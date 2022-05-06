Eisenhower’s boys soccer team kept its momentum going into next week’s district play with a fourth straight CBBN win in Friday’s regular-season finale.
Caleb Coronel made four saves to help Edwin Guillen’s goal stand up as the game-winner for the Cadets, who defeated Moses Lake 1-0 at Zaepfel Stadium.
At 6-6 in league, Eisenhower earned the No. 4 seed and will host No. 5 Davis at 6 p.m. in a loser-out game on Tuesday.
Sunnyside, which fell to league-champion Wenatchee on Friday, has the No. 3 seed and will host Moses Lake in Tuesday’s other district play-in game.
First half: No goals.
Second half: 1, Eisenhower, Edwin Guillen, 57:00.
Saves: Moses Lake 5; Caleb Coronel (E) 4.
-
DAVIS 5, WEST VALLEY 1: At Davis, Edwin Diaz scored a hat trick and an assist while seniors Damian Barajas and Angel Huerta both scored on Senior Night for the Pirates.
Davis finished 5-7 and with the No. 5 seed will play round three against Eisenhower on Tuesday in a district play-in game.
First half: 1, Davis, Damian Barajas, 15:00; 2, Davis, Edwin Diaz (Noe Garfias), 18:00; 3, West Valley, Ethan Connell, 37:00.
Second half: 4, Davis, Diaz (Ezra Ochoa), 45:00; 5, Davis, Angel Huerta (Diaz), 51:00; 6, Diaz, 60:00.
Saves: Andres Campos (WV) 4; Josue Toscano (D) 1.
-
BASEBALL
CBBN
EASTMONT 10-3, EISENHOWER 0-2: At Eastmont, Nick Fowler was 2-for-3 with a double and RBI in the second game for the Cadets, who drew even at 2-2 in the top of the sixth but Eastmont responded with the go-ahead run in the bottom of the inning.
With the No. 6 seed, Eisenhower will travel to No. 3 Wenatchee for a district play-in game on Tuesday.
In other league play, Moses Lake swept Sunnyside 10-0, 11-1 and completed league play at 15-3. The Chiefs will play at West Valley for the district championship on Friday at 5 p.m.
Ike highlights — Game 2: Nick Fowler 2-3, 2b, RBI; Kyan Helseth 2-3; Jacob Manley 1-3, 3b; Machai Lincecum 6 IP, 2 ER, 4 BB, 4 K.
-
CWAC DISTRICT
OTHELLO 10, EAST VALLEY 0: At Othello, the fourth-seeded Huskies (12-8) advance to Saturday’s semifinals and will play at No. 1 Selah (15-5) at 11 a.m.
The loser of that game will then play Grandview, which fell to Ellensburg 11-1 on Thursday, in a 2 p.m. elimination game.
Saturday’s other semifinal bracket will be at No. 2 Ephrata, which will face No. 3 Ellensburg at 11 a.m. for a spot in the championship on May 13 at Yakima County Stadium. The loser will then take on East Valley (10-10) in a 2 p.m. loser-out game.
Highlights: Andre Garza (O) CG, 5 IP, 2 hits, 0 BB, 6 K; Chon Sauceda (O) 2-2, 2 runs, 4 RBI.
-
EWAC WEST
KITTITAS 19-17, HIGHLAND 4-2: At Kittitas, Conner Coles was 5-for-5 for the day with two doubles, five runs scored and seven RBI as the Coyotes wrapped up an 8-0 run through the West Division. Kittitas (13-5) will host the East’s No. 4 team on Tuesday to open the district tournament.
Highlights — Game 1: Conner Coles (K) 2-2, 2b, 2 runs, 3 RBI; Blake Catlin (K) 1-2, 2 runs, 2 RBI; Hunter Smith (K) 1-2, 2 runs, 2 RBI; Caleb Parker (K) 1-1, 3 runs, 2 RBI; Llamas (H) 1-3, 2b, 2 RBI. Game 2: Smith (K) 1-2, 2 RBI, 3 IP, 1 hit, 0 ER, 2 BB, 8 K; Catlin (K) 2-2, 3b, 4 runs, 2 RBI; Coles (K) 3-3, 2b, 3 runs, 4 RBI; Gabe Carlson (K) 1-2, run, 2 RBI; Colby Morris (K) 2-3, run, 2 RBI; Gonzalez (H) 1-2, RBI.
-
CLE ELUM 13-13, GOLDENDALE 1-2: At Goldendale, Joel Kelly was 5-for-5 for the day with two home runs, six runs scored and five RBI and starters Caleb Bogart and Micah Narte combined for 15 strikeouts for the Warriors, who finished 6-2 in the West. Cle Elum (14-5) will host the East’s No. 3 team in a district opener on Tuesday.
CE highlights — Game 1: Caleb Bogart CG, 7 IP, 1 ER, 1 BB, 8 K, 1-4, 2 runs; Clay Titus 3-5, 2b, HR, 4 RBI; Max Dearing 3-5, 2 2b, run, 2 RBI; Cole Singer 3-5, 2b, 3 runs, RBI; Joel Kelly 3-3, 3 runs, 2 RBI. Game 2: Micah Narte 4.2 IP, 2 ER, 1 BB, 7 K; Kelly 2-2, 2 HR, 3 runs, 3 RBI; Trey Tolen-Chave 2-2, 2b, HR, 2 runs, 3 RBI; Bogart 2-3, 2 runs, RBI; Singer 2-4, 2 runs, RBI.
