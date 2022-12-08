With a run of three straight pins at 138, 145 and 152 pounds, Davis surged ahead to beat Eastmont 51-30 in CBBN wrestling Thursday night at Davis High School.
The Pirates recorded six falls overall to open their league season and will compete in Toppenish's tournament on Saturday.
Davis swept the night as the girls defeated Eastmont 46-6 and will head to Warden on Saturday for a tournament.
West Valley's match at Wenatchee was postponed due to weather conditions.
DAVIS BOYS 51, EASTMONT 30
At Davis
285: Miguel Galvez (D) p. Luke Kiedrowski, third period. 106: Carlos Riggs (E) for. 113: Jake Shrader (E) for. 120: Jose Sanchez (D) d. Jonathan Cervantes, first period. 126: Jesus Alcala (D) p. Alex Robles, first period. 132: Neiko Wellborn (E) p. Valenti Pradi, first period. 138: Isai Perez (D) p. Adan Luna, first period. 145: Jacob Alcala (D) p. Kaden Vreeman, second period. 152: Miguel Juarez (D) p. Nelson Nygard, 3:59. 160: Dan Dickson (E) p. Ben Badillo, third period. 170: Meriec Dameron (D) for. 182: Eliseo Lucatero (D) p. Randy Binner, 5:02. 195: Ricardo Colunga (E) p. Ariel Gonzalez, third period. 220: Kristian Badillo (D) d. Spencer Housden, 9-7.
DAVIS GIRLS 46, EASTMONT 6
At Davis
105: Cynthia Ramos (D) for. 115: Gracie Pham (D) for. 120: Eva Calixtro (D) for. 130: Haliyah Yanez (D) p. Estrilla Perez, 2:32. 140: Rihanna Chavez (D) p. Evelyn Santos, 1:45 (Chavez 6-1). 145: Abliene Torres (D) for. 155: Destiny Burnett (E) for. 170: Laila Garza (D) for.
CWAC
GRANDVIEW 39, EAST VALLEY 26
At East Valley
106: No match. 113: No match. 120: Peyton Miller (EV) p. Joshua Rodriguez. 126: Miguel Rojas (EV) d. Michael Flores, 8-4. 132: Evan Benitez (G) p. Derek Waterbury. 138: Lenin Leon (EV) p. Erik Martin. 145: Hector Campos (EV) p. Axel Gonzales. 152: Julian Sanchez (G) p. Justin Cruz. 160: John Dobie (EV) md. Freddy Osario, 9-1. 170: Jace Delarosa (G) d. Colin Attaway, 8-2. 182: Grandview for. 195: Grandview for. 220: Grandview for. 285: Anthony Ramos (G) p. Simone Pomana.
OTHELLO 48, SELAH 12
At Othello
152: Isaac Hurley (S) d. Camilo Mendez, 9-2. 160: Jeremiah Flores (O) p. Sean Lay. 170: Mario Lamas (S) d. Jesus Gonzalez, 23-20. 182: Jaden Perez (O) for. 195: No match. 220: Brandon Garza (O) p. Guy Johnson. 285: Terrill Freeman (O) p. Chase Bugni. 106: No match. 113: Isaac Campos (O) for. 120: Christopher Garcia (O) for. 126: Mason Russell (O) p. Ely Wesley. 132: Moon Thompson (S) p. Justin Martinez. 138: Anthony Abundiz (O) d. Memo Abundez, 7-2. 145: Forrest Roylance (O) d. Sammy Gonzalez, 9-3.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
NONLEAGUE
HIGHLAND 41, WALLA WALLA VALLEY 35 (OT): At Highland, Maricza Mendoza scored 17 points and Gaby Paniagua and Anahi Garcia combined for 15 steals for the Scotties (1-3), who play at Warden on Friday.
WALLA WALLA VALLEY — Smith 0, Larsen 0, Heredia 13, Stepper 0, Dodds 10, Taruminga 2, Castleman 10.
HIGHLAND — Maricza Mendoza 17, Paniagua 7, Garcia 8, Keller 5, Estrada 2, Howell 2, Lamas 0.
WW Valley=7=7=4=16=1=—=35
Highland=7=13=8=6=7=—=41
Highlights: Mendoza 7 rebs, 4 stls, 1 blk; Gaby Paniagua 3 rebs, 4 assts, 8 stls; Anahi Garcia 4 rebs, 7 stls, 3 assts; Alicia Estrada 6 rebs.
BOYS SWIMMING
CBBN
DAVIS 86, EISENHOWER 48
At Lions Pool
200 medley relay: Davis (Gamache, Norman, Strom, Meza) 2:18.40, Eisenhower 2:19.23.
200 free: Christopher Gutierrez (D) 2:48.00, Jhostin Cervantes (E) 2:52.90.
200 IM: Avery Strom (D) 2:49.67, Caleb Magalei (E) 3:06.22.
50 free: Jhostin Cervantes (E) 30.49, Raul Meza (D) 35.22.
Diving: Brayden Platt (D) 94.9.
100 fly: Avery Strom (D) 1:20.81, Caleb Magalei (E) 1:30.01.
100 free: William Gamache (D) 1:09.99, Alexis Parrales (E) 1:10.94.
500 free: Sam Roy (E) 7:08.99, Christopher Gutierrez (D) 7:56.67.
200 free relay: Davis (Platt, Meza, Gutierrez, Russell) 2:22.09.
100 back: William Gamache (D) 1:28.06, Alexis Parrales (E) 1:36.66.
100 breast: Asa Norman (D) 1:23.14, Sam Roy (E) 1:35.98.
400 free relay: Eisenhower (Parrales, Roy, Magalei, Cervantes) 5:00.02, Davis 5:06.22.
GIRLS BOWLING
CBBN
EISENHOWER 4, DAVIS 0
At Nob Hill Lanes
Game scores: Ike 769-707, Ike 723-642, Ike 183-110, Ike 139-128.
Highlights: Makenzie Clemons (E) 329 (170), Naikeeley Tabayoyon (E) 313 (183), Layla Hall (D) 308 (163), Makayla Mitchell (D) 306 (179).
WEST VALLEY 3, EASTMONT 1
At Nob Hill Lanes
Game scores: WV 764-647, Eastmont 792-775, WV 215-131, WV 143-136.
WV highlights: Alize Donaldson 352 (177, 175), Evka Ball 322 (164), Sydney Miles 302 (162), Haley Hammontree 296 (165).
