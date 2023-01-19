Five pins and a technical fall carried Grandview to a win over Selah on Thursday and kept the Greyhounds unbeaten heading into next week’s CWAC showdown at Othello.
Angel Alcantar, Julian Sanchez, Freddy Osorio, Juan Rodríguez and Anthony Ramos all won by fall as Grandview defeated the Vikings 47-27 to push its league record to 4-0. Othello, which will host Grandview on Tuesday, also moved to 4-0 with a win at Prosser.
In CBBN duals, Sunnyside lifted its record to 5-0 but had to work hard to do it, winning 42-36 at Wenatchee. The Grizzlies will close out their league season hosting Davis on Jan. 26. Moses Lake beat the Pirates 42-33 on Thursday.
In the SCAC West, Toppenish defeated Zillah 58-22.
CBBN
SUNNYSIDE 42, WENATCHEE 36
At Wenatchee
106: Ryder Whitley (W) p. Dezmon Martinez, 0:52. 113: Jayden Jasso (S) p. Jaxon Glines, 0:50. 120: Stephen Maltos (S) md. DeAngelo Negrete, 13-4. 126: Kannon Sanders (W) p. Bryan Madrigal, 1:44. 132: Rykker Schilperoort (S) p. Leonardo Salgado, 0:49. 138: Alejandro Fernandez (S) tf. Bryant Witherington, 16-1. 145: Christopher Villanueva (S) p. Elgin Negrete, 0:47. 152: Trenton Miller (W) p. Octavio Ruiz, 0:35. 160: John Rendon (S) d. Joseph Schuyleman, 6-0. 170: John Gutzwiler (W) p. Kael Campos, 1:35. 182: David Gutierrez (S) p. Luke Fluegge, 0:32. 195: Evan Berdan (W) p. Inacio Valencia, 0:44. 220: Jack Fluegge (W) p. Andres Graciano-Pulido, 1:42. 285: Mateo Armendariz (S) p. Vincent Goforth, 0:15.
CWAC
GRANDVIEW 47, SELAH 27
At Grandview
106: Lazarus Trevino (G) for. 113: Angel Alcantar (G) p. Diego Cervantes, 2:45. 120: Asher Temple (S) p. Michael Flores, 1:21. 126: Moon Thompson (S) d. Ryan Noel, 10-5. 132: Evan Benitez (G) tf. Memo Abindez. 138: Samuel Gonzales (S) d. Azel Gonzalez, 4-1. 145: Julian Sanchez (G) p. Matthew Gallaway, 3:48. 152: Freddy Osorio (G) p. Shaun Lay, 2:32. 160: Jakob Greene (S) p. Jacob Jaimez, 2:50. 170: Juan Rodríguez (G) p. Mario Lamas, 3:37. 182: Beckham Sears (S) p. Daniel Estrada, 1:14. 195: Antonio Ramos (G) for. 220: Anthony Ramos (G) p. Erik Martin, 4:14. 285: Chase Bugni (S) d. Enrique Valle, 5-4.
ELLENSBURG 53, EAST VALLEY 22
At East Valley
106: No match. 113: Peyton Miller (EV) for. 120: Miguel Roque-Rojas (EV) p. Tyler Bacon. 126: Jack Eylar (Ell) tf. Edwin Villanueva, 15-0. 132: Teegan Stolen (Ell) p. Derek Waterbury. 138: Ryder Suemori (Ell) p. Hector Campos-Gonzalez. 145: JJ Dobie (EV) md. Konner Carlson, 11-0. 152: Colin Attaway (EV) p. Luke Bayne. 160: Francisco Ayala (Ell) p. Josue Garcia, 2:55. 170: Breck Hammond (Ell) for. 182: Logan Stolen (Ell) p. Jonathan McPherson Rubio, 1:57. 195: Sean Davis (Ell) for. 220: Wyatt Boyer (Ell) p. Fernando Cardenas, 1:03. 285: Jaxon Utter (Ell) p. Kasyn Withrow, 1:38.
