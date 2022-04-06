Davis' boys soccer team extended its home winning streak to three games with its most impressive win yet on Tuesday.
Cipriano Acosta's second-half goal gave the Pirates a 1-0 win over Wenatchee, the last unbeaten team in CBBN play.
Goalkeeper Alex Capi made six saves to preserve the shutout for Davis, which will travel across town to face rival Eisenhower at Zaepfel Stadium Friday night.
First half: 1, Davis, Cipriano Acosta (Edwin Diaz), 51:00.
Second half: No goals.
Saves: Alex Capi 6; Wenatchee T. Russell 1.
-
EASTMONT 1, EISENHOWER 0: At Eastmont, the Cadets gave up a second-half goal to Christian Maldonado. In other league play, Moses Lake edged Sunnyside 2-1.
First half: No goals.
Second half: 1, Eastmont, Christian Maldonado, 41:00.
-
BASEBALL
CBBN
DAVIS 11, EASTMONT 8: At Davis, the Pirates fell behind 8-0 but erupted for 10 runs in the bottom of the fourth inning to keep their unbeaten record.
Nathan Gonzalez and Corbyn Aills both hit triples in the big inning and combined for seven RBI as the Pirates moved to 7-0 in league and 8-0 overall. Davis resumes the series with a doubleheader at Eastmont on Friday.
Davis highlights: Nathan Gonzalez 1-3, 3b, run, 4 RBI; Corbyn Aills 1-4, 3b, run, 3 RBI; Trent Williams 3-3, 2b, run; Chase Hansen 2-3, 2 2b, 3 runs, RBI, 4 IP, 2 ER, 6 BB, 6 K; Joel Fernandez 1-3, 2b, run.
-
WENATCHEE 7, EISENHOWER 1: At Wenatchee, Jacob Manley doubled and scored for the Cadets. They'll host Wenatchee for two games on Friday.
Ike highlights: Anson Schumacher 1-3, 2b; Machai Lincecum 1-3, 2b; Jacob Manley 1-3, 2b, run.
-
NONLEAGUE
DEER PARK 12, ELLENSBURG 11: At Ellensburg, Ryker Fortier and Cade Gibson contributed three hits each, including a double, but the Bulldogs lost an early 7-3 lead. They'll host Cedar Park Christian in a nonleague doubleheader on Saturday.
Ellensburg highlights: Ryker Fortier 3-5, 2b, 3 runs, sb; Cade Gibson 3-4, 2b, 3 runs, 2 RBI; Joe Bugni 2-5, run, 2 RBI; Garrett Loen 2-3, 2b, 2 RBI; Luke Sterkel 2-4, RBI; Jack Morrill 2-3, run, 2 RBI.
-
KITTITAS 21, LA SALLE 5: At Kittitas, Michael Towner hit for the cycle and drove in seven runs to lead the Coyotes.
Highlights: Jacob Rettig (LS) 2-3, RBI; Eddie Messer (LS) 1-3, HR; Zach Silva (LS) 1-1, 2b, run; Michael Towner (K) 4-4, 2b, 3b, HR, 2 runs, 7 RBI; Conner Coles (K) 1-3, 2b, 2 runs, 2 RBI; Camden Eddings (K) 3-4, 3b, 2 runs, 2 RBI; Hunter Smith (K) 2-4, 3b, 2 runs, 2 RBI; Jet Tamez (K) 3-3 2b, HR, 3 runs, 5 RBI; B. Coles (K) 1-2, 2b, 2 runs, RBI.
