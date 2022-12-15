GRANDVIEW — Led by three falls and a major decision, Grandview defeated Prosser 49-24 in CWAC wrestling on Thursday.
The Greyhounds improved to 2-0 in league.
Zillah and Wapato both cruised to victories over Wahluke and Royal in SCAC double duals.
All four teams will compete in Saturday's 17-team Cadet Classic at Eisenhower, where Zillah will be defending its team title. Matches start at 10 a.m.
CWAC
GRANDVIEW 49, PROSSER 24
At Grandview
106: Lazarus Trevino (G) for. 113: Angel Alcantar-Jimenez (G) for. 120: Isaac Reyna (P) p. Jacob Benitez, 3:07. 126: Michael Flores (G) d. Benjamin Maldonado, 5-1. 132: Evan Benitez (G) p. Noah Medrano, 1:03. 138: Azel Gonzalez (G) md. Benjamin Alcaraz, 13-4. 145: Sebastian Mendoza (G) d. Alexi Fuentes, 9-3. 152: Kaden Wyatt (P) p. Alexis Vazquez, 3:22. 160: Jace Delarosa (G) d. Alex Anderson, 4-3. 170: Jacob Jaimez (G) p. Bryce Baggerly, 1:08. 182: Neo Medrano (P) p. Juan Rodriguez, 4:30. 195: Emanuel Lopez (P) p. Daniel Estrada, 1:23. 220: Antonio Ramos (G) for. 285: Anthony Ramos (G) p. Jacob Thomas Marks, 1:23.
SCAC
WAPATO 57, ROYAL 24
138: Raul Sanchez III (W) p. Carlos Barajas, 1:11. 145: Robin Campos (W) p. Miguel Salas, 1:02. 152: Christian Macias (W) for. 160: Hunter Gomez (W) d. Danny Chavez, 5-0. 170: Alan Garcia (R) p. Oscar Valdivia, 4:12. 182: Kaleb Hernandez (R) p. Alexis Paredes, 1:50. 195: Jorge Mendoza (W) p. Alejandro Busillos, 1:51. 220: Noel Alatorre (R) p. Hassen Benedicto, 3:30. 285: Angel Leyva (W) p. Kevin Evangelista, 1:03. 106: Anthony Perez (W) for. 113: Jayden Vazquez (W) p. Jose Herrejon, 3:37. 120: Sebastian Hernandez (R) p. Cameron Fonseca, 1:04. 126: Aiden Badonie (W) for. 132: Christopher Garza Jr. (W) p. Uriel Bautista, 0:53.
WAPATO 76, WAHLUKE 6
145: Robin Campos (Wap) for. 152: Christian Macias (Wap) for. 160: Hunter Gomez (Wap) for. 170: Oscar Valdivia (Wap) md. Chris Gallardo, 12-4. 182: Alexis Paredes (Wap) for. 195: Jorge Mendoza (Wap) for. 220: Anthony Zebrano (Wah) p. Hassen Benedicto, 3:41. 285: Angel Leyva (Wap) p. Abel Castaneda, 1:59. 106: Anthony Perez (Wap) p. Saul Castro, 1:53. 113: Jayden Vasquez (Wap) p. Victor Mateo, 0:56. 120: Cameron Fonseca (Wap) p. Leandro Bucio, 1:39. 126: Aiden Badonie (Wap) p. Josue Mendoza, 3:57. 132: Christopher Garza Jr. (Wap) p. Diego Santiago, 1:07. 138: Raul Sanchez III (Wap) p. Tony Valdovinos, 1:05.
ZILLAH 52, ROYAL 17
106: Kaydn Cuevas (Z) for. 113: Leonel Lustre (Z) p. Herrejon, 3:26. 120: Hernandez (R) tf. Luis Telles, 17-2. 126: No match. 132: Ryan Vader (Z) md. Bautista, 13-4. 138: Jorge Espinoza (Z) p. Barajas, 1:31. 145: Wade Tynan (Z) p. Salas, 0:23. 152: Jaden Wesselius (Z) for. 160: Noe Hinojosa (Z) p. Chavez, 3:38. 170: Garcia (R) for. 182: No match. 195: Aiden Ford (Z) p. Hernandez, 2:36. 220: Alatorre (R) p. Martin Rojas, 1:04. 285: Caleb Wertenberger (Z) p. Evangelists, 0:45.
ZILLAH 47, WAHLUKE 12
106: Leonel Lustre (Z) p. Ethan Gonzalez, 1:58. 113: Kaydn Cuevas (Z) tf. Victor Mateo, 19-2. 120: Luis Telles (Z) p. Erick Roque, 4:05. 126: Ryan Vader (Z) p. Josue Mendoza, 5:50. 132: Antonio Valdivenos (W) p. Aiden Erickson, 3:29. 138: Jorge Espinoza (Z) p. Diego Santiago, 2:27. 145: Wade Tynan (Z) for. 152: Jaden Wesselius (Z) p. Antonio Valdovinos, 1:03. 160: Noe Hinojosa (Z) for. 170: No match. 182: No Match. 195: Aiden Ford (Z) p. Anthony Zebrano, 5:24. 220: Martin Rojas (Z) for. 285: Jacob Valdivenos (W) p. Caleb Wertenberger, 1:08.
Other scores: Davis 60, West Valley 15; Ellensburg 47, Selah 30; Ephrata 43, East Valley 25.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
NONLEAGUE
WHITE SWAN 54, TRI-CITIES PREP 45: At White Swan, Keegan Wolfsberger's double-double of 17 points and 15 rebounds led the Cougars.
WHITE SWAN — Watlamet 9, Bass 2, Yallup 6, Abigail H. 3, Ruby Trujillo 15, Tyanna R. 2, Keegan Wolfsberger 17.
White Swan=10=16=9=19=—=54
Highlights: Wolfsberger 15 rebs, 3 assts; Trujillo 7 rebs, 3 assts; Saige Watlamet 4 rebs; Alisha Yallup 10 rebs.
BOYS SWIMMING
CBBN
At Lions Pool
Team scores: West Valley 75, Eastmont 74; Eastmont 96, Sunnyside 39; Moses Lake 142, Eisenhower 24; Moses Lake 146, Davis 18. Zillah also competed.
Local highlights
200 medley relay: West Valley 2:01.75, Eisenhower 2:18.79. 200 free: Eli Krueger (WV) 2:20.83, Christopher Gutierrez (D) 2:46.65. 200 IM: Caleb Magalei (Ike) 2:57.49. 50 free: Gabe Cardenas (WV) 24.77, Jhostin Cervantes (Ike) 27.64. 100 fly: Ian Muffet (Z) 55.52. 100 free: Blake McCabe (WV) 1:04.21, Luke Cardenas (WV) 1:05.98. 500 free: Eli Krueger (WV) 6:22.92, Sam Roy (Ike) 7:01.93. 200 free relay: West Valley 1:50.23, Eisenhower 2:00.99. 100 back: Jhostin Cervantes (Ike) 1:20.58, Jacob Goin (WV) 1:23.42. 100 breast: Ian Muffet (Z) 1:00.93, Gabe Cardenas (WV) 1:06.96. 400 free relay: West Valley 5:27.93, Sunnyside 5:54.76.
GIRLS BOWLING
CBBN
DAVIS 3, WEST VALLEY 1
At Minda Lanes
Game scores: Davis 647-646, WV 761-581, Davis 161-121, Davis 124-93.
Highlights: Layla Hall (D) 267 (155), Makayla Mitchell (D) 249 (152), Alize Donaldson (WV) 314 (182), Sam Ostriem (WV) 313 (177), Sydney Miles (WV) 180.
