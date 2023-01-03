PROSSER — While it took Ellensburg's offense a half to wake up the defense was never better from start to finish.
Leading by six at the break, the top-ranked Bulldogs took control behind Olivia Anderson's 28 points and defeated fourth-ranked Prosser 55-30 in CWAC girls basketball Tuesday night.
Anderson made 13 of 17 field goals as Ellensburg lifted its records to 3-0 in league and 10-0 for the season heading into Friday's trip to Ephrata.
Prosser (1-1, 6-3) will host Othello on Friday.
ELLENSBURG — Moffat 0, Leishman 5, Philip 5, L. Rogel 6, Q. Rogel 4, Olivia Anderson 28, Ravet 0, Markus 0, Armstrong 0, Marrs 7.
PROSSER — Groeneveld 0, Milanez 5, Cox 0, Ibarra 5, Dixon 8, Blair 0, Gomez 0, Phillips 9, Chavez 3.
Ellensburg=11=9=17=18=—=55
Prosser=10=4=7=9=—=30
EAST VALLEY 76, EPHRATA 48: At East Valley, the Red Devils pitched in 12 3-pointers with senior Tori Goodell leading the way with four. Mya Alvarado and Jada Mendoza both hit three from beyond the arc for East Valley (2-0, 4-5), which hosts Hanford on Friday.
EPHRATA — Hector 5, Hagy 8, Zielenski 3, Alessa Soto 15, Jenn 1, Mills 8, Everson 5, Bicondova 2, Durfee 1.
EAST VALLEY — Mya Alvarado 18, Jada Mendoza 11, Trujillo 6, Tori Goodell 16, Tinley Taylor 10, Garcia 2, Morrison 0, Hambly 2, Sylve 8.
Ephrata=18=5=10=15=—=48
East Valley=25=19=18=14=—=76
OTHELLO 61, SELAH 25: At Othello, the Huskies got the upper hand quickly and leveled their season record at 5-5. Selah hosts Grandview on Friday.
SELAH — Ruark 3, Keller 3, Hall 0, Pendleton 5, Franklin 4, Andrews 2, Mattson 3, Wilkey 0, Garza 0, Coons 5.
OTHELLO — Briana Andrade 10, Coronado 8, Trinidad 4, Gonzalez 2, Mondragon 8, Riley Farman 14, Emi Pruneda 13, Cantu 3.
Selah=2=5=9=9=—=25
Othello=21=21=14=5=—=61
CBBN
DAVIS 67, MOSES LAKE 38: At Davis, Esmeralda Galindo and Nevaeh Patterson combined for 42 points with five 3-pointers and 7-for-8 shooting at the foul line for the Pirates, who led 23-17 at halftime but surged away with a 25-8 third quarter. Davis (2-0, 9-1) hosts Wenatchee on Friday.
MOSES LAKE — Sydney Macdonald 11, Voss 6, Reffett 3, Bischoff 3, Cox 5, Madison Bond 10, Nighswonger 0, DeLaRosa 0, Nollette 0.
DAVIS — Leilani Johnson 13, Hernandez 0, Esmeralda Galindo 24, Carillo 0, Nugent 0, Campbell 0, Rodriguez 6, Hohner 0, Nevaeh Patterson 18, Allen-Greggs 6.
Moses Lake=6=11=8=13=—=38
Davis=17=6=25=19=—=67
SCAC WEST
ZILLAH 82, LA SALLE 35: At La Salle, junior D'Ana Esquivel made three 3-pointers and scored a career-high 30 points with 10 coming in the opening period for the Leopards (2-0, 6-2), who host Royal on Friday. Ellie Bost led La Salle (0-1, 4-5) with 19 points and four 3-pointers.
ZILLAH — Talani Oliver 10, Mia Hicks 13, Johnston 2, D'Ana Esquivel 30, Garza 7, Gonzales 9, Walle 6, Jack 2, Salme 3.
