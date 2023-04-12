BENTON CITY — Zillah’s Carson Favilla and Toppenish’s Tatiana Camacho were triple winners at a five-team SCAC track and field meet on Wednesday.
Favilla, a senior, swept the 100, 200 and 400 while Camacho, a sophomore, won the shot, discus and javelin.
Naches Valley’s Olive Clark turned in an impressive 800-1600 double, and Zillah’s Mia Hicks timed 12.94 in the 100.
BOYS
100: Carson Favilla (Z) 11.62. 200: Carson Favilla (Z) 24.63. 400: Carson Favilla (Z) 54.81. 800: Armando John (T) 2:15.52. 1600: Armando John (T) 5:05.34. 3200: Quinn Jones (NV) 10:58.24. 110H: Brandon Favilla (Z) 17.38. 300H: Tucker Stevens (NV) 43.54. 4x100: Toppenish 45.34.
Shot: Hunter Crouch (Z) 42-1. Jav: Luke Navarre (Z) 137-8. HJ: Aiden Garza (Z) 5-8. PV: Tucker Stevens (NV) 10-6. LJ: Edgar Delarosa (R) 18-6.5. TJ: Brayden Anderson (Z) 38-4.
GIRLS
100: Mia Hicks (Z) 12.94. 200: Aysia Garcia (Z) 28.33. 400: Tyler Curfman (Z) 1:12.09. 800: Olive Clark (NV) 2:28.57. 1600: Olive Clark (NV) 5:30.63. 3200: Brooke Miles (NV) 13:02.38. 100H: Allison Smith (NV) 18.06. 4x100: Royal 56.16. 4x200: Naches Valley 1:54.90. 4x400: Naches Valley 4:31.88.
Shot: Tatiana Camacho (T) 36-9.5. Disc: Tatiana Camacho (T) 106-1. Jav: Tatiana Camacho (T) 103-7. HJ: Abigail Advincula (NV) 4-8. PV: Audrey Smith (NV) 9-9. LJ: Audrey Smith (NV) 15-9.5. TJ: Mia Hicks (Z) 32-9.5.
BASEBALL
NONLEAGUE
CLE ELUM 28, LA SALLE 0: At La Salle, Glen Franklin, Max Dearing and Caleb Bogart drove in four runs apiece for the Warriors (9-1), who won their ninth straight since a season-opening loss to Grandview. Cle Elum plays an EWAC doubleheader at Kittitas on Saturday.
In an earlier game at La Salle on Wednesday, Goldendale topped the Lightning 13-3.
CE highlights: Caleb Bogart 3-4, 2b, 4 runs, 4 RBI; Glen Franklin 1-3, 3 runs, 4 RBI; Max Dearing 1-3, 2 runs, 4 RBI; Joel Kelly 1-3, 2b, 3 runs, 2 RBI; Tyler Halverson 2-3, 4 runs, 3 RBI.
TENNIS
SCAC-EWAC
Granger boys 5, Wahluke 0
Singles: Fernando Romero (G) d. Luis Vidranos 6-4, 6-2; Carlos Deleon (G) d. Victor Perez 6-2, 6-0.
Doubles: Eden Asher-Enrique Aldaco (G) d. Juan Herrera-Diego Cardune 6-0, 6-0; Kenyon Slade-Arthur Heckert (G) d. Cristopher Gomez-Arturo Melo 6-0, 6-1; Paul Stewart-John Heckert (G) for.
Wahluke girls 4, Granger 1
Singles: Marian Alaniz (G) d. Natalie Baragan 6-1, 6-1; Patty Guerrera (W) for.
Doubles: Jazmin Licona-Jenae Bravo (W) d. Brissa Solis-Jessika Arceo 7-6 (12-10), 6-1; Elisa Urias-Yahaza Perez (W) d. Araceli Cardoza-Jaqlyn Benitez 8-5; Vanessa Tellez-Yuretsi Mungia (W) d. Sarai Romero-Natalie Brito 8-7.
