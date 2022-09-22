GRANDVIEW — Snapping a two-game scoreless streak in a big way on the road Thursday night, Grandview edged Ellensburg 3-2 in CWAC girls soccer.
Brandi Martinez scored the first half's lone goal and Amalia Carranza and Larissa Gonzalez added scores in the second half. Jamison Philip's late second goal wasn't quite enough for the Bulldogs thanks to three saves by Grandview goalkeeper Anessa Olivarez.
Selah will be the next opponent for both teams, first at Ellensburg (1-1 CWAC, 2-2 overall) on Saturday and then in Selah against Grandview (1-2, 4-2-1) next Tuesday.
First half: 1, Grandview, Brandi Martinez, 16:00.
Second half: 2, Ellensburg, Jamison Philip, 42:00; 3, Grandview, Amalia Carranza, 44:00; 4, Grandview, Larissa Gonzalez, 67:00; 5, Ellensburg, Philip, 79:00.
Saves: Anessa Olivarez (G) 3; Reagan Messner (#) 6.
EAST VALLEY 4, OTHELLO 0: At Othello, East Valley stayed unbeaten thanks in part to a goal and two assists from Shannah Mellick, the Yakima Valley's scoring leader. Ariana Lopez also scored twice for East Valley, which will host Ephrata Saturday.
First half: 1, EV, Ariana Lopez (Shannah Mellick), 6:00; 2, EV, Jada Mendoza (Eveyanna Townsend), 22:00; 3, EV, Mellick, 40:00.
Second half: 4, EV, Lopez (Mellick), 77:00.
Saves: Giselle Uriostegui (EV) 1, Madison Morrison (EV) 3; Emi Pruneda (O) 8.
SELAH 3, PROSSER 0: At Selah, Kennedy Cobb scored all three goals for the Vikings to end a two-game losing streak. Lexi Grenz and Sarah Russell made two saves each to preserve the shutout for Selah, which will play at Ellensburg while Prosser hosts Othello on Saturday.
First half: 1, Selah, Kennedy Cobb (Madison Huri), 21:00; 2, Selah, Cobb (Allison Moultray), 33:00.
Second half: 3, Selah, Cobb (Janea Hall), 46:00.
SCAC WEST
TOPPENISH 2, LA SALLE 1: At La Salle, Sandra Martinez scored two second-half goals for the Wildcats, who will host Wahluke while La Salle plays at Zillah next Tuesday.
First half: No goals.
Second half: 1, Toppenish, Sandra Martinez, 46:00; 2, Toppenish, Sandra Martinez, 69:00.
EWAC
HIGHLAND 5, MABTON 1: At Highland, Maricza Mendoza scored twice and Rachael Keller assisted three goals for the Scotties, who improved to 4-0 in league play and will host Warden next Tuesday, when Mabton is set to host Burbank.
In other EWAC games, Cle Elum beat Warden 5-0 and Goldendale topped White Swan 15-0.
First half: 1, Highland, Anahi Lamas (Rachael Keller), 18:00; 2, Mabton, Deniz Reyna, 20:00; 3, Highland, Maricza Mendoza (Keller), 21:00.
Second half: 4, Highland, Anahi Garcia (Keller), 48:00; 5, Highland, Mendoza (Aylin Aguilera), 65:00; 6, Highland, Aguilera (Garcia), 78:00.
Saves: Kenia Morales (M) 15; Ashlee McIlrath (H) 1.
GRANGER 4, BURBANK 0: At Burbank, Joana Jaramillo scored twice for the Spartans in a game called at halftime because Burbank had fewer than seven players.
First half: 1, Granger, Kamila Herrera, 2:00; 2, Granger, Eveny Lazcano, 8:00; 3, Granger, Joana Jaramillo, 16:00; 4, Granger, Jaramillo (Jasaideze Castro-Rosas), 32:00.
Saves: G. Beatriz Ramirez (G) 0; Burbank 8.
NONLEAGUE
NACHES VALLEY 3, COLLEGE PLACE 1: At Naches, Jayda Gooler, Bella Rowe and Kaitlyn VanAmburg all scored goals for the Rangers. Goalkeepers Maddy Jewett and Abby Longbottom combined for 15 saves for Naches Valley, which will travel to Kiona-Benton on Saturday.
