RICHLAND — With individual winner Caden Casteel leading the way, West Valley's boys captured the team title at the 53rd annual Max Jensen Invitational cross country meet on Saturday.
Casteel covered the challenging 5,000-meter course in 16 minutes, 13 seconds and teammate Max Hutton was fourth in 16:20.
The Rams, ranked fourth in 4A, tallied 48 points in the 40-team competition and easily beat runner-up Mead, which is ranked third in 3A.
At the Hole in the Wall meet in Lakewood, Selah's Eric Swedin won the Gold flight and teammate Nicolas Spencer was third. Swedin clocked 15:41 on the flat and fast 5K layout. Wapato's Diana Camargo was fifth in the girls Gold race in 18:51.
Richland Invite
BOYS
Top 4A-3A team scores: West Valley 48, Mead 62, North Central 135, Jackson 143.
Winner: Caden Casteel (WV) 16:13 (5K). Local: 4, Max Hutton (WV) 16:20; 14, Emil Miller (WV) 16:58; 15, Charlie Naught (WV) 17:04; 24, Eli Roberts (WV) 17:20.
GIRLS
Top 4A-3A team scores: Wenatchee 87, Mead 88, Jackson 124, West Valley 129.
Winner: Selena Bangerter (Jackson) 18:40 (5K). Local: 12, Katie Murdock (WV) 20:05; 25, Skye Stenehjem (WV) 20:39.
Hole in the Wall Invite
At Lakewood
BOYS
Local highlights
Elite: 36, Nathan Johnson (Eisenhower) 15:58. Gold: 1, Eric Swedin (Selah) 15:41; 3, Nicolas Spencer (Se) 15:48; 36, Chase Perez (Ellensburg) 16:43; 54, Mac Steele (Ell) 16:58.
GIRLS
Local highlights
Elite: 22, Isabela Alvarado (Eisenhower) 18:46 (5K). Gold: 5, Diana Camargo (Wapato) 18:51; 24, June Nemrow (Ellensburg) 19:48; 44, Holly Fromherz (Ell) 20:12; 62, Rylee Leishman (Ell) 20:30. Silver: 13, Katherine Mickelson (Ike) 20:28.
-
GIRLS SOCCER
CBBN
EISENHOWER 2, MOSES LAKE 1: At Eisenhower, Monica Garcia scored the first goal and assisted on the second as the Cadets moved to 3-4 in league to start the second half of the CBBN season. Eisenhower hosts Eastmont on Saturday.
In other league action, Davis won at Sunnyside 1-0 and Wenatchee blanked Eastmont 3-0.
First half: 1, Ike, Monica Garcia, 36:00; 2, Ike, Isabella Diehm (Garcia), 40:00.
Second half: 2, ML, Anna Ribellia (Isabella Huberdeau), 52:00.
Saves: Vanessa Tellez (E) 5, Moses Lake 3.
-
VOLLEYBALL
NONLEAGUE
LA SALLE 3, EISENHOWER 0: At La Salle, the Lightning served 11 aces on 66-for-69 serving for its 11th straight win, 25-15, 25-16, 26-24. La Salle resumes SCAC West play on Tuesday at Toppenish.
-
GOLDENDALE 3, KING'S WAY: At Goldendale, the Timberwolves, ranked fifth in 2B, picked up their eighth straight victory with a 25-16, 20-25, 25-19, 25-19 win. Goldendale returns to EWAC West play on Tuesday at White Swan.
Goldendale highlights: Gwen Gilliam 21-21 serving, 13 kills, 28 digs, 19 perfect passes; Brylee Mulrony 14-14 serving, 32 assists, 18 digs; Taryn Rising 21-21 serving, 13 kills, 18 digs, 9 pp; Brook Blain 5 kills, 4 blocks; Lydia Hanning 12-13 serving, 13 digs, 5 kills, 2 blocks; Greta Gilliam 13-13 serving, 23 digs; Ada Garner 13-14 serving, 4 kills, 1 block; Tessa Larcom 1-1 serving, 2 digs.
-
GIRLS SWIMMING
Mukilteo Invite
At Federal Way
Top team scores: Bainbridge 716, Lakeside 399.5, Bellevue and Curtis 381. Local: Selah 97, Ellensburg 30, East Valley 11, Eisenhower 10, Naches Valley 6, Grandview 1.
Local highlights
200 medley relay: Selah (Flowers, Young, Vick, Ozanich) 2:05.44, Grandview 2:14.27, West Valley 2:14.61.
200 free: Ellianna Fredrickson (Ell) 2:18.94, Riley Goin (S) 2:22.12, Joslyn Rice (Ell) 2:22.84.
200 IM: Adelaide Loeser (Ike) 2:27.83, Macey Holloway (Ell) 2:39.20, Addison Flowers (S) 2:42.27.
50 free: Izzy Vick (S) 25.26, Emily Holt (Ell) 26.68, Abby Advincula (NV) 28.10.
100 fly: Adelaide Loeser (Ike) 1:06.04, Jedida Alvarez (G) 1:09.84, Macey Holloway (Ell) 1:12.92.
100 free: Izzy Vick (S) 56.61, Emily Holt (Ell) 58.98, Caitlin Strand (S) 1:02.57.
500 free: Aubrey Sanchez (EV) 5:57.28, Elise Ozanich (S) 6:08.79, Riley Goin (S) 6:22.54.
200 free relay: Selah (Ozanich, Young, Strand, Vick) 1:51.62, West Valley 1:57.46, Selah 2:01.62.
100 back: Lilli Koehne (NV) 1:09.05, Amalia Pham (Davis) 1:11.20, Ila Child (Ell) 1:14.13.
100 breast: Jedida Alvarez (G) 1:18.65, Gabi Young (S) 1:21.87, Leah Stapleton (WV) 1:23.64.
400 free relay: Ellensburg (Holloway, Child, Keller, Holt) 4:13.68, Grandview 4:30.55, Ellensburg 4:33.40.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.