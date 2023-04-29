GRANDVIEW — Brayden Twaites pitched three hitless innings in the opener and had multiple hits in both games as Ellensburg locked up a spot in the CWAC district semifinals with a sweep over Grandview on the final day of the regular season on Saturday.
Ean Bedsaul allowed just one hit while striking out six over four innings in the second game for the Bulldogs, whose 15-2, 12-0 sweep lifted their records to 10-2 in league and 15-5 overall.
With the No. 2 seed, Ellensburg will host a semifinal game on May 6 against the winner of Thursday’s Ephrata-Othello game.
Grandview (4-8, 7-11) has the No. 5 seed and will play at East Valley on Thursday. That winner advances to a semifinal at Selah on Saturday.
Highlights — Game 1: Brayden Twaites (E) 3 IP, 0 hits, 3 K; Ty Estey (E) 3 hits; Johnny Estey, Garrett Loen, Twaites each had two hits. Game 2: Ean Bedsaul (E) 4 IP, 1 hit, 1 BB, 6 K; Brayden Twaites and Luke Sterkel multiple hits.
OTHELLO 4-11, EAST VALLEY 1-6: At East Valley, a sweep earned the Huskies the No. 3 district seed and they will host Ephrata in a first-round game on Thursday.
East Valley (7-5, 13-6) has the No. 4 seed will host Grandview on Thursday at 4:30 p.m.
EV highlights — Game 1: Garin Gurtler 5 IP, 2 ER, 2 BB, 7 K. Game 2: Austin Root 1-3, 2 RBI; Drew Lyons 2-3; Keegan Edler 1-4, 2 runs; Garin Gurtler 1-3, 2b, run.
SCAC WEST
NACHES VALLEY 18-7, LA SALLE 2-3: At Naches Valley, the Rangers scored 10 runs in the first inning and four in the last inning of their doubleheader sweep. Naches Valley (6-0, 16-2) will close out its regular season at Zillah on Tuesday.
La Salle finished 2-6 in the West and will play at Wahluke on Tuesday.
In other games Saturday, there was a split in Wapato, where the Wolves defeated Zillah 7-2 in the first game and the Leopards countered with a 10-3 victory in the second game.
Highlights — Game 1: Andrew Mauch (LS) 2-3, 2b, run, RBI; Porter Abrams (NV) 2-3, 2 runs, 3 RBI; Luke Jenkins (NV) 1-1, run, 3 RBI, 3 IP, 2 hits, 0 BB, 3 K; Ty Moore (NV) 1-1, 3 runs, sb, 2 RBI; Jaden Zimmerman (NV) 1-1, run, 2 RBI. Game 2: Jacob Rettig (LS) 2-4, 2b, 4 IP, 1 ER, 2 hits, 2 BB, 3 K; Justus Barker (LS) 2-3; Luke Jenkins (NV) 2-3, run, RBI; Landin Clements (NV) 1-3, 2b, 2 runs, 2 RBI; Logan Stevenson (NV) 6 IP, 2 ER, 0 BB, 6 K.
EWAC WEST
CLE ELUM 14-4, WHITE SWAN 1-0: At White Swan, Joel Kelly was 3-for-4 for the day with a double, two triples and four runs scored as the Warriors improved to 6-0 in league and 15-1 overall.
Extending its win streak to 15 games, Cle Elum will play a nonleague twin bill at Liberty Bell on Wednesday and then close out league play at home against Highland on May 6.
Highlights — Game 1: Caleb Bogart (CE) 4 IP, 1 ER, 1 BB, 7 K, 1-3, run, RBI; Joel Kelly (CE) 2-3, 2b, 3b, 3 runs; Jett Favero (CE) 2-2, 2b, run, RBI; Glen Franklin (CE) 1-4, 2 runs, 2 RBI, 1 IP, 2 K; Koen Stagner (CE) 1-3, 2 runs, 2 RBI; Blodgett (WS) 1-2, 3b, run. Game 2: Joel Kelly (CE) 1-1, 3b, run, 2 RBI.
GOLDENDALE 9-0, KITTITAS 6-11: At Kittitas, the Coyotes rebounded immediately with a 10-run first inning in the second game to earn the split. Eli Nash pitched a four-hitter with seven strikeouts for Kittitas (5-3, 10-7), which hosts Tri-Cities Prep on Wednesday.
Goldendale rallied with five runs in the seventh inning to win the opener. The Timberwolves (3-3, 11-7) host White Swan on Friday.
Highlights — Game 1: Kade Bomberger (G) 2 RBI, 3 IP, 1 ER; Garrett Peters (G) 3.2 IP, 4 K; Terry Huber (K) 2-4, run, RBI; Gabe Carlson (K) 2-3, 2 runs; George Seubert 2-3, 2 RBI; Jared Johnson 2-3, 2 runs. Game 2: Gabe Carlson (K) 3-3, 2b, run, 2 RBI; Hunter Smith (K) 1-3, 2b, run, RBI; Eli Nash (K) CG, 5 IP, 4 hits, 4 BB, 7 K.
NONLEAGUE
TOPPENISH 22-12, CONNELL 3-0: At Connell, Julian Saiz hit three triples, scored three times, had five RBI and pitched two innings in the first game for the Wildcats.
