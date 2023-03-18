ELLENSBURG — East Valley and Ellensburg launched the CWAC baseball season with 39 runs and a wild split on Saturday.
After East Valley and Garin Gurtler shut down Ellensburg for a 7-1 win in the opener, it appeared the Red Devils were on their way to a sweep building a 10-run lead through four innings in the second game.
But the Bulldogs and Garrett Loen roared back and won a 16-15 shootout with Brayden Twaites' walk-off run in the bottom of the ninth inning.
Gurtler was stellar in the opener at Rotary Park, striking out 10 over five-plus innings while also going 2-for-2 with a run. The Red Devils broke it open with six runs in the third.
Loen was the catalyst for Ellensburg in the second contest, going 3-for-4 with a double, two runs and seven RBI. The Bulldogs rallied to force extra innings with four runs in the bottom of the seventh.
Ellensburg (1-1, 3-1) travels to Spokane on Monday to play Deer Park at Whitworth, and East Valley (1-1, 3-2) will play at Wenatchee on Tuesday.
Highlights — Game 1: Garin Gurtler (EV) 5.2 IP, 2 hits, 0 ER, 1 BB, 10 K, 2-2, run; Keegan Edler (EV) 2-4, run, 2 RBI; Grady Edler (EV) 2-3, run, 2 RBI; Ty Estey (Ell) 2.2 IP, 8 hits. Game 2: Nick Field (EV) 3-6, 2b, 3 runs, 3 RBI; Garin Gurtler (EV) 1-4, 2b, 2 runs, RBI; Brody Taylor (EV) 3-3, RBI; Austin Root (EV) 2-5, run, 2 RBI; Brayden Palmateer (EV) 1-4, 2 runs, 2 RBI; Garrett Loen (Ell) 3-4, 2b, 2 runs, 7 RBI; Jonathan Rominger (Ell) 5 IP, 3 hits, 0 runs, 4 BB, 5 K; Joe Bugni (Ell) 2-6, 2 RBI; Ayden Pettigrew (Ell) 2-4, 3 runs; Brayden Twaites (Ell) 3 runs.
-
SELAH 11-10, OTHELLO 1-2: At Othello, Eian Peralta and Carter Seely combined for 21 strikeouts as the defending champions opened conference with a road sweep.
Peralta faced 24 batters while fanning 11 in the opener and he was 3-for-4 with an RBI double. In the second game, Grant Chapman was 4-for-5 with three doubles.
Selah (2-0, 3-1) host College Place on Tuesday for a single game at 4:30 p.m.
Highlights — Game 1: James Hull 2-4, RBI; Eian Peralta 3-4, 2b, RBI; Mason Bailey 2-3, 2 2b, 3 RBI; Ryan Bair 3-4, 2 2b, 2 RBI; Eian Peralta 11 K, faced 24 batters.
Game 2: Grant Chapman 4-5, 3 2b, RBI; Eian Peralta 2b, RBI; Ryan Bair 2-3, 2 RBI; Drew Benjamin 2-4; Carter Seely 6 IP, 10 K.
-
GRANDVIEW 2-5, EPHRATA 1-3: At Ephrata, starters Carlos Guillen and Gelo Cardenas both threw seven strong innings, and Cooper Kleinow struck out five over the final two innings of the second game to help the Greyhounds win in nine innings.
Guillen yielded just three hits in the opener while also contributing an RBI double. Cardenas was 3-for-5 during his start. Grandview (2-0, 4-1) hosts Prosser on March 25.
In nonleague play, Prosser swept Royal 11-1, 13-10.
Highlights — Game 1: Carlos Guillen CG, 7 IP, 3 hits, 1 BB, 2 K, 1-3, 2b, run, RBI; Cooper Kleinow 1-3, 2b. Game 2: Gelo Cardenas 7 IP, 5 hits, 1 ER, 3 BB, 4 K, 3-5, 2b; Cooper Kleinow 2 IP, 5 K; Hunter Varela 2-4, 2b, run, RBI; Devin Paeschke 2-2, run.
