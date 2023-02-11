They're even now and next week they'll break the tie when the stakes are high.
Avenging its lone league loss, Davis got a big 29-point effort from Cesar Hernandez and defeated West Valley 71-62 on Saturday to wrap up the CBBN's regular season at Davis High School.
Finishing 11-1 in league, the Pirates will host West Valley again on Friday at 6 p.m. in the district championship game. The winner advances to state and the loser will get another chance at home on Saturday.
Hernandez hit two of his four 3-pointers and scored 12 points in the fourth quarter. Finnegan Anderson netted 15 points for Davis, which made 19 of 28 free throws.
Landen Birley also made four 3-pointers and finished with 26 points for West Valley, which tied Eastmont at 8-4 but got the higher seed based on the win over Davis.
Tuesday's play-in games will feature Moses Lake at Sunnyside and Wenatchee at Eastmont.
In other games Saturday, Wenatchee beat Eisenhower 54-44 and Eastmont topped Moses Lake 82-65.
WEST VALLEY — Meluskey 7, Brady Komstadius 14, May 0, Landen Birley 26, Kneisler 0, Parker Mills 11, Sadeddin 4.
DAVIS — Brandon Lee Jr. 12, Garza 5, T. Lee 4, Sanchez 0, Stephenson 6, Cesar Hernandez 29, Finnegan Anderson 15.
West Valley=20=9=13=20=—=62
Davis=11=22=19=19=—=71
-
SE 1B DISTRICT
SUNNYSIDE CHRISTIAN 43, POMEROY 33: At Pomeroy, Dash Bosma and Buddy Smeenk combined for 26 points and the Knights held the Wheat Division's top seed to 10 points in the first half of this semifinal.
Sunnyside Christian (18-4) clinched the program's 24th consecutive trip to state and will play top-ranked DeSales in the district championship on Friday at Dayton.
DeSales defeated Yakama Tribal 66-21 in the other semifinal. The Eagles (13-9) will play Oakesdale in a loser-out game on Wednesday.
SUNNYSIDE CHRISTIAN — Duim 5, Jansen 0, De Boer 6, Dash Bosma 15, Buddy Smeenk 11, Wagenaar 6.
POMEROY — Severs 9, Bott 2, Slusser 2, Trevin Kimble 12, Magill 0, Schmidt 1, Roberts 7.
Sunnyside Chr.=10=10=14=9=—=43
Pomeroy=8=2=10=12=—=33
-
GIRLS
CBBN
DAVIS 76, WEST VALLEY 57: At Davis, the Pirates finished their league championship season by rallying in the second half behind Nevaeh Patterson and Shaela Allen-Greggs.
West Valley's Laiken Hill pitched in four 3-pointers in the first half as the Rams carried a 38-36 lead into the break. She finished with a season-high 29 points.
But Davis took over with a 21-8 surge in the third quarter. Patterson canned four triples on her way to a 25-point night and Allen-Greggs tallied a season-high 20 points.
Davis (11-1, 18-2) will host Sunnyside for the district championship on Thursday.
West Valley owns the No. 5 seed and will play a district opener at Moses Lake on Tuesday.
WEST VALLEY — Laiken Hill 29, Morford 0, Fries 3, Winslow 3, Bell 7, Bremerman 3, Hatfield 2, Millea McMurry 10.
DAVIS — Johnson 3, Esmeralda Galindo 19, Carillo 0, Nugent 0, Campbell 1, Rodriguez 8, Hohner 0, Nevaeh Patterson 25, Shaela Allen-Greggs 20.
West Valley=17=21=8=11=—=57
Davis=16=20=21=19=—=76
-
EISENHOWER 78, WENATCHEE 45: At Wenatchee, the Cadets got everyone involved as Mary Jones' 17 points led five players in double figures to close out the regular season.
Eisenhower (8-4, 12-7) has the No. 3 seed and will host a first-round district game on Tuesday at 6 p.m.
In other games, Eastmont beat Moses Lake 45-37.
EISENHOWER — Mary Jones 17, Ariana Ramos 14, Nevaeh Lopez 10, Ayana Gallegos 10, Natalia Frederick 10, Davis 8, Contreras 7, Ceballos 2, Bryan 0, Espinoza 0, Littrell 0, Garza 0, Serna 0.
WENATCHEE — Volyn 18 Stuber 8, Jones 7, Garcia 5, Hanson 3, Mendez 2, Cardona 2, Mena 0, Stegmam 0, Roche 0, Johnson 0, Collyer 0.
Eisenhower=17=22=16=23=—=78
Wenatchee=7=6=15=17=—=45
Highlights: Melia Contreras 4 stls; Maggie Davis 6 rebs; Mary Jones 5 rebs.
-
CWAC DISTRICT
ELLENSBURG 60, GRANDVIEW 30: At Ellensburg, University of Washington signee Olivia Anderson scored 16 points to pace the unbeaten Bulldogs (20-0) in a semifinal win. They'll try for their third straight district title when they host Prosser Wednesday at 7 p.m.
Grandview will host Selah in a loser-out game Tuesday at 7 p.m.
GRANDVIEW — Castro 4, Armendariz 5, Trevino 4, Freeman 0, Richey 8, Castilleja 2, D. Medina 0, Hamm 0, Benitez 3, A. Medina 2, Torres 2, Gutierrez 0.
ELLENSBURG — Jones 0, Moffat 4, Leishman 5, Jamison Philip 10, L. Rogel 2, Q. Rogel 8, Olivia Anderson 16, Ravet 2, Markus 0, Nemrow 0, Armstrong 1, Alana Marrs 12.
