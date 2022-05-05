ELLENSBURG — Ty Estey and Brayden Twaites combined on a four-hitter over five innings and scored two runs apiece to lead Ellensburg to an 11-1 victory over Grandview in the first round of the CWAC district baseball tournament on Thursday.
Garrett Loen was 2-for-4 with a run and three RBI and Ryker Fortier scored three times for the third-seeded Bulldogs (12-9), who advance to Saturday’s semifinals and will play at No. 2 Ephrata (16-4) and 11 a.m.
Grandview moves on to a loser-out game at Selah on Saturday at 2 p.m.
Thursday’s other first-round game with East Valley at Othello was rained out and postponed to Friday. That winner will play at top-seeded Selah in a semifinal on Saturday at 11 a.m.
Highlights: Jose Cardenas (G) 2-3, 2b, run; Devin Paeschke (G) 2-2; Ty Estey (E) 1-2, 2 runs, RBI, 3 IP, 3 hits, 2 BB, 2 K; Brayden Twaites (E) 1-2, 2b, 2 runs, RBI, 2 IP, 1 hit, 0 BB, 1 K; Ryker Fortier (E) 1-2, 3 runs; Garrett Loen (E) 2-4, run, 3 RBI.
-
BOYS SOCCER
CWAC DISTRICT
EAST VALLEY 3, EPHRATA 0: At East Valley, WIAA athlete of the week Diego Lopez scored the first goal and assisted the next two in a CWAC semifinal. The Red Devils (15-2), ranked No. 5 in the state’s 2A RPI, will face Othello (13-3-1) in next Tuesday’s winner-to-state district final at Grandview.
EV goalkeeper Sammy Gonzalez made four saves in the shutout.
Othello defeated Selah 3-0 on Thursday, sending the Vikings into a loser-out match at rival Ellensburg on Saturday while Grandview hosts Ephrata.
First half: 1, EV, Diego Lopez (Brandon Garcia), 38:00.
Second half: 2, EV, Soren Hanson (Lopez), 54:00; 3, EV, Brandon Garcia (Lopez), 76:00.
Saves: Sammy Gonzalez (EV) 4, Noe Rodriguez Acevedo (Eph) 3.
-
CWAC DISTRICT
TOPPENISH 12, COLLEGE PLACE 0: At Toppenish, Alexander Magana scored a hat trick in the first half and finished with four assists in a loser-out match to start district play.
The top-seeded Wildcats (15-1-2) qualified for the 1A state tournament and earned a semifinal matchup next week against Wahluke, which beat Wapato 5-0 on Thursday.
First half: 1, Toppenish, Christopher Gutierrez (Juan Diego Mendoza), 3:00; 2, Toppenish, Mendoza (Magana), 7:00; 3, Toppenish, Yahir Quintero (Angel Pacheco), 12:00; 4, Toppenish, Magana, 14:00; 5, Toppenish, Magana (Mendoza), 22:00; 6, Toppenish, Magana (Mendoza), 29:00; 7, Toppenish, Alexis Enciso, 40:00.
Second half: 8, Toppenish, Rafael Garcia (Mendoza), 41:00; 9, Toppenish, Gutierrez (Magana), 42:00; 10, Toppenish, Pacheco (Mendoza), 46:00; 11, Toppenish, Mendoza (Magana), 48:00; 12, Toppenish, Quintero (Magana), 52:00.
-
HIGHLAND 2, ROYAL 1: At Highland, Ruben Lozano opened the scoring and Jesus Esquivel added what turned out to be a game-winner for the Scotties in a loser-out first-round match.
Highland qualified for the 1A state tournament and will play a district semifinal Tuesday at Connell, which beat La Salle 1-0.
First half: 1, Highland, Ruben Lozano (Rudy Silva).
Second half: 2, Highland, Jesus Esquivel; 3, Royal.
Saves: Royal 8; Jesus Gonzalez (H) 8.
-
TRACK
Arlt in on 3 Valley bests
Ellensburg junior Carsyn Arlt ran a Valley best in the 100 meters and anchored the Bulldogs to area-leading times in the 4x100 and 4x200 at a three-team CWAC meet on Thursday at Ellensburg.
Arlt timed 12.65 in the 100 and helped Ellensburg clock 51.07 and 1:50.91 in the relays. Two other Valley bests were set at the same meet — Selah’s boys ran 44.24 in the 4x100 and Ellensburg’s Chase Perez ran 11.12 in the 100.
In CBBN meets, Davis’ Donald Barnes sped an area best of 22.97 in the 200 and Sunnyside’s boys 4x400 clocked 3:30.00.
Naches Valley’s Grant Osborn added nearly 20 feet to his best in the discus, reaching 143-3 at Connell.
-
CBBN
AT EASTMONT
BOYS
Team scores: Eastmont 3-0, West Valley 2-1, Sunnyside 1-2, Davis 0-3.