-
NONLEAGUE
DAVIS 9, GLACIER PEAK 4: At West Valley, Nathan Gonzalez tripled and drove in two runs and Corbyn Aills and Morgan Rodriguez had two hits and two runs each in the Pirates' season opener. Davis pitchers combined for six strikeouts and the defense committed only one error.
Davis highlights: Nathan Gonzalez 3b, 2 RBI; Corbyn Aills 2-2, 2 BB, 2 runs; Morgan Rodriguez 2-4, 2 runs; Trent Willsey 2-4.
-
WEST VALLEY 10, GLACIER PEAK 5: At West Valley, leadoff hitter Tommy Meluskey drove in three runs and combined with Steven Johnson to strike out 12 over six innings for the Rams (1-1), who open CBBN play on Tuesday at Davis. Jackson May, Brody Mills and John Sullivan had two RBI apiece.
WV highlights: Tommy Meluskey 2-5, 2 runs, 3 RBI, 2 IP, 2 hits, 3 ER, 1 BB, 5 K; Jackson May 2-2, run, 2 RBI; Brody Mills 1-4, 2 RBI; John Sullivan 2-4, run, 2 RBI; Brandt Kneisler 2-4, run; Steven Johnson 2-3, run, 4 IP, 2 ER, 1 BB, 7 K.
-
NACHES VALLEY 5-7, CASHMERE 4-4: At Naches Valley, junior Andrew Boyer got the win in both games, pitching the final two innings in both, and he drove in a pair of runs in the second game. The Rangers (2-0) play a single game at Kiona-Benton on Tuesday.
NV highlights — Game 1: Ty Moore 1-2, 3b, 2 runs; Landin Clements 2-3, 2b; Luke Jenkins 5 IP, 3 ER, 3 BB, 3 K; Andrew Boyer 2 IP, 1 hit. Game 2: Logan Stevenson 2-3, 2b, 2 runs, 2 RBI; Thane Denny 1-1, 2b, run, RBI; Andrew Boyer 1-4, run, 2 RBI, 2 IP, 1 hit; Landen Cuyle 2-3, run.
-
ZILLAH 5, GOLDENDALE 1: At Goldendale, Kaden Haffner fanned 12 batters over five one-hit innings and Trenton Ritchie was 2-for-3 with three runs scored and an RBI for the Leopards. In later games, Warden defeated Zillah 13-0 in five innings and Goldendale beat Warden 6-4.
Highlights: Kaden Haffner (Z) 5 IP, 1 hit, 3 BB, 12 K; Caleb Rutherford (Z) 1-4, 2 RBI; Malachi Rodriguez (Z) 2-3, run; Trenton Ritchie (Z) 2-3, 3 runs, RBI; Chance Leishman (Z) 2-3, RBI
-
CLE ELUM 6-11, OKANOGAN 4-1: At Cle Elum, starters Caleb Bogart and Max Dearing combined for 21 strikeouts over 10 innings and Joel Kelly and Bogart both had two extra-base hits in the six-inning second game for Cle Elum (2-1), which plays at Warden on March 25.
CE highlights — Game 1: Caleb Bogart 5 IP, 3 ER, 4 BB, 12 K; Sam Dearing 2-4, 2 RBI; Max Dearing 2-3, RBI; K Stagner 1-3, 2 runs; G Franklin 2 IP, 0 hits, 6 K. Game 2: Max Dearing 5 IP, 1 hit, 4 BB, 9 K, 2-4, 2b, run, 2 RBI; Joel Kelly 2-2, 2b, 3b, 2 runs, RBI; Caleb Bogart 2-3, 2 2b, 2 runs, 2 RBI, 3 sb; C Titus 2-3, run, 2 RBI.
-
SOFTBALL
NONLEAGUE
EISENHOWER 8-2, PASCO 5-9: At Eisenhower, Alexia Lydin fanned eight over seven innings in the opener and added two hits and two RBI at the plate for the Cadets, who play at Prosser on Tuesday.
