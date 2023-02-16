ZILLAH — Tati Camacho put up 13 points to go along with 11 rebounds as Toppenish’s balanced girls team kept its season alive with a 68-46 victory over Naches Valley in Thursday’s loser-out round at the SCAC district tournament.
Alvina Meninick and Jewelisa Landa both netted 10 points for the Wildcats, who broke away with a 24-5 second period.
Toppenish (17-6) will renew its rivalry with Zillah and in the biggest way, facing the Leopards in a winner-to-state, loser-out matchup on Saturday at 3:30 p.m. on Zillah’s home court. They split their two league meetings.
Maddy Jewett paced the Rangers with 26 points in her sophomore season finale.
NACHES VALLEY — VanWagoner 2, Gooler 5, St. Martin 0, Rowe 5, VanAmburg 6, Maddy Jewett 26, Clements 2.
TOPPENISH — Alvina Meninick 10, Cuevas 3, Cisneros 5, Tati Camacho 13, Hill 8, Baker 9, Sanchez 0, Jewelisa Landa 10, Norman 5, Hurley 1, Ramirez 2, Kreis-Huereca 2.
Naches Valley 13 5 11 17 — 46
Toppenish 13 24 13 18 — 68
Highlights: Jewett (NV) 5 rebs, 4 stls, 3 assts; Bella Rowe (NV) 3 assts, 5 rebs; Addi VanWagoner (NV) 5 rebs; Camacho (T) 11 rebs; Meninick (T) 8 rebs.
ZILLAH 68, ROYAL 42: At Zillah, D’Ana Esquivel’s 22 points and a 27-point second quarter carried the Leopards past the Knights in a loser-out game.
Mia Hicks added 16 points to help Zillah (16-7) advance to a winner-to-state, loser-out game against Toppenish on Saturday.
Wapato and College Place meet in the championship game at 7 p.m.
ROYAL — Cedillo 6, Wardenaar 5, Larsen 5, Lawrence 6, Wilhelm 2, Audrey Bergeson 11, Orth 5, Allred 2.
ZILLAH — Talani Oliver 10, Mia Hicks 16, Johnston 4, D’Ana Esquivel 22, Garza 2, Kya Gonzales 10, Walle 2, Jack 2.
Royal 9 8 17 8 — 42
Zillah 6 27 16 19 — 68
CBBN DISTRICT
MOSES LAKE 47, EISENHOWER 45: At Eisenhower, the Cadets were slowed by a two-point opening quarter but made a big comeback only to fall just short in the loser-out game. It was the third straight tight game between the two teams, with Eisenhower winning 46-41 on Jan. 6 and Moses Lake earning the league split with a 38-37 win at Ike three weeks ago.
The Cadets finished their season at 13-8. Moses Lake advances to a winner-to-state, loser-out game at Sunnyside on Saturday at 6 p.m.
Moses Lake 10 17 9 11 — 47
Eisenhower 2 13 14 16 — 45
CWAC DISTRICT
OTHELLO 48, GRANDVIEW 43: At Othello, the Greyhounds rallied in the loser-out road game but couldn’t overcome a two-point second quarter.
Senior Cat Castro’s 12 points led fourth-seeded Grandview, which finished 12-12.
Othello (15-9) advances to Saturday’s winner-to-state crossovers and will play at Clarkston.
GRANDVIEW — Cat Castro 12, Trevino 7, Richey 8, Castilleja 4, D. Medina 8, Hamm 2, A. Medina 2, Benitez 0.
OTHELLO — Mondragon 7, Briana Andrade 13, Annalee Coronado 14, Emi Pruneda 14, Farman 0, Gonzalez 0.
Grandview 11 2 19 11 — 43
Othello 16 12 13 7 — 48
EWAC DISTRICT
WHITE SWAN 36, TRI-CITIES PREP 26: At Granger, eighth-grader Alisha Yallup put together a double-double of 14 points and 11 rebounds as the Cougars relied on defense to clinch a state berth with Thursday’s victory.
White Swan (16-7) will play Cle Elum for third place on Saturday at 2 p.m. with both teams moving on.
Warden and Mabton will meet in the championship game at 6 p.m.
WHITE SWAN — Watlamet 4, Adams 2, Melanie Bass 13, Alisha Yallup 14, Wolfsberger 1, Craig 2, Trujillo 0.
TRI-CITIES PREP — C. Landram 5, B. Landram 3, Smith 7, Balcom 5, Baerlocher 4, Ochweri 1.
White Swan 7 3 14 12 — 36
Tri-Cities Prep 2 13 3 8 — 26
Highlights: Yallup 11 rebs; Madi Craig 9 rebs, 5 stls.
