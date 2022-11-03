BURBANK — Down 2-0, Goldendale came roaring back to beat Tri-Cities Prep in five sets and capture the EWAC district volleyball title Thursday night at Burbank High School.
The sixth-ranked Timberwolves prevailed 23-25, 22-25, 25-13, 25-22, 15-7 as junior Taryn Rising keyed the comeback with 22 kills, 18 digs and 14 perfect passes.
Brook Blain put away 20 kills and Brylee Mulrony collected 30 digs and 23 perfect passes.
Granger won twice on Thursday, eliminating Warden 3-0 followed by a 3-1 victory over Walla Walla Valley.
Goldendale, Tri-Cities Prep, Granger and Walla Walla Valley all advance to the 2B state tournament in Yakima next week.
Goldendale highlights: Taryn Rising 22 kills, 18 digs, 3 aces, 14 perfect passes, 2 blocks; Brook Blain 20 kills, 5 blocks; Gwen Gilliam 7 kills, 22 digs, 15-15 serving, 26 pp; Emily Tindall 3 kills, 40 assists, 14 digs, 26-28 serving; Brylee Mulrony 30 digs, 2 kills, 16-18 serving, 23 pp, 2 assists; Lydia Hanning 4 kills, 14-15 serving; Ada Garner 8-8 serving; Lexi Molnar 10 digs.
CWAC
ELLENSBURG 3, OTHELLO 1: At Ellensburg, the Bulldogs wrapped up a 12-0 run through league play with a 25-15, 21-25, 25-16, 25-19 victory.
Fourth-ranked Ellensburg will host a district semifinal bracket on Saturday with No. 5 Grandview playing No. 4 Othello at 5 p.m. The winner will then take on Ellensburg at 7.
Ellensburg highlights: Abby Harrell 19 kills, 23 digs, 4 perfect passes, 3 aces; Alana Marrs 3 kills; Hazel Murphy 7 kills, 4 digs; Parker Lyyski 6 kills, 2 aces, 2 blocks; Leah Drexler 2 aces, 4 pp, 14 digs; Lilly Button 22 assists, 9 digs; Kacey Mayo 3 aces, 12 assists, 8 digs; Taylor Alder 4 pp, 5 digs; Leah Lewis 3 aces, 11 digs.
SELAH 3, EPHRATA 1: At Selah, the eighth-ranked Vikings closed out their regular season on Senior Night with a 25-13, 21-25, 25-22, 25-21 victory.
With the No. 2 seed, Selah will host a semifinal bracket on Saturday with No. 3 Ephrata playing No. 6 Prosser in a loser-out match and the winner then facing Selah at 7.
Selah highlights: Jacey Scott 1 ace, 9 perfect passes, 2 kills, 19 digs; Madi McNett 1 block, 1 dig; Emily Hutchinson 2 aces, 2 blocks, 11 kills, 16 digs; Taylor Kieser 1 ace, 3 blocks, 17 kills, 8 digs, 22 assists; Citlali Bautista 10-11 serving; Maddy Miller 1 ace, 6 digs, 17 assists; Ana Hrle 4 blocks, 5 kills, 2 digs; Kylee Huntley 1 kill, 1 dig; Madilynn Shurtleff 20-21 serving, 2 aces, 2 blocks, 7 pp, 13 kills, 23 digs; Emily Nelson-Hawkins 17-19 serving, 1 ace, 5 digs, 10 assists.
PROSSER 3, EAST VALLEY 2: At Prosser, the Mustangs rallied their way into the district tournament, winning 25-16, 21-25, 24-26, 25-20, 15-13 to claim the No. 6 seed.
EV highlights: Mackenzie Hambly 3 kills, 1 block; Mya Alvarado 1 kill, 16 assists, 1 ace, 10 digs; Tori Goodell 3 kills, .5 blocks, 3 pp, 1 ace, 5 digs; Madelyn Trujillo 2 kills, 2.5 blocks; Alexi Ramirez: 8 pp, 9 digs; Jalee Anderson 1 assist, 18 pp, 11 digs; Hailey Randolph 4 kills, 2 digs; Keegan Fernandez 6 kills, 1 block, 2 digs; Ivana Zaldivar 10 kills, 11 pp, 17 digs; Maycee Overacker 9 assists, 5 digs.
Prosser highlights: Lay’lee Dixon 16 kills, 6 blocks, 5 aces, 10 digs; Julianna Phillips 14 kills, 7 blocks, 7 digs; Kambree Blair 11 kills, 1 block, 25 digs; Auslyn Schab 4 kills, 2 assists, 1 block, 6 digs; Kendra Groeneveld 43 assists, 21-21 serving, 3 aces, 17 digs; Ava Smasne 1 block, 5 digs; Adriana Milanez 8-8 serving, 44 digs, 19 perfect passes; Autumn Burns 5-5 serving, 10 digs; Ally Denny 10 digs; Bella Peal 6 digs; Mercedes Roman 4 digs.