Grandview=7=12=21=30=—=30
Ellensburg=16=19=21=4=—=60
-
PROSSER 56, OTHELLO 51: At Prosser, sophomore Lay'lee Dixon scored 20 points to help the No. 3 seed Mustangs (16-6) avenge a 60-49 loss in Saturday's semifinal. They'll play at No. 1 Ellensburg in Wednesday's district championship at 7 p.m.
Othello will host East Valley in a loser-out game on Tuesday.
OTHELLO — Mondragon 3, Briana Andrade 16, Annalee Coronado 19, Trinidad 0, Valdez 0, Gonzalez 0, Farman 3, Emi Pruneda 10.
PROSSER — Groeneveld 2, Milanez 5, Cox 0, Bailey 0, Ibarra 5, Lay'lee Dixon 20, Blair 1, Gomez 2, Phillips 7, Naomi Chavez 14.
Prosser=10=23=11=12=—=56
Othello=15=16=5=15=—=51
Prosser highlights: Adriana Milanez 5 stls; Dixon 7 rebs; Chavez 6 rebs, 4 stls.
-
SCAC DISTRICT
WAPATO 88, TOPPENISH 72: At Wapato, KK Bass netted 21 of her 29 points in the middle quarters and grabbed 10 rebounds as the Wolves clinched a state berth with the semifinal victory, extending their win streak to 14.
Trinity Wheeler had 18 points and Jordan Espinoza contributed 11 points and nine assists for Wapato (21-1), which will play College Place in the championship game on Saturday at Toppenish.
Alvina Meninick, Nakeisha Hill and Samiah Baker hit three 3-pointers apiece for Toppenish (16-6), which will play Naches Valley in a loser-out game at Zillah on Thursday.
TOPPENISH — Alvina Meninick 12, Cuevas 0, Cisneros 3, Tati Camacho 14, Nakeisha Hill 12, Samiah Baker 13, Natalia Sanchez 11, Landa 2, Norman 0, Hurley 2, Ramirez 0, Kries-Huereca 3.
WAPATO — Trinity Wheeler 18, Grunlose 0, Kenoras 7, Deets Parrish 13, Alvarado 0, Garza 0, Jordan Espinoza 11, KK Bass 29, Goudy 0, Jadyn Johnson 10, Gonzalez 0, Hart 0.
Toppenish=22=18=4=28=—=72
Wapato=26=21=25=16=—=88
Highlights: Parrish (W) 7 rebs, 3 stls; Espinoza (W) 9 assts, 5 stls; Bass (W) 10 rebs.
-
COLLEGE PLACE 45, ZILLAH 38: At College Place, Sumi Leavell's 15 points and 18 rebounds led the Hawks (20-2) to the state-qualifying semifinal victory.
The Leopards (15-7), who trailed 29-15 at the break, will play Royal in the loser-out round on Thursday.
Zillah=7=8=9=14=—=38
College Place=10=19=9=7=—=45
-
NACHES VALLEY 43, KIONA-BENTON 36: At Naches Valley, Maddy Jewett went for 17 points, 13 rebounds and five steals to keep the Rangers' season alive. Naches Valley (9-13) will face Toppenish in another loser-out game at Zillah next Thursday.
KIONA-BENTON — Franco 0, Guevara 0, Alexis Quinones 19, Andrade 1, Berry 5, Gomez 4, Schmidt 2, Messner 2.
NACHES VALLEY — Van Wagoner 2, Gooler 0, St. Martin 0, Rowe 0, VanAmburg 9, Hargroves 0, Maddy Jewett 17, Hannah Clements 15.
Ki-Be=12=7=7=10=—=36
Naches Valley=6=9=12=16=—=43
-
EWAC DISTRICT
MABTON 70, WHITE SWAN 28: At Mabton, Esme Sanchez scored 23 points and Keirrah Roettger posted a double-double with 12 points and 10 rebounds for the Vikings (18-5) in a semifinal matchup. They secured a state berth and advanced to next Saturday's district title game against Warden at Granger.
White Swan (15-7) will face Tri-Cities Prep in a loser-out game at Granger on Thursday. TCP eliminated Goldendale 53-39.
WHITE SWAN — Watlamet 0, Adams 0, Bass 6, Dittentholer 5, Yallup 0, Keegan Wolfsberger 11, Trujillo 2, Craig 4, Dick 0, Saina 0.
MABTON — Esme Sanchez 23, Chavez 6, Aviles 0, Bonewell 2, Keirrah Roettger 12, Ramirez 5, Moreno 7, Macedo 3, Cortes 0, Galarza 0, Alana Zavala 12.
White Swan=10=9=6=3=—=28
Mabton=28=23=14=5=—=70
Mabton highlights: Roettger 10 rebs, 3 stls; Sanchez 5 stls; Jasmin Chavez 3 stls.
-
WARDEN 79. CLE ELUM 33: At Warden, Gracie Glondo scored 18 points for the Warriors in a semifinal against the top seed from the East. Cle Elum (17-5) will play Burbank in a loser-out game Thursday night at Granger. Burbank eliminated Walla Walla Valley 47-19.
CLE ELUM — Kretschman 0, Aper 0, Singer 2, Nicholls 5, Anderson 0, Hurley 0, Coleman 2, Gracie Glondo 18, Wallick 0, Ellison 6.
Cle Elum=3=11=8=11=—=33
Warden=23=17=24=15=—=79
Cle Elum highlights: Nellie Nicholls 6 rebs.
-