CLE ELUM 49, BURBANK 43: At Granger, Gracie Glondo netted 22 points and Nellie Nicholls added 19 to go with five rebounds and four steals for the Warriors in a loser-out game.
Cle Elum (18-5) clinched a berth in the 2B state tournament and will play White Swan for third place on Saturday at 2 p.m. in Granger.
CLE ELUM — Kretschman 4, Singer 0, Nellie Nicholls 19, Anderson 0, Coleman 0, Gracie Glondo 22, Wallick 0, Ellison 4.
Burbank 8 15 9 11 — 43
Cle Elum 8 15 9 11 — 49
CE highlights: Ella Singer 4 stls; Nichols 5 rebs, 4 stls; Glondo 7 rebs.
BOYS
SCAC DISTRICT
NACHES VALLEY 61, ROYAL 59: At Zillah, Porter Abrams scored 13 of his 24 points in a big second quarter and put back his own miss at the buzzer to help the Rangers (14-9) survive a loser-out game.
They fell behind 15-2 early and will face La Salle (14-9) in a winner-to-state, loser-out game at Toppenish Saturday at 2 p.m.
NACHES VALLEY — Jesse Benge 12, Mendoza 6, Jaden Zimmerman 12, Stevenson 1, Porter Abrams 24, Jewett 0, Kohl 2, Cuyle 4.
ROYAL — Lance Allred 16, Christensen 0, D. Allred 0, Jenks 5, Brown 6, Larsen 13, Caden Allred 15, Dorsing 4.
Naches Valley 6 24 18 13 — 61
Royal 15 14 18 12 — 59
LA SALLE 65, WAHLUKE 54: At Zillah, the Lightning shot out to a 26-5 lead after one quarter and eliminated the East Division champions.
With nothing but West teams remaining, La Salle (14-9) will play Naches Valley for the district’s No. 3 state berth on Saturday at 2 p.m. at Toppenish.
Toppenish plays Zillah in the championship game at 5 p.m.
La Salle 26 11 11 17 — 65
Wahluke 5 15 17 17 — 54
EWAC DISTRICT
CLE ELUM 76, WHITE SWAN 41: At Granger, Joel Kelly recorded a double-double with 20 points and 19 rebounds in a loser-out matchup for the Warriors, who broke open a tie game by outscoring the Cougars in a 17-3 second quarter.
Luke Chafin contributed 19 points and Jett Favero put up 15 for Cle Elum, which punched its ticket to the 2B state tournament for a second straight year.
The Warriors (20-3) will take on Dayton-Waitsburg (12-7) in a third-place district game in Granger on Saturday at 4 p.m. Tri-Cities Prep and Burbank meet in the championship game at 8.
WHITE SWAN — Stats not available.
CLE ELUM — C. Bogart 6, Najar 0, Luke Chafin 19, Joel Kelly 20, Dominick Johnson 13, Jett Favero 16, Ellis 0, T. Bogart 0, Williams 0, Quattlebaum 2.
White Swan 10 3 9 19 — 41
Cle Elum 10 17 22 27 — 76
DAYTON-WAITSBURG 58, MABTON 55: At Granger, Sam Vasquez scored 16 of his 18 points in the second half to fuel a comeback that fell just short in the winner-to-state, loser-out game.
DAYTON-WAITSBURG — Spencer Hanson 21, Gage Holm 10, Ryland Kitts 11, Brayn 3, Pettichord 7, Yutzy 1, French 4, Booth 1.
MABTON — Moreno 0, Sam Vasquez 18, Rudy Zavala 14, Chavez 9, Birueta 3, Marco Espinoza 11, Cisneros 0, Calixto 0.
Dayton-Waits. 16 16 13 13 — 58
Mabton 14 10 19 12 — 55
NC 1B DISTRICT
MOSES LAKE CHRISTIAN 59, RIVERSIDE CHRISTIAN 58: At Wenatchee, the league champions held on to claim the district title and state berth.
Riverside Christian (16-5) will have another shot at state when it plays Entiat, a 38-23 winner over Soap Lake, in a winner-to-state, loser-out game at Wenatchee on Saturday at 12:45 p.m.
RC, which got a team-high 25 points from Joel Belarie, beat Entiat 61-46 in last week’s semifinals.
RIVERSIDE CHRISTIAN — Bowden 6, Haydn Edwards 19, Joel Belaire 25, Morgan 4, Rivera 4, Lee 0, Bazaldua 0, Johnston 0, Nolan 0, Palma 0, Fry 0, Bethel 0.
MOSES LAKE CHRISTIAN — Jeff Boorman 32, Robertson 1, Gulenko 10, Robertson 5, Podolyn 6, Jones 5.
