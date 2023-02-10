GRANDVIEW — A four-game losing streak during a tough stretch earlier this season left Grandview searching for ways to prove it belonged among the best in 2A.
The Greyhounds have since turned things around and continued to make their case by knocking off No. 3 seed Selah 76-72 in a CWAC semifinal Friday night. Lino Armendariz scored 20 points to help No. 2 seed Grandview extend its winning streak to nine games, including a pair of wins over the Vikings, who beat the Greyhounds 71-67 back in January.
Julian Garza contributed 17 points and Cameron Draculan finished with 16 for Grandview's explosive offense, which put up 26 points in the fourth quarter alone. Point guard Frankie Medina dished out 12 assists and grabbed five rebounds to complement his eight points.
Selah put up more than any other team against Grandview this season despite the absence of the CWAC's second-leading scorer, Levi Pepper, due to injury. His cousin, Jackson Pepper, led a balanced offensive effort with 17 points while six other Vikings scored between eight and 10.
Grandview (17-5) earned a rematch of last year's CWAC championship Wednesday at 7 p.m. against Prosser, which won 68-59 in Grandview a year ago. This time they'll play at Prosser, where the Greyhounds won 56-53 on Jan. 28 to avenge a 67-40 home loss three weeks earlier.
Selah (12-10) will play a loser-out game at home against Ellensburg Monday night at 7 p.m.
SELAH — Jackson Pepper 17, Giles 8, McNett 9, Rylan Tilley 10, Benjamin 8, Rowdy Mullins 10, Eli Wright 10.
GRANDVIEW — Julian Garza 17, Cameron Draculan 16, E. Armendariz 5, Medina 8, Lino Armendariz 20, Jeffrey 2, Bentley 5, Cortez 3.
Selah=11=18=21=22=—=76
Grandview=14=20=16=26=—=72
Grandview highlights: Frankie Medina 12 assts, 5 rebs; Garza 5 assts, 4 rebs; E. Armendariz 3 stls.
-
PROSSER 59, EAST VALLEY 55: At Prosser, Koby McClure scored 17 of his 25 points in the second half to help the No. 1 seed Mustangs (17-4) overcome another double-digit halftime deficit. Preston Sluder scored 24 points on eight 3-pointers for No. 4 seed East Valley, which will host No. 6 Othello in a loser-out game Monday at 7 p.m. Prosser's set to host the CWAC championship Wednesday at 7 p.m.
EAST VALLEY — Hooper 8, Esquivel 3, Field 2, Preston Sluder 24, Kinlow 2, Tasker 3, Brady Locke 13.
PROSSER — JJ Reyes 11, Koby McClure 25, Veloz 0, Kor. McClure 3, Peters 0, Russell 0, Hultberg 7, Bailey 0, Max Flores 13.
East Valley=9=20=10=16=—=55
Prosser=8=11=21=19=—=59
EV highlights: Sluder 8 3p.
-
CBBN
WEST VALLEY 71, EASTMONT 56: At West Valley, the Rams flew out to a 40-16 halftime lead and avenged a loss at Eastmont last month.
Three different players hit 3-pointers in the first quarter and West Valley finished with four players in double figures, led by Landen Birley's 17 points.
West Valley (8-3, 12-6) concludes league play on Saturday at Davis.
EASTMONT — Eamon Monahan 26, Au. Ruffins 8, Schindele 2, Hobson 5, Leonard 4, Adrien Ruffins 11, Bender 0, Robles 0, Bronson 0, Stone 0.
WEST VALLEY — Tommy Meluskey 15, Wright 0, Brady Komstadius 13, May 3, Landen Birley 17, Kneisler 3, Parker Mills 16, Sadeddin 4, Bremerman 0.
Eastmont=11=5=28=12=—=56
West Valley=20=20=17=14=—=71
Highlights: Komstadius 3 3p.
-
WENATCHEE 52, SUNNYSIDE 47: At Sunnyside, Noah McNair and Brent Maldonado totaled 10 points each for the Grizzlies (7-5, 9-11) in their regular season finale.
