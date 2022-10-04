CLE ELUM — It took nearly 60 minutes to break a scoreless tie in a matchup of the final two unbeatens in EWAC girls soccer Tuesday night.
Cle Elum found the first breakthrough and Nellie Nichols added a second to seal a 2-0 win over Highland.
At 7-0 in league and 7-3 overall, the Warriors extended their winning streak to five matches by knocking off a Highland team that won two of three meetings last season, including the district final.
Cle Elum is set to host Burbank while Highland (6-1, 7-2) will travel to White Swan on Thursday.
First half: No goals.
Second half: 1, Cle Elum, 60:00; 2, Cle Elum, Nellie Nichols, 74:00.
MABTON 9, WHITE SWAN 0: At Mabton, Jezebel Ramirez scored twice and seven other players collected goals for the Vikings. They’ll travel to Warden on Thursday.
Goals: 1, Mabton, Kiaraliz Esquivel; 2, Mabton, Jezebel Ramirez; 3, Mabton, Ramirez; 4, Mabton, Brenda Medina; 5, Mabton, Aylin Galarza; 6, Mabton, Maria Trujillo; 7, Mabton, Azulemi Olivarez; 8, Mabton Maribel Macias; 9, Mabton, Leslie Aviles.
WARDEN 6, GRANGER 0: At Warden, the Spartans gave up three goals in five minutes on two different occasions and got 15 saves from three goalkeepers. Elsewhere in the EWAC, Goldendale topped Burbank 8-0.
First half: 1, Warden, 8:00. 2, Warden, 10:00; 3, Warden, 13:00.
Second half: 4, Warden, 72:00; 5, Warden, 73:00; 6, Warden, 75:00.
Saves: Kamila Herrera/Paoky Sandoval/Maria Bravo (G) 15; Warden 2.
CBBN
EASTMONT 3, DAVIS 0: At Quincy, the Pirates slipped to 1-5 in league and 2-6-1 overall and will visit Sunnyside on Saturday.
In other league play, West Valley beat Sunnyside 9-0 and Wenatchee topped Eisenhower 2-0.
First half: 1, Eastmont, Liliana Johnson.
Second half: 2, Eastmont, Paige Fischer; 3, Eastmont, Kylee Maytrychit.
CWAC
EAST VALLEY 1, SELAH 0: At Selah, Eveyanna Townsend scored off a cross from Delaney Gibbons midway through the second half for the unbeaten Red Devils. Selah’s set to play at Ephrata on Thursday while Ellensburg hosts Grandview.
First half: No goals.
Second half: 1, East Valley, Eveyanna Townsend (Delaney Gibbons), 57:00.
Saves: Kate Ketcham (EV); Sarah Russell (S) 1, Lexi Grenz (S) 2.
SCAC WEST
LA SALLE 6, NACHES VALLEY 0: At Naches Valley, Livy Alegria scored three goals in less than ten minutes for the Lightning. Naches Valley will play at Zillah Thursday while La Salle hosts Royal in a nonleague match.
Also in SCAC West play, Toppenish won at Zillah 3-0.
First half: 1, La Salle, Marisa Badillo (Livy Alegria), 5:00; 2, Alegria (Badillo), 32:00; 3, La Salle, Alegria, 36:00; 4, La Salle, Alegria (Badillo), 39:00.
Second half: 5, La Salle, Lily Monza, 48:00; 6, La Salle, Badillo (Avlis Silva), 62:00.
Saves: Naches Valley 9.
VOLLEYBALL
CBBN
DAVIS 3, EASTMONT 0: At Davis, Kailey Willsey totaled nine kills with two blocks for the Pirates in a 25-21, 25-20, 25-20 sweep. Davis moved to 3-3 in league and will host Sunnyside on Thursday.
Elsewhere in the league, Wenatchee topped Eisenhower 25-13, 25-17, 25-12.
Davis highlights: Shaela Allen-Greggs 10-10 serving, 5 kills, 6 pp, 2 blocks, dig; Kailey Willsey 17-18 serving, 2 aces, 9 kills, pp, 4 digs, 2 blocks; Litzy Carrillo 22-23 serving, 4 aces, 5 pp, kill, dig; Camryn Birch 7-8 serving, ace, kill, pp; Kathleen Velazquez Ledezma 5-7 serving, 2 digs, 3 blocks, 17 assists; Nathaly Hernandez kill; Sally Gargus 13 pp, 7 digs; Rose Pineda Puente 14-14 serving, ace, 2 pp, 4 digs; Sienna Kerrigan kill, block.
