ELLENSBURG — Offense dominated the day as district rivals Ellensburg and Selah split their final doubleheader of the regular season on Saturday.
The Vikings rallied late for a 7-4 win, scoring one in the 7th to create the opportunity for a three-run eighth. Aerin Lee struck out 10 but Ellensburg still totaled six hits and the Bulldogs’ bats really came alive in a 12-6 Game 2 win.
Alexis Gillespie doubled and homered, driving in three runs, and Lily Case accounted for four of Ellensburg’s 15 hits in the game. She finished the day with three doubles and a triple while Lauren Thomas doubled in both games for Selah.
The Vikings earned the district’s No. 3 seed and will host No. 6 Prosser in an 11 a.m. game at Carlon Park next Saturday followed by No. 4 Ellensburg against No. 5 Ephrata. Elsewhere in the CWAC on Saturday, Prosser swept visiting Grandview by scores of 16-5 and 22-8.
Highlights — Game 1: Brynn Pendleton (S) 2-2, run; Lauren Thomas (S) 2b, run; Dilynn Hite (S) 2-4, run, RBI; Paige Scoggin (S) 2-4, run; Hannah Krogstadt (E) 2-4, 2 runs; Lily Case (E) 2-4, 2b, 3b, 2 runs, RBI; Maddie Kennedy (E) 2b, 2 RBI. Game 2: Thomas (S) 2-3, 2b, run; Victoria Zimmerman 2-3, 2 runs, RBI, 3 sb; Lily Case 4-4, 2 2b, 2 runs, 3 RBI; Jami Nelson 2-4, run; Chante LeaderCharge (E) 1-2, 2b, run, RBI; Alexis Gillespie 2-2, HR, 2 runs, 3 RBI.
BASEBALL
ELLENSBURG 4, EPHRATA 0 (8 innings): At Ellensburg, the Bulldogs exploded for four runs in the eighth, capped off by Joe Bugni’s 3-run double over the left fielder’s head.
Ty Estey went 2 for 4 and gave up only three hits in 72/3 shutout innings before reaching the pitch limit for Ellensburg, which has won four straight games heading into Friday’s championship.
Ellensburg highlights: Joe Bugni 1-4, 2b, 3 RBI; Ty Estey 2-4, run, 7.2 IP, 3 H, 5 K.
OTHELLO 4, GRANDVIEW 3: At Selah, Grandview rallied in the top of the seventh before giving up a run in the bottom of the inning to end the loser-out game. Ephrata beat East Valley 10-0 in the district’s other loser-out game at Ephrata.
Grandview highlights: Cooper Kleinow 2-4, RBI.
SOCCER
SELAH 2, ELLENSBURG 1: At Ellensburg, Kaden McNett scored and assisted an Abdurahim Leigh goal to keep Selah’s season alive. The Vikings will travel for another loser-out game Tuesday at Grandview, which beat Ephrata 3-0 on Saturday.
First half: 1, Selah, Kaden McNett (Obed Montes), 26:00. 2, Selah, Abdurahim Leigh (McNett), 38:00.
Second half: 3, Ellensburg, Cole Sullivan, 79:00.
Saves: Clayton Westfall-Zahler (S) 5, Ellensburg 6.
TENNIS
Prosser boys 3, Ellensburg 2
Singles: Bennett Berg (P) d. Eli Lewis 6-0, 6-0; Ethan Felicetti (P) d. Elijah Ihrke 6-2, 6-0.
Doubles: Konner Carlson-Luke Bayne (E) d. Angelo Mallari-Caiden Palomera 6-2, 6-0; Ellensburg f.; Prosser f.
Prosser boys 3, Ellensburg 2
Singles: Berg (P) d. Sam Altman-Coe 6-0, 6-0; Ellensburg f.
Doubles: Felicetti-Tom Gutmann (P) d. Curtis Smithgall-Cody Holdeman 6-1, 6-4; Lewis-Ihrke (E) d. Mallari-Palomera 6-4, 6-2; Zuyai Osorio-Ansel McCord (P) d. Carlson-Cooper Bell 3-6, 7-5, 7-6.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.