Local winners — 100: Donald Barnes (D) 11.53. 200: Barnes (D) 22.97. 400: Max Hutton (WV) 53.17. 800: Caden Casteel (WV) 2:00.61. 1600: Casteel (WV) 4:48.02. 3200: Charlie Naught (WV) 10:38.32. 4x400: Sunnyside 3:30.00. Shot: Izaya Magana (WV) 39-0. Disc: Pedro Cruz-Valladares (D) 127-6.
GIRLS
Team scores: Eastmont 3-0, West Valley 2-1, Davis 1-2, Sunnyside 0-3.
Local winners — 200: Kati Escorcia (S) 27.82. 400: Ilene Moran (D) 1:03.70. 3200: Katie Murdock (WV) 11:48.09. 100H: Alaina Morgan (S) 16.94. 4x100: West Valley 53.02. Jav: Mariana Tilley (D) 98-5. HJ: Camryn Birch (D) 4-10.
-
AT MOSES LAKE
BOYS
Team scores: Wenatchee 2-0, Eisenhower 1-1, Moses Lake 0-2.
Local winners — 100: Oliver Barron (E) 11.48. 200: Barron (E) 23.50. 3200: Nathan Johnson (E) 10:13.49. 110H: Aiden Waddle (E) 16.54. 300H: Waddle (E) 43.18. 4x100: Eisenhower 44.89. HJ: Aaron Culler (E) 6-2. PV: Liam Parker (E) 12-0. TJ: Waddle (E) 41-5.
GIRLS
Team scores: Eisenhower 2-0, Wenatchee 1-1, Moses Lake 0-2.
Local winners — 400: Kara Mickelson (E) 59.76. 800: Isabela Alvarado (E) 2:35.30. 1600: Hannah Hilton (E) 5:37.69. 3200: Alyssa Chavez (E) 12:34.04. 4x400: Eisenhower 4:30.14. Jav: Cassidy Herringa (E) 91-5.
-
CWAC
AT ELLENSBURG
BOYS
Team scores: Selah 2-0, Ellensburg 1-1, Othello 0-2.
100: Chase Perez (Ell) 11.12. 200: Perez (Ell) 23.17. 400: Shaun Salveson (S) 50.10. 800: Cooper Quigley (S) 1:57.43. 1600: Quigley (S) 4:25.40. 3200: Nathan Shipley (S) 10:28.02. 110H: Joshua Boast (Ell) 15.86. 300H: Sam Rees (S) 42.83. 4x100: Selah 44.24. 4x400: Selah 3:41.14.
Shot: Titan Nelson (S) 42-0. Disc: Richard Wellington (Ell) 137-1. Jav: Evan Kinley (S) 140-1. HJ: Kinley (S) 5-6. PV: Calvin Lundgren (S) 12-6. LJ: Boast (Ell) 19-10. TJ: Boast (Ell) 40-11.5.
GIRLS
Team scores: Ellensburg 2-0, Selah 1-1, Othello 0-2.
100: Carsyn Arlt (Ell) 12.65. 200: Arlt (Ell) 26.37. 400: Elaine Joyce (Ell) 1:01.75. 800: Holly Fromherz (Ell) 2:32.41. 1600: Kate Laurent (Ell) 5:31.83. 3200: Rylee Leishman (Ell) 12:40.94. 100H: Abby Whitemarsh (Ell) 17.79. 300H: Kieryann Mattson (S) 52.72. 4x100: Ellensburg 51.07. 4x200: Ellensburg 1:50.91. 4x400: Ellensburg 4:21.09.
Shot: Ashley Perez (O) 32-1.75. Disc: Perez (O) 121-6. Jav: Perez (O) 95-3. HJ: Sidalee Boast (Ell) 4-4. PV: Clara Holmes (S) 9-0. LJ: Jasmine Mullen (S) 14-4.5. TJ: Jocelyn Newschwander (Ell) 32-2.
-
SCAC
AT CONNELL
BOYS
Local winners — 100: Carson Favilla (Z) 11.49. 200: Favilla (Z) 23.64. 400: Favilla (Z) 53.64. 800: Wyatt Clements (NV) 2:16.92. 1600: Clements (NV) 5:03.20. Disc: Grant Osborn (NV) 143-3. PV: Howard Brignone (NV) 10-0.
GIRLS
Local winners — 100: Mia Hicks (Z) 13.01. 200: Audrey Smith (NV) 29.39. 400: Hicks (Z) 1:04.03. 800: Katrina Feriante (NV) 2:36.86. 1600: Brooke Miles (NV) 5:45.09. 3200: Miles (NV) 12:30.85. 100H: Allison Smith (NV) 17.48. 300H: Smith (NV) 52.51. HJ: Kassy Garza (Z) 4-10. PV: Danika Feriante (NV) 7-0. LJ: Garza (Z) 14-9.5. TJ: Hicks (Z) 33-0.
-
TENNIS
CBBN
Davis boys 6, Eastmont 1
Singles: Conor Lincoln (D) d. Emmett Anderton 6-2, 6-2; Matthew Bethel (D) d. Julian Ramos 6-4, 6-1; Aldo Valencia (D) d. Hector Rodriguez 6-4, 6-4; Adam LaMarche (D) d. Austin Archer 6-2, 5-7, 6-1.
