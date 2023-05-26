TACOMA — Ellensburg's boys had speed to burn on Friday.
And there's more to come on Saturday.
Joshua Boast finished second in the 110-meter hurdles and Colton Magruder ran the third-fastest 100 in Valley history during the second day of the Class 2A state track and field championships at Mount Tahoma High School.
Boast also turned in the fastest prelim time in the 300 hurdles and he and Magruder helped the Bulldogs advance to Saturday's final in the 4x100.
On the girls side, Ellensburg's Carsyn Arlt advanced to the finals in the 100 and 200 for the second year in a row.
Boast dropped his career best in the 300 hurdles to 39.17, which was the fastest qualifying time by nearly a second, and an hour and a half later he led off Ellensburg's 4x100 prelim.
Returning in the late afternoon, Boast ran the 110 hurdles final 14.77 into a headwind. The state's fastest of all-time, Squalicum's Andre Korbmacher, set a meet record of 13.74. The Florida State signee is not competing in the 300 hurdles, which he won last year, due to missed training time with a hamstring injury earlier this season.
Magruder, just a sophomore in his first year of track, flew to a season best of 10.73 to qualify second for Saturday's 100 final. That's the state's seventh-fastest time ever for a 10th-grader. He also advanced in the 200 at 22.36.
Ellensburg picked up three medals with Adam Singer taking fifth in the pole vault at 13-6 and James Hall (high jump) and Jocelyn Newschwander (triple jump) placing eighth. Grandview's Titus Jeffrey was sixth in the shot.
In the 2A girls javelin, Prosser sophomore Avery Barnhart placed fourth (113-1) and Selah senior Kieryann Mattson (111-7) was fifth.
West Valley's Max Hutton made the 4A finals in the 400 and 800, and Eisenhower's top qualifiers were the boys 4x100 (43.21) and Isabela Alvarado in the 800 (2:17.67).
Saturday's finals begin at 10:30 a.m.
For complete results of the 4A, 3A and 2A competition, see www.wiaa.com.
TENNIS
Garcia-Widmer aiming for medal
West Valley senior Alexander Garcia-Widmer went 2-1 in singles play on the first day of the Class 4A state tournament in Kennewick on Friday.
After a first-round setback, Garcia-Widmer stayed alive with back-to-back straight-set wins and will play for fifth and eighth on Saturday. He will face Leo Zhao of Camas at 8:30 a.m.
At the 2A tournament in Seattle, East Valley's Henleigh Elder split her two matches and needs one loser-out win on Saturday to play for fourth and seventh.
The Yakima Tennis Club is hosting three small-school tournaments. Cle Elum's Maddie Castro and Goldendale's Gwen Gilliam went 1-1 and can still place as high as third on Saturday in 2B-1B girls singles.
Class 4A boys
Singles: Andrew Zhao (Redmond) d. Alexander Garcia-Widmer (West Valley) 6-1, 6-2; Garcia-Widmer (WV) d. Ben Spitzer (Curtis) 6-3, 6-2; Garcia-Widmer (WV) d. Isaac Martinez (Kamiakin) 7-6 (1), 6-1.
Doubles: Froslan-Tunduc (Newport) d. Jimmy Pruiett-Nolan Preacher (WV) 6-0, 6-1; Pruiett-Preacher (WV) d. Swanson-Shen (Olympia) 6-4, 5-7, 6-4; vs. Goparaju-Senthil (Skyline); Le-Nguyen (Kentridge) d. Dhruv Kumar-Pete Kegley (WV) 6-1, 6-2; Clark-Smith (Richland) d. Kumar-Kegley (WV) 6-3, 7-5.
Class 4A girls
Singles: Avika Arora (North Creek) d. Ivy Tweedy (West Valley) 6-3, 6-2; Christine Zhang (Olympia) d. Tweedy (WV) 6-0, 6-4.
Doubles: Richards-Wilson (Olympia) d. Ahlyah Basmeh-Zanna Orvald (WV) 6-1, 7-6 (2); Bolson-Reisch (Chiawana) d. Basmeh-Orvald (WV) 6-1, 6-4; Liutkus-Price (Newport) d. Gracyn Cantrell-June Jacky (WV) 6-1, 6-0; Liou-Ye (Camas) d. Cantrell-Jacky (WV) 6-1, 6-4.
Class 2A boys
Doubles: Warner-Crowley (Bremerton) d. Dallas DeBlasio-