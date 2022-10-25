Shaela Allen-Gregg's 20 kills and Sally Gargus' 24 digs sparked Davis to a four-set victory over Eisenhower in CBBN volleyball Tuesday night.
With a 25-23, 12-25, 25-20, 25-13 victory, the Pirates lifted their league record to 6-5 — tied for third with Moses Lake — and will close out their regular season on Thursday at Eastmont.
Eisenhower (2-9) hosts Wenatchee on Thursday.
Davis highlights: Shaela Allen-Greggs 12-13 serving, 2 aces, 20 kills, 8 perfect passes, 6 digs, 2 blocks; Kailey Willsey 18-18 serving, 9 kills, 1 dig, 2 blocks; Litzy Carrillo 15-16 serving, 4 aces, 3 kills, 14 pp, 14 digs, 1 block, 1 assist; Camryn Birch 3 kills, 7 blocks; Kathleen Velasquez 16-16 serving, 1 ace, 1 kill, 1 pp, 1 dig, 2 blocks, 26 assists; Sally Gargus 17 pp, 24 digs; Rose Pineda 7-8 serving, 2 aces, 5 pp, 4 digs; Sienna Kerriagn 1 pp.
Ike highlights: Evelin Rodriguez 39 assists, 5 kills, 7 aces, 26 digs; Paris Powell 12 kills, ace, 20 digs; Taylor Edwards 7 kills, 4 aces, 17 digs; Anna Hull 7 kills, dig, 4 blocks; Alivia Colbert 14 kills, 6 aces, 3 digs; Ashley Serna 2 kills, 3 blocks; Braelen Skinner 7 assists, 26 digs; Andrea Acevedo 6 digs, ace.
-
WEST VALLEY 3, EASTMONT 0: At West Valley, the sixth-ranked Rams kept pace with Wenatchee at 10-1 with a 25-16, 25-22, 25-5 sweep. West Valley closes out league play on Thursday at Sunnyside while Wenatchee visits Eisenhower.
WV highlights: Kennedy Webb 19 kills, 5 aces, 14 digs, 1 block; Lily Kinloch 12 kills, 4 aces, 10 digs; Kaitlyn Leaverton 6 kills, 1 block; Heather Barbee 8 digs, 1 ace; Lexi Barbee 22 assists, 7 digs; Allie Gasseling 6 digs.
-
CWAC
SELAH 3, PROSSER 0: At Selah, the seventh-ranked Vikings tuned up for Thursday's rematch at first-place Ellensburg with a 25-14, 25-16, 25-10 sweep.
Selah highlights: Jacey Scott 17-18 serving, 2 aces, 8 pp, 7 digs; Emily Hutchinson 5 kills, 7 digs; Taylor Kieser 13-14 serving, 3 aces, block, 10 kills, 8 digs, 8 assists; Maddy Miller 3 digs, 20 assists; Ana Hrle 2 digs, block, kill; Madilynn Shurtleff 19-19 serving, 2 aces, 7 kills, 11 digs; Emilee Nelson-Hawkins 3 digs, 2 assists.
-
OTHELLO 3, EAST VALLEY 1: At Othello, the Huskies rallied at home 21-25, 27-25, 25-23, 25-21 to bump their league mark to 4-5. East Valley has a bye on Thursday and will host Grandview on Tuesday.
EV highlights: Mackenzie Hambly 6 kills, 1 block; Allyson Bender 7 assists, 1 dig; Mya Alvarado 3 kills, 7 assists, 3 digs; Madelyn Trujillo 4 kills, 1 ace, 2 digs; Alexi Ramirez 4 pp, 9 digs; Jalee Anderson 1 assist, 4 pp, 1 ace, 12 digs; Ivana Zaldivar 7 kills, 1 assist, 11 pp, 1 ace, 11 digs; Maycee Overacker 9 assists, 3 aces, 5 digs.
-
EPHRATA 3, GRANDVIEW 0: At Ephrata, the Tigers improved to 6-3 in league with a 25-13, 25-11, 25-10 win. Grandview hosts Othello on Thursday.
