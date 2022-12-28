SPOKANE — Ellie Bost made her holiday break even better on Wednesday.
La Salle's sophomore guard broke the school record scoring 38 points with five 3-pointers to lead the Lightning to a 54-47 victory over Newport at West Valley's Eagle Holiday Classic.
Bost came out firing with 24 points in the first half but La Salle trailed 31-30 at intermission. The Lightning defense rose up in the second half, holding the Grizzlies to 18 points.
Bost's 38 points broke the previous record of 35 held by Heidi Schoff (1999) and Trista Hull (2021). La Salle (3-4) will play Kettle Falls on Thursday at 1:30 p.m.
NEWPORT — Wieser 11, Tellessen 6, Goodman 3, Dahl 4, Reedy 23, McDaniel 0, Lawrence 0, Hoffman 0.
LA SALLE — Ellie Bost 38, Shirazi 0, K. Trejo 0, Ella Craig 12, Lopez-Trujillo 0, Gasseling 4, H. Trejo 0.
Newport=18=13=9=9=—=47
La Salle=16=14=12=12=—=54
-
EISENHOWER 51, EAST VALLEY 41: At East Valley, junior Nevaeh Lopez scored eight of her 14 points with two 3-pointers in the Cadets' 20-point second quarter. Eisenhower (3-4) will play Lakes at Centralia on Thursday at 5 p.m.
Jada Mendoza made three 3-pointers and scored 11 points for East Valley (3-5), which resumes CWAC play on Jan. 3 hosting Ephrata.
EISENHOWER — Ayana Gallegos 11, Nevaeh Lopez 14, Ramirez 0, Ramos 8, Contreras 6, Garza 0, Fredrick 6, Ceballos 0, Jones 6.
EAST VALLEY — Alvarado 5, Jada Mendoza 11, Trujillo 7, Goodell 4, Taylor 3, C. Mendoza 2, Garcia 0, Kalkowski 2, Morrison 0, Hambly 1, Malmberg 0, Sylve 6.
Eisenhower=10=20=11=10=—=51
East Valley=8=9=14=10=—=41
-
WEST VALLEY 61, JACKSON 43: At Jackson, Laiken Hill struck for 15 of her 25 points in the first half and finished with three 3-pointers, eight steals and five assists for the Rams (4-5), who play at Kamiak on Thursday at 1 p.m.
WEST VALLEY — Laiken Hill 25, Morford 1, Fries 2, Winslow 0, Julianna Bell 11, Paige Bremerman 10, Madi Strother 10, Hatfield 2, White 0, McMurry 0.
JACKSON — Gisele Dogan 11, Lee 2, Wirkkala 2, Yousef 2, Leavens 2, Hannah Mack 21, Blakey 3.
West Valley=17=13=14=17=—=61
Jackson=7=6=11=19=—=43
Highlights: Hill 8 stls, 5 assts; Millea McMurray 13 rebs.
-
LAKE STEVENS 54, SUNNYSIDE 49: At Moses Lake, Baylee Maldonado scored 21 points for the Grizzlies, who trailed 28-27 at the break. Sunnyside (6-3) plays Central Valley on Thursday and second-ranked Woodinville on Friday.
SUNNYSIDE — Fuentes 2, Gonzalez 0, J. Lopez 0, Carrizales 7, Amaro 0, Moncivaiz 0, Briones 9, Garcia 0, Baylee Maldonado 21, R. Lopez 4, Butler 0, Garza 6.
LAKE STEVENS — Edens 6, Ruiz 12, Saylor 8, Smith 2, Wenz 3, Anastasi 2, Ellis 15, Ask 6.
Sunnyside=15=12=8=14=—=49
Lake Stevens=9=19=14=12=—=54
Highlights: Karizma Fuentes 5 rebs, 2 stls; Jansyn Carrizales 4 stls; Rosie Lopez 5 rebs, 2 stls.
-
ARLINGTON 71, PROSSER 66: At Lynden, Lay'lee Dixon netted 15 points and Kendra Groeneveld and Adrianna Milanez had 11 apiece for the Mustangs against Class 3A's third-ranked team, which rallied with a 43-point second half. Prosser (4-2) plays Ferndale in the Lynden Christmas Classic on Thursday at 3 p.m.
PROSSER — Kendra Groeneveld 11, Adrianna Milanez 11, Cox 0, Roehl 3, Ibarra 7, Lay'lee Dixon 15, Blair 4, Gomez 0, Phillips 6, Chavez 9.
ARLINGTON — R. Snow 5, Fischer 7, Samara Morrow 17, Kierra Reese 11, Walker 4, K. Snow 4, Jenna Villa 23.
Prosser=16=17=19=14=—=66
Arlington=17=11=22=21=—=71
Highlights: Milanez 3 stls, 3 3p.
