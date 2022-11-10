ELLENSBURG — This team was obviously eager to get back to state.
In little more than an hour, Ellensburg raced to a decisive sweep over second-seeded Ephrata 25-17, 25-14, 25-12 to capture the CWAC district title Thursday night and claim a spot in next week’s Class 2A state volleyball tournament in the SunDome.
Nine days after Ephrata pushed Ellensburg to five sets, the Bulldogs were in total control of this one as Abby Harrell had 13 kills and nine digs and the front-line block was in stout form all match. Lilly Button and Kacey Mayo combined for 23 assists.
Ellensburg will make its eighth consecutive appearance at state. Brackets and pairings will be announced on Sunday.
Selah stayed alive for a state berth, eliminating Prosser 25-21, 25-12, 25-17 in Thursday’s first match at Ellensburg. Taylor Kieser had 11 kills and 15 assists and Madilynn Shurtleff put away 10 kills for the winners.
With the CWAC’s No. 3 seed, the Vikings will play a winner-to-state, loser-out crossover at Pullman on Saturday at 2 p.m. Pullman won the GSL with a 10-0 record.
Ephrata will host Clarkston in the other state-qualifying crossover on Saturday.
Ellensburg highlights: Hazel Murphy 3 kills, 4 digs, 2 blocks; Taylor Alder 4 digs; Parker Lyyski 3 kills, 1 dig; Lilly Button 12 assists, 7 digs; Abby Harrell 13 kills, 4 aces, 9 digs; Olivia Anderson 6 kills, 5 blocks; Kacey Mayo 11 assists, 3 digs; Sarah Stueckle 3 digs; Leah Drexler 4 assists, 8 digs, 1 ace; Leah Lewis 3 kills, 4 digs; Alana Marrs 4 kills, 2 blocks.
Selah highlights: Jacey Scott 16-16 serving, 1 ace, 13 perfect passes, 10 digs; Madi McNett 2 blocks, 1 kill, 1 dig; Emily Hutchinson 13-13 serving, 2 aces, 3 pp, 6 kills, 4 digs; Taylor Kieser 10-10 serving, 2 aces, 1 block, 11 kills, 3 digs, 15 assists; Citlali Bautista 9-10 serving, 1 ace, 1 dig; Maddy Miller 1 dig, 6 assists; Ana Hrle 3 blocks, 3 kills; Kylee Huntley 2 kills, 4 digs; Madilynn Shurtleff 9-10 serving, 1 ace, 5 pp, 10 kills, 6 digs; Emily Nelson-Hawkins 13-14 serving, 1 kill, 2 digs, 13 assists; Cece Escamilla 1 kill.
Prosser highlights: Kendra Groeneveld 2 kills, 17 assists, 2 aces, 4 digs; Julianna Phillips 3 kills; Lay’lee Dixon 4 kills, 3 blocks; Auslyn Schab 2 kills, 2 digs; Kambree Blair 8 kills, 2 aces, 3 digs; Adriana Milanez 11 digs, 1 ace, 1 kill; Allyson Denny 2 digs.
Tough day in the ’DomeThursday was as tough as it gets for the EWAC’s four-team contingent during the first day of the Class 2B state tournament in the SunDome.
Three teams were 0-2 and were eliminated, including Goldendale and Granger, and the one that survived and advanced to Friday, Tri-Cities Prep, did so at the expense of the same league.
Sixth-seeded Goldendale, unbeaten in the EWAC West and winner of the district title, opened at 8 a.m. against No. 11 Lind-Ritzville, which prevailed 26-24, 25-21, 25-21 to move on to the quarterfinals.
The Timberwolves then had to face Okanogan in the loser-out round and the Bulldogs swept 25-18, 26-24, 26-24. Goldendale ended its season at 18-4.
Granger, seeded 13th, had a steep challenge in its opener against annual powerhouse Colfax and the No. 4 seed played up to that with a 25-14, 25-12, 25-15 win and later advanced to Friday’s semifinals.
The Spartans then faced EWAC foe Tri-Cities Prep and the Jaguars survived the elimination match 21-25, 25-21, 25-20, 25-13. The two teams split a pair of five-set matches earlier this season.
Walla Walla Valley fell to semifinalist Manson and Brewster.
For full brackets and results, see www.wiaa.com
Goldendale highlights: Taryn Rising 24-24 serving, 29 kills, 23 perfect passes, 21 digs; Gwen Gilliam 17-20 serving, 13 kills, 25 digs, 34 pp; Emily Tindall 23-25 serving, 6 aces; Brook Blain 18 kills, 8 stuff blocks; Lexi Molnar 16 digs; Ada Garner 13-14 serving, 11 digs, 2 aces; Brylee Mulrony 22-22 serving, 30 pp, 21 digs; Lydia Hanning 16-18 serving, 9 digs, 10 kills, 1 block.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.