LA SALLE — Ellie Bost 19, Tsubata 0, Trejo 0, Gaytan 2, Craig 6, Lopez-Trujillo 2, Gasseling 4.
Zillah=23=16=20=23=—=82
La Salle=10=12=9=4=—=35
WAPATO 68, NACHES VALLEY 44: At Naches Valley, KK Bass and Jordan Espinoza combined for 40 points to help the fourth-ranked Wolves move to 2-0 in league and 8-1 for the season. Wapato will host La Salle on Friday.
Maddy Jewett's 21 points paced the Rangers (0-2, 4-6).
WAPATO — Trinity Wheeler 15, Grunlose 2, Deets Parrish 11, Alvarado 0, Garza 0, Jordan Espinoza 16, KK Bass 24, Goudy 0, Gonzalez 0.
NACHES VALLEY — Maddy Jewett 21, VanWagoner 0, Gooler 8, St. Martin 0, Rowe 4, VanAmburg 5, Hargroves 4, Clements 2.
Wapato=14=18=18=18=—=68
Naches Valley=12=8=12=11=—=44
NONLEAGUE
TOPPENISH 81, WAHLUKE 19: At Toppenish, Alvina Meninick broke out with 19 of her 29 points in the first half and added nine steals and Natalia Sanchez netted 21 as the Wildcats (7-2) won their fourth straight while scoring 74 or more points. Toppenish hosts Naches Valley on Friday.
WAHLUKE — Corrales 4, Prieto 4, Barjas 2, Gallaga 5, Bravo 4.
TOPPENISH — Alvina Meninick 29, Cuevas 6, McCord 2, Camacho 5, Hill 0, Baker 7, Natalia Sanchez 21, Landa 3, Norman 4, Hurley 4.
Wahluke=6=4=2=7=—=19
Toppenish=23=26=19=13=—=81
Highlights: Meninick 9 stls; Adelaide Norman 5 assts.
HIGHLAND 49, RIVERSIDE CHRISTIAN 12: At Highland, Maricza Mendoza put together 17 points, six steals and five rebounds and Gaby Paniagua collected 11 steals for the Scotties (2-7), who host Granger on Friday.
RIVERSIDE CHRISTIAN — Phillips 5, Belaire 4, Dowd 0, Lommers 0, Dominguez 3, Mitchell 0.
HIGHLAND — Maricza Mendoza 17, Paniagua 3, Garcia 6, Keller 6, Silva 0, Mcllrath 4, Rydberg 4, Avalos 3, Estrada 4, Howell 2, Lamas 0.
Riverside Chr.=0=2=7=3=—=12
Highland=19=14=14=2=—=49
Highlights: Mendoza 5 rebs, 6 stls; Gaby Paniagua 3 rebs, 3 assts, 11 stls; Anahi Garcia 5 rebs, 8 stls; Rachael Keller 4 stls; Ashley Mcllrath 6 rebs; Alicia Estrada 6 rebs, 7 stls.
KITTITAS 35, BURBANK 33: At Kittitas, Reyse Phillips' 12 points led the Coyotes to a quick start and narrow win. Kittitas (5-3) will visit White Swan on Friday.
BURBANK — Lopez 0, Josie Lee 12, O. Lee 2, Hailey Jamison 10, Dougan 0, Paget 0, Pariera 9, McClary 0.
KITTITAS — Both 0, Harris 3, Faubion 0, Bare 0, Nash 7, Huber 9, Wilson 2, Brown 3, Reyse Phillips 12.
Burbank=6=3=10=14=—=33
Kittitas=15=6=1=13=—=35
BOYS
CBBN
DAVIS 79, MOSES LAKE 35: At Davis, Blake Garza, Cesar Hernandez and Brandon Lee Jr. hit a pair of 3-pointers apiece and scored in double figures as the Pirates rolled in a weather makeup from last month. Davis (2-0, 6-4), which hadn't played since Dec. 20, will host Wenatchee on Friday.