Toppenish (4-2, 13-4) closes out its regular season on Tuesday hosting Wapato.
Highlights — Game 1: Caden Garcia 2-3, 3 runs, RBI, 3 IP, 1 ER, 2 K; Julian Godina 3-5, 2 runs, RBI; Adrian Villanueva 2-5, 3 runs, 3 RBI; Adam Garcia 2-3, 2b, 3b, 3 runs, 5 RBI; Luciano Cortes 3-5, 2b, 3 runs; Julian Saiz 3-3, 3 3b, 3 runs, 5 RBI, 2 IP; CJ Torres 1-3, 2b, 2 runs. Game 2: Adrian Villanueva 2-3, 2b, 3b, 2 runs, RBI; Adam Garcia 1-4, 2b, 3 RBI; Luciano Cortes 2-4, run; Julian Godina 4 IP, 1 hit, 4 K.
SOFTBALL
CWAC
ELLENSBURG 11-16, PROSSER 5-9: At Ellensburg, EJ McIntosh hit three doubles for the day and Sammi Johnston was 3-for-3 in the second game with four RBI for the Bulldogs.
Sienna Pascoe had four hits in the second contest for Ellensburg (2-8, 4-14), which plays at Grandview on May 6.
Highlights — Game 1: Aussie Schab (P) 1-4, HR, 4 RBI; EJ McIntosh (E) 3-4, 2b; Hannah Krogstadt (E) 2-3, 2b; Reagan Messner (E) 2-5, 4 RBI. Game 2: Lina Lefebvre (P) 2-4, 2b, 2 RBI; Sammi Johnston (E) 3-3, 3b, 4 RBI; Sienna Pascoe (E) 4-5, 2 RBI; EJ McIntosh (E) 2-4, 2 2b, 3 RBI; Hannah Krogstadt (E) 2-3, 2b, RBI.
EWAC WEST
KITTITAS 23-16, GOLDENDALE 0-1: At Kittitas, Elysa Nash hit two doubles, drew five walks, scored five runs and drove in three for the day and she pitched a two-hitter with five strikeouts in the second game for the Coyotes.
Kittitas (5-1, 8-7) hosts Tri-Cities Prep on Wednesday.
In other league games, Cle Elum swept White Swan 15-0 and 21-0.
Highlights — Game 1: Rillee Huber 2-2, HR, 3 runs, 3 RBI; Hailey Taasevigen 2-2, 3 runs, 3 RBI; Reyse Phillips 3-3, 2 3b, 3 runs, 2 RBI, CG, 6 K; Elysa Nash 1-1, 2b, 3 BB, 3 runs, RBI; Aubree Knudson-Brown 3 runs. Game 2: Elysa Nash 2-2, 2b, 2 BB, 2 runs, 2 RBI, CG, 5 K; Shakina Miller 2-3, 2 2b, 2 runs, 2 RBI; Lizzy Sheely 3-3, 2 2b, 2 runs, RBI; Lilly Faubion 1-1, 3 runs, RBI.
BOYS SOCCER
NONLEAGUE
CASHMERE 4, LA SALLE 2: At La Salle, David Garcia and Jared Castro both notched goals for the Lightning in its last regular season match. La Salle finished fourth in the SCAC West and will play at the SCAC East’s top seed, Wahluke, in a district quarterfinal Thursday night.
In Saturday’s other matches, Zillah topped visiting Mabton 3-1 and Kiona-Benton topped White Swan 7-0.
First half: 1, Cashmere, Luke Fox, 5:00; 2, Cashmere, Dalan Smart (PK), 15:00; 3, La Salle, David Garcia, 20:00; 4, Cashmere, Fox, 30:00; 5, Cashmere, Victor Ramos, 41:00.
Second half: 6, La Salle, Jared Castro, 65:00.
Saves: Dalan Smart (C) 7; Marco Impicciatore (LS) 4, Juan Morales (LS) 6.
TRACK
Shoreline Invitational
BOYS
Local highlights
100: 3, Ben Pupplo (WV) 10.94; 5, Colton Magruder (Ell) 11.04. 200: 6, Colton Magruder (Ell) 22.62. 800: 2, Max Hutton (WV) 1:55.50; 10, Chase Perez (Ell) 1:58.78. 3200 (open): 2, Nathan Johnson (Ike) 9:46.37. 110H: 3, Joshua Boast (Ell) 15.23. 4x200: 4, Eisenhower 1:33.03. 4x400: 6, West Valley 3:30.66. DMR: 8, West Valley 11:17.93.
Shot: 3, Charles Bennett (Ell) 48-5.5; 10, Bryson Chase (Ike) 44-5.5. HJ: 2, Aaron Culler (Ike) 6-2. PV: 6, Stephen Delaney (Ike) 13-6; 8, Liam Parker (Ike) 13-0. TJ: 7, Aiden Waddle (Ike) 41-8.75.
GIRLS
Local highlights
100: 9, Carsyn Arlt (Ell) 12.88. 200: 9, Carsyn Arlt (Ell) 26.39. 800: 3, Isabela Alvarado (Ike) 2:19.88. 1600: 7, Holly Fromherz (Ell) 5:18.03. Disc: 4, Mary Mickelson (Ike) 112-2. Jav: 2, Alexia Lee (Ike) 115-11.