Saves: Maddy Jewett (NV) 9, Abby Longbottom (NV) 6.
VOLLEYBALL
CWAC
SELAH 3, EAST VALLAY 0: At East Valley, WIAA athlete of the week Jacey Scott was 11-for-11 serving with 13 digs and six perfect passes to help the Vikings sweep 25-11, 25-5, 25-8 and lift their league mark to 2-0.
Selah highlights: Jacey Scott 11-11 serving, 6 pp, 13 digs; Madi McNett 2 kills, 1 block; Emily Hutchinson 5-5 serving, 2 aces, block, 9 kills, 11 digs; Taylor Kieser 14-14 serving, 3 aces, block, 15 kills, 9 assists, 4 digs; Maddy Miller 3 digs; Ana Hrle 5-5 serving, 2 blocks, 4 kills, 2 digs; Madilynn Shurtleff 24-24 serving, 1 ace, 6 kills, 6 digs; Emilee Nelson-Hawkins 5 digs, 1 ace, 25 assists.
ELLENSBURG 3, GRANDVIEW 0: At Grandview, the Bulldogs served 10 aces and Leah Drexler collected 12 digs and the Bulldogs won 25-10, 25-10, 25-10 to push their league record to 2-0. In other CWAC play, Ephrata bested Othello 3-2.
Ellensburg highlights: Abby Harrell 13 kills, 4 digs, 2 blocks; Olivia Anderson 4 kills, 4 blocks; Parker Lyyski 3 kills, 1 block; Alana Marrs 6 kills, 3 blocks; Leah Drexler 2 aces, 12 digs, 4 assists; Lilly Button 9 assists, 6 digs;
SCAC WEST
LA SALLE 3, TOPPENISH 2: At La Salle, Kailey Wheeler pounded out 30 kills as the Lightning opened league play with a marathon, winning 27-25, 14-25, 26-24, 20-25, 15-13.
La Salle highlights: Kailey Wheeler 30 kills, 2 aces, 3 blocks, 8 digs; Tatum Marang 15 kills, 5 aces, 1 block, 9 digs; Anelisa Ramirez 1 block, 1 kill; Malia Wheeler 51 assists, 1 ace, 4 digs; Natalia Valladares 1 ace, 2 digs; Angeles Torres 2 aces, 10 digs; Violet Tunstall 2 digs; Natalie Overby 1 block, 5 kills.
ZILLAH 3, WAPATO 0: At Wapato, Emma Flood served five aces and had 24 digs as the Leopards prevailed 25-19, 25-23, 25-19 in their conference opener.
Zillah highlights: Alaina Garza 3 kills, 2 digs; Emily Greene 15-15 serving, 3 aces, 6 digs; Emma Flood 14-17 serving, 5 aces, 24 digs; Jacelyn Yearout 10-11 serving, 3 aces, 1 kill, 23 assists, 11 digs; Kya Gonzales 14-14 serving, 2 aces, 7 kills, 19 digs; Liz Walle 8-8 serving, 2 aces, 6 kills; Mia Hicks 7-8 serving, 1 ace, 11 kills, 15 digs.
EWAC WEST
GOLDENDALE 3, MABTON 0: At Goldendale, Gwen Gilliam had 10 digs and four aces and Brylee Mulrony had five aces on 29-for-29 serving as the Timberwolves improved to 4-0 in the West with a 25-13, 25-13, 25-7 sweep.
Goldendale highlights: Gwen Gilliam 12-12 serving, 4 aces, 10 digs, 3 kills; Taryn Rising 3 aces, 6 digs, 11 kills; Emily Tindall 20 assists, 2 kills; Brook Blain 8 kills; Lexi Molnar 9-9 serving, 6 digs; Ada Garner 8-8 serving, 4 digs, 2 kills; Brylee Mulrony 29-29 serving, 5 aces, 8 pp; Lydia Hanning 3 blocks, 3 kills.
GRANGER 3, KITTITAS 0: At Kittitas, Marian Alaniz had five aces on 20-for-20 serving and the Spartans lifted their league record to 2-1 with a 25-6, 25-9, 25-17 sweep. In other league play, White Swan topped Highland 3-1.
