Edwin Guillen scored two goals and goalkeeper Caleb Coronel made five saves as Eisenhower boys soccer won its fifth straight match with a 3-1 victory over Davis in a CBBN district play-in game on Tuesday at Zaepfel Stadium.
After a scoreless first half, Corbin Herrera punched in Ike’s first goal and then assisted Guillen on the next tally for a 2-0 lead in the 56th minute.
Davis quickly cut the deficit in half on Jorge Ibarra’s goal, but Guillen got it back with a second goal in the 66th minute.
Fourth-seeded Eisenhower (10-6) advances to another loser-out game at 6 p.m. on Thursday at No. 3 Sunnyside (10-7), which blanked Moses Lake 4-0 in Tuesday’s other play-in game. Wenatchee is hosting Eastmont in Friday’s championship game.
First half: No scoring.
Second half: 1, Ike, Corbin Herrera (Josue Lopez), 44:00; 2, Ike, Edwin Guillen (Herrera), 56:00; 3, Davis, Jorge Ibarra, 58:00; 4, Ike, Guillen (Carlos Martinez), 66:00.
Saves: Caleb Coronel (E) 5, Alexander Capi (D) 4, Jameson Carter (D) 3.
-
CWAC DISTRICT
GRANDVIEW 4, SELAH 0: At Grandview, Jorge Perez recorded a hat trick and goalkeeper Nico Valenzuela made three stops for the third-seeded Greyhounds.
Grandview (10-7-1) advances to a winner-to-state, loser-out match at Othello on Saturday.
First half: 1, Grandview, Jorge Perez (Eric Martinez), 21:00; 2, Grandview, Fernando Barron (Diamond Carrasco), 35:00.
Second half: 3, Grandview, Perez (Miguel Hernandez), 46:00; 4, Grandview, Perez (Juan Marquez), 63:00.
Saves: Clayton Westfall-Zahler (S) 7, Nico Valenzuela (G) 3.
-
SCAC DISTRICT
TOPPENISH 2, WAHLUKE 0: At Toppenish, the second-ranked Wildcats extended their win streak to 12 matches with their third straight shutout in Tuesday’s semifinals.
Toppenish struck quick as Christopher Gutierrez’s shot found the net in the fifth minute, and Alexander Magana added a goal in the second half.
The Wildcats (16-1-2) will host Highland for the district championship on Thursday at 6 p.m. with both teams advancing on to state.
First half: 1, Toppenish, Christopher Gutierrez, 5:00.
Second half: 2, Toppenish. Alexander Magana, 69:00.
Saves: Hector Godinez (T) 2, Wahluke 6.
-
HIGHLAND 1, CONNELL 0: At Connell, the Scotties got a goal from Marco Ramirez just five minutes into the match and leaned on their defense to earn the semifinal win and hand Connell its first loss of the season.
Goalkeeper Jesus Gonzalez made six saves for Highland (16-2), which advances to the district championship and will play at Toppenish on Thursday at 6 p.m.
Highland’s only losses this season have been to the Wildcats, 2-0 and 3-1.
First half: 1, Highland, Marco Ramirez (Rudy Silva), 5:00.
Second half: No scoring.
Saves: Jesus Gonzales (H) 6, Connell 5.
-
BASEBALL
CBBN DISTRICT
WENATCHEE 22, EISENHOWER 7: At Wenatchee, the third-seeded Panthers jumped out with a big first inning and won the play-in game in five innings. Wenatchee will host Eastmont in another loser-out game on Friday.
Eastmont defeated Davis 4-0 in Tuesday’s other play-in game.
Jacob Manley was 2-for-3 in Ike’s season finale with a triple and two runs scored.
Ike highlights: Jacob Manley 2-3, 3b, 2 runs; Brodi Phillips 2 runs; Anson Schumacher 1-2, 2 RBI; Branson Rozier 2 RBI.
-
SCAC DISTRICT
NACHES VALLEY 17, CONNELL 1: At Naches Valley, sophomore Luke Jenkins struck out seven over four innings and five batters had at least two RBI in the first-round game for the Rangers.
Naches Valley (16-5) will host a 4 p.m. semifinal on Friday against College Place, which defeated Zillah 10-0 on Tuesday. Royal will play at Kiona-Benton in Friday’s other semifinal.