SCAC DISTRICT
CONNELL 3, LA SALLE 2: At La Salle, the East runner-up Eagles earned a five-set semifinal victory to reach Saturday’s title match against East champion College Place.
In Saturday’s loser-out games at Zillah, La Salle will play Royal at noon followed by Toppenish-Zillah at 2 p.m.
COLLEGE PLACE 3, TOPPENISH 0: At College Place, the fifth-ranked Eagles won the semifinal 25-12, 25-12, 25-14 to clinch a state berth and a spot in Saturday’s 6 p.m. championship match at Zillah.
Toppenish highlights: Alyssa Cuevas 1 ace, 8 digs; Anahi Santacruz 8 digs, 2 kills; Naylanee Strom 2 aces, 10 digs, 6 assists; Reese Meninick 1 ace, 7 digs.
ZILLAH 3, KIONA-BENTON 1: At Zillah, Kya Gonzales was 24-for-25 serving with five aces and had seven kills as the Leopards won the loser-out match 25-15, 25-27, 25-14, 25-15.
Zillah highlights: Alaina Garza 3 kills; Destyni Salme 3 kills, 2 digs; Emily Greene 16-17 serving, 13 digs; Emma Flood 2 kills, 22 digs, 1 ace; Jacelyn Yearout 4 kills, 13 digs, 1 block, 42 assists, 2 aces; Kya Gonzales 24-25 serving, 7 kills, 11 digs, 5 aces; Liz Walle 9 kills, 6 digs, 1 block; Marissa Magana 5 kills; Mia Hicks 15 kills, 4 digs.
GIRLS SOCCER
CBBN DISTRICT
EASTMONT 3, EISENHOWER 2 (SO): At Eastmont, after a scoreless first half the Cadets jumped ahead 2-0 with goals from Nevaeh Lopez and Isabella Diehm. But the third-seeded Wildcats rallied to tie it and won the shootout, 4-3, to survive the loser-out match.
Eastmont will play at West Valley on Saturday in a winner-to-state match for the CBBN’s second berth. The Rams lost a shootout to Wenatchee in Thursday’s title game.
First half: No scoring.
Second half: 1, Ike, Nevaeh Lopez (Alexia Lee), 45:00; 2, Ike, Isabella Diehm, 61:00; 3, Eastmont, Liliana Johnson, 72:00; 4, Eastmont, Paige Fischer, 79:00.
Shootout — Eastmont 4 (Fischer, Jessie Ramirez, Kylee Maytrychit, Sophia Greathouse), Eisenhower 3 (Esperanza Haro, Lee, Alondra Lopez).
Saves: Vanessa Tellez (Ike) 11, Ali Tiechner (Ea) 10.
SCAC DISTRICT
CONNELL 2, TOPPENISH 1: At Toppenish, the Eagles edged Top-Hi in Thursday’s elimination round and will play Wahluke for the SCAC’s third and final state berth on Saturday. Wahluke ousted Royal on Thursday 1-0.
In Saturday’s finals at Toppenish, Connell and Wahluke will meet at 1 p.m. followed by the championship match between La Salle and Kiona-Benton at 3 p.m.
EWAC DISTRICT
CLE ELUM 2, HIGHLAND 1 (OT): At Highland, the Warriors trailed at the break but got their equalizer in the second half and won in the second overtime period of Thursday’s championship match.
Both teams are 15-4 for the season and both advance to the 2A state tournament.
First half: 1, Highland, Rachael Keller (Melany Meza), 14:00.
Second half: 2, CE, Olivia Coder.
2OT: 3, Cle Elum, 87:00.
Saves: Ashlee McIlrath (H) 2, Kylie Jacobson (CE) 2.
FOOTBALL
NONLEAGUE
WALLA WALLA 34, EISENHOWER 6: At Walla Walla, junior Easton Greene caught a 4-yard touchdown pass from Judah Oldenkamp for the Cadets in their season finale.
In other games Thursday, Selah surged away from a 14-14 halftime tie to beat North Central 43-14 and Warden defeated White Swan 40-28.
Eisenhower 0 0 0 6 — 6
Walla Walla 21 0 6 7 — 34
Ike — Easton Greene 4 pass from Judah Oldenkamp (kick failed)
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — Ike, Greysen Sartain 16-40, Oldenkamp 7-26, Moses Spurrier 2-3.
PASSING — Ike, Spurrier 13-25-2-125, Oldenkamp 2-8-0-19.
RECEIVING — Ike, Javon Davis 8-66, Nehemiah Garcia 3-36, Aaron Culler 2-24, Oldenkamp 1-14, Greene 1-4.
