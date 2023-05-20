SPOKANE — Freshman Tia Ramynke pitched five strong innings and belted a three-run homer as East Valley defeated Shadle Park 10-3 in a winner-to-state CWAC-GSL crossover softball game on Saturday.
Ramynke allowed just two hits and no earned runs and Presley Weatherley pitched the final two innings as both struck out three.
The Red Devils broke out for four runs in the fourth inning with Madi Morrison and Mimi Hagler delivering two-run base hits. Morrison finished 3-for-4 and Ramynke, batting in the No. 8 spot, ended up with four RBI.
East Valley (16-8) will join CWAC district champion Selah and Othello, which blanked Clarkston 9-0 in the other crossover, in the 2A state tournament at Carlon Park next week.
EV highlights: Madi Morrison 3-4, 2b, run, 2 RBI; Tinley Taylor 1-3, 2b, 2 runs, RBI; Mimi Hagler 1-4, 3b, 2 RBI; Leira Freeburg-Perez 2-4, 2 runs; Presley Weatherley 1-3, 2 runs, 2 IP, 3 K; Tia Ramynke 1-4, HR, run, 4 RBI, 5 IP, 2 hits, 0 ER, 3 K.
CBBN DISTRICT
MOSES LAKE 9, WEST VALLEY 8: At Eastmont, the nine-inning marathon to decide the district’s second state berth saw West Valley score two runs in the top of the ninth before the Mavericks responded with three in the bottom half to end it.
Kenidee Holden was 3-for-5 with two doubles and scored five runs and Ryder Prather had three RBI for the Rams, who finished 12-10.
Eastmont beat Moses Lake 5-3 for the district title.
WV highlights: Kenidee Holden 3-5, 2 2b, 5 runs; Danika Gaethle 2-4, 2b, 2 RBI; Ryder Prather 1-4, 3 RBI; Linnea Butler 1-2, RBI.
WEST VALLEY 17, WENATCHEE 0: At Eastmont, Kaitlyn Leaverton and Alexys Soptich combined on a one-hitter and Linnea Butler homered and drove in five as the Rams rolled in the loser-out game.
Jordyn Jamieson also homered for the Rams, who pounded out 15 hits.
WV highlights: Linnea Butler 3-5, HR, 5 RBI; Kaitlyn Leaverton 4 IP, 0 hits, 0 BB, 6 K, 2 RBI; Alexys Soptich 1 IP; Madisen Statler 2-4, 2b, 2 runs, 3 RBI; Jordyn Jamieson 2-2, HR, 2 RBI; Danika Gaethle 3-3, 2 runs, 2 RBI; Haley Betterton 3-4, 2 runs, 2 RBI.
SCAC DISTRICT
NACHES VALLEY 8, KIONA-BENTON 7: At Connell, the Rangers rallied with five runs in the sixth and walked it off in the bottom of the eighth to clinch a state berth with the semifinal victory.
Recovering from Ki-Be’s five-run first inning, Naches Valley got two RBI from Jaden Gunter and Ellie Bost and Addi VanWagoner was 2-for-3 with a triple, two runs scored, a stolen base and an RBI.
Royal then won the district title, beating the Rangers 18-1.
Royal, Naches Valley (16-5) and Kiona-Benton qualified for the 1A state tournament in Richland next week.
NV highlights: Addi VanWagoner 2-3, 3b, 2 runs, sb, RBI; Jaden Gunter 1-4, 2b, 2 RBI; Ellie Bost 1-4, 2 RBI; Emma Snyder 2-4, run, RBI; Kyleigh Ross CG, 8 IP, 7 hits, 2 BB, 4 K.
Saturday’s scores
Game 5: Zillah 17, Wahluke 2, loser out. Game 6: Connell 24, Wapato 9, loser out. Game 7: Royal 11, College Place 1, semifinal. Game 8: Naches Valley 8, Kiona-Benton 7, semifinal. Game 9: Kiona-Benton 10, Zillah 1, loser out. Game 10: College Place 18, Connell 3, loser out. Game 11: Kiona-Benton 7, College Place 6, winner-to-state, loser out. Game 12: Royal 18, Naches Valley 1, championship, both to state.
1B DISTRICT 6-7-9
SUNNYSIDE CHRISTIAN 6, DESALES 3: At Connell, the Knights earned a spot in the 1B state tournament with a third-place finish in the eight-team tri-district.
Sunnyside Christian edged Almira-Coulee-Hartline 11-10 in the first round, lost to Inchelium 5-4 in the semifinals, beat Mary Walker 3-1 and then topped DeSales for third place.
Liberty Christian blanked Inchelium 10-0 for the title. Those two teams will join SC, DeSales and ACH in the 1B state field in Yakima next week.
BASEBALL
CLASS 4A
SUMNER 2, WEST VALLEY 1: At Richland, in an extra-inning duel of left-handed pitchers headed to the University of Oregon, Sumner’s Jake Bresnahan went the full eight innings with seven strikeouts as the No. 11-seeded Spartans edged the CBBN champions in the first round.
