EPHRATA — Joshua Boast continued his stellar season by sweeping the hurdles and qualifying for state in the triple jump at Friday's 13-team CWAC-GSL regional track and field meet at Ephrata High School.
Boast clocked 14.90 seconds in the 110 hurdles and 40.05 in the 300 hurdles, which he leads the state among 2A hurdlers at 39.20.
The top three placers advanced to next week's 2A state championships in Tacoma.
Selah's Eric Swedin won the 3,200 and will join teammate Nicolas Spencer in the 1,600 and 3,200 at state.
Prosser's Trey Webb captured the discus title at 161-7, just a foot short of the school record.
East Valley's Brooklynne Sylve (long jump) and Selah's Allyson Garza (discus) were winners in the girls meet.
East Valley's boys blazed to a pair of fast relay times, running 42.98 in the 4x100 and 3:27.6 in the 4x400.
BOYS
Local highlights
100: 2, Colton Magruder (Ell) 10.87.
200: 3, Colton Magruder (Ell) 22.34; 5, Isaac Ford (EV) 22.86; 6, Evin Ford (EV) 23.06.
400: 2, Dillon Lopes (Se) 50.79; 3, Evin Ford (EV) 51.02; 7, Zachary Burch (EV) 53.70; 8, Darius Andaya (Ell) 54.18.
800: 2, Chase Perez (Ell) 1:57.06; 6, Daniel Sullivan (Ell) 2:04.04; 7, Eric Harrison (EV) 2:04.11.
1600: 2, Nicolas Spencer (Se) 4:20.18; 3, Eric Swedin (Se) 4:20.39; 6, David Hammond (Ell) 4:33.30.
3200: 1, Eric Swedin (Se) 9:38.90; 2, Nicolas Spencer (Se) 9:40.47; 4, Mystic Hammond (Ell) 9:42.46; 5, Nathan Shipley (Se) 9:46.62; 6, Ethan Smith (EV) 10:24.05.
110H: 1, Joshua Boast (Ell) 14.90; 8, Blake Smith (Ell) 18.61.
300H: 1, Joshua Boast (Ell) 40.05; 7, Blake Smith (Ell) 45.56; 8, Caleb Williams (Se) 45.84.
4x100: 3, East Valley 42.98; 4, Ellensburg 43.52; 6, Prosser 43.75.
4x400: 2, East Valley 3:27.6; 4, Prosser 3:29.6; 8, Ellensburg 3:36.2.
Shot: 3, Titus Jeffrey (G) 48-6.75; 5, Luke Wolters (P) 45-10.
Disc: 1, Trey Webb (P) 161-7; 5, Titus Jeffrey (G) 141-3; 7, Henry Joyce (Ell) 130-7.
Jav: 4, Brennen Carey (P) 151-1; 6, Austin Garza (G) 146-8; 7, Evan Kinley (Se) 144-5; 8, Carter Paeschke (G) 135-10.
HJ: 3, James Hall (Ell) 5-10; 6, Hayden Gill (Se) 5-8; 7, Evan Kinley (Se) 5-8; 8, Kai McClure (P) 5-4.
PV: 2, Owen Moultray (Se) 12-6; 3, Adam Singer (Ell) 12-6; 5, Abdiel Lopez (G) 11-0.
LJ: 2, Isaac Ford (EV) 20-7; 6, Neo Medrano (P) 18-11.75; 7, Kai McClure (P) 18-11.75; 8, Dylan Garza (G) 18-7.
TJ: 2, Neo Medrano (P) 42-8; 3, Joshua Boast (Ell) 42-3; 7, Darius Andaya (Ell) 40-1.
GIRLS
Local highlights
100: 2, Carsyn Arlt (Ell) 12.65; 7, Chelsea Cross (Ell) 13.32; 8, Soleil Hoefer (P) 13.45.
200: 3, Carsyn Arlt (Ell) 26.31; 7, Katharine Hudak (P) 28.08; 8, Olivia Sande (Se) 28.12.
400: 4, Madison Huri (Se) 1:02.06; 7, Brooke Seim (Ell) 1:03.00; 8, Sophie Blodgett (Se) 1:04.01.
800: 2, Holly Fromherz (Ell) 2:21.15; 4, Isabella Escamilla (Se) 2:23.61; 6, Elizabeth Norris (P) 2:26.02; 8, Alejandra Salcedo (Se) 2:30.90.
1600: 3, Holly Fromherz (Ell) 5:35.28; 4, Elizabeth Norris (P) 5:38.53; 7, Hannah Christianson (Se) 5:58.09.
3200: 5, Rylee Leishman (Ell) 12:11.95; 6, June Nemrow (Ell) 12:21.43; 7, Emma Beachy (Ell) 12:23.28.
100H: 2, Yutong Liang (Ell) 16.96; 3, Isabella Martinez (P) 17.20; 4, Julieanne Child (Ell) 17.44.