WEST VALLEY 3, SUNNYSIDE 0: At West Valley, the Rams pushed their league record to 6-0 with a 25-11, 25-15, 25-18 sweep and will host Davis next Tuesday.
WV highlights: Kennedy Webb 11 kills, 15 digs; Lily Kinloch 9 kills, 9 digs; Kaitlyn Leaverton 8 kills, 3 blocks, 7 aces; Mia Gonzalez 5 kills, 1 block; Emily Strong 12 digs; Lexi Barbee 28 assists, 2 aces.
CWAC
EPHRATA 3, PROSSER 0: At Ephrata, the Tigers remained unbeaten in league, and Prosser will host Othello on Thursday. Also on Tuesday, Othello beat Grandview 3-0.
Prosser highlights: Lay’lee Dixon 5 kills, 2 blocks; Kambree Blair 3 kills, 11 digs; Julianna Phillips 1 kill; Adriana Milanez 1 kill, 9 digs; Kendra Groeneveld 6 assists, 6 digs.
SCAC WEST
ZILLAH 3, TOPPENISH 2: At Zillah, junior libero Emma Flood piled up 55 digs to help the Leopards outlast Toppenish 25-17, 23-25, 21-25, 25-21, 15-12.
Zillah highlights: Emma Flood 19-19 serving, 55 digs, 4 kills; Mia Hicks 23-24 serving, 18 kills, 26 digs, 1 ace; Kya Gonzales 16-17 serving, 34 digs, 12 kills, 2 blocks, 3 aces; Jacelyn Yearout 24-24 serving, 22 digs, 3 kills, 43 assists, 2 aces; Emily Greene 19-20 serving, 10 digs; Alaina Garza 2 kills, 3 blocks; Liz Walle 9-9 serving, 9 kills.
Toppenish highlights: Alyssa Cuevas 21 digs; Anahi Santacruz 1 ace, 19 digs, 5 kills; Anika Ramos 4 aces, 9 digs, 5 kills; Kyra Hurley 2 aces, 8 kills, 2 blocks; Naylanee Strom 2 aces, 22 assists, 8 digs; Reese Meninick 24 digs, 5 kills, 1 block.
LA SALLE 3, NACHES VALLEY 0: At Naches, Kaylee Wheeler led the attack with 15 kills and Malia Wheeler contributed 25 assists in a 25-21, 25-19, 25-18 sweep for the Lightning’s ninth straight win. Naches Valley will play at Zillah while La Salle will host Royal in a nonleague match on Thursday.
LS highlights: Kaylee Wheeler 15 kills, 2 aces, 4 digs, block; Anelisa Ramirez 4 kills, 3 digs,9-9 serving; Natalia Valladares 2 digs, kill; Malia Wheeler 25 assists, 2 kills, 3 digs, ace; Natalia Overby 2 kills, block; Cece Flores 4 digs, ace; Bianca Aguilera 2 digs, ace, kill; Angeles Torres 2 Digs
NV highlights: Jayden Gunter 20 digs; Hannah Clements 6 kills; Kaylie Rink 6 kills.
EWAC
GOLDENDALE 3, HIGHLAND 0: At Goldendale, Brook Blain had 12 kills and Emily Tindall delivered 23 assists and six aces for the Timberwolves in a 25-9, 25-12, 25-8 sweep.
Goldendale highlights: Brook Blain 12 kills, 2 stuff blocks; Lexi Molnar 12-12 serving, 2 aces, kill; Emily Tindall 6 aces, 23 assists; Gwen Gilliam 6 aces, 4 pp, 2 digs; Taryn Rising 4-4 serving, 11 kills; Brylee Mulrony 11-11 serving, 3 aces, 6 digs, 4 kills; Ella Riley 6-6 serving, 3 aces; Lydia Hannung 7-7 serving.