Tommy Meluskey threw six-plus innings with five strikeouts and Steven Johnson pitched the seventh and eighth.
After Sumner scored the first run in the top of the fifth, West Valley responded immediately with Meluskey’s RBI base hit in the bottom half. Sumner’s Tyler Broyles had the go-ahead RBI in the top of the eighth.
West Valley, seeded No. 6, finished its season at 18-4.
Highlights: Jake Bresnahan (S) CG, 8 IP, 5 hits, 2 BB, 7 K; Tyler Broyles (S) 1-2, run, RBI; Bradley Carl (S) RBI; Jackson May (WV) 2-4; Brody Mills (WV) 2 BB; Tommy Meluskey (WV) 6 IP, 1 ER, 4 BB, 5 K, 1-4, sb, RBI; Steven Johnson (WV) 2 IP, 1 ER, 2 BB, 2 K; Cody Leaverton (WV) 1-3, run.
STATE ROUNDUP
Class 2A: Tumwater 8, Grandview 2. Class 1A: Deer Park 4, Toppenish 2. Class 2B: Adna 3, Cle Elum 0. Class 1B: Sunnyside Christian 11, Riverside Christian 0; Mount Vernon Christian 4, Sunnyside Christian 1.
BOYS SOCCER
2A STATE
COLUMBIA RIVER 3, EAST VALLEY 0: At Columbia River, after a scoreless first half CR’s Gatorade state player of the year Alex Harris took over.
Scoring two quick goals in the first 10 minutes of the second half and then making it a hat trick late, Harris lifted his season total to 66 goals as the top-seeded Rapids moved to 23-0.
Eighth-seeded East Valley, the CWAC league and district champion, finished 15-3-2.
First half: No scoring.
Second half: 1, CR, Alex Harris, 44:00; 2, CR, Harris, 50:00; 3, CR, Harris, 70:00.
Saves: Sammy Gonzalez (EV) 7.
TENNIS
CWAC-GSL crossovers
BOYS
Singles: Conner Kunz (WV-Spo) d. Cameron Erb (EV-Yak) 6-4, 7-5; Vijay Lin (Pullman) d. Kaden Giles (Selah) 6-1, 6-3.
Doubles: Aditya Bose-Bandyopadhyay-Mir Park (Pullman) d. Ashton Pruneda-Forrest Roylance (Othello) 6-2, 4-6, 6-2; Kieran Hampson-Kolby Uhlenkott (Pullman) d. Jackson Addink-Jobe VanHeusden (Ephrata) 6-3, 6-2.
GIRLS
Singles: Rhoda Wang (Pullman) d. Leah Lewis (Ellensburg) 6-0, 6-0; Lexie Diem (Ephrata) d. Gwyn Heim (Pullman) 6-1, 6-2.
Doubles: Addison Ladd-Macie Ladd (Selah) d. Diana Gutierrez-Lydia Nelson (Pullman) 7-5, 6-4; Kei Bromley-Lotti Wolf (Pullman) d. Sienna Addink-Molly Evenson (Ephrata) 7-6 (7-3), 6-1.
SCAC district
At Yakima Tennis Club
BOYS
Team scores: Granger 8, Kiona-Benton 7, Toppenish 6, Zillah 6, Goldendale 5, Connell 4, Cle Elum 3, La Salle 2.
Singles — First: Trevor Crowther (Z) d. Ezra Beus (KB) 6-4, 6-7, 6-2. Third: Luke Chafin (CE) d. Jackson Dhane (LS) 6-0, 6-0. Fifth: Max Christensen (Go) d. Cooper Covington (KB), for.
Doubles — First: Kenyon Slade-Arthur Heckert (Gr) d. Robert Bjur-Jaden Diaz (T). Third: Aaron Chase-Eastyn Holst (Co) d. Eli Golding-Kyden Blunt (Go) 0-6, 6-4, 6-3. Fifth: Diego Castro-Miguel Martinez (T) d. Eden Asher-Enrique Aldaco (Gr), for.
GIRLS
Team scores: La Salle 10, College Place 10, Toppenish 8, Royal 7, Zillah 4.
Singles — First: Annika Richardson (LS) d. Olivia Sijka (Z) 6-1, 6-2. Third: Tiana Tran (CP) d. Mikayla Mendoza (LS) 6-2, 6-1. Fifth: Alyssa Gonzalez (TCP) d. Naomi Abundiz (RV) 6-2, 6-0.
Doubles — First: Amelia Ferraro-Grace Casagrande (CP) d. Madi Christensen-Campbelle Anderson (RV) 6-4, 6-3. Third: Karen Romero-Paola Parbol (TCP) d. Norma Gomez-Jessica Wesley (TCP) 6-2, 6-3. Fifth: Genevieve McCoy-Natalie Richardson (LS) d. Haley Acencio-Michelle Martinez (RV) 6-2, 5-7, 6-2.