MOSES LAKE — Jay 2, Thomas 2, Walker 6, Macdonald 6, Throneberry 2, Jayson Byers 17, Jansen 0, Middleton 0.
DAVIS — Brandon Lee Jr. 10, Blake Garza 16, T. Lee 5, Tweedy 4, Murphy 2, Sanchez 4, Cheek 0, Nathan Stephenson 10, Cesar Hernandez 14, Allen-Greggs 3, Finnegan Anderson 11.
Moses Lake=11=11=7=6=—=35
Davis=25=30=14=10=—=79
CWAC
EAST VALLEY 66, EPHRATA 52: At East Valley, sophomore Eli Esquivel fired in four 3-pointers and scored 10 of his 19 points in the fourth quarter to seal the deal for the Red Devils (1-1, 4-5), who host Hanford on Friday.
EPHRATA — Roberts 5, Devine 2, Roberts 15, Hendricks 0, Zabala 7, Black 16, Evenson 3, Hewitt 2, Malone 2.
EAST VALLEY — Teegan Hooper 17, Eli Esquivel 19, Field 5, Sluder 8, Tasker 6, Chase Staymates 11, Locke 0.
Ephrata=14=7=18=13=—=52
East Valley=13=15=14=24=—=66
PROSSER 62, ELLENSBURG 57: At Prosser, Koby McClure scored 14 of his 21 points in the second half as the Mustangs, who surged ahead with a 24-13 second quarter, held off a late rally. Prosser (2-0, 6-2) will host Othello on Friday while Ellensburg (1-2, 5-5) travels to Ephrata.
ELLENSBURG — Cy Clark 13, G. Fenz 8, Schmidt 5, Darius Andaya 10, Boast 3, Emmett Fenz 13, Lewis 5.
PROSSER — Reyes 0, Koby McClure 21, Veloz 2, Kory McClure 16, Peters 4, Russel 2, Hultberg 7, Bailey 0, Kevin Flores 10.
Ellensburg=14=13=14=16=—=57
Prosser=18=24=13=7=—=62
SELAH 63, OTHELLO 54: At Othello, Jackson Pepper scored 11 of his 14 points in the second half and Levi Pepper had 10 points and 12 rebounds to help the Vikings push their league record to 3-0. Selah (6-5) will host Grandview on Friday.
SELAH — Jackson Pepper 14, Giles 5, McNett 2, Tilley 8, Jones 4, Benjamin 9, Mullins 5, Levi Pepper 10, Wright 6.
OTHELLO — Simmons 5, Josh Tovar 15, Asu 8, Deleon 2, Pruneda 4, Martinez 3, Faix 7, Julian Alegria 10.
Selah=19=17=13=14=—=63
Othello=14=11=13=16=—=54
SCAC WEST
ZILLAH 63, LA SALLE 53: At La Salle, Luke Navarre netted 15 of his 21 points in the second half as the third-ranked Leopards improved to 2-0 in league and 7-1 overall with a home game against Royal on Friday. La Salle (0-1, 6-3) plays at Wapato on Friday.
ZILLAH — Garcia 4, Izzy Sandoval 12, Favilla 2, Dekker VanDeGraaf 10, N. Navarre 2, Nekea John 12, Luke Navarre 21.
LA SALLE — Craig 5, O'Connor 8, Faletto 9, Jaxton Caffrey 12, Sanchez 8, Aden Gonzalez 11.
Zillah=15=13=22=13=—=63
La Salle=10=7=22=14=—=53
NACHES VALLEY 67, WAPATO 56: At Naches Valley, Porter Abrams put together 20 points, 11 rebounds, six assists, five steals and five blocks and Charlie Jewett knocked in 15 points off the bench for the Rangers (1-1, 7-3).
WAPATO — Redner 2, AJ Garza 16, Arizpe 2, Malachi Harrell 12, Hamilton 8, Eneas 0, Washines 2, Hazen Jacob 10, McConville 4.
