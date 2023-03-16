Brandon Garcia's early hot streak continued on Thursday as he scored both goals in East Valley's 2-0 victory over West Valley in nonleague boys soccer at Earl Barden Stadium.
Garcia, who has punched in five goals in the last three matches, hit the net five minutes into each half.
Goalkeeper Sammy Gonzalez made three saves to help the Red Devils' defense earn its second straight shutout.
East Valley (1-0, 2-0-2) resumes CWAC play on Saturday at Grandview, and West Valley (1-1-1) will start the CBBN season on March 24 at Davis.
First half: 1, EV, Brandon Garcia (Eli Juarez), 5:00.
Second half: 2, EV, Garcia (Jacob Russel), 45:00.
Saves: Andres Campos (WV) 5, Sammy Gonzalez (EV) 3.
-
ELLENSBURG 3, CASCADE 2: At CWU, Cole Sullivan's hat trick provided all the scoring for the Bulldogs (1-1-1). Ellensburg opens CWAC play on Saturday at Selah, which defeated Cashmere 2-0 on Thursday.
Other CWAC teams had nonleague matches Thursday. Othello and Wahluke drew at 2-2 while Quincy defeated Ephrata 5-1.
First half: 1, Cascade, 19:00; 2, Ellensburg, Cole Sullivan, 37:00.
Second half: 3, Ellensburg, Sullivan, 45:00; 4, Ellensburg, Sullivan, 69:00; 5, Cascade, 78:00.
-
SCAC-EWAC
WAPATO 1, LA SALLE 0: At Wapato, goalkeeper Francisco Hernandez made seven saves in the shutout for the Wolves, who their winner from Alonzo Revelorio in the 50th minute. Wapato travels to Wahluke on Saturday.
In other matches, Toppenish defeated Granger 3-0 and White Swan topped Naches Valley 6-0.
First half: No scoring.
Second half: 1, Wapato, Alonzo Revelorio, 50:00.
Saves: Francisco Hernandez (W) 7, Ciro Ramirez (LS) 11.
-
BASEBALL
NONLEAGUE
HERMISTON 9, GRANDVIEW 7: At Grandview, Gelo Cardenas hit two doubles, drove in two runs and pitched two hitless innings for the Greyhounds (2-1), who travel to Ephrata on Saturday to start the CWAC season.
Grandview highlights: Gelo Cardenas 2-3, 2 2b, run, 2 RBI, 2 IP, 0 hits; Travis Tobin 2-2, 3b, 2 runs, RBI; Devin Paeschke 1-3, 2b, run, 2 RBI; Carlos Guillen 1-2, 2b, 2 runs.
-
SOFTBALL
NONLEAGUE
SOUTHRIDGE 7, WEST VALLEY 3: At West Valley, Linnea Butler swatted a solo home run for the Rams in their season opener. West Valley plays at Naches Valley on March 23. In other games, Sunnyside swept Prosser 17-3, 12-8.
WV highlights: Kaitlyn Leaverton 2-3, 2b, sb; Linnea Butler 1-4, solo HR; Ainsley Johnson 1-2, 2b, RBI.
-
WENATCHEE 10-12, ELLENSBURG 4-10: At Ellensburg, Sammi Johnston and Alexis Gillespie had two hits and an RBI each in the first game for the Bulldogs, who play Yelm and Port Angeles in Bellevue on March 24-25.
Highlights — Game 1: Sammi Johnston 2-3, 2b, RBI; Alexis Gillespie 2-4, RBI; Lilly Button 1-2, RBI. Game 2: Alexus Bosancu 2-3, 2 RBI; Lilly Button RBI, 2 BB; Reagan Pernaa 1-3, 2b, RBI.
-
TENNIS
CBBN
West Valley boys 7, Sunnyside 0
Singles: Axel Fulton (WV) d. Gabriel Schenck 6-0, 6-0; Dhruv Kumar (WV) d. Patrick Wise 6-0, 6-0; Pete Kegley (WV) for; Will Rojan (WV) for.
Doubles: Nolan Preacher-Jimmy Pruiett (WV) d. Calvin Copenhaver-Anthony Ventera 6-0, 6-0; Josh Raj-Luke Kwon (WV) d. Cane Sanchez-Oscar Bonilla 6-0, 6-0; Max Fleming-Mikah Gilroy (WV) for.
West Valley girls 7, Sunnyside 0
Singles: Ivy Tweedy (WV) d. Olivia Miars 6-0, 6-0; Maddie Maison (WV) d. Maris Gomez 6-0, 6-1; Kayla Maison (WV) d. Annbelle Alvarez 6-1, 6-0; Swasti Tiwari (WV) d. Leslie Jimenez 6-0, 6-0.
