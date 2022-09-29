PROSSER — The Yakima Valley's top scorer added just one goal to raise her season total to 18 Thursday night.
But even with Shannah Mellick held in check, East Valley's dynamic offense scored the first five goals in a 5-2 CWAC victory at Prosser. Ariana Lopez scored twice for the unbeaten Red Devils, giving her 13 goals this season.
They've scored 23 goals and given up just three while starting CWAC play on a five-match win streak. East Valley (5-0, 8-0-1) is scheduled to host Ellensburg on Saturday and Prosser will take a week off before playing at home next Thursday against Ellensburg, which snapped a four-game losing streak by winning 3-1 at Ephrata Thursday night.
First half: 1, East Valley, Eveyanna Townsend (Ariana Lopez), 4:00; 2, East Valley, Lopez (Delaney Gibbons), 10:00; 3, East Valley, Shannah Mellick (Townsend), 38:00.
Second half: 4, EV, Lopez, 43:00; 5, EV, Lilliana Byers (Mellick), 52:00; 6, Pro, Soleil Hoefer, 53:00; 7, Pro, Hoefer, 63:00.
Saves: Giselle Uriostegui (EV) 3, Kate Ketcham (EV) 4; Abigail Jensen (P) 9.
-
GRANDVIEW 2, OTHELLO 0: At Grandview, Amy Morales scored twice for the Greyhounds and goalkeeper Anessa Olivarez made three saves to preserve their third shutout of the season. They'll host Ephrata on Saturday.
First half: 1, Grandview, Amy Morales (Giselle Razo), 41:00.
Second half: 2, Grandview, Morales 55:00 (Alejandra Sanchez), 55:00.
Saves: Emi Pruneda (O) 11; Anessa Olivarez (G) 3.
-
SCAC WEST
TOPPENISH 4, NACHES VALLEY 1: At Toppenish, Esmeralda Ramos scored twice for the second straight game and the Wildcats broke open a 1-1 tie at halftime. They'll play at Zillah while Naches Valley hosts La Salle next Tuesday.
First half: 1, Toppenish, Esmeralda Ramos, 15:00; 2, Naches Valley, Jayde Coleman, 30:00.
Second half: 3, Toppenish, Diana Lustre, 42:00; 4, Toppenish, Ramos, 56:00; 5, Toppenish, Mia Anaya, 64:00.
-
LA SALLE 4, WAPATO 1: At La Salle, Marissa Badillo scored a hat trick to lead the Lightning to their second straight win.
First half: 1, La Salle, Marisa Badillo, 4:00; 2, La Salle, Badillo, 15:00.
Second half: 3, La Salle, Badillo (Crystal Hernandez), 43:00; 4, La Salle, Talina White, 69:00; 5, Wapato,
-
EWAC
HIGHLAND 2, GOLDENDALE 0: At Highland, Rachael Keller scored and assisted an Aylin Aguilera goal to help the Scotties stay perfect through six league games. They'll return to action next Tuesday at Cle Elum, which also improved to 6-0 by beating White Swan 13-0 on Thursday.
First half: 1, Aylin Aguilera (Rachael Keller), 8:00; 2, Highland, Keller (Anahi Garcia), 13:00.
Second half: No goals.
Saves: MacKenzie Dahl (G) 6; Ashlee McIlrath (H) 2.
-
MABTON 3, GRANGER 1: At Granger, the Vikings took a 2-1 lead into halftime and added a third early in the second half.
First half: 1, Mabton, 11:00; 2, Mabton, 19:00; 3, Granger, Kamila Herrera, 37:00.
Second half: 4, Mabton, 43:00.
Saves: Mabton 5; Erikah Cuevas (G) 7.
-
VOLLEYBALL
CBBN
DAVIS 3, EISENHOWER 1: At Eisenhower, sophomore Kailey Willsey rallied the Pirates with a four-point serving run to close out the first set and Davis went on to win in four, 26-24, 20-25, 25-12, 25-23.
Willsey finished 22-for-23 serving and added 12 kills while teammate Shaela Allen-Greggs put away 18 kills for the Pirates, who play at Grandview on Saturday.
Eisenhower resumes league play on Tuesday at Wenatchee, which defeated Moses Lake 3-0 on Thursday.
Davis highlights: Kailey Willsey 22-23 serving, 12 kills, 7 pp, 5 digs, 5 blocks; Shaela Allen-Greggs 12-14 serving, 1 ace, 18 kills, 8 pp, 12 digs, 3 blocks; Litzy Carillo 8-11 serving, 3 kills, 2 pp, 7 digs; Camryn Birch 9-12 serving, 2 aces, 6 kills, 2 pp, 2 digs, 3 blocks, 1 assist; Kathleen Velasquez 31 assists, 10-11 serving, 1 pp, 2 digs; Sally Gargus 1 ace, 12 pp, 10 digs; Rose Pineda 1 pp; Sienna Kerrigan 1 kill, 2 pp, 2 digs; Leslie Suarez 8-9 serving, 1 kill, 6 pp, 4 digs.
