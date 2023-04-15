Jace Cuevas and Eli Juarez scored two goals in one three-minute stretch midway through the second half to carry East Valley to a 2-0 victory over Selah in CWAC boys soccer Saturday afternoon at Earl Barden Stadium.
Goalkeepers Sammy Gonzalez and Tanner Dahl combined for three saves as the Red Devils earned their ninth shutout.
East Valley (8-1, 10-1-2) will play at Ephrata while Selah (5-7, 3-6) hosts Grandview Tuesday night.
In Saturday’s other CWAC matches, Grandview beat Othello 3-0 and Prosser picked up its first league win, knocking off Ephrata 2-1.
First half: No goals.
Second half: 1, East Valley, Jace Cuevas (Manny Brambila); 2, East Valley, Eli Juarez (Brandon Garcia), 66:00.
Saves: Sammy Gonzalez (EV) 2, Tanner Dahl (EV) 1; Clayton Westfall (S) 6.
SCAC-EWAC
GRANGER 2, ZILLAH 1: At Granger, Bryant Chapeton’s penalty kick put the Spartans on the scoreboard and James Torres provided a game-winner. They’ll play at La Salle while Zillah hosts Toppenish Tuesday.
First half: 1, Granger, Bryant Chapeton (PK); 2, Granger, James Torres.
Second half: No goals.
Saves: Alexis Sanchez (G) 5.
HIGHLAND 5, LA SALLE 0: At Highland, Miguel Romero scored twice and the Scotties (10-0, 11-1) rolled to their 10th straight win. They’ll host White Swan while the Lightning hosts Granger Tuesday night.
Elsewhere, Toppenish beat Naches Valley 10-0.
First half: 1, Highland, Miguel Romero, 6:00; 2, Highland, Albert Magallon, 8:00; 3, Highland, Romero, 26:00.
Second half: 4, Highland, Rudy Silva, 61:00; 5, Highland, Jose Perez, 63:00.
Saves: David Garcia (LS) 9; Bryan Soto (H) 2, Alex Silva (H) 1.
WAPATO 20, WHITE SWAN 0: At Wapato, Jesus Marin scored five goals and Adan Castaneda added four to lead the Wolves (10-1, 10-2-1) to their fifth straight win. They’ll host Naches Valley Tuesday.
First half: 1, Wapato, Adan Castaneda (Rodrigo Fuentes), 5:00; 2, Wapato, Jesus Marin (Irvin Carmona), 8:00; 3, Wapato, Adan Castaneda (Marin), 9:00; 4, Wapato, Adan Castaneda (Alex Barrera), 21:00; 5, Wapato, Marin (Carmona), 25:00; 6, Wapato, Mario Castaneda (Marin), 30:00; 7, Wapato, Bryan Barrientos (Carmona), 32:00; 8, Wapato, Marin, 36:00.
Second half: 9, Wapato, Marin (Carmona), 44:00; 10, Wapato, Carmona, 46:00; 11, Wapato, Alonso Revelorio (Fuentes), 50:00; 12, Wapato, Julio Brizuela (Castaneda), 56:00; 13, Wapato, Oscar Loza (Marin), 59:00; 14, Wapato, Barrera (Marin), 60:00; 15, Wapato, Oscar Vargas (Carmona), 65:00; 16, Wapato, Brizuela, 69:00; 17, Wapato, Castaneda (Barrera), 72:00; 18, Wapato, Marin (Brizuela), 73:00; 19, Wapato, Barrientos (Marin), 74:00; 20, Wapato, Angel Serrato (Marin), 78:00.
BASEBALL
CWAC
SELAH 19-13, GRANDVIEW 0-0: At Grandview, Ryan Bair was 5-for-8 for the day with four doubles and seven RBI while Eian Peralta and Carter Seely combined for 10 innings of scoreless pitching with 15 strikeouts.
Selah (9-1, 14-2) hosts East Valley in a key doubleheader on Saturday while Grandview (4-4, 7-7) travels to Othello.
In other games Saturday, Ellensburg swept at Ephrata 1-0, 10-2 and Othello took a pair from Prosser 20-1, 10-5.
Highlights — Game 1: Eian Peralta (S) CG, 5 IP, 4 hits, 0 BB, 6 K; Ryan Bair (S) 3-4, 3 2b, 3 runs, 4 RBI; Beau Benjamin (S) 2-3, RBI; Mason Bailey (S) 2-2, 3 RBI; Carter Seely (S) 3-4, 3 runs, 2 RBI; Carter Chapman (S) 2-4; Evan Ancira (S) 2-3. Game 2: Carter Seely (S) CG, 5 IP, 1 hit, 0 BB, 9 K; Ryan Bair (S) 2-4, 2b, 3 runs, 3 RBI; Beau Benjamin (S) 2-4, run, 3 RBI; James Hull (S) 2-2, 3 runs; Mason Bailey (S) 2-2, 2 runs, 2 RBI; Evan Ancira 2 RBI.