WENATCHEE — Bishop 9. M Torres 19, Veneros 5, Sanamen 0, Jelsing 9, McCarthy 6, Torres 0, Cook 4, Sorom 0.
SUNNYSIDE — Noah McNair 10, Briones 5, Ochoa 0, Garcia 7, Brent Maldonado 10, Saenz 5, Gurrola 0, D. Salinas 2, Cazares 2, R. Salinas 4, Hazzard.
Wenatchee=16=15=10=11=—=52
Sunnyside=11=11=11=14=—=47
-
SCAC DISTRICT
ZILLAH 65, LA SALLE 39: At Zillah, the No. 1 seed Leopards got 21 points from Izzy Sandoval and fellow junior Nic Navarre added 19 in a SCAC semifinal. Zillah (20-1) advanced to the championship game at rival Toppenish on Feb. 18 and the No. 3 seed Lightning (13-8) will face Wahluke in a loser-out game at Zillah next Thursday.
LA SALLE — Craig 2, Gonzalez 6, Moses O'Connor 17, Faletto 5, Valladares 0, Caffrey 3, Stevens 4, Judd 2, Sanchez 0.
ZILLAH — Garza 5, Izzy Sandoval 21, C. Favilla 0, Van De Graaf 7, B. Favilla 2, Nic Navarre 19, John 0, Luke Navarre 11.
La Salle=9=15=9=6=—=39
Zillah=11=18=19=17=—=65
-
TOPPENISH 59, NACHES VALLEY 54: At Toppenish, Josh Perez scored 11 of his 23 points in the third quarter and then hit four free throws in the final period to help the sixth-ranked Wildcats hold on for the semifinal victory.
Perez made three 3-pointers and Shane Rivera netted 11 points for Toppenish (18-4), which clinches a state berth and will host the championship game on Feb. 18.
Porter Abrams' 21 points led three players in double figures for Naches Valley (13-9), which will play at Royal in a loser-out game on Thursday. Royal eliminated Kiona-Benton 39-35.
NACHES VALLEY — Jesse Benge 15, Mendoza 2, Jaden Zimmerman 12, Stevenson 2, Porter Abrams 21, Jewett 0, Kohl 0, Cuyle 2.
TOPPENISH — Mesplie 7, Josh Perez 23, Shane Rivera 11, Cisneros 2, Luna 4, Maldonado 3, Sanchez 0, Hanson 9.
Naches Valley=15=13=12=14=—=54
Toppenish=16=13=13=17=—=59
Highlights: Perez (T) 3 3p.
-
EWAC DISTRICT
TRI-CITIES PREP 46, CLE ELUM 44 (OT): At Cle Elum, the East's No. 2 seed hit a game-tying 3-pointer with 2.5 seconds left in regulation and made two more triples in OT for the upset.
Joel Kelly had 14 points, 13 rebounds and six assists for Cle Elum (19-3), which will play White Swan in a loser-out game on Thursday at Granger. Tri-Cities Prep (16-6) will face top-ranked Burbank (21-1) in the championship game on Feb. 18.
In the other semifinal, Burbank rolled to a 77-44 win over Dayton-Waitsburg.
TRI-CITIES PREP — Not available.
CLE ELUM — Bogart 7, Luke Chafin 12, Joel Kelly 14, Johnson 7, Favero 4.
Tri-Cities Prep=11=12=7=10=6=—=46
Cle Elum=13=15=9=3=4=—=44
CE highlights: Kelly 13 rebs, 6 assts; Dominick Johnson 11 rebs.
-
WHITE SWAN 63, GOLDENDALE 56: At White Swan, Roger Valdez fired in three of his six 3-pointers while scoring 14 of his 27 points in the fourth quarter to spark a rally for the Cougars in the loser-out game.
White Swan (11-11) advances to a loser-out game against West champion Cle Elum on Thursday at Granger.
GOLDENDALE — Smith 3, O'Leary 0, Bischoff 8, Eli Golding 15, Boe 7, Groves 5, Kade Bomberger 16, Wilder 0, Smith 0.