-
SOFTBALL
CBBN
WEST VALLEY 15-12, DAVIS 2-1: At West Valley, Anika Garcia had a double, home run and four RBI in the opener and Ryder Prather drove in five runs for the day to spark the Rams, who moved to 7-3 in league and will host Sunnyside next Friday to finish conference play.
Highlights — Game 1: Anika Garcia (WV) 2-4, 2b, HR, run, 4 RBI; Kenidee Holden (WV) 4-4, 2b, 2 runs, 2 RBI; Linnea Butler (WV) 2-4, 2 RBI; Anna Grange (WV) 1-3, 2 runs, 2 RBI; Haley Betterton (WV) 2-3, 2b, 2 runs; Ryder Prather (WV) 2-3, 3 runs, 2 RBI; Allie Warford (D) 2-3, run. Game 2: Prather (WV) 1-3, 3b, run, 3 RBI; Holden (WV) 2-2, run, 2 BB; Amaleah Rodriguez (WV) 2-3, 2b, 2 runs, RBI; Katie Arnold (WV) 2-2, 3 runs, RBI.
-
EASTMONT 16, EISENHOWER 1: At Eisenhower, Emma Quesnell, London Esparza and Olivia Rankin had two hits apiece in the first game for the Cadets, who moved to 4-6 in league and will play next Friday at Wenatchee.
Ike highlights — Game 1: Emma Quesnell 2-3, RBI; London Esparza 2-2; Olivia Rankin 2-2, run. Game 2: Alexia Lydin 1-2.
-
EWAC WEST
CLE ELUM 11-6, KITTITAS 1-11: At Cle Elum, Shakina Miller had four hits while Hannah Moore and Carli Gay were both 3-for-5 in the second game for Kittitas, which finished 7-1 in the West and 17-3 for the regular season.
Highlights — Game 1: Bator (CE) CG; Rillee Huber (K) 2-3, run, 2b; Arriana Hillebrand 2-2. Game 2: Reyse Phillips (K) 1-4, 3 runs, 2b; Hannah Moore 3-5, 2 runs; Elysa Nash (K) 2-5, 2 runs, 2 RBI, 2 2b; Carli Gay (K) 3-5, 2 RBI, 2b; Shakina Miller (K) 4-4, run, RBI.
-
TRACK
High Mountain Classic
AT CLE ELUM
BOYS
Team scores: Okanogan 179, Cashmere 122, Highland 63, Cle Elum 48, Kittitas 39.5, Chelan 38, Quincy 38, Goldendale 23, White Swan 23, Riverside Christian 20.
Local winners — 100: Cayden Hakala (H) 11.97. 800: Alden Williams (Go) 2:02.86. 1600: Isaac Immel (RC) 4:51.35. 4x400: Kittitas 3:45.83. Disc: Casen Doubravsky (Go) 101-3. Jav: Steven Verwey (WS) 140-6. TJ: Nathan Delgado (H) 36-4.5.
GIRLS
Team scores: Cashmere 145, Okanogan 94, Kittitas 87, Highland 66, Goldendale 53, Cle Elum 42, Chelan 39, Riverside Christian 28, White Swan 17.
Local winners — 1600: Virginia Yelechchin (WS) 6:20.13. 3200: Niveah Martinez (H) 15:11.55. Disc: Gwen Rydberg (H) 101-1.
-
TENNIS
SCAC-EWAC
La Salle boys 3, White Swan 0Singles: Nathan Do (LS) d. Isaac Sauer 8-3; Aiden Bliesner (LS) d. James Gibson 8-0.
Doubles: Dominik Tamez-Ethan Britt (LS) d. Eli Sauer-Andres Zuniga 8-2.
La Salle girls 5, White Swan 0Singles: Isabella Alegria (LS) d. Jimena Gutierrez 8-5; Annika Richardson (LS) d. Nadya Espindola 8-0.
Doubles: Rosa Alcala-Alaina Heneghen (LS) d. Elva Gomez-Angela Chavarin 8-1; Genevieve McCoy-Mikayla Mendoza (LS) d. Andrea Anguiano-Daniela Delgado 8-1; Hailey Lopez-Nataly Clark (LS) d. Cassandra Contreras-Mckayla Broncheau 8-5.
-
La Salle boys 3, White Swan 0Singles: Jackson Dhane (LS) d. Isaac Sauer 8-0; Noah Sauer (LS) d. James Gibson 8-0.
Doubles: Dominik Tamez-Garrett Judd (LS) d. Eli Sauer-Andres Zuniga 8-2.
La Salle girls 5, White Swan 0Singles: Annika Richardson (LS) d. Jimena Gutierrez 8-2; Alaina Heneghen (LS) d. Nadya Espindola 8-0.
Doubles: Rosa Alcala-Ida Wawrzyszuk (LS) d. Elva Gomez-Angela Chavarin 8-1; Mya Ball-Abby Brown (LS) d. Andrea Anguiano-Daniela Delgado 8-1; Hailey Lopez-Nataly Clark (LS) d. Ana Quinones-Jasmine Gibson 8-5.