-
CLE ELUM 41, SULTAN 23: At Kittitas, the Warriors captured the Kittitas Holiday tournament and pushed their record to 7-2 as Gracie Glondo scored 16 points and Gwen Ellison blocked eight shots. Cle Elum resumes SCAC West play on Jan. 6 hosting Goldendale.
CLE ELUM — Kretschman 7, Aper 0, Singer 2, Nichols 2, Anderson 2, Hurley 0, Coleman 6, Gracie Glondo 16, Wallick 0, Ellison 6.
Sultan=10=3=4=6=—=23
Cle Elum=9=14=11=7=—=41
Highlights: Ellison 6 rebs, 8 blks; Kretschman 4 stls.
-
CHELAN 53, KITTITAS 40: At Kittitas, Rillee Huber's 11 points paced the Coyotes (4-2), who play at Omak on Friday.
CHELAN — Jayci Simmons 3, Perez 9, Jayden Simmons 8, Sandoval 8, Reinhart 7, Arabelle Finch 12, Williams 6.
KITTITAS — Both 0, Harris 4, Faubion 0, Bare 0, Nash 6, Rillee Huber 11, Wilson 7, Brown 6, Phillips 6.
Chelan=14=19=6=14=—=53
Kittitas=12=9=10=9=—=40
-
COLVILLE 59, MABTON 49: At Spokane, Esme Sanchez and Alana Zavala combined for 25 points for the Vikings (6-5), who play Naches Valley on Thursday at 6:30 p.m. in the Granger Christmas Classic.
COLVILLE — Petrey 0, Kinney 7, A. Ortner 3, True 11, O. Ortner 8, Sumner 0, Darnold 0, Brooklyn Martin 17, Kae. Malone 8, Palmer 0, Kal. Malone 0.
MABTON — Esmeralda Sanchez 13, Chavez 0, Bonewell 6, Roettger 2, Ramirez 3, Moreno 3, Macedo 2, Aviles 0, Galarza 0, Alana Zavala 12.
-
BOYS
NONLEAGUE
EAST VALLEY 53, EISENHOWER 52: At East Valley, 6-foot-8 sophomore Chase Staymates made a putback at the buzzer for the Red Devils (3-5), who led 32-23 at halftime. Staymates finished with 16 points and teammate Anthony Tasker led the way with 20 points and five 3-pointers.
Diego Garza led Eisenhower with 14 points. Amiir Mitchell and Javon Davis hit 3-pointers during the Cadets' 18-point third quarter.
EISENHOWER — Berumen 0, Garcia 0, Mitchell 9, Davis 7, Demitrius Corbray 12, Stevens 0, Pimentel 2, Diego Garza 14, Serna 8.
EAST VALLEY — Hooper 8, Berg 0, Esquivel 3, Field 6, Sluder 0, Kinlow 0, Anthony Tasker 20, Chase Staymates 16.
Eisenhower=15=8=18=11=—=52
East Valley=13=19=10=11=—=53
-
LA SALLE 60, KETTLE FALLS 31: At Spokane, Jaxton Caffrey sparked the Lightning's 22-point opening quarter with nine of his 19 points. La Salle (6-1) will play St. George's on Thursday at 3:30 p.m. in the Eagle Holiday Classic.
KETTLE FALLS — Johnson 2, LeBret 9, Harrington 2, Theodore Bair 18, Simmons 0, Thivierge 0, Hooper 0.
LA SALLE — Gabe Craig 10, Moses O'Connor 12, Faletto 4, Valladares 5, Jaxton Caffrey 19, Stevens 4, Allard 2, Elliot 3, Sanchez 1.
Kettle Falls=6=10=9=6=—=31
La Salle=22=9=9=20=—=60
-
ST. GEORGE'S 75, MABTON 46: At Spokane, Marco Espinoza and Francisco Moreno scored in double figures for the Vikings (4-7), who will play Naches Valley on Thursday at the Granger Christmas Classic.
MABTON — Zuniga 0, Francisco Moreno 10, Vasquez 3, Zavala 6, Ar. Chavez 5, Birueta 5, Marco Espinoza 12, An. Chavez 0, Cisneros 5.
ST. GEORGE'S — Sudlow 9, Shawn Jones 12, Kayden G. 4, Zhou 3, Watkins 4, Zarlingo 8, Pierce 4, John Nowland 31.
Mabton=9=14=15=8=—=46
St. George's=24=17=19=16=—=75
-
CASCADE 66, KITTITAS 51: At Cascade, Connor Coles led the Coyotes with 19 points, making three 3-pointers and 6 of 8 free throws.
KITTITAS — Bare 9, Connor Coles 19, D. Varnum 0, Huber 4, N. Varnum 8, Carlson 6, Peterson 0, Tamez 0, Villa 5.
CASCADE — Johnson 5, Kai Lewman 21, Kaston Dillon 15, Hunter Stutzman 20, Groby 0, Davis 2, Tovar 3.
Kittitas=10=12=13=16=—=51
Cascade=13=12=22=19=—=66
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.