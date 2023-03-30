Davis and Eisenhower split a CBBN boys and girls tennis match at Kissel Park on Thursday.
Davis’ boys prevailed 5-2 while sweeping the four singles matches, and Eisenhower’s girls won 5-2 with wins in three of four singles matches.
At Moses Lake, West Valley’s boys and girls lifted their league records to 6-0 with a sweep of the Mavericks. The Rams will resume CBBN play on April 13 at Eisenhower.
Davis boys 5, Eisenhower 2
Singles: Angel Sanchez (D) d. Henry Hodge 6-1, 6-1; Matthew Bethel (D) d. Christian Salas 6-1, 6-1; Lucas Tweedy (D) d. Brian Priego 6-0, 6-0; Brigdon Feen (D) d. Davian Chavez 6-0, 6-2.
Doubles: Raul Meza-Liam Hill (D) d. Alexis Parrales-Ernie Hernandez 6-1, 6-7 (1-7), 6-4; Orlan Delagdo-Angel Jimenez (E) d. Oliver Temple-Alex Vargas 6-4, 6-3; Josiah Garcia-Nico Rodriguez (E) d. Miguel Carandia-Dominic Newstead 6-2, 6-1.
Eisenhower girls 5, Davis 2
Singles: Emma Stephens (E) d. Anya Boughton 6-6, withdraw; Tsukiko Kiyomi (E) d. Karen Madrigal 0-6, 7-6 (7-4), 10-4; Jhanet Pascual (D) d. Ashley Lombness 6-0, 6-1; Kayla King (E) d. Anabeth Montemaor 7-6 (7-2), 7-5.
Doubles: Cinthya Cabanillas-Sara Alcala Nemecio (E) d. Alondra Valladares-Jaquelin Cordero 6-3, 6-0; Alexandra Tovar-Anicca Martinez (E) d. Yahaira Cortez-Jasmin Silva 6-1, 6-3; Chloe Paulson-Ingrid Barron (D) d. Laila Garza-Tiara Vasquez 6-3, 6-2.
West Valley boys 6, Moses Lake 1
Singles: Marwan Warnick (ML) d. Alexander Garcia-Widmer 6-3, 7-6; Axel Fulton (WV) d. Adam Wiseman 6-0, 1-0, retired; Dhruv Kumar (WV) d. Caleb Dickinson 6-3, 6-1; Pete Kegley (WV) d. Sammy Moliter 6-1, 6-1.
Doubles: Jimmy Pruiett-Nolan Preacher (WV) d. Emitt Madsen-Keston Roylance 6-1, 6-2; Josh Raj-Will Rojan (WV) d. Colin Stanberry-Marshall Degoyer 6-2, 6-2; Max Fleming-Luke Kwon (WV) d. Carson Owens-Colin Lehman 6-1, 6-1.
West Valley girls 7, Moses Lake 0
Singles: Ivy Tweedy (WV) d. Cece Trinnaman 6-1, 6-1; Maddie Maison (WV) d. Claire Thompson 6-1, 6-1; Kayla Maison (WV) d. Amanda Salas 6-1, 6-1; Ahlyah Basmeh (WV) d. Madison McDonald 6-0, 6-0.
Doubles: Zanna Orvald-Hollis Bendall (WV) d. Abbie O’Neal-Kilsey Thomas 6-0, 6-0; Gracyn Cantrell-Taylor Rivera (WV) d. Elise Miles-Jenna Greenburg 6-0, 6-0; June Jacky-Abby Warren (WV) d. Kalei Bruce-Amelia Bowen 6-4, 6-0.
SCAC-EWAC
Toppenish boys 4, Cle Elum 1
Singles: Luke Chafin (CE) d. Johan Ojeda 6-2, 6-1; Isaiah Pacheco (T) for.
Doubles: Robert Bjur-Jaden Diaz (T) d. Colin O’Cain-Ezra Peterson 6-0, 6-2; Diego Castro-Miguel Martinez (T) for; Jaime Arcila-Jose Arcila (T) for.
Toppenish girls 4, Cle Elum 1
Singles: Maddie Casto (CE) d. Alyssa Gonzalez 7-5, 6-2; Joanna Jimenez (T) for.
Doubles: Karen Romero-Paola Parbol (T) d. Sadie Melhorn-Lola Favero 6-1, 6-1; Norma Gomez-Jeanette Torres (T) d. Ruby Anderson-Ruby Deline 6-0, 6-1; Sophia Jimenez-Magali Mendoza (T) d. Kari Anderson-Riley Tax 6-0, 6-1.
Connell boys 4, Zillah 3
Singles: Trevor Crowther (Z) d. Aram Borba 6-2, 6-2; Talmage Caplin (Z) d. Jarin Olsen 6-3, 6-1.
Doubles: Marcus Morrill-Brandon Naet (C) d. Liam Krause-Jason Marin 6-0, 6-0; Aaron Chase-Eastyn Holst (C) d. Fernando Ramos-Gilberto Aredondo 6-0, 6-0; Connell No. 3 for.
Zillah girls 4, Connell 1
Singles: Olivia Sijka (Z) d. Leyna Lagunas 6-0, 6-0; Daisy Jack (Z) d. Olivia Withers 6-1, 6-0.