SCAC WEST
TOPPENISH 19-5, LA SALLE 11-3: At Toppenish, sophomore Julian Godina struck out 11 over six innings in the second game to help the Wildcats close out a sweep.
Julian Saiz, also a sophomore, drew three walks, stole three bases and scored three runs in the opener for Toppenish (2-2, 7-3-1), which hosts Goldendale on Tuesday. La Salle hosts Cashmere on Wednesday.
Highlights — Game 1: Justus Barker (LS) 1-5, 2b, run, 3 RBI; Davis Rios (LS) 2-4, 2b, run, 3 RBI; Andrew Mauch (LS) 1-4, 2 runs, RBI; Nico Ramos (T) 2-4, 2 runs, 3 RBI; Adrian Villanueva (T) 2 RBI; Julian Saiz (T) 1-2, 3 runs, 3 sb, 3 BB, RBI; CJ Torres (T) 1-2, 4 runs, RBI; Caden Garcia (T) 4 IP, 2 ER, 8 K. Game 2: Justus Barker (LS) 3-3, run, 4 IP, 2 ER, 6 BB, 6 K; Julian Godina (T) 6 IP, 5 hits, ER, 4 BB, 11 K, 1-1, run, sb, RBI.
NACHES VALLEY 18-25, WAPATO 1-0: At Wapato, the Rangers had back-to-back three-pitcher no-hitters and Porter Abrams was 5-for-8 for the day with two doubles, a triple, six runs scored and five RBI for the Rangers.
Naches Valley (4-0, 10-2) will play a single game at East Valley on Tuesday at 4:30 p.m.
NV highlights — Game 1: Porter Abrams 3-4, 2b, 3b, 4 runs, 2 RBI; Thane Denny 3-5, 3 runs, RBI; Jaden Zimmerman 1-2, 2 runs, 2 RBI; Landin Clements 1-3, 2b, RBI, 1 IP; S Thomson 1-1, 2b, 2 RBI; Andrew Boyer 1-3, run, 2 RBI, 2 IP, 0 hits, 1 BB, 3 K. Game 2: Porter Abrams 2-4, 2b, 2 runs, 3 RBI; Ty Moore 1-3, 2b, 3 runs, 4 RBI; Logan Stevenson 1-1, 3 runs, 2 RBI, 2 IP, 0 hits, 1 BB, 2 K; Landen Cuyle 1-4, 3 runs, 2 RBI, 2 IP, 0 hits, 0 BB, 6 K; Thane Denny 3 runs, 2 RBI; Luke Jenkins 3 runs, 2 RBI.
EWAC
CLE ELUM 10-11, KITTITAS 5-5: At Kittitas, freshman Glen Franklin was 6-for-9 for the day with six RBI and pitched two innings in the second game as the Warriors swept their league openers.
Max Dearing fanned 12 over 5.2 innings in the first game for Cle Elum (2-0, 11-1), which will host Goldendale next Saturday. Kittitas (2-2, 5-6) will play Selah’s JV on Thursday.
In other games, White Swan swept Highland 16-6, 20-0.
Highlights — Game 1: Max Dearing (CE) 5.2 IP, 1 hit, 2 ER, 6 BB, 12 K, 1-4, 3b, run, RBI; Glen Franklin (CE) 3-5, 2b, 2 runs, 3 RBI; Clay Titus (CE) 1-3, 2b, run, RBI; Sam Dearing (CE) 2-5, run; Hunter Smith (K) 1-3, run; Conner Coles (K) 2 runs, 2 sb. Game 2: Caleb Bogart (CE) 3 IP, 3 hits, 1 ER, 4 BB, 5 K, 1-2, 2 sb, 2 runs; Max Dearing (CE) 1-4, 2b, 2 runs, RBI; Sam Dearing (CE) 1-4, 3 runs, 2 RBI; Joel Kelly (CE) 2-5, 2 RBI; Glen Franklin (CE) 3-4, run, 3 RBI, 2 IP, 3 BB, 3 K; Eli Nash (K) 2 RBI; Gabe Carlson (K) 1-3, 2 runs.
SOFTBALL
CWAC
SELAH 11-17, PROSSER 0-2: At Selah, freshman Avery Brewer pitched a one-hitter in the opener and was 5-for-6 for the day with three home runs and seven RBI as the Vikings leveled their league mark at 4-4.
Maddie Telles had five hits for the day with a home run and five runs scored for Selah, which plays at Grandview next Saturday.
Highlights — Game 1: Avery Brewer CG, 1 hit, 6 K, 2-3, 2 HR, 3 RBI; Brynn Pendleton 2-3, 2 runs; Lauren Thomas 2-3, 2 runs, RBI; Maddie Telles 2-3, HR, 2 runs, 3 RBI; Laci Ross 2-3, run. Game 2: Brynn Pendleton 3-4, 2 2b, 3 runs; Avery Brewer 3-3, HR, 4 runs, 4 RBI; Lauren Thomas 2-2, 4 runs, 3 RBI; Maddie Telles 3-3, 3 runs; Anna Rodriquez 2-2, 2 runs.
