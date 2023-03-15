Jose Navarrette scored back-to-back goals in the first half and Cipriano Acosta assisted on the first two tallies to lead Davis to an 8-0 home win over Ellensburg in nonleague boys soccer.
The Pirates improved to 2-0 with their second shutout and will open the CBBN season at Sunnyside next Tuesday.
First half: 1, Davis, Ezrah Ochoa (Cipriano Acosta), 17:00; 2, Davis, Jorge Ibarra (Acosta), 20:00; 3, Davis, Edwin Díaz, 21:00; 4, Davis, José Navarrete, 31:00; 5, Davis, José Navarrete, 35:00; 6, Davis, Juan Díaz (José Pérez), 40:00.
Second half: 7, Davis Acosta (Jorge Ibarra), 50:00; 8, Davis, Joel Rogers, 75:00.
Saves: Alexander Capi (D) 2, Jonathan Vega (D) 0.
-
SCAC-EWAC
HIGHLAND 3, ZILLAH 1: At Zillah, Miguel Romero rallied the Scotties with back-to-back goals in the second half and Albert Magallon had two assists for Highland (2-0, 3-1), which after two league games in two days is off until playing La Salle next Tuesday.
First half: No scoring.
Second half: 1, Zillah; 2, Highland, Miguel Romero; 3, Highland, Romero (Albert Magallon); 4, Highland, Yahir Castro (Magallon).
-
BASEBALL
NONLEAGUE
KIITITAS 11, SUNNYSIDE CHRISTIAN 5: At Sunnyside Christian, Gabe Carlson had three hits, three runs scored and three RBI and, continuing the trend, he pitched three innings with three strikeouts for the Coyotes, who have a rematch with Sunnyside Christian at Yakima County Stadium on Friday at 6 p.m.
Highlights: Gabe Carlson (K) 3-6, 2b, 3b, 3 runs, 3 RBI, 3 IP, 2 hits, 3 K; Terry Huber (K) 3-4, run, 2 RBI; Eli Nash (K) 2-5, 2 runs.
-
HAZEN 8, EISENHOWER 1: At Hazen, Logan Sanislo had two of the Cadets' four hits and drove in the run in the seventh inning. Eisenhower opens CBBN play at Eastmont on Tuesday.
-
SOFTBALL
NONLEAGUE
KITTITAS 12, SUNNYSIDE CHRISTIAN 2: At Sunnyside Christian, Elysa Nash homered and struck out 10 in the six-inning game for the Coyotes.
Highlights: Elysa Nash (K) 2-4, 2 runs, HR, CG, 10 K; Rillee Huber (K) 2-4, 2b, 3b, 2 runs, RBI; Shakina Miller (K) 2-3, 2b, 2 runs, RBI; Reyse Phillips (K) 3 runs.
-
TENNIS
NONLEAGUE
Grandview boys 4, Wahluke 0
Singles: Jordan Hernandez (G) d. Luis Vidranos 6-3, 6-2; Christian Sanchez (G) d. Victor Perez 6-1, 6-3.
Doubles: Joseph Alaniz-Christian Downs (G) d. Juan Herrera-Erick Garduno 6-4, 7-5; Junior Ortiz-Victor Mendoza (G) for.
Wahluke girls 4, Grandview 1
Singles: Jenesis Prieto (G) d. Natalie Baragan 6-3, 6-3; Patty Guerrero (W) d. Haylin Contreras 6-1, 6-1.
Doubles: Janae Bravo-Jazmin Licano (W) d. Jennifer Vasquez-Kimberly Palacios 6-2, 7-5; Jahaza Perez-Elisa Urias (W) d. Natasha Ochoa-Alyssa Van Tress 6-4, 5-7, 6-3; Vanessa Tellez-Yaretsi Mungia (W) d. Cynthia Sotelo-Caitlyn Aguilar 6-3, 4-6, 7-4.