GRANGER 3, WHITE SWAN 1: At Granger, Marian Alaniz racked up 11 kills and Jaylin Golob added six kills with 34 assists to help the Spartans knock off the Cougars 25-8, 22-25, 25-10, 25-17. White Swan is set to play at Mabton on Thursday and Granger will take a week off before hosting Mabton next Tuesday.
Granger highlights: Jaylin Golob 4 aces, 6 kills, 34 assists, 3 digs; Eliana Rios 4 aces, 2 assists, 9 digs, 30 pp; Alyssa Roman 19-20 serving, 3 aces, 2 kills, 6 digs, 10 pp; Jasmin Vasquez 23-23 serving, 5 aces, 5 kills, 7 digs, 20 pp; Marian Alaniz 11 kills, 2 digs; Amy Torres 15 kills, 11 digs; Stacey Cruz 3 digs; Estrella Valencia 5 kills.
WS highlights: Mckayla Broncheau 7 service points; Emily Haggerty 3 blocks; Keegan Wolfsberger 11 service points.
CLE ELUM 3, MABTON 1: At Mabton, the Warriors rallied to top the Vikings 21-15, 25-21, 25-22, 25-20.
Mabton highlights: Keirrah Roettger 14-15 serving, 3 aces, 13 kills, 3 digs; Aracely Reyna 13-14 serving, 3 aces, 3 digs; Joana Mata: 10-13 serving, ace, kill, 3 digs, 20 assists; Clarisa Rojas: 4-6 serving, ace, 11 digs; Maritza Galarza 13-16 serving, 3 aces, 4 kills, dig, block; Alana Zavala 4-6 serving, 2 kills, 3 digs; Kimberly Quesada dig; Shelya Ramos dig; Ashley Macedo dig.
NONLEAGUE
EAST VALLEY 3, WAPATO 1: At Wapato, Ivana Zaldivar led the Red Devils with 14 kills and 15 digs in a 17-25, 25-14, 25-18, 25-14 win. They’ll return to CWAC play at Grandview while Wapato travels to face SCAC West rival Toppenish on Thursday.
In other nonleague action, Kittitas fell 3-0 at Lind-Ritzville.
EV highlights: Mackenzie Hambly 6 kills, 2 blocks, 2 aces, 3 digs; Allyson Bender 10 assists, 5 aces, 5 digs; Mya Alvarado 7 assists, 2 aces, 6 digs; Rainey Arnold 5 kills, 3.5 blocks; Alexi Ramirez 6 pp, 6 digs, ace; Jalee Anderson 13 pp, 3 aces, 7 digs, kill; Keegan Fernandez 9 kills, 1.5 blocks, dig; Ivana Zaldivar 14 kills, 2 assists, 5 pp, 2 aces, 15 digs.
GIRLS SWIMMING
At Lions Pool
Team scores: Davis 83, Sunnyside 41; West Valley 95, Davis 58; Eisenhower 118, Sunnyside 34; West Valley 93, Eisenhower 85.
Local highlights
200 medley relay: West Valley (Tren, Stapleton, Sorenson, Stephens) 2:15.45. 200 free: Eva Knorr (E) 2:34.43; 200 IM: Adelaide Loeser (E) 2:29.71; 50 free: Isabelle Stephens (WV) 30.53; Diving: Tessa DeLozier (E) 145.1; 100 fly: Loeser (E) 1:06.72; 100 free: Isabelle Ehlis (D) 1:02.96; 500 free: Isabella Carvajal (WV) 7:25.98; 200 free relay: Eisenhower (Knorr, Castillo, Loweser, Martin) 2:04.49; 100 back: Amalia Pham (D) 1:10.94; 100 breast: Emma Stephens (E) 1:23.88; West Valley (Stephens, Rivera, Carvajal, Swenson) 4:58.47.
SLOWPITCH
NONLEAGUE
CHIAWANA 9-15, WEST VALLEY 5-5: At Pasco, Linnea Butler homered and scored five times and Kenidee Holden doubled in both of West Valley’s first two losses this season. The Rams will look to bounce back at home against Eisenhower on Thursday.
WV highlights — Game 1: Linnea Butler 2-3, 2 runs; Kenidee Holden 2-3, 2 runs; Haley Betterton 2-3, run, RBI. Game 2: Butler 1-3, HR, 3 runs, RBI; Holden 1-3, 2b, run, RBI; Leah Statler 2-2.