NACHES VALLEY — Jesse Benge 18, Mendoza 0, Zimmerman 2, Stevenson 0, Porter Abrams 20, Rowe 0, Charlie Jewett 15, Kohl 5, Cuyle 7.
Wapato=13=12=16=15=—=56
Naches Valley=11=22=13=23=—=67
Highlights: Abrams 11 rebs, 6 asst, 5 stls, 5 blks; Benge 10 rebs.
NONLEAGUE
TOPPENISH 67, WAHLUKE 58: At Toppenish, Josh Perez and Shane Rivera combined for 39 points with 18 coming in the second quarter for the Wildcats (7-2), who host Naches Valley on Friday.
WAHLUKE — Hirai 5, Perez 3, Madrigal 6, River Buck 15, Orlando Nunez 13, Yorgeson 9, J. Buck 7.
TOPPENISH — Myers 0, Mesplie 7, Josh Perez 20, Shane Rivera 19, Cisneros 4, Luna 2, Cortes 0, Sanchez 4, Hanson 6, Torres 0, Williams 5.
Wahluke=10=12=20=16=—=58
Toppenish=11=22=19=15=—=67
RIVERSIDE CHRISTIAN 62, HIGHLAND 32: At Highland, Joel Belaire's 24 points helped the Crusaders move to 4-1 with a home game against Wilson Creek on Wednesday. Sergio Ayala paced Highland with 10 points.
RIVERSIDE CHRISTIAN — Joel Belaire 24, Haydn Edwards 13, Micah Morgan 13, Rivera 9, Keaton 1.
HIGHLAND — Sergio Ayala 10, Hakala 6, Perez 6, Connolly 4, Castro 2, Clements 2, Ceja 2.
Riverside Chr.=15=12=20=15=—=62
Highland=10=0=12=10=—=32
Highlights: Edwards 8 rebs; Micah Rivera 7 rebs; Jess Bowden 7 rebs; Caleb Palma 5 assts.
SUNNYSIDE CHRISTIAN 70, MOSES LAKE CHRISTIAN 39: At Sunnyside Christian, Buddy Smeenk and Cole Wagenaar scored 23 and 22 points, respectively, as the third-ranked Knights easily took down No. 9 MLC. Smeenk hit three 3-pointers.
MOSES LAKE CHRISTIAN — Jeff B 8, James R 4, Dennis G 7, Johna R 7, Michael P 10, Caleb J 3.
SUNNYSIDE CHRISTIAN — Duim 2, Isaac De Boer 12, Dash Bosma 11, Buddy Smeenk 23, C. Smeenk 0, Andringa 0, Candanoza 0, Cole Wagenaar 22.
Moses Lake Chr.=16=7=8=8=—=39
Sunnyside Chr.=18=14=23=15=—=70
BURBANK 112, KITTITAS 54: At Kittitas, third-ranked Burbank let loose with a barrage of 17 3-pointers with four players over 20 points apiece.
BURBANK — Tristan Frimodt 21, Caden Ross 24, Crew Panera 21, Quincy Scott 25, Beck 5, Elijah Klarey 16.
KITTITAS — Tyce Bare 10, Rosbach 5, Connor Coles 12, D. Varnum 5, Huber 4, Nathan Varnum 18, Tamez 0, Villa 0.
Burbank=49=21=30=12=—=112
Kittitas=10=19=13=12=—=54
BOWLING
CBBN
WEST VALLEY 3, EISENHOWER 1
At Nob Hills Lanes
Team scores: WV 771-763, WV 853-815, Ike 132-126, WV 140-134.
Highlights: Makenzie Clemmons (E) 352 (194, 158), Naikeely Tabaoyan (E) 349 (191, 158), Sydney Miles (WV) 373 (175, 198), Evka Ball (WV) 360 (179, 190).
