cordero 3-6, 6-4, 7-5.
Doubles: Macy Norem-Andrea Pineda (S) d. Jhanet Pascual-Anabeth Montemaor 6-2, 6-4; Sienna Kerrigan-Catarina Copeland (D) d. Claire Sheehan-Kaylen Helberg 7-6 (8-6), 3-6, 6-4; Fatima Tellez-Emma Favias (S) d. Yahaira Cortez-Jasmin Silva 6-2, 6-3.
-
Moses Lake boys 6, Eisenhower 1
Singles: Marwin Warnick (ML) d. Christian Salas 6-0, 6-0; Adam Wiseman (ML) d. Brian Priego 6-2, 6-1; Caleb Dickinson (ML) d. Davian Chavez 6-1, 6-0; Roman Jenks (ML) d. Anthony Capistran 6-1, 6-2.
Doubles: Alexis Parrales-Ernie Hernandez (Ike) d. Emitt Madsen-Daniel Bowen 5-7, 6-2, 6-3; Sammy Molitor-Marshall DeGoyer (ML) d. Orlan Delgado- Angel Jimenez 6-3, 6-3; Carson Owens-Collin Stansberry (ML) d. Josiah Garcia-Nico Rodriguez 6-1, 6-4.
Moses Lake girls 6, Eisenhower 1
Singles: Cece Trinnaman (ML) d Tsukiko Kiyomo 6-1, 6-1; Claire Thompson (ML) d. Kayla King 7-6, 6-7, 6-4; Ashley Lombness (Ike) d. Amanda Salis 7-6, 6-7, 6-4; Baylee Bates (ML) d. Tiara Vasquez 6-2, 6-1.
Doubles: Abbie O'Neal-Kiley Thomas (ML) d. Cinthya Cabanillas-Sara Alcala Nemecio 6-4, 6-2; Elise Miles-Maddie McDonald (ML) d. Anicca Martinez-Alexandra Tovar 4-6, 6-4, 6-4; Kalei Bruce-Amelia Bowen (ML) d. Audry Livingston-Taylor Jaramillo 4-6, 6-4, 1-0.
-
CWAC
East Valley girls 5, Grandview 0
Singles: Emily Knautz (EV) d. Gesselle Razo 7-5, 6-4; Delaney Gibbons (EV) d. Haylin Contreras 6-1, 6-1.
Doubles: Taylor Calhoun-Mai Mesler (EV) d. Jenasis Prieto-Laysha Ariaza 6-1, 7-5; Ceci Mendoza-Jalee Anderson (EV) d. Caitlyn Aguilar-Cynthia Sotelo 6-1, 6-1; Hailey Bombard-Alyx Dudenhoeffer (EV) d. Marilena Montelongo-Sophia Flores 6-3, 6-4.
-
Ellensburg boys 3, Selah 2
Singles: Kaden Giles (S) d. Boston Hegge 6-1, 6-1; Matthew Merrell (S) d. Grady Bayne 6-1, 6-2.
Doubles: Eli Lewis-Luke Bayne (E) d. Riley Christianson-Braden Moss 6-3, 7-5; Sam Altman-Coe-Konner Carlson (E) d. Ethan Sausen-Will Moultray 6-1, 6-1; Kyle Frick-David Vicente (E) d. Bryce Owens-Parker Jones 6-1, 6-2.
Selah girls 3, Ellensburg 2
Singles: Lauren Worley (E) d. Gabi Young 6-1, 6-1; Kelsey Franklin (E) d. Caitlin Strand 6-1, 6-3.
Doubles: Addison Ladd-Macie Ladd (S) d. Leah Lewis-Maren Burnham 7-6 (7-5), 6-3; Janae Hall-Kendra Adams (S) d. Haley Wallace-Kacey Mayo 5-7, 6-3, 6-1; Sarah Tamblyn-Jenna Bond (S) d. Ashley Callan-Payton Snyder 4-6, 7-5, 6-2.
-
SCAC-EWAC
Naches Valley boys 2, Highland 1
Singles: Isaac Jensen (H) d. Jacob Anderson 6-0, 6-2; Luke Stevens (NV) d. Brayan Tereza 6-0, 6-0.
Doubles: John Curtis-Enrique Sanchez (NV) for.
Naches Valley girls 3 Highland 2
Singles: Sarah Busey (NV) d. Caitlyn Myers 7-5, 6-3; Justyna Pasiewicz (H) d. Gavyn Osborn 7-5, 6-2.
Doubles: Cambria Wright-Lexi Harris (NV) d. Maria Jacobson-Carol Govea 6-0, 6-0; Bella Rowe-Elle Decicco (NV) d. Judith Silva-Athziri Silva 7-5, 6-4; Adrianna Howell-Vanessa Mujica (H) d. Natalie Jacobs, Abby Sanchez 7-5, 6-0.
-
La Salle boys 3, Cle Elum 2
Singles: Luke Chafin (CE) d. Jackson Dhane 6-3, 6-4; Markus Berger (LS) for.
Doubles: Colin O’Cain-Ezra Peterson (CE) d. Noah Sauer-Isaac Sauer 6-3, 6-4; Elijah Sauer-Mason Herals (LS) for.; Jaxton Caffrey-David Romero (LS) for.
La Salle girls 4, Cle Elum 1
Singles: Annika Richardson (LS) d. Maddie Casto 6-1, 6-0; Mikayla Mendoza (LS) d. Jadison Wallick 1-6, 7-6, 6-0.
Doubles: Sadie Melhorn-Lola Favero (CE) d. Alaina Heneghen-Genevieve McCoy 3-6, 6-2, 7-6; Abigail Brown-Lourdes Diefenbach (LS) d. Ruby Anderson-Ruby Deline 6-2, 6-1; Rosemarie Dooley-Hushnuda Elolova (LS) d. Kari Anderson-Riley Tax 6-3, 7-6.
-
GOLF
CBBN
Girls POD No. 3
Team scores: Eastmont 407, West Valley 484, Moses Lake 512, Eisenhower 570, others inc. At Rock Island GC.
Local highlights: 10, Aimee Penazola (WV) 113; 12, Hannah Betterton (WV) 117; 13, Emmi Morgan (Su) 120; 15, Nathaly Hernandez (Davis) 126.