EAST VALLEY 19-19, GRANDVIEW 0-4: At East Valley, Madi Morrison and Tia Ramynke threw five-inning one-hitters and combined for 15 strikeouts with no walks for East Valley.
Tinley Taylor was 4-for-5 with three doubles and eight runs scored for the Red Devils (5-1, 7-4), who play at Ellensburg on Tuesday.
EV highlights — Game 1: Tori Goodell 2-4, 2b, 3b, 2 RBI; Madi Morrison 4-4, 3b, 4 runs, RBI, 5 IP, 1 hit, 6 K; Tinley Taylor 2-2, 2 2b, 4 runs, RBI; Leira Freeburg Perez 3-3, 2b, 2 runs, 2 RBI; Emma Valenzuela Cardenas 2-4, 2 2b, 2 runs, 3 RBI; Sophiya Castaneda 1-1, 2 runs, RBI; Alexa Clark 2-2, 2 runs, RBI. Game 2: Tori Goodell 1-2, 2b, 2 runs, RBI; Madi Morrison 2-3, 3 runs, RBI; Tinley Taylor 2-3, 2b, 4 runs, RBI; Mimi Hagler 1-1, 2b, 2 runs, RBI; Leira Freeburg Perez 1-1, 2b, 2 runs, RBI; Sophiya Castaneda 1-2, 2 runs, 2 RBI; Olivia Kruger 1-1, 3 RBI; Tia Ramynke 5 IP, 1 hit, 9 K.
EWAC
KITTITAS 9-14, CLE ELUM 4-15: At Kittitas, Rillee Huber was 2-for-4 with a triple, two runs and three RBI in the first game for Kittitas (1-1, 4-5), which hosts Nooksack Valley on Friday. Cle Elum (1-1) outlasted the Coyotes in the second game in nine innings and will host Goldendale next Saturday.
Highlights — Game 1: Rillee Huber (K) 2-4, 3b, 2 runs, 3 RBI; Addison Conley (K) 2-3, 2 runs, RBI; Ava Both (K) 2-3, 2 runs. Game 2: Elysa Nash (K) 4-4, 2b, 2 3b, 4 runs, 3 RBI; Rillee Huber (K) 3-6, 2b, 5 runs, RBI; Addison Conley (K) 4-4, 2 2b, RBI; Shakina Miller (K) 2-5, 3 RBI.
NONLEAGUE
NACHES VALLEY 15-17, CONNELL 4-9: At Naches Valley, senior Jaden Gunter collected six hits in eight at-bats overall and had two doubles, a triple, six runs scored and four RBI for the Rangers (9-3), who host West Valley next Saturday.
NV highlights — Game 1: Ellie Bost 3-3, 2 2b, 2 runs, 2 RBI; Jaden Gunter 4-4, 2b, 2 runs, RBI; Addi VanWagoner 1-3, 3b, 2 runs, 2 RBI; Kyleigh Ross 1-3, 2 RBI; Emma Snyder 2-3, 3 runs, RBI. Game 2: Jaden Gunter 2-4, 2b, 3b, 4 runs, 3 RBI; Ellie Bost 1-1, 2b, run, 3 RBI; Alaina Mallonee 2-4, run, 2 RBI; Kyleigh Ross 2-4, 2b, RBI; Juliette Marney 2-3, 2b, run; Emma Snyder 1-4, 2b, 3 runs, RBI.
SUNNYSIDE 15, WAPATO 5: At Sunnyside, the Grizzlies pushed their season record to 7-5 and will host Eisenhower on April 25. Wapato will host a SCAC doubleheader against Zillah on April 29.
Wapato highlights: Teresa Schott 3-3, 2b, 2 RBI; Lilia DeLuna 2-3, 2b, 2 RBI; Aubrey Gonzales 2-3, 2 runs.
TENNIS
CWAC
Othello girls 3, East Valley 2
Singles: Henleigh Elder (EV) d. Naylene Garza 6-0, 6-0; Emily Knautz (EV) d. Aubrey Harris 6-0, 6-0.
Doubles: Maleyna Alvarez-Mia Carlson (O) d. Delaney Gibbons-Mai Mesler 6-1, 6-4; Riley Farman-Madison Fultz (O) d. Ceci Mendoza-Jalee Anderson 6-1, 6-0; Launa Molotte-Rylinn Jones (O) d. Hailey Bombard-Alyx Dudenhoeffer 1-6, 6-2, 6-3.
East Valley boys 5, Othello 0
Singles: Cameron Erb (EV) d. Ashton Pruneda 6-3, 6-4; Carson Knautz (EV) d. Forest Roylance 7-5, 6-4.
Doubles: Dallas DeBlasio-Ranne Meloy (EV) f. Riley Rodriguez-Christopher Lopez; Teegan Hooper-Brady Locke (EV) d. James Risenmay-Josh Gilbert 6-0, 6-1; Rylan Kozma-Ian Larkin (EV) d. Ernesto Duran-Benjamin Schenk 6-1, 6-1.