300H: 2, Naomi Chavez (P) 48.42; 4, Brooklynne Sylve (EV) 49.17; 6, Yutong Liang (Ell) 50.36; 8, Jazmine Richey (G) 51.69.
4x100: 2, Ellensburg 50.63; 3, Prosser 51.21; 6, Selah 52.96.
4x200: 3, Prosser 1:49.7; 4, Grandview 1:50.7; 5, East Valley 1:50.7; 8, Selah 1:53.3.
4x400: 3, Ellensburg 4:09.84; 4, Selah 4:12.31.
Shot: 8, Morgan Brown (EV) 28-2.5.
Disc: 1, Allyson Garza (Se) 107-8; 5, Faith Larsen (Ell) 95-8.
Jav: 2, Kieryann Mattson (Se) 111-2; 3, Avery Barnhart (P) 110-0; 4, Soleil Hoefer (P) 106-5; 7, Amaya Benitez (G) 94-10.
HJ: 5, Payten Gill (Se) 4-10; 7, Sailor Walker (Ell) 4-6.
PV: 2, Clara Holmes (Se) 9-6; 6, Frances Valverde (Ell) 7-6.
LJ: 1, Brooklynne Sylve (EV) 16-8; 3, Kambree Blair (P) 16-5.25; 4, Ariana Lopez (EV) 15-11.5; 6, Ava Medina (G) 15-7.25.
TJ: 5, Jocelyn Newschwander (Ell) 33-11.75; 7, Kendra Groeneveld (P) 31-0.25; 8, Kendall Reinmuth (P) 30-8.5.
-
NV girls dominate district
COLLEGE PLACE — Double winners Olive Clark and Kayla Krueger, both sophomores, led Naches Valley's girls to a dominant victory at Friday's SCAC district track meet at College Place High School.
Clark swept the 800 and 1,600 while Krueger won the high jump and pole vault as the Rangers, who won eight events, rolled up 155.5 points for a 68-point winning margin.
The top three placers qualified for the 1A state championships next week at Zaepfel Stadium.
Zillah's Mia Hicks won the 100 and triple jump, reaching a career-best 37-1.75, and anchored the Leopards to first place in the 4x100, and Toppenish's Tatiana Camacho nearly had a trifecta in the throws, winning the shot and discus and taking second in the javelin. Camacho set a school record in the shot at 39-4.
In the boys meet, La Salle's Gabe Craig won the long jump, anchored the Lightning to first in the 4x100 and finished second in the 100.
Zillah finished second to Connell with 96 points as Carson Favilla captured the 400, led off the winning 4x400 and was third in the 100.
BOYS
Team scores: Connell 118, Zillah 96, Toppenish 91, College Place 82, Naches Valley 73, La Salle 73, Wahluke 49, Royal 47, Kiona-Benton 24, Wapato 6.
Local highlights
100: 1, Jose Torres (T) 11.07; 2, Gabe Craig (LS) 11.12; 3, Carson Favilla (Z) 11.15; 6, Greyson Stevens (LS) 11.34.
200: 2, Gabe Craig (LS) 23.02; 3, Jose Torres (T) 23.06; 4, Greyson Stevens (LS) 23.47; 6, Jack Pietrusiewicz (LS) 24.34.
400: 1, Carson Favilla (Z) 51.70; 2, Johan Valladares (LS) 51.81; 3, Brayden Anderson (Z) 51.96; 6, Angelo Simental (T) 54.83.
800: 2, Armando John (T) 2:05.16; 5, Moises Godinez (T) 2:12.80; 6, Tysen Reed (Z) 2:15.67.
1600: 1, Quinn Jones (NV) 4:36.25; 4, Tysen Reed (Z) 4:55.95.
3200: 2, Quinn Jones (NV) 10:32.77; 5, Andrew Berger (LS) 11:05.14; 6, Vicente Medelez (Z) 11:05.40.
110H: 2, Tyler Do (LS) 16.96; 5, Riley Blackburn (T) 17.48; 6, Gavin George (NV) 17.57.
300H: 2, Gavin George (NV) 42.21; 3, Tucker Stephens (NV) 42.54; 6, Riley Blackburn (T) 44.88.
4x100: 1, La Salle (Do, Valladares, Stevens, Craig) 43.71; 2, Toppenish 44.53; 3, Zillah 45.72; 5, Wapato 47.51.
4x400: 1, Zillah (Favilla, Dunn, John, Anderson) 3:33.96; 3, Toppenish 3:35.59; 5, Naches Valley 3:38.22.
Shot: 2, Hunter Crouch (Z) 45-3; 3, Ian Judd (LS) 45-0; 5, Darrell Leslie (T) 42-1.
Disc: 3, David Underwood (T) 125-9; 4, Darrell Leslie (T) 119-10; 5, Hunter Crouch (Z) 118-4.
Jav: 3, Luke Navarre (Z) 142-5; 4, Mitchell Helgert (NV) 133-6.