Doubles: Lucas Tweedy-Charlie Miranda (D) d. Adam Rodriguez-Josh Anantaton 6-3, 6-4; Kyle Pearsons-Britt Dickey (E) d. Alexander Lascar-Cesar Cervantes 7-5, 1-6, 6-4; Brigdon Feen-Liam Hill (D) d. Deacon Allais-Emmet Atenzo 6-0, 6-1.
Davis girls 4, Eastmont 3
Singles: Elise Bickford (E) d. Carly Mattson 6-3, 6-1; Yahayra Ruiz (D) d. Lydia Riggs 5-7, 6-0, 7-5; Doreen Suarez (D) d. Hayden Mauseth 6-4, 6-3; Moira Boughton (D) d. Valerie McClay 6-2, 6-4.
Doubles: Anya Boughton-Cleo Kuk (D) d. Ariana Komro-Kaydence Garrison 6-3, 2-6, 6-1; Savannah Nuxoll-Sarahi Morelo (E) d. Karen Madrigal-Jhanet Pascual 6-3, 6-3; Kelly Tucker-Maddi Valdez (E) d. Anabeth Montemayor-Maria Vargas 6-4, 6-4.
-
CWAC
Othello boys 3, East Valley 2
Singles: Aaron Villarreal (O) d. Jacob Walser 6-0, 6-0; Ashton Pruneda (O) d. Logan Basford 6-3, 7-6 (7-5).
Doubles: Seth Giles–Kyler Freeman (O) d. Brady Locke–Teegan Hooper 6-1, 6-2; Dallas DeBlasio–Ranne Meloy (EV) d. Joshua Tovar–Christopher Lopez 7-5, 6-2; Ian Larkin-Rylan Kozma (EV) d. Javier Rodriguez–Dallin Freeman 6-2, 6-4.
Othello girls 3, East Valley 2
Singles: Jasmine Shipley (EV) d. Shaily Tlahuel 6-1, 6-1; Madison Fultz (O) d. Maya Avena 1-6, 6-1, 6-4.
Doubles: Taylor Calhoun–Mai Mesler (EV) d. Kenzie Simpson–Kendra Freeman 7-5, 3-6, 7-6 (7-5); Jewels Pruneda–Hazel Ritchie (O) d. Emily Knautz–Delaney Gibbons 6-3, 6-4; Maleyna Alvarez–Mia Carlson (O) d. Ceci Mendoza–Jalee Anderson 6-1, 6-3.
-
Ellensburg boys 3, Grandview 2
Singles: Joel Alvarez (G) d. Cody Holdeman 6-4, 6-7, 6-3; Jordan Hernandez (G) d. Eli Lewis 6-4, 6-1.
Doubles: Curtis Smithgall-Elijah Ihrke (E) d. Christian Sanchez-Joseph Alaniz 6-0, 6-4; Ellensburg won No. 2 and 3 by forfeit.
Ellensburg girls 4, Grandview 1
Singles: Maren Burnham (E) d. Geselle Razo 6-0, 6-0; Kacey Mayo (E) d. Alyssa Van Tress 6-4, 6-1.
Doubles: Lauralia Montelongo-Solis-Kiana Sanchez (G) d. Bella Estey-Leah Lewis 6-3, 6-3; Kendall Steele-Lilly Hammond (E) d. Mercedes Garcia-Kimberly Palacios 6-0, 6-1; Chloe Hannahs-Kambree Davis (E) d. Cynthia Sotelo-Yasmine Hernandez 6-0, 6-0.
-
SCAC-EWAC
Wapato boys 5, Highland 0
Singles: Jhace DeLaCruz (W) d. Isaac Jensen 6-3, 6-4; Alex Ibarra (W) f.
Doubles: John Hernandez-Eduardo Ramirez (W) f.; Kazmir Clark-Blazty Taiza (W) f.; Hazen Jacob-Maceo Washines (W) f.
Wapato girls 3, Highland 2
Singles: Lucia Martinez Leal (H) d. Mya Morales 6-2, 6-0; Ashley Gonzalez (H) d. Eva Quintero 6-4, 6-2.
Doubles: Crystal Colin-Logan Howell (W) d. Maddie Monson-Josie Diaz 6-4, 6-1; Dianna Nunez-Searra Rodriguez (W) d. Jackie Ceja Flores-Yazmin Flores 6-1, 6-4; Jennifer Marcial-Tionnie Polk (W) d. Carol Govea Jimenez-Maria Jacobson 6-3, 7-5.
-
SOFTBALL
SCAC WEST
WAPATO 20-20, TOPPENISH 1-5: At Wapato, the Wolves leveled their West record at 2-2 and improved to 9-8 overall. Wapato will play a doubleheader at Naches Valley on Monday.
Ari Castro pitched a total of six innings during the twin bill and struck out six.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.