Eisenhower highlights: Evelin Rodriguez 24 assists, 3 kills, 4 aces, 16 digs, 1 block; Paris Powell 12 kills, 2 aces, 28 digs; Taylor Edwards 6 kills, 4 aces, 11 digs; Anna Hull 5 kills, 3 blocks; Alivia Colbert 6 kills, 2 aces, 4 digs, 5 blocks; Ashley Serna 7 kills, 7 digs, 1 block; Braelen Skinner 1 kill, 3 aces, 16 digs.
-
WEST VALLEY 3, EASTMONT 1: At Eastmont, the seventh-ranked Rams kept their slate clean at 5-0 in league with a 25-18, 25-13, 25-27, 25-21 victory. West Valley will host Sunnyside on Tuesday.
WV highlights: Kennedy Webb 21 kills, 13 digs, 4 aces; Lily Kinloch 19 kills, 14 digs, 2 aces; Emily Strong 13 digs; Kaitlyn Leaverton 4 blocks, 4 kills; Allie Gasseling 3 aces; Millea McMurry 3 aces, 43 assists.
-
CWAC
SELAH 3, PROSSER 0: At Prosser, the third-ranked Vikings swept 25-16, 25-12, 25-16 and moved to 4-0 in league heading into Tuesday home showdown with Ellensburg.
Selah highlights: Jacey Scott 7-7 serving, 3 kills, 19 digs; Madi McNett 2 kills, dig; Emily Hutchinson 11-11 serving, 6 kills, 5 digs; Taylor Kieser 8 kills, block, 8 digs, 17 assists; Citlalli Bautista 9-9 serving, 3 aces, dig; Maddy Miller 2 digs; Ana Hrle 3 kills; Kylee Huntley 2 kills, 2 digs; Madelyn Shurtleff 11 kills, ace, 8 digs; Emilee Nelson-Hawkins 18-19 serving, 3 aces, 5 digs, 17 assists; Cece Escamilla 2 aces.
-
EPHRATA 3, GRANDVIEW 0: At Grandview, the Tigers remained unbeaten in league at 3-0 with a 25-14, 25-15, 25-16 win. In other league play, Othello beat East Valley 3-1.
Grandview highlights: Jazmine Richey 8 kills, 11 digs; Mía Sanchez 15 assists; Annabelle Alvarez 10 digs.
-
SCAC WEST
LA SALLE 3, WAPATO 0: At La Salle, the Lightning pushed its league mark to 3-0 with a 25-19, 25-17, 25-15 sweep.
La Salle highlights: Anelisa Ramirez 9-9 serving, 2 kills, 3 digs, 1 block; Kaylee Wheeler 12 kills, 3 aces, 8 pp, 1 dig; Tatum Marang 8 kills, 3 aces, 20 pp, 6 digs; Malia Wheeler, 23 assists, 2 aces, 5 digs; Natalia Valladares 15-15 serving, 2 digs; Angeles Torres 10-10 serving, 4 pp; Kaylee Truhler 1 kill; Bianca Aguilera 1 dig.
-
TOPPENISH 3, NACHES VALLEY 0: At Toppenish, Anika Ramos and Naylanee Strom served five aces apiece to spark the Wildcats to a 25-9, 25-8, 25-17 win.
Toppenish highlights: Alyssa Cuevas 1 ace, 14 digs; Anahi Santacruz 3 aces, 16 digs, 5 kills; Anika Ramos 5 aces, 4 digs, 2 kills; Naylanee Strom 5 aces, 13 assists, 2 digs; Reese Meninick 1 ace, 7 digs, 3 kills; Tatiana Camacho 3 aces, 4 kills, 1 block.
-
EWAC WEST
GOLDENDALE 3, KITTITAS 0: At Kittitas, Gwen Gilliam and Brylee Mulrony combined for 14 aces on 42-for-43 serving to help the fourth-ranked Timberwolves prevail 25-12, 25-11, 25-9.
Goldendale highlights: Gwen Gilliam 21-22 serving, 9 aces, 7 digs, 7 pp; Taryn Rising 8-8 serving, 14 kills, 5 digs; Emily Tindall 22 assists, 8-8 serving, 2 aces; Lydia Hanning 9-9 serving, 7 kills; Brook Blain 4 kills; Brylee Mulrony 21-21 serving, 5 aces, 10 pp; Lexi Molnar 6 digs, 1 kill, 3-4 serving.
-
GRANGER 3, CLE ELUM 0: At Cle Elum, Stacey Cruz and Eliana Rios combined for 27 digs and 34 perfect passes as the Spartans moved to 4-1 in league with a 25-13, 25-20, 25-18 sweep.