OTHELLO 69, PROSSER 9
At Prosser
106: Christopher Garcia (O) for. 113: Isaac Campos (O) p. Isai Maldonado, 1:25. 120: Mason Russell (O) p. Abel Acosta, 1:12. 126: Anthony Abundiz (O) p. Noah Medrano, 1:06. 132: Adriel Flores (O) p. Cole Finn, 4:20. 138: Andres DeLeon Jr. (O) d. Isaac Montejano, 10-8. 145: Camilo Mendez (O) p. Alexi Fuentes, 3:05. 152: Parker Freeman (O) p. Kaden Wyatt, 2:45. 160: Jesus Gonzalez (O) p. Tyler Case, 1:19. 170: Jaden Perez (O) p. Bryce Baggerly, 0:29. 182: Neo Medrano (P) d. Brandon Garza, 5-1. 195: Jaxon Gomez (O) p. Emanuel Lopez, 1:07. 220: Anthony Solorio (O) p. David Cardoza, 3:41. 285: Jacob Marks (P) p. Giovanni Love, 3:32.
SCAC WEST
TOPPENISH 58, ZILLAH 22
At Zillah
106: Steve Romero (T) p. Leonel Lustre, 1:46. 113: Adan Estrada (T) for. 120: Brant Clark (T) for. 126: Justyce Zuniga (T) tf. Ryan Vader, 18-3. 132: Trenton Richie (Z) p. Ricardo Ramirez, 0:51. 138: Wade Tynan (Z) p. Ruben Rios, 0:44. 145: Jose Gatica (T) p. Jaden Wesselius, 0:38. 152: Anthony Rueda (Z) p. Zeb Piel, 4:58. 160: Jermiah Zuniga (T) for. 170: Fabricio Alvarez (T) for. 182: Adan Garcia (T) p. Martin Rojas, 0:45. 195: Aiden Ford (Z) md. Josh Luna, 12-4. 220: Darrell Leslie Jr. (T) tf. Caleb Wertenberger, 18-2. 285: David Gonzalez (T) for.
ZILLAH 39, NACHES VALLEY 27
At Zillah
106: Leonel Lustre (Z) p. Wyatt Gutierrez, 4:51. 113: Kaydn Cuevas (Z) d. Hunter Blanchard, 9-4. 120: No match. 126: Ryan Vader (Z) for. 132: Gavin George (NV) d. Trenton Richie, 9-4. 138: Wade Tynan (Z) p. Ezekiel Carl, 5:45. 145: Ty Moore (NV) p. Jaden Wesselius, 3:34. 152: Mitch Helgert (NV) p. Anthony Rueda, 1:49. 160: No match. 170: Caige Coleman (NV) for. 182: Martin Rojas (Z) for. 195: Aiden Ford (Z) for. 220: Caleb Wertenberger (Z) p. Hunter Turley, 1:05: 285: William Price (NV) for.
WAPATO 54, NACHES VALLEY 18
At Zillah
106: Jayden Vazquez (W) p. Wyatt Gutierrez, 3:05. 113: Cameron Fonseca (W) md. Hunter Blanchard, 12-3. 120: Aiden Bodonie (W) for. 126: Christopher Garza Jr. (W) for. 132: Raul Sanchez III (W) d. Gavin George, 7-6. 138: Christian Macias (W) p. Ezekiel Carl, 2:45. 145: Ty Moore (NV) p. Ivan Alvarado, 1:30. 152: Mitch Helgert (NV) p. Juan Placencia, 1:00. 160: No match. 170: Gustavo Martinez (W) p. Caige Coleman, 0:38. 182: Jorge Mendoza (W) for. 195: Hassen Benedicto (W) for. 220: Hunter Turley (NV) p. Able Cruz, 2:33. 285: Angel Leyva (W) p. William Price, 0:54.
BOYS BASKETBALL
CWAC
GRANDVIEW 85, OTHELLO 63: At Othello, Cameron Draculan led five Greyhounds in double figures with 16 points as they rolled to their fourth straight win and improved to 4-3 in league and 11-5 overall.
GRANDVIEW — Julian Garza 11, Cameron Draculan 16, E. Armendariz 3, Levi Dorsett 15, Medina 3, Montes De Oca 2, Lino Armendariz 10, Titus Jeffrey 13, Magana 2, Luke Cortez 10.
OTHELLO — Simmons 2, Josh Tovar 17, Segura 6, Asu 5, Deleon 2, Vallejo 3, X. Martinez 0, Ashton Pruneda 10, C. Martinez 4, M. Martinez 0, Murdock 3, Faix 7, Montemayor 0, Alegria 4.