Grandview highlights: Natalee Trevino 5 kills, 12 digs; Mía Sanchez 15 assists; Natalie Copeland 5 kills.
-
SCAC WEST
ZILLAH 3, NACHES VALLEY 0: At Naches Valley, the Leopards finished 5-3 in the West with a 25-12, 25-22, 25-12 sweep and will play a first-round district match next Tuesday.
Zillah highlights: Emily Greene 10-10 serving, 8 digs; Destyni Salme 2 digs; Alaina Garza 2 kills, 2 blocks; Emma Flood 12-12 serving, 2 kills, 12 digs; Jacelyn Yearout 8-8 serving, 3 kills, 19 assists, 5 digs; Kya Gonzales 22-22 serving, 5 kills, 5 aces, 6 digs; Liz Walle 3 kills; Mia Hicks 12-14 serving, 7 kills, 1 block, 10 digs; Indica 2 kills.
NV highlights: Lexi Harris 7 kills; Kaylie Rink 9 kills; Hannah Clements 6 kills; Jayden Gunter 20 saves.
-
TOPPENISH 3, WAPATO 1: At Wapato, the Wildcats finished 5-3 in league with a 25-11, 20-25, 25-20, 25-17 win and will open district play on Tuesday.
West champion La Salle played a nonleague match at Royal and won in five.
Toppenish highlights: Alyssa Cuevas 19 digs; Anahi Santacruz 2 aces, 10 digs, 13 kills; Naylanee Strom 5 aces, 10 digs, 28 assists; Tatiana Camacho 7 kills, 4 blocks.
-
EWAC WEST
GOLDENDALE 3, KITTITAS 0: At Goldendale, the fifth-ranked Timberwolves prevailed 25-10, 25-12, 25-8 and can complete a second straight 12-0 run through the West at Highland on Thursday.
Kittitas highlights: Courtney Patteson 1 ace, 1 dig; Paige Danielle 11 digs; Dakota Rivera 3 kills, 1 dig, 1 assist; Carly Schaenherr 1 kill, 6 digs, 1 ace; Dixie Best 2 kills, 2 digs, 1 ace, 1.5 blocks; Gabby Santos 1 ace, 5 digs, 5 assists, .5 blocks; Mira Presnell 1 kill, 8 aces, 11 digs; Gilena Provaznik 1 kill, 8 digs, 1 assist; Lauren Jensen 1 kill, 1 ace, 1 dig.
Goldendale highlights:
-
GRANGER 3, CLE ELUM 0: At Granger, the Spartans moved to 9-2 in the West with a 25-14, 25-16, 25-19 win and will conclude league play Thursday at White Swan.
Granger highlights: Jaylin Golob 10-12 serving, 4 aces, 2 kills, 20 assists, 3 digs, 5 perfect passes; Eliana Rios 12-12 serving, 2 aces, 2 kills, 2 assists, 10 digs, 12 pp; Alyssa Roman 17-17 serving, 3 aces, 3 kills, 4 digs, 4 pp; Jasmin Vasquez 4-5 serving, 3 kills, 2 digs, 9 pp; Marian Alaniz 11-16 serving, 6 aces, 4 kills, 1 dig; Amy Torres 12-13 serving, 4 aces, 8 kills, 5 digs, 8 pp; Stacey Cruz 4 digs, 5 pp; Estrella Valencia 5 kills.
-
MABTON 3, HIGHLAND 0: At Mabton, the Vikings swept 25-19, 25-18, 25-23 to push their West record to 5-6 with a league finale on Thursday at Cle Elum.
Mabton highlights: Alana Zavala 23-26 serving, 10 ace, 1 kill, 11 digs; Keirrah Roettger 5-7 serving, 5 kills, 5 digs; Joana Mata 11-11 serving, 1 ace, 5 digs, 1 kill, 17 assists; Jentry Simpson 18- 20 serving, 5 aces, 3 kills, 1 dig; Clarisa Rojas 2-4 serving, 4 digs; Maritza Galarza 5-7 serving, 2 aces, 8 kills, 1 dig; Kimberly Quesada 3 digs; Sheyla Ramos 1 dig; Ashley Macedo 3 digs; Amy Sosa 1 dig.