Granger highlights: Jaylin Golob 13-14 serving, 2 aces, 3 kills, 3 digs, 3 pp; Eliana Rios 12-14 serving, 1 ace, 16 digs, 22 pp; Alyssa Roman 15-15 serving, 3 aces, 1 kill, 5 digs, 7 pp; Jasmin Vasquez 5-6 serving, 7 kills, 8 digs, 8 pp; Marian Alaniz 13-15 serving, 2 aces, 1 kill, 1 pp; Amy Torres 10-10 serving, 1 ace, 12 kills, 5 digs, 5 pp; Stacey Cruz 11 digs, 12 pp; Estrella Valencia 1 kill.
-
MABTON 3, HIGHLAND 1: At Highland, the Vikings prevailed 22-25, 30-28, 25-14, 25-12 to pick up their second league win.
Highland highlights: Autumn Hamett 10 serves, 6 hits; Diana Avelar 9 serves; Emma Lister 9 hits, 5 blocks; Emily Madrigal 8 serves; Vanessa Mujica 16 serves, 4 hits, 2 tips; Lanessa Jones 13 hits, 6 serves.
-
CROSS COUNTRY
SCAC
At Kiona-Benton
BOYS
Team scores: Royal 4-0, Toppenish 3-1, Zillah 2-2, Naches Valley 1-3, Kiona-Benton 0-4.
Top 5: Quinn Jones (NV) 18:25, Vicente Medelez (Z) 18:40, Carlos Bajaras (R) 18:47, Jeonatan Dircio (R) 18:49, Abraham Montoya (R) 19:28.
GIRLS
Team scores: Naches Valley 4-0, Royal 3-1, Zillah 2-2, Toppenish 1-3, Kiona-Benton 0-4.
Top 5: Katrina Feriante (NV) 21:42, Taryn Huck (NV) 21:49, Brooke Miles (NV) 21:50, Allison Smith (NV) 21:51, Kenia Orth (R) 22:22.
-
At College Place
BOYS
Team scores: College Place 4-0, Wahluke 3-1, Connell 2-2, Wapato 1-3, La Salle 0-4.
Top 5: Jio Herrera (CP) 17:27, Angel Vazquez (Wah) 17:48, Spencer Harris (Co) 18:04, Hazen Jacob (Wap) 18:41, Daman Burgener (CP) 18:50.
GIRLS
Team scores: Wapato 4-0, Wahluke 3-1, College Place 2-2, Connell inc., La Salle inc.
Top 5: Diana Camargo (Wap) 20:05, Betzabeth Zaragoza (Wap) 22:46, Birkukan Durand (CP) 23:30, Josie Miller (Co) 23:50, Karla Lugo (Wah) 24:28.
-
GIRLS SWIMMING
CBBN
At Lions Pool
Team scores: Moses Lake 131, Eisenhower 48; Moses Lake 133, Davis 40; Eastmont 123, West Valley 39; Eastmont 138, Sunnyside 16.
Local highlights
200 medley relay: Eisenhower (Kneer, Stephens, Loeser, Castillo) 2:18.99. 200 free: Ade Loeser (E) 2:09.92. 200 IM: Jemma Swenson (WV) 2:16.35. 50 free: Isabelle Ehlis (D) 29.00. Diving: Tessa Delozier (E) 142.90. 100 fly: Ade Loeser (E) 1:05.60. 100 free: Isabelle Stephens (WV) 1:09.16. 500 free: Amalia Pham (D) 6:23.28. 200 free relay: Eisenhower (Loeser, Castillo, Stephens, Martin) 2:02.05. 100 back: Isabelle Ehlis (D) 1:16.44. 100 breast: Leah Stapleton (WV) 1:24.36. 400 free relay: West Valley (Stapleton, Rivera, Miller, Stephens) 4:57.15.
-
SLOWPITCH
NONLEAGUE
WEST VALLEY 22-12, GRANDVIEW 1-2: At West Valley, Linnea Butler homered in both games and finished with seven RBI as the Rams improved to 12-0. West Valley plays at Chiawana on Tuesday.
Highlights — Game 1: Linnea Butler 1-4, HR, 2 runs, 4 RBI; Ryder Prather 1-3, 2b, 2 runs; Alexys Soptich 1-1, 2b, 3 runs; Leah Statler 1-1, run, 2 RBI; Hannah Betterton 1-3, 2 RBI, CG, 0 ER; Evka Ball 2-3, 3 runs, RBI; Haley Betterton 2-3, run, RBI; Kenidee Holden 2-3, run, RBI. Game 2: Linnea Butler 3-3, HR, 3 RBI; Bella Lindstrom 2-3, 2b, 2 runs, 2 RBI; Kenidee Holden 2-3, 2 RBI.