Highlights — Game 1: Alexia Lydin CG, 7 IP, 8 K, 2 hits, 2 RBI. Game 2: Lydin 4.2 IP, 5 K.
-
PENDLETON 12, EAST VALLEY 2: At Pendleton, Ore., the Red Devils (0-2) will prepare to take on another big school when they host Wenatchee on Thursday.
In other nonleague play, Selah split with Graham-Kapowsin at Mount Si, winning the first game 13-3 and then falling 7-4.
EV highlights: Tori Goodell 1-2, run; Leira Freeburg Perez 1-3, RBI.
-
NACHES VALLEY 21, PROSSER 8: At Ephrata, Jayden Gunter was 4-for-5 with four RBI and Ellie Bost was 4-for-4 with three RBI to lead the Rangers' offensive breakout. NV played Royal in a second game in Ephrata and fell 18-1. The Rangers play at Kiona-Benton on Tuesday.
NV highlights: Addi Vanwagoner 3-4, 3 RBI; Ellie Bost 4-4, 3 RBI; Jayden Gunter 4-5, 4 RBI; Kyleigh Ross 3-3, 3 RBI; Emma Snyder 3-5; Brenda Mariscal 2-4.
-
WAPATO 24-23, GRANGER 8-24: At Granger, freshman Mariah Almaguer delivered a two-run, walk-off single for the Spartans in the second game. Jaylin Golob was 6-for-6 for the day while Estrella Valencia drove in five runs for Granger.
Granger highlights — Game 1: Jaylin Golob 2-2; Marissa Castro 2-3, 3 RBI; Kara Renfro 2-2; Estrella Valencia 2-2, 3 RBI. Game 2: Jaylin Golob 4-4, 3 RBI; Kara Renfro 3-6, 3 RBI; Estrella Valencia 3-4, 2 RBI; Mariah Almaguer 2-3, 3 RBI.
-
BOYS SOCCER
CWAC
EAST VALLEY 1, GRANDVIEW 0: At Grandview, another goal by Brandon Garcia and another shutout by the defense kept the Red Devils rolling along.
Garcia fired in his sixth goal in four games just seven minutes into the match, and EV's defense did the rest with a third straight shutout and five saves from goalkeeper Sammy Gonzalez.
East Valley (2-0 CWAC, 3-0-2 overall) will host Othello on Tuesday. The Huskies defeated Prosser 3-0 on Saturday.
First half: 1, EV, Brandon Garcia, 7:00.
Second half: No scoring.
Saves: Sammy Gonzalez (EV) 5, Nicolas Valenzuela (G) 8.
-
ELLENSBURG 4, SELAH 2: At Selah, Cole Sullivan recorded a hat trick and Ethan Ernster knocked in a goal for the for the Bulldogs (1-0, 2-1-1), who play at Ephrata on Thursday.
-
NONLEAGUE
MABTON 3, LA SALLE 2: At La Salle, Angel Chaves recorded a hat trick for the Vikings with the third tally coming in the 68th minute for a 3-1 lead. La Salle (1-2) hosts Highland on Tuesday.
First half: 1, Mabton, Angel Chaves (Angel Cisneros), 22:00; 2, Mabton, Chaves (Jovanni Espinoza), 32:00.
Second half: 3, LS, Marco Impicciatore, 55:00; 4, Mabton, Chaves (Eden Olivares), 68:00; 5, LS, Elias Castillo (PK), 77:00.
Saves: Brian Barajas (M) 6, Ciro Ramírez (LS) 9.
-
WAPATO 1, WAHLUKE 1: At Wahluke, one minute after Wahluke got on the board the Wolves responded with the equalizer by Alex Barrera just before halftime. Wapato (2-1-1) plays at White Swan on Tuesday.
First half: 1, Wahluke, Brian Herrera, 37:00; 2, Wapato, Alex Barrera, 38:00.
Second half: No scoring.
Saves: Alejandro Marin (Wap) 12, Wahluke 3.