Highland highlights: Andrewa Valencia 13 serves, 5 aces; Autumn Hamett 12 serves, 3 aces, 5 hits, 3 blocks; Vanessa Mujica 7 sesrves, 4 aces, 2 kills.
-
GIRLS SOCCER
CBBN
WEST VALLEY 5, EASTMONT 0: At Eastmont, Kendall Moore scored a hat trick in the first ten minutes of the second half as the Rams clinched the outright Big 9 title. West Valley will try to complete a perfect league season at home against Sunnyside on Thursday.
First half: 1, West Valley, Jes Lizotte, 5:00.
Second half: 2, West Valley, Kendall Moore, 42:00; 3, West Valley, Moore, 43:00; 4, West Valley, Moore, 48:00; 5, West Valley, Aubrey Lizotte, 53:00.
Saves: Taylor Poor (WV) 7; Eastmont 7.
-
EISENHOWER 4, DAVIS 1: At Davis, Alexia Lee scored twice in the second half to help the Cadets pull away. They improved to 6-5, matching Eastmont for third place heading into Ike's season finale at Wenatchee on Saturday. Davis will host Eastmont Saturday.
In Tuesday's other Big 9 match, Wenatchee topped Moses Lake 1-0.
First half: 1, Davis, Julianna Covarrubias, 9:00; 2, Ike, Esperanza Haro (Nevaeh Lopez), 16:00; 3, Ike, Lopez, 40:00.
Second half: 4, Ike, Alexia Lee (Monica Garcia); 5, Ike, Lee (Isabella Diehm), 78:00.
Saves: Vanessa Tellez (E) 2; Alexis Torres (D) 6.
-
CWAC DISTRICT
GRANDVIEW 3, ELLENSBURG 1: At Ellensburg, Amalia Carranza assisted the first goal and scored the second for the sixth-seeded Greyhounds. They advanced to Thursday's semifinal matchup at No. 2 Selah.
Ellensburg will play a loser-out game on Saturday against the loser of the other semifinal between No. 1 East Valley and No. 5 Prosser, which beat No. 4 Othello 2-1 in extra time Tuesday night.
First half: 1, Grandview, Sarahi Agundiz (Amalia Carranza), 4:00.
Second half: 2, Grandview, Carranza, 44:00; 3, Grandview, Giselle Razo, 52:00; 5, Ellensburg, Vivianne Wright, 67:00.
Saves: Anessa Olivarez (G) 4; Reagan Messner (E) 12.
-
SCAC WEST
TOPPENISH 3, WAPATO 2: At Wapato, the Wildcats won their third straight game to clinch a share of the league title. They finished 7-1 in league play after splitting the series with La Salle, which lost to Royal 2-0 in a nonleague match on Tuesday.
The Lightning will be the SCAC West's No. 1 seed thanks to the number draw. Zillah earned the No. 3 seed by beating Naches Valley 1-0 Tuesday night, avenging a 4-2 loss to the Rangers earlier this season.
-
EWAC
CLE ELUM 10, WHITE SWAN 0: At Cle Elum, Jessica Copp, Monica Leers and Caroline Smith all scored two goals each to guarantee the Warriors at least a share of the league title. They'll have a chance to clinch the top seed in the district tournament and cap off an unbeaten league season Thursday at Highland, which beat Goldendale 4-0 on Tuesday.
Elsewhere in the EWAC, Mabton topped Granger and Warden picked up a forfeit win over Burbank.
First half: 1, Cle Elum, Jessica Copp, 16:00; 2, Cle Elum, Camren Kossow, 23:00; 3, Cle Elum, Copp, 25:00; 4, Cle Elum, Monica Leers, 30:00; 5, Cle Elum, Danika Spencer, 32:00.
Second half: 6, Cle Elum, Ava Hayes (Mia Vroman), 49:00; 7, Cle Elum, Leers, 49:00; 8, Cle Elum, Caroline Smith, 53:00; 9, Cle Elum, Smith, 58:00; 10, Cle Elum, Hailee Hawk, 61:00.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.