Granger highlights: Jaylin Golob 12-13 serving, 2 aces, 4 kills, 17 assists, 6 digs, 6 pp; Eliana Rios 7-7 serving, 1 ace, 1 kill, 3 assists, 8 digs, 14 pp; Alyssa Roman 9-10 serving, 2 aces, 2 assists, 6 digs, 5 pp; Jasmin Vasquez 13-14 serving, 3 aces, 2 kills, 4 digs, 5 pp; Marian Alaniz 20-20 serving, 5 aces, 4 kills, 3 digs, 4 pp; Amy Torres 9-11 serving, 1 ace, 7 kills, 7 digs, 4 pp; Stacey Cruz 1 kill, 6 digs, 2 pp; Estrella Valencia 4 kills, 1 block.
CROSS COUNTRY
CWAC Preview
At Lakeview GC
BOYS
Team scores: Ellensburg 44, Selah 58, Ephrata 73, East Valley 104, Prosser 141, Grandview 145, Othello 156.
Top 10: Hayden Roberts (Eph) 16:24 (5K), Nathan Shipley (Se) 17:00, Nicolas Spencer (Se) 17:02, Eric Swedin (Se) 17:02, Hayden Malone (Eph) 17:12, Chase Perez (Ell) 17:25, Brody Michael (Ell) 17:26, Mac Steele (Ell) 17:38, Ethan Smith (EV) 17:48, Zeus Montano (G) 18:02.
GIRLS
Team scores: Ellensburg 25, Ephrata 65, Selah 66, East Valley 76, Othello 111.
Top 10: June Nemrow (Ell) 20:25, Alexa Laughlin (Eph) 20:30, Camdyn Cox (Eph) 20:51, Rylee Leishman (Ell) 21:10, Holly Fromherz (Ell) 21:28, Yutong Liang (Ell) 21:52, Mackenzie Malmberg (EV) 22:15, Hayden Ostrander (EV) 22:15, Brooke Seim (Ell) 22:16, Kieryann Mattson (Se) 22:32.
SLOWPITCH
CBBN
WEST VALLEY 20-20, SUNNYSIDE 0-1: At West Valley, Linnea Butler homered in her fourth straight game and finished with three hits and four RBI in the opener and Bella Lindstrom was 3-for-3 with three runs and two RBI in the second game as the Rams moved to 8-0. WV will play at Pasco on Tuesday.
WV highlights — Game 1: Linnea Butler 3-3, HR, 3 runs, 4 RBI; Kenidee Holden 2-3, 2b, run, RBI; Samantha Ostriem 2-3, 2b, 2 RBI; Maris Barbee 1-2, 2b, 2 RBI; Haley Betterton 2-2, 3 runs; Alexys Soptich 1-2, run, 2 RBI; Evka Ball 2-2, run, 2 RBI; Hannah Betterton 3 IP, 0 hits, 5 K. Game 2: Kenidee Holden 2-3, 2b, 2 runs, 2 RBI; Bella Lindstrom 3-3, 2b, 3 runs, 2 RBI; Danika Gaethle 2-3, 2 runs, 2 RBI; Haley Betterton 2-2, 2 runs, RBI; Abigail Zeller 2-3, run, 2 RBI; Ryder Prather 3-3, run, 2 RBI, 3 IP, 4 K.
GIRLS SWIMMING
CBBN
At Eastmont
Team scores: Eisenhower 95, Davis 56; Eastmont 149, Davis 27; Eastmont 146, Eisenhower 36.
Local highlights
200 medley relay: Eisenhower 2:19.62. 200 free: Amalia Pham (D) 2:23.41. 200 IM: Adelaide Loeser (E) 2:31.39. 50 free: Isabelle Ehlis (D) 29.89. Diving: Lizette Zacarias (D) 94.75. 100 fly: Adelaide Loeser (E) 1:06.55. 100 free: Kellynn Scott (D) 1:08.56. 500 free: Evangeline Knerr (E) 6:37.44. 200 free relay: Davis 2:17.35. 100 back: Amalia Pham (D) 1:12.90. 100 breast: Kellynn Scott (D) 1:26.04. 400 free relay: Eisenhower 4:39.79.