-
TENNIS
NONLEAGUE
Hermiston boys 5, Eisenhower 2
Singles: Edgar Umana (H) d. Henry Hodge 5-7, 6-4, 6-1; Chris Salas (E) d. Kelyn Durues 1-6, 7-6, 7-5; Joaquin Nava (H) d. William Oldenkamp 6-1, 6-0; Kade Thomas (H) d. Raymond Gonzalez 6-0, 6-2.
Doubles: Carson-Kyle Ernst (H) d. Ernie Hernandez-Alexis Parrales 6-1, 6-3; Luke Gray-Peyton Hereford (H) d. Angel Jimenez-Josiah Garcia 7-5, 6-1; Brian Priego-Orlan Delgado (E) def. Josue Cordoba-Levi Shultz 7-5, 6-4.
Hermiston girls 4, Eisenhower 3
Singles: Emma Stephens (E) d. Mallory Caplinger 6-4, 4-6, 7-5; Signe Bech (H) d. Tsukiko Kiyomi 6-3, 6-4; Ashley Lombness (E) d. Jessica McGuire 6-0, 6-3; Dulce Valencia (H) d. Taylor Jaramillo 6-1, 6-2.
Doubles: Lydia Vanderbelt-Lucy Headings (H) d. Alexandra Tovar-Cinthya Cabanillas 6-0, 6-0; Grace Winebarger-Aspyn Inners (H) d. Lila Garzia-Kayla King 7-5, 6-1; Anicca Martinez-Sara Alcala Nemecio (E) d. Braylin Mecham-Reagan Stanek 6-1, 6-3.
-
Grandview boys 5, Sunnyside 0
Singles: Joel Alvarez (G) d. Gabriel Shenck 6-0, 6-0; Jordan Hernandez (G) d. Patrick Wise 6-0, 6-0.
Doubles: Christian Sanchez-Joseph Alaniz (G) d. Calvin Sopenhauver-Anthony Ventury 6-2, 6-2; Christian Downs-Axael Olguin (G) d. Cane Sanchez-Oscar Bonilla 6-3, 6-2; Victor Mendoza-Junior Ortiz (G) for.
Grandview girls 5, Sunnyside 0
Singles: Lauralia Montelongo-Solis (G) d. Olivia Mears 6-2, 6-2; Gesselle Razo (G) d. Mari Gomez 6-2, 5-0, ret.
Doubles: Janasis Prieto-Leysha Ariaza (G) d. Annabelle Alvarez-Leslie Jimenez 6-0, 6-3; Jennifer Vasquez-Kimberly Palacios (G) d. Fatima Telles-Claire Sheehan 6-4, ret.; Natasha Ochoa-Alyssa Van Tress (G) d. Emma Farias-Maria Rodriguez 6-0, 6-0.
-
East Valley boys 3, Chelan 2
Singles: Rylen Moody (C) d. Carson Knautz 6-1, 6-7, 6-2; Luke Christopherson (C) d. Logan Basford 6-0, 6-1.
Doubles: Dallas DeBlasio–Ranne Meloy (EV) d. Wade Sanderson–Cray Silva 6-0, 6-1; Brady Locke–Teegan Hooper (EV) d. Tristan Sanderson–Caleb Sanderson 6-4, 6-1; Ian Larkin–Rylan Kosma (EV) d. Ian Garfoot–Sawyer Jefferies 6-1, 6-2.
Chelan girls 3, East Valley 2
Singles: Henleigh Elder (EV) d. Maya Cowen 2-6, 6-0, 6-1; Emily Knautz (EV) d. Caelan Rothlisberger 6-4, 6-4.
Doubles: Arden Paglia–Piper Grossberg (C) d. Taylor Calhoun–Mai Mesler 6-0, 6-2; Ellie McLamore–Josie Garfoot (C) d. Ceci Mendoza–Jalee Anderson 7-6, 6-0; Candice Durcrocq–Irene Hernandez (C) d. Jaelynn Garcia–Arella Mendoza 6-3, 6-1.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.