Esmeralda Galindo was sure ready to get her season started.
The Davis junior broke out for a school-record 35 points to lead the Davis girls to a 77-46 win over Selah in season-opening nonleague basketball Tuesday night at Davis Gym.
Galindo, whose previous high was 31 as a freshman, made two 3-pointers and 7 of 9 free throws.
Davis heads to the westside to play at Decatur on Friday and Franklin on Saturday.
SELAH — Ruark 6, Keller 5, Hall 0, Pendleton 4, Adley Franklin 10, Andrews 1, Mattson 0, Wilkey 5, Garza 4, Sydnee Coons 11.
DAVIS — Leilani Johnson 15, Hernandez 0, Esmeralda Galindo 35, Carillo 0, Nugent 0, Campbell 7, Sara Rodriguez 12, Hohner 0, Patterson 5, Allen-Greggs 3.
Selah=7=8=11=20=—=46
Davis=26=12=26=13=—=77
Highlights: Rodriguez (D) 4 3p; Coons (S) 3 3p.
-
SUNNYSIDE 64, GRANDVIEW 56: At Sunnyside, the Grizzlies surged ahead with a 40-point second half in Chris McCallum's debut as head coach.
Baylee Maldonado had 12 points and seven rebounds for Sunnyside, and Natalee Trevino put together 16 points and 15 boards for Grandview.
GRANDVIEW — Castro 4, Armendariz 0, Natalee Trevino 16, Freeman 0, Jazmine Richey 15, Castilleja 3, Medina 4, Hamm 2, Amaya Benitez 12.
SUNNYSIDE — Fuentes 4, Gonzalez 7, Lopez 3, Carrizales 6, Amaro 8, Briones 8, Baylee Maldonado 12, Lopez 7, Garza 9.
Grandview=21=9=17=9=—=56
Sunnyside=16=8=19=21=—=64
Highlights: Trevino (G) 9 rebs; Richey (G) 15 rebs; Karizma Fuentes (S) 9 rebs; Maldonado (S) 7 rebs; Jansyn Carrizales (S) 4 assts, 5 stls.
-
EAST VALLEY 46, NACHES VALLEY 30: At Naches Valley, Mya Alvarado scored 13 of her 17 points in the second half to help the Red Devils pull away.
EAST VALLEY — Mya Alvarado 17, Jada Mendoza 13, Madelyn Trujillo 13, C. Mendoza 1, Kalkowski 0, Morrison 0, Hambly 0, Sylve 2.
NACHES VALLEY — Gooler 0, St. Martin 5, Rowe 9, Van Amburg 2, Maddy Jewett 12, Clements 2.
East Valley=8=9=17=12=—=46
Naches Valley=6=8=7=9=—=30
Highlights: Jewett (NV) 12 rebs.
-
TOPPENISH 81, WHITE SWAN 27: At Toppenish, Tatiana Camacho led four players in double figures with 20 points and the Wildcats connected on 21 of 29 free throws.
WHITE SWAN — Saige 2, Melanie 10, Alisha 1, Keegan 7, Ruby 4, Tyanna 3.
TOPPENISH — Alvina Meninick 17, Alyssa Cuevas 13, McCord 3, Tatiana Camacho 20, Hill 4, Samiah Baker 10, Sanchez 9, Landa 2, Norman 1, Kries-Hereca 2.
White Swan=6=15=6=0=—=27
Toppenish=25=23=19=14=—=81
-
ELLENSBURG 64, EASTMONT 34: At Eastmont, Olivia Anderson posted a double-double for the Bulldogs with 24 points and 12 rebounds while Alana Marrs added seven points and five blocks in coach Tim Ravet's first game on the Ellensburg sideline. The defending 2A champs will look to extend their 27-game win streak at home against Hermiston on Friday.
ELLENSBURG — Jones 4, Moffat 0, Leishman 2, Q. Rogel 7, Olivia Anderson 24, Brooke Ravet 10, Markus 4, Nemsow 2, Armstrong 4, Mahre 0, Marrs 7.
EASTMONT — Weems 2, Noell 0, Klinkenburg 0, Emma Bergan 10, Schmutzler 0, Johnson 0, Bonniwell 2, Heimbigner 2, Elizabeth Heinz 15, Clinton 3, Hardy 0, Otterstetter 0, Phythian 0.
