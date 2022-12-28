KITTITAS — Freshman Gracie Glondo scored a season-high 20 points and grabbed eight rebounds to lead Cle Elum's girls to a 50-31 victory over Chelan on Tuesday.
Sophomore Gwen Ellison pulled down 11 rebounds and added seven blocks for the Warriors, who improved to 6-2 and will play Sultan on Wednesday.
CHELAN — Unavailable.
CLE ELUM — Kretschman 6, Singer 2, Nichols 9, Anderson 2, Hurley 0, Coleman 0, Gracie Glondo 20, Wallick 4, Ellison 7.
Chelan=7=8=6=10=—=31
Cle Elum=12=7=13=18=—=50
Highlights: Ellison 11 rebs, 7 blks; Glondo 8 rebs, 3 stls; Nichols 7 rebs, 3 stls.
YAKAMA TRIBAL 60, RIVER VIEW: At River View, Gwen Dawes broke out for 22 points and added 12 rebounds and seven steals as the Eagles moved to 6-1.
YAKAMA TRIBAL - Visaya 2, Andy 0, Ayana Sampson 12, George 9, Stacona 5, Buck 2, Gwen Dawes 22, ScabbyRobe 8.
RIVER VIEW - Karly L. 5, Marily L. 4, Castellones 5, Koch 5.
Yakama Tribal=14=16=21=9=-=60
River View=6=2=6=5=-=19
Highlights: Dawes 12 rebs, 7 stls; Beth ScabbyRobe 8 rebs.
SULTAN 46, KITTITAS 42: At Kittitas, Sultan held on after opening a 27-16 lead at the break. Reyse Phillips' 13 points paced Kittitas (4-1), which plays Chelan on Wednesday.
SULTAN — Rylah 6, Cushing 7, Asper 1, Salisbury 2, Ranah Rhylah 11, Cascadia Yates 11, Anderson 8.
KITTITAS — Both 0, Harris 4, Faubion 0, Nash 3, Rillee Huber 14, Wilson 6, Brown-Knudson 2, Reyse Phillips 13.
Sultan=17=10=11=8=—=46
Kittitas=8=8=16=10=—=42
BOYS
YAKAMA TRIBAL 48, RIVER VIEW 36: At River View, Jonas ScabbyRobe hit two 3-pointers and netted 10 of his 11 points in the third quarter for the Eagles (3-3).
YAKAMA TRIBAL — J. ScabbyRobe 7, Lewis 7, Jim 0, Longee 9, Jonas ScabbyRobe 11, Visaya 8, Wallulatum 6, Saluskin 0.
RIVER VIEW — Hyatt C. 2, Maddox T. 2, David O. 6, Nate F. 10, Cayden T. 2, Francisco O. 5, Nate C. 9.
Yakama Tribal=11=10=12=15=—=48
River View=7=9=10=10=—=36
COUPEVILLE 54, KITTITAS 49: At Cascade, Jet Tamez collected nine rebounds and Nathan Varnum scored 15 with six boards for the Coyotes (3-2).
KITTITAS — Tyce Bare 11, Conner Coles 12, D. Varnum 3, Huber 4, Nathan Varnum 15, Carlson 0, Peterson 0, Tamez 3, Villa 1.
COUPEVILLE — Coffman 4, Murdy 5, Logan Downes 28, White 6, Valenzuela 5, Blown 3, Anderson 3.
Kittitas=9=10=7=23=—=49
Coupeville=20=5=16=13=—=54
Highlights: Coles 5 rebs, 1 blk; N. Varnum 6 rebs; Terry Huber 6 rebs; Jet Tamez 9 rebs; Carlos Villa 4 rebs.