NV highlights: Luke Jenkins 4 IP, 2 hits, 3 BB, 7 K, 2-4, run, 3 RBI; Garren Gooler 2-4, 2b, run, 2 RBI; Colton Rowe 1-2, 2b, run, 2 RBI; Logan Stevenson 3-3, 3 runs, RBI; Porter Abrams 2-3, 3 runs, 2 RBI; Ty Moore 2-3, 2 runs, RBI; Andrew Boyer 1-4, 3 runs, 2 RBI.
-
ROYAL 7, TOPPENISH 0: At Toppenish, Derek Bergeson pitched a complete game and homered for the Knights, who advance to Friday’s semifinals.
Toppenish (12-9) will host La Salle on Friday in a 4 p.m. loser-out game. La Salle lost to Kiona-Benton 11-1 on Tuesday.
Highlights: Gage Jenks (R) 2-4, 2 runs; Derek Bergeson (R) CG, 2-3, 2b, HR, RBI, run; Joel Godina (T): 6.0 IP, 6 hits, 5 ER, 4 K.
-
SOFTBALL
NONLEAGUE
WENATCHEE 12, EISENHOWER 8: At Eisenhower, Zoe Niblett was 2-for-4 with a double and three RBI for the Cadets, who travel to Wenatchee for a CBBN doubleheader on Friday.
In other nonleague play Tuesday, Eastmont topped Davis 16-3.
Ike highlights: Katie Suhm 1-4, 3b, run, RBI; Zoe Niblett 2-4, 2b, 3 RBI; Emma Quesnell 1-3, 2 IP, 0 hits, 1 BB, 4 K; Paige Falk 2-4, 2 runs; Felicity Hanson 2 runs.
-
EWAC EAST
MABTON 19-15, DAYTON-WAITSBURG 9-0: At Mabton, Giselle Garzon and Malloree Simpson had three RBI in each game as the Vikings moved to 4-2 in the East with a doubleheader at River View on Friday.
Highlights — Game 1: Trinity Barajas 1-2, 2 RBI; Jentry Simpson 1-4, RBI; Malloree Simpson 1-2, 3 RBI; Giselle Garzon 3-4, 3 RBI; Amy Moreno 1-2, 2 RBI; Aracely Reyna 2 RBI. Game 2: Keirrah Fletcher 1-2, RBI; Barajas 1-1, RBI; M. Simpson 3-4, 3b, 3 RBI; Garzon 1-2, 3b, 3 RBI; Moreno 2-2, 2 RBI; Reyna 3-3, RBI; Amy Cortez 2-3.
-
GOLF
CBBN
BOYS POD No. 6
Team scores: West Valley 315, wrapped up league title at Apple Tree, district next week at Yakima Elks and Apple Tree.
Reported highlights: Trey LeCheminant (WV) 74, Brady Komstadius (WV) 74, Bradley Hammermeister (WV) 77, Kaden Friesz (WV) 90, Ryker Wilburn (WV) 95, Ryan Hall (WV) 95, Brody Weets (Su) 98.
-
TENNIS
SCAC-EWAC
Toppenish girls 4, La Salle 1
Singles: Annika Richardson (L) d. Maria Cervantes 6-2, 6-1; Viviane Ochoa (T) for.
Doubles: Karen Romero-Norma Gomez (T) d. Genevieve McCoy-Mikayla Mendoza 6-1, 6-1; Paola Parbol-Jessica Wesley (T) d. Alaina Heneghen-Rosa Alcala 6-0, def.; Alyssa Gonzalez-Alexa Alvarado (T) d. Abby Brown-Mya Ball 6-0, 6-0.
La Salle boys 4, Toppenish 1
Singles: Jackson Dhane (LS) d. Robert Bjur 6-4, 6-4; Noah Sauer (LS) d. Isaiah Pacheco 5-7, 6-4, 6-2.
Doubles: Aiden Bliesner-Nathan Do (LS) d. Diego Castro-Miguel Martinez 6-2, 6-4; Johan Ojeda-Kyu Hurley (T) d. Dominik Tamez-Gregorio Manrique 3-6, 1-5 (inj forfeit); Ethan Britt-Garrett Judd (LS) d. Jonathan Lustre-Samuel Reyes 6-0, 6-0.