Ellensburg=12=20=17=15=—=64
Eastmont=10=9=14=6=—=34
Highlights: Anderson 12 rebs; Rylee Leishman 7 rebs; Quin 7 rebs; Molly 5 stls; Alana Marrs 5 blks.
-
BOYS BASKETBALL
NONLEAGUE
DAVIS 68, PASCO 27: At Pasco, Cesar Hernandez fired in 23 of his 29 points in the first half to open his sophomore season for the Pirates, who charged out with 27 points in the opening period.
Davis plays its home opener on Friday against Kamiakin.
DAVIS — Brandon Lee 13, Garza 4, T. Lee 0, Murphy 2, Sanchez 0, Stephenson 9, Cesar Hernandez 29, Allen-Greggs 0, Finnegan Anderson 11.
PASCO — Mercado 2, Sandoval 2, Kasma 2, Raymond 2, Goin 2, Harwell 2, Sokolovich 2, Kayshaun Davis 13.
Davis=27=16=13=12=—=68
Pasco=2=10=6=9=—=27
-
GRANDVIEW 86, SUNNYSIDE 53: At Sunnyside, Lino Armendariz and Levi Dorsett netted 23 and 22 points, respectively, and Dorsett added eight rebounds to pace the Greyhounds.
GRANDVIEW — Julian Garza 13, Draculan 5, E. Armendariz 1, Levi Dorsett 22, Fajardo 8, Medina 6, Montes 0, Lino Armendariz 23, Jeffries 9, Bentley 1, Magana 0, Cortes 7.
SUNNYSIDE — McNair 9, Briones 8, Ochoa 0, Max Garcia 11, Brent Maldonado 12, Saenz 3, Gurrola 2, Cazares 2, Salinas 6, Hazzard 0.
Grandview=18=22=21=25=—=86
Sunnyside=9=14=17=13=—=53
Highlights: Dorsett (G) 8 rebs; Ethan Fajardo (G) 4 assts, 3 stls; Medina (G) 4 assts.
-
NACHES VALLEY 40, EAST VALLEY 36: At Naches Valley, Porter Abrams scored nine of his 16 points in the fourth quarter to help the Rangers rally in the season opener for both teams. East Valley's set to play at Zillah on Friday and Naches Valley will travel to Highland.
EAST VALLEY — Gronillo 0, Harper 2, Castro 0, Eli Esquivel 15, Reid 2, Kinlow 2, Tasker 3, Chase Staymates 12.
NACHES VALLEY — Benge 6, Mendoza 1, VonderHulls 0, Jaden Zimmerman 13, Stevenson 0, Porter Abrams 16, Rowe 0, Mueller 0, Jewett 0, Kohl 2, Cuyle 2.
East Valley=10=10=9=7=—=36
Naches Valley=7=11=5=15=—=40
-
ELLENSBURG 67, EASTMONT 59: At Eastmont, the Bulldogs saw their 13-point halftime lead disappear by the end of the third quarter but then Emmett Fenz scored 11 of his 33 points in the final period to help Ellensburg pull away.
In other action Tuesday, Toppenish opened with an 80-55 win at home over White Swan.
ELLENSBURG — Gavin Marrs 18, Clark 3, Coen 5, Stueckle 3, Rogers 0, Andaya 3, Emmett Fenz 33, Bennett 2.
EASTMONT — Stone 0, Reece Gallager 12, Schindle 7, Andy Hubson 10, Leonard 2, Robles 2, Ruffins 0, Monahan 26.
Ellensburg=16=20=13=18=—=67
Eastmont=17=6=26=10=—=59
Ellensburg highlights: Marrs 10, 5 assts, 3 blks; Clark 7 rebs.
-
GIRLS BOWLING
CBBN
WEST VALLEY 4, MOSES LAKE 0
At Lake Bowl
Game scores: WV 710-540, WV 653-529, WV 114-112, WV 115-102.
WV highlights: Evka Ball 341 (189), Alize Donaldson 319 (161).
-
NONLEAGUE
DAVIS 4, SELAH 0
At Minda Lanes
Game scores: Davis 580-532, Davis 629-590, Davis 133-120, Davis 123-106.
Highlights: Jordan Luttrell (D) 283 (154), Layla Hall (D) 276, Sam Poplaski (S) 260.
-