Doubles: Hollis Bendall-Zanna Orvald (WV) d. Macy Nurem-Andrea Pineda 6-0, 6-3; Ahlyah Basmeh-June Jacky (WV) d. Claire Sheehan-Fatirma Tellez 6-0, 6-0; Abby Warren-Gracyn Cantrell (WV) d. Maria Rodriguez-Kaylen Helberurg 6-0, 6-0.
-
Wenatchee boys 6, Davis 1
Singles: Angel Sanchez (D) d. Aidan Shattubk 6-1, 6-3; Kai Mueller (W) d. Matthew Bethel 6-2, 6-1; Jacob McAllister (W) d. Brigdon Feen 6-3, 6-0; Noah Payen (W) d. Alex Lascar.
Doubles: Ben Lewis-Austin Bromiley (W) d. Liam Hill-Raul Meza 6-3, 6-0; Everett White-Nathan Burns (W) d. Coleman Russel-Oliver Temple 6-0, 6-0; Owen Tveten-Ben Bordon (W) d. Alex Vargas-Dominic Newstead 6-1, 6-1.
Wenatchee girls 4, Davis 3
Singles: Anya Boughton (D) d. Avery Thomas 6-1, 7-6 (7-4); Katelyn Murphy (W) d. Karen Madrigal 6-0, 6-2; Jenna Thrapp (W) d. Jhanet Pascual 6-1, 7-6 (6-2); Anabeth Montemaor (D) Lauren Bixby 6-3, 6-4.
Doubles: Sienna Kautman-Clara Shattuck (W) d. Alondra Valladares-Jaquelin Cordero 6-0, 6-0; Taylor Finley-Ava Ker (W) d. Catarina Copeland-Jasmin Silva 6-2, 6-1; Yahaira Cortez-Alcantara-Emily Morales (D) for.
-
SCAC-EWAC
La Salle boys 3, Goldendale 1
Singles: Jackson Dhane (LS) d. Max Christensen 6-4, 7-5; Markus Berger (LS) d. Logan Speer 6-1, 6-0.
Doubles: Kyden Golding-Eli Golding (G) d. Isaac Sauer-Noah Sauer 6-7, 6-0, 6-3; Elijah Sauer-Mason Herald (LS) d. Hans Martin-Aiden Barnett 6-0, 6-0.
La Salle girls 4, Goldendale 1
Singles: Annika Richardson (LS) d. Gwen Gillian 6-2, 6-1; Mikayla Mendoza (LS) d. Jeslyn Berry 4-6, 6-4, 6-3.
Doubles: Alaina Heneghen-Genevieve McCoy (LS) d. Logan Armstrong-Taryn Rising 6-1, 7-6; Abigail Brown-Lourdes Diefenbach (LS) d. Maddie Groves-Kelly Smith
1-6, 6-4, 6-3; Ella Riley-Linux Hanna (G) d. Violet Tunstall-Hushnuda Elolova 8-4.
-
Cle Elum boys 2, Naches Valley 1
Singles: Luke Chafin (CE) d. Luke Stevens 6-1, 6-1.
Doubles: Colin O’Carin-Ezra Peterson (CE) d. Jacob Anderson-Nathan Beauchene 6-2, 6-4; John Curtis-Enrique Sanchez (NV) for.
Naches Valley girls 3, Cle Elum
Singles: Maddie Casto (CE) d. Sarah Busey 6-3, 7-5; Gavyn Osborn (NV) d. Jadison Wallick 6-2, 7-6 (5).
Doubles: Cambria Wright-Lexi Harris (NV) d. Sadie Melhorn-Lola Favero 6-4, 6-2; Bella Rowe-Maddy Jewett (NV) d. Ruby Andeson-Ruby Deline 6-2, 6-0; Kari Anderson-Riley Tax (CE) d. Elle Decicco-Teagan Rogers 5-7, 6-0, 6-3.
-
Royal boys 3, Zillah 2
Singles: Trevor Crowther (Z) d. Jason Burns 6-1; 6-1; Talmage Coplin (Z) d. Juan San German 7-5, 6-1.
Doubles: Asher Garnick-Baxton Huss (R) d. Liam Krause-Jason Marin 6-3; Royal won No. 2 and 3 by for.
Royal girls 3, Zillah 2
Singles: Olivia Sijka (Z) d. Maria Zapata 6-3, 6-3; Daisy Jack (Z) d. Haidyn Suter 6-1, 6-2.
Doubles: Madi Christensen-Campella Anderson (R) d. D'Ana Esquivel-Lydia Crowther 6-1, 6-0; Michelle Martinez-Haley Acencio (R) d. Jena Trueman-Allie Ross 6-0, 6-0; Naomi Abundiz-Kimberly Pineda (R) d. Ana Martinez-Amelia Ramirez 6-0, 6-0.