-
Cle Elum boys 3, Highland 0
Singles: Luke Chafin (CE) d. Isaac Jensen 6-2, 6-2; Ezra Peterson (CE) for.
Doubles: Colin O’Cain-Jett Favero (CE) for.
Highland girls 3, Cle Elum 2
Singles: Lucia Martinez Leal (H) d. Amanda Board 6-0, 6-4; Maddy Casto (CE) d. Ashley Gonzalez 6-3, 6-4.
Doubles: Maddie Monson-Josie Diaz (H) d. Sadie Melhorn-Lola Favero 6-0, 6-2; Avalon Dewitt-Naroa Mendibil Batiz (CE) d. Yazmin Flores-Jackie Ceja Flores 6-1, 6-3; Maria Jacobson-Carol Govea Jimenez (H) for.
-
Granger boys 4, Royal 1
Singles: Dayne Ziegler (R) d. Arthur Heckert 6-3, 6-0; Fernando Romero (G) d. Jason Burns 8-5.
Doubles: A.J. Cardenas-Adam Asher (G) d. Josh Gonzalez-Cesar Laqunes 6-2, 6-2; Kenyon Slate-Enrique Aldaco (G) d. Brian Hernandez-Vidal Abundiz 6-3, 6-4; Paul Stewart-Eden Asher (G) d. Jack Mejia-Alam Estrada 6-3, 7-6 (7-5).
Granger girls 3, Royal 2
Singles: Idaly Cardoza (G) d. Maria Zapata 6-2, 4-6, 6-2; Haley Acencio (R) for.
Doubles: Jasslyn Ramos-Eliana Rios (G) d. Madi Christensen-Cambelle Anderson 6-2, 6-3; Hannah Valenzuela-Marian Alaniz (G) d. Jacky Mejia-Michelle Martinez 6-4, 6-1; Naomi Abundiz-Kimberly Pineda (R) d. Jessika Arceo-Brissa Solis 8-3.
-
Naches Valley boys 2, White Swan 1
Singles: Isaac Sauer (WS) d. Nathan Beauchene 8-6; Devin Roberts (NV) d. James Gibson 8-3.
Doubles: Jacob Anderson-Luke Stevens (NV) d. Eli Sauer-Andres Zuniga 8-6.
Naches Valley girls 4, White Swan 1
Singles: Jimena Gutierrez (WS) d. Cassie Barragan 8-3; Ellen Shinn (NV) d. Nadya Espindola 8-0.
Doubles: Lexi Harris-Cambria Wright (NV) d. Angela Chavarin-Elva Gomez 8-1; Natalie Jacobs-Sarah Busey (NV) d. Andrea Anguiano-Daniela Delgado 8-0; Maddy Jewett-Bella Rowe (NV) d. Alejandra Villanueva-Ana Quinones 8-0
-
Naches Valley boys 3, White Swan 0
Singles: Nathan Beauchene (NV) d. Isaac Sauer 8-7; Devin Roberts (NV) d. James Gibson 8-1.
Doubles: Jacob Anderson-Luke Stevens (NV) d. Eli Sauer-Andres Zuniga 8-4.
Naches Valley girls 4, White Swan 1
Singles: Jimena Gutierrez (WS) d. Cassie Barragan 8-4; Ellen Shinn (NV) d. Nadya Espindola 8-1.
Doubles: Lexi Harris-Cambria Wright (NV) d. Angela Chavarin-Elva Gomez 8-0; Maddy Jewett-Bella Rowe (NV) d. Mckayla Broncheau-Cassandra Contreras 8-0; Sarah Busey-Natalie Jacobs (NV) d. Luisa Velazquez-Joelle Jones 8-0.
-
Cle Elum boys 3, Highland 0
Singles: Luke Chafin (CE) d. Isaac Jensen 8-1; Ezra Peterson (CE) for.
Doubles: Colin O’Cain-Jett Favero (CE) for.
Highland girls 3, Cle Elum 2
Singles: Lucia Martinez Leal (H) d. Maddy Casto 8-3; Jackie Ceja Flores (H) for.
