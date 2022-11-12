MOUNT VERNON — Highland's girls are headed back to the final four.
Racheal Keller made a save and penalty kick in a shootout to help lift the Scotties to a 1-0 upset victory over second-seeded Mount Vernon Christian in the quarterfinals of the Class 2B-1B state soccer tournament on Saturday.
Seventh-seeded Highland, which beat Onalaska in the first round by the same score, improved to 17-4 and will meet No. 3 Okanogan in Friday's first semifinal at Renton Memorial Stadium at 5 p.m. The Scotties placed third last year.
Anahi Garcia, Madeline Ceja, Gaby Paniagua and Leslie Lopez also made their penalties kicks as Highland won the shootout 5-4. The Scotties' Ashlee McIllrath made five saves in regulation and overtime.
No. 4 St. George's and No. 1 Kalama meet in Friday's second semifinal at 7 p.m.
Okanogan advanced by beating Cle Elum 5-0 in Wenatchee.
First half: No scoring.
Second half: No scoring.
Shootout — Highland 5 (Rachael Keller, Anahi Garcia, Madeline Ceja, Gaby Paniagua, Leslie Lopez), Mount Vernon Christian 4 (Alex Brown, Caitlin VanderKooy, Abby Russell, Kayla VanHofwegen).
Saves: Ashlee McIllrath (H) 5, Grace Van Pelt (MVC) 3, Rachael Keller (H) 1.
-
CLASS 4A
KAMIAKIN 2, WEST VALLEY 1: At Lampson Stadium, Kaitlyn Rudick's tally pulled the sixth-seeded Rams even early in the second half but No. 3 Kamiakin got its winner in the 65th minute of the quarterfinal clash. Kate Christian knocked in the go-ahead goal off an indirect kick inside the box.
Kamiakin (17-3) advances to the semifinals in Puyallup.
West Valley, which won the CBBN league championship, finished 15-3-1.
First half: 1, Kamiakin, Mya Lee, 29:00.
Second half: 2, WV, Kaitlyn Rudick, 44:00; 3, Kamiakin, Kate Christian, 65:00.
-
VOLLEYBALL
CWAC-GSL CROSSOVERS
SELAH 3, PULLMAN 2: At Pullman, the Vikings fought back from an 0-2 deficit to force a fifth set and nearly completed the comeback before falling to Pullman 25-19, 25-23, 20-25, 23-25, 18-16 in the winner-to-state, loser-out match.
Pullman, the GSL champion, extended its win streak to 13 matches and will join Ellensburg and Ephrata in the 2A state tournament next week in the SunDome.
Ellensburg qualified directly by winning the CWAC district title and Ephrata earned its spot by beating Clarkston 25-12, 25-12, 20-25, 25-15 on Saturday.
Brackets for the 4A, 3A and 2A state tournaments will be announced Sunday.
-
1A STATE
CHELAN WINS TITLE: For the second year in a row, the top-seeded Goats dominated the tournament and swept their way to the title, beating No. 2 Annie Wright 25-12, 25-23, 25-21 in the SunDome. Chelan swept Lynden Christian in last year's final.
The Lyncs earned the third-place trophy this time, beating Cascade Christian in five sets.
