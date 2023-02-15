Leaning on their defense, East Valley’s boys kept their season alive with a 52-47 loser-out victory over Ellensburg in the CWAC district tournament Wednesday night.
Junior Preston Sluder scored five of his 13 points in the fourth quarter and teammates Chase Staymates and Nick Field netted 11 apiece on their home court.
The fourth-seeded Red Devils, who beat Ellensburg 58-44 on the same court a week ago, held league MVP Emmett Fenz to two points in the second half and nine for the game.
East Valley (11-13) will travel on Saturday for the winner-to-state crossover round and face the winner of Thursday’s GSL district title game between Pullman and West Valley.
ELLENSBURG — Clark 2, G. Fenz 2, Loen 0, Schmidt 0, Darius Andaya 13, Josh Boast 11, Marrs 10, E. Fenz 9, Lewis 0.
EAST VALLEY — Hooper 4, Esquivel 9, Nick Field 11, Preston Sluder 13, Tasker 0, Chase Staymates 11, Locke 4.
Ellensburg 5 17 12 13 — 47
East Valley 9 12 15 16 — 52
Highlights: Sluder (EV) 3 3p; Emmett Fenz (Ell) 9 rebs; Gunner Fenz (Ell) 7 assts.
SE 1B DISTRICT
OAKESDALE 55, YAKAMA TRIBAL 53 (OT): At Dayton, the Eagles’ season came to an end in a loser-out overtime heartbreaker.
Oakesdale advances to play Pomeroy on Friday for the third state berth.
Sunnyside Christian (18-4) plays top-ranked DeSales (21-1) on Friday at Dayton for the district championship at 7:45 p.m. Both teams advance to state.
GIRLS
SE 1B DISTRICT
SUNNYSIDE CHRISTIAN 35, DESALES 21: At Dayton, the Knights survived and advanced to Friday’s third-place game.
Sunnyside Christian (18-5) will return to Dayton to face Oakesdale (19-3) at 2:30 p.m. in a winner-to-state, loser-out game. Colton and Yakama Tribal will meet in the championship game at 6 p.m.
Oakesdale, which beat SC 54-35 on Jan. 7, eliminated Garfield-Palouse 53-24 on Wednesday.