Doubles: Sadie Melhorn-Lola Favero (CE) d. Ashley Gonzalez-Yazmin Flores 8-1; Maddie Monson-Josie Diaz (H) d. Amanda Board-Jessica Korich 8-5; Avalon Dewitt-Naroa Mendibil Batiz (CE) d. Maria Jacobson-Carol Govea Jimenez 8-0.
-
Zillah boys 5, Burbank 0
Singles: Dominick Perez (Z) for; Samuel Santos (Z) d. Lucas Santos 3-6, 6-4, 6-4.
Doubles: Coy Crowther-Trevor Crowther (Z) for; Ricardo Sanchez-Xavier Smith (Z) for; Gerardo Lopez-Talmage Coplin (Z) for.
Zillah girls 3, Burbank 1
Singles: Kendall Armstrong (B) d. Daisy Jack 6-0, 6-1; Zitralidt Rangel (Z) d. Bri Contreras 8-6.
Doubles: Karen Martinez-Mikayela Fernandez (Z) d. Soraya Lopez-Esther Garcia 6-3, 6-0; Zitralidt Rangel-Saray Rangel (Z) for.
-
Goldendale boys 3, Wapato 2
Singles: Max Christensen (G) d. Jhace Delacruz 6-1, 6-1; Rogen Bothamley (G) d. Alex Ibarra 6-0, 6-1.
Doubles: Juan Hernandez-Eduardo Ramirez (W) d. Kyden Blunt-Sam McCandless 6-3, 6-4; Eli Golding-Tristen Toledo (G) d. Kazmir Clark-Hazen Jacob 1-6, 6-1, 6-4; Hassen-Valentin Rojas (W) d. Logan Speer-Jacob Harris 6-2, 6-0.
Wapato girls 3, Goldendale 2
Singles: Mya Morales (W) d. Jeslyn Berry 7-6, 6-1; Lizzy Hedges (G) d. Kellie Martin 6-4, 7-5.
Doubles: Taylor Beam-Gwen Gilliam (G) d. Crystal Colin-Logan Howell 6-1, 6-0; Diana Nunez-Searra Rodriguez (W) d. Jewlia Siglin-Ruby Russell 6-2, 6-2; Jennifer Marcial-Tionnie Polk (W) d. Frankie Shawtraw-Hailey Byers 6-0, 6-1.
-
TRACK
EWAC WEST
Sub-district at Highland
BOYS
Team scores: Kittitas 252, Goldendale 111, Granger 87, Cle Elum 72, Highland 62, White Swan 27.
100: Cayden Hakala (H) 11.90. 200: Chris Villa (Gr) 24.83. 400: Brody Stewart (K) 56.38. 800: Alden Williams (Go) 2:09.34. 1600: Williams (Go) 4:45.47. 3200: Isaac Call (Go) 11:19.36. 110H: Josiah Contreras-Skindzier (K) 18.54. 300H: Contreras-Skindzier (K) 45.11. 4x100: Kittitas 45.79. 4x400: Kittitas 3:52.99.
Shot: Sergio Ayala (H) 34-11. Disc: Ethan Mell (Go) 96-4. Jav: Steven Verwey (WS) 141-2. HJ: Josh Rosbach (K) 5-8. PV: Contreras-Skindzier (K) 11-6. LJ: Anthony Wilson (K) 19-4.5. TJ: Owen Stickney (K) 38-3.
GIRLS
Team scores: Kittitas 129, Cle Elum 121, Granger 87, Highland 78, Goldendale 63, White Swan 60.
100: Gabby Santos (K) 13.98. 200: Mireya Carrasco (G) 30.96. 400: Carrasco (G) 1:08.46. 800: Sydney Bare (K) 2:57.75. 1600: Virginia Yelechchin (WS) 6:33.37. 3200: Yelechchin (WS) 14:12.42. 100H: Alisha McIrvin (K) 18.13. 300H: McIrvin (K) 52.02. 4x100: Kittitas 54.03. 4x200: Goldendale 2:06.58. 4x400: Cle Elum 5:15.17.
Shot: Keegan Wolfsberger (WS) 33-0. Disc: Nevaeh Roman (H) 93-1. Jav: Wolfsberger (WS) 95-8. HJ: Kayliana Blackmore (K) 4-8. PV: Bare (K) 7-0. LJ: Nessa Jones (H) 14-6. TJ: Emma Olson (Go) 31-10.