HJ: 2, Aiden Garza (Z) 5-10; 4, Luke Navarre (Z) 5-8; 5, Jack Davila (T) 5-8.
PV: 1, Howard Brignone (NV) 12-0; 2, Tucker Stephens (NV) 11-6; 4, Mitchell Helgert (NV) 11-6; 5, Angelo Simental (T) 11-6; 6, Thomas Worby (NV) 10-6.
LJ: 1, Gabe Craig (LS) 21-4; 6, Jack Davila (T) 20-5.
TJ: 2, Santana Luna (T) 41-6; 4, Nic Navarre (Z) 40-0.5; 6, Luke Navarre (Z) 39-3.
GIRLS
Team scores: Naches Valley 155.5, Connell 87, Zillah 80, College Place 77.5, Toppenish 71, Royal 58, Wahluke 48.5, Wapato 45.5, La Salle 45, Kiona-Benton 31.
Local highlights
100: 1, Mia Hicks (Z) 12.55; 3, Aysia Garcia (Z) 13.06; 4, Ella Craig (LS) 13.66.
200: 1, Aysia Garcia (Z) 26.12; 2, Betzabeth Zaragoza (Wap) 27.30.
400: 5, Briseida Cisneros (Z) 1:08.12; 6, Aysia Garcia (Z) 1:08.61.
800: 1, Olive Clark (NV) 2:22.30; 2, Katrina Feriante (NV) 2:22.88; 4, Olivia Alegria (LS) 2:29.01.
1600: 1, Olive Clark (NV) 5:42.92; 2, Brooke Miles (NV) 5:49.33; 3, Diana Camargo (Wap) 5:50.57.
3200: 1, Brooke Miles (NV) 12:00.14; 2, Diana Camargo (Wap) 12:04.64; 3, Bevani Yrigoyen (LS) 13:09.15; 4, Taryn Huck (NV) 13:19.90; 5, Estrella Veliz (T) 13:25.47.
100H: 1, Ella Craig (LS) 16.59; 2, Allison Smith (NV) 17.15; 6, Erika Giron (T) 20.61.
300H: 1, Allison Smith (NV) 48.17; 2, Betzabeth Zaragoza (Wap) 48.85; 3, Ella Craig (LS) 48.86; 5, Audrey Smith (NV) 52.62.
4x100: 1, Zillah (Walle, Garza, Garcia, Hicks) 51.54; 4, Toppenish 53.67; 5, Wapato 54.56.
4x200: 2, Naches Valley 1:53.32; 4, Toppenish 1:57.44.
4x400: 1, Naches Valley (Smith, Smith, Feriante, Clark) 4:09.01; 5, Toppenish 4:42.77; 6, Zillah 4:45.61.
Shot: 1, Tatiana Camacho (T) 39-4; 2, Natalie Overby (LS) 36-2; 3, Hannah Clements (NV) 31-3.5; 4, Alexia Jimenez (T) 29-3.5; 6, Olivia Stevens (LS) 29-0.
Disc: 1, Tatiana Camacho (T) 114-6; 2, Hannah Clements (NV) 106-2; 3, Alexia Jimenez (T) 95-8.
Jav: 2, Tatiana Camacho (T) 105-6.
HJ: 1, Kayla Krueger (NV) 4-10; 4, Elizabeth Walle (Z) 4-4; 5, Vanessa Vela (Wap) 4-4.
PV: 1, Kayla Krueger (NV) 9-0; 2, Audrey Smith (NV) 9-0; 4, Danika Feriante (NV) 7-6.
LJ: 1, Audrey Smith (NV) 17-0; 3, Mia Hicks (Z) 16-10.25.
TJ: 1, Mia Hicks (Z) 37-1.75; 2, Alaina Garza (Z) 34-0; 5, Karen Tenorio (T) 30-1.75.
-
SOFTBALL
EWAC DISTRICT
KITTITAS 17, DAYTON-WAITSBURG 1: At Pasco, the Coyotes cruised the semifinal victory to lock up a trip to the 2B state tournament next week in Yakima.
In the championship game, Warden, ranked second in the 2B state RPI, topped Kittitas 10-5 and lifted its season record to 19-4.
Kittitas (15-8) will be joined at state by Cle Elum (18-7), which after a first-round loss reeled off three consecutive loser-out victories to earn the district's third berth. The Warriors defeated Granger, Dayton-Waitsburg and River View on Friday.
Saturday's scores
Game 5: Cle Elum 18, Granger 4, loser out. Game 6: River View 21, Goldendale 6, loser out. Game 7: Warden 11, Tri-Cities Prep 0, semifinal. Game 8: Kittitas 17, Dayton-Waitsburg 1, semifinal. Game 9: Cle Elum 12, Dayton-Waitsburg 2, loser out. Game 10: River View 18, Tri-Cities Prep 5, loser out. Game 11: Cle Elum 11, River View 5, winner to state, loser out. Game 12: Warden 10, Kittitas 5, championship.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.