Doubles: Molly Hokanson-Mikaydi Hokanson (C) d. Jena Trueman-Lydia Crowther 6-4, 6-4; Saray Rangel-Andrea Licea (Z) d. Karen Martinez-Miranda Martinez 8-6; Annie Martinez-Andrea Licea (Z) for.
La Salle girls 5, White Swan 0
Singles: Annika Richardson (LS) d. Carmen Buck 6-0, 6-0; Mikayla Mendoza (LS) d. Franceen Isadore 6-1, 6-1.
Doubles: Alaina Heneghen-Genevieve McCoy (LS) d. Elva Gomez-Angela Chavarin 6-2, 6-1; Abigail Brown-Lourdes Diefienbach (LS) d. Andrea Anguiano-Ana Quinones 6-3, 6-1; Hushnuda Elolovz-Rosemarie Dooley (LS) d. Cassandra Contreras-Taylee Hull 6-3, 6-2.
Goldendale boys 2, Naches Valley 1
Singles: Max Christensen (G) d. Jacob Anderson 6-1, 6-1; Kyden Blunt (G) d. John Curtis 6-0, 6-0.
Doubles: Nathan Beauchene-Luke Stevens (NV) d. Logan Spear-Evian Espinoza 6-0, 6-2
Naches Valley girls 3, Goldendale 2
Singles: Gwen Gillian (G) d. Sarah Busey 6-0, 6-1; Jesly Berry (G) d. Gavyn Osborn 6-3, 6-2.
Doubles: Cambria Wright-Lexi Harris (NV) d. Taryn Rising-Logan Armstrong 6-2, 6-2; Bella Rowe-Elle Decicco (NV) d. Kelly Smith-Ella Riley 6-3, 6-3; Abby Kline-Gracee Gil (NV) for.
Wapato boys 4, Highland 1
Singles: Isaac Jensen (H) d. Hazen Jacob 7-6, 6-1. Wapato won all other matches by forfeit.
Highland girls 3, Wapato 2
Singles: Caitlyn Myers (H) d. Tania Soto 6-1, 6-4; Vanessa Mujila (H) d. Eliza Morfin 6-1, 6-0.
Doubles: Kellie Martin-Angelina Canales (W) d. Maria Jacobson-Carol Govea 7-5, 6-4; Judith Silva-Athziri Silva (H) d. Ashley Qaijencio-Klarissa Rios 6-2, 6-3; Heather Rapanat-Lupe Duarte (W) d. Adrianna Howell-Maggie Gamez 6-0, 6-2.
NONLEAGUE
Ellensburg boys 5, Wahluke 0
Singles: Sam Altman-Coe (E) d. Luis Vidrancos 6-1, 6-1; Konner Carlson (E) d. Victor Perez 6-0, 6-0.
Doubles: Eli Lewis-Luke Bayne (E) d. Johnny Cochron-Juan Herrera 6-0, 6-0; Boston Hegge-David Vicente (E) d. Arturo Melo-Christopher Gomez 6-2, 6-1; Kyle Frick-Caden Jenkins (E) for.
Ellensburg girls 5, Wahluke 0
Singles: Leah Lewis (E) d. Natalie Baragan 6-1, 6-1; Lauren Worley (E) d. Patty Guerrero 6-4, 6-2.
Doubles: Haley Wallace-Kacey Mayo (E) d. Jazmin Licona-Jenae Bravo 6-1, 6-4; Maren Burnham-Ashley Callan (E) d. Elisa Urias-Yahaza Perez 6-3, 6-1; Payton Snyder-Teresa Garcia-Green (E) d. Vanessa Tellez-Yaretsi Munguia 6-1, 6-1.
-
BOYS SOCCER
CWAC
OTHELLO 4, ELLENSBURG 3 (SO): At Ellensburg, Cole Sullivan’s second goal in the 73rd minute tied the match at 3-3 for the Bulldogs but Othello eventually prevailed in the shootout, 4-1.
Ethan Ernster also scored a goal for Ellensburg, which hosts East Valley on Saturday at noon.
In nonleague play, Prosser beat College Place 2-1.
SCAC-EWAC
HIGHLAND 6, GRANGER 0: At Highland, Albert Magallon had a goal and two assists in the first half and Yahir Castro provided two goals and an assist for the Scotties, who moved to 7-0 in league and 8-1 overall. Highland will begin the second half of league play hosting Toppenish on April 11.
In other league play, Zillah defeated White Swan 6-1.
First half: 1, Highland, Yahir Castro (Albert Magallon); 2, Highland, Magallon (Jesus Esquivel); 3, Highland, Jose Anguiano (Magallon).
Second half: 4, Highland, Leonel Garcia (Castro); 5, Highland, Miguel Romero; 6, Highland, Castro (Jose Perez).
Saves: Jose Bustamante (G) 5.
-
MEETINGS
QBs to receive Parker awardNancy Leahy, vice president of the Parker Youth and Sports Foundation, will be the featured guest and will present a $2,000 “Parker Award” to the Monday Morning Quarterback Club at its luncheon next week.
The meeting starts at 11:45 a.m. Monday in the Players Club Lounge at Suntides Golf Course. Lunch service is available, and the public is invited.