Grandview 20 25 21 19 — 85
Othello 10 18 13 22 — 63
EWAC WEST
KITTITAS 53, HIGHLAND 50 (OT): At Kittitas, Nathan Varnum scored 26 points for the Coyotes, including eight in the fourth quarter and six in overtime with four free throws. Cayden Hakala netted 12 of his 16 points in the second half and OT for the Scotties.
HIGHLAND — Cayden Hakala 16, Sergio Ayala 13, Jose Perez 10, Yahir Castro 4, Jayden Connolly 4, Alex Silva 3.
KITTITAS — Nathan Varnum 26, Josh Rosbach 11, Terry Huber 5, Carlos Villa 5, Connor Coles 4, Gabe Carlson 2.
Highland 14 6 10 15 5 — 50
Kittitas 14 8 7 16 8 — 53
GIRLS BASKETBALL
CWAC
OTHELLO 60, GRANDVIEW 55: At Othello, the Huskies made nine 3-pointers and held off Grandview’s late comeback bid. Jazmine Richey scored 14 of her 19 points in the second half for the Greyhounds (3-5, 7-9), who are off until hosting Selah on Jan. 27.
GRANDVIEW — Cat Castro 11, Armendariz 0, Trevino 9, Freeman 0, Jazmine Richey 19, Castilleja 7, Hamm 2, Benitez 7.
OTHELLO — Mondragon 8, Briana Andrade 15, Annalee Coronado 16, Trinidad 0, Garza 0, Riley Farman 14, Pruneda 8.
Grandview 13 12 17 13 — 55
Othello 12 19 21 8 — 60
EWAC WEST
KITTITAS 45, HIGHLAND 27: At Kittitas, Rillee Huber’s 12 points led the Coyotes, who pulled away with an 18-8 fourth quarter. Kittitas (5-3, 7-6) plays Connell on Tuesday.
HIGHLAND — Paniagua 5, Garcia 2, Estrada 0, Keller 0, McIllrath 0, Maricza Mendoza 20, Silva 0.
KITTITAS — Both 0, Blackmore 2, Harris 4, Faubion 0, Nash 7, Rillee Huber 12, Weekes 2, Cox, Wilson 8, Knudson-Brown 6.
Highland 9 5 5 8 — 27
Kittitas 8 10 9 18 — 45
BOYS SWIMMING
CBBN
At Lions Pool
Team scores: Wenatchee 130, Davis 28; Wenatchee 130, Eisenhower 33.
Local highlights
200 medley relay: Davis 2:13.67. 200 free: Alexis Parrales (E) 2:23.23. 200 IM: Caleb Magalei (E) 2:50.17. 50 free: Avery Strom (D) 27.48. 100 fly: Caleb Magalei (E) 1:19.78. 100 free: Avery Strom (D) 1:08.05. 500 free: Samuel Roy (E) 6:38.09. 200 free relay: Eisenhower 1:55.70. 100 back: William Gamache (D) 1:24.72. 100 breast: Asa Norman (D) 1:16.64. 400 free relay: Eisenhower 4:46.32.
At Moses Lake
Team scores: West Valley 105, Sunnyside 25; Moses Lake 130.5, West Valley 47.5; Moses Lake 151, Sunnyside 22.
Local highlights
200 medley relay: West Valley 1:58.33. 200 free: Ryan Rossmeisl (WV) 2:27.53. 200 IM: Blake McCabe (WV) 2:38.34. 50 free: Gabe Cardenas (WV) 25.09. 100 fly: Wyatt Anderson (WV) 1:05.10. 100 free: Ryan Rossmeisl (WV) 55.29. 200 free relay: West Valley 1:45.87. 100 back: Wyatt Anderson (WV) 1:05.26. 100 breast: Gabe Cardenas (WV) 1:08.57. 400 free relay: West Valley 4:03.60.
GIRLS BOWLING
NONLEAGUE
At Nob Hill Lanes
Game scores: West Valley 3, Pullman 0; Eisenhower 3, Pullman 0.
Highlights: Julia Plagens (E) 370 (202, 168), Evka Ball (WV) 368 (188, 180), Naikeeley Tabayoyon (E) 365 (170, 195), Irelynd Basso (WV) 351 (162, 189), Makenzie Clemmons (E) 340 (171, 169), Hannah Betterton (WV) 328 (166, 162).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.