WHITE SWAN — Andre Lee 10, Gleason 3, Daunte Van Pelt 13, Haggerty 0, Roger Valdez 27, Hamilton 3, Johnson 0, Lawrence 2, Bill 4, Dittentholer 2.
Goldendale=7=7=15=27=—=56
White Swan=7=14=11=31=—=63
-
MABTON 73, WARDEN 56: At Mabton, sophomore Marco Espinoza made 9 of 12 free throws and scored 19 points for the Vikings, who took control of the loser-out game with a 24-point third quarter.
Mabton (10-13) moves on to play Dayton-Waitsburg in an elimination game on Thursday at Granger.
WARDEN — O. Cox 6, Ruiz 4, Anthony Gutierrez 28, Oronia 2, E. Cox 0, Duarte 1, Kayden Cox 15, Roylance 0.
MABTON — Moreno 2, Sam Vasquez 16, Zavala 5, Armando Chavez 10, Gomez 0, Birueta 3, Marco Espinoza 19, Cisneros 7, Calixto 8, Rodriguez 3.
Warden=17=12=13=14=—=56
Mabton=16=18=24=15=—=73
-
NORTH CENTRAL 1B DISTRICT
RIVERSIDE CHRISTIAN 61, ENTIAT 46: At Moses Lake Christian, the balanced Crusaders had four players in double figures en route to Friday's semifinal victory.
Riverside Christian (16-4) advances to the championship game and will face Moses Lake Christian on Thursday at Wenatchee. MLC defeated Soap Lake 64-53 in the other semifinal.
RIVERSIDE CHRISTIAN — Haydn Edwards 16, Joel Belaire 16, Micah Morgan 17, Micah Rivera 12, Fry 0, Palma 0, Lee 0, Bowden 0, Bethel 0, Bazaldua 0, Johnston 0, Nolan 0.
ENTIAT — Spitler 5, Martyn 10, Crutcher 15, Valdez-Robinson 8, I. Brumback 0, B Brumback 8.
-
GIRLS
CBBN
WEST VALLEY 53, EASTMONT 40: At Eastmont, Laiken Hill hit three 3-pointers in the first half and finished with 20 points, nine rebounds and six steals while Julianna Bell went for 17 points to pace the Rams, who surged ahead with a 22-point second quarter.
West Valley (4-7, 7-12) closes out its regular season at Davis on Saturday and will play a first-round district game on Tuesday.
WEST VALLEY — Laiken Hill 20, Morford 0, Fries 5, Winslow 2, Julianna Bell 17, Bremerman 2, Hatfield 6, White 0, McMurry 1.
EASTMONT — Weems 4, Klinkenberg 2, Emma Bergman 18, Johnson 5, Heimbigner 2, Heinz 7, Clinton 2.
West Valley=7=22=12=12=—=53
Eastmont=9=11=14=6=—=40
Highlights: Lauren Hatfield (WV) 10 rebs; Hill 9 rebs, 6 stls, 3 3p; Bergman (E) 4 3p.
-
SUNNYSIDE 70, WENATCHEE 33: At Sunnyside, Aubrey Garza netted 23 points for the Grizzlies (10-2, 14-6) in their regular season finale. They'll play at Davis in the Big 9 district championship next Thursday at Davis.
WENATCHEE — Stegeman 4, Cardona 4, Mendez 2, Jones 7, Volyn 0, Hansen 2, Garcia Miller 7, Stuber 7.
SUNNYSIDE — Fuentes 0, Gonzalez 3, Lopez 5, Carrizales 6, Lili Briones 16, Garcia 0, Maldonado 6, Lopez 1, Butler 2, Aubrey Garza 23, Daniels 0, Moncivaiz 0, Perez 0, Humpherys 8.
Wenatchee=8=10=8=7=—=33
Sunnyside=17=19=24=10=—=70
Sunnyside highlights: Jansyn Carrizales 3 stls; Briones 3 stls; Rosie Lopez 3 stls; Garza 4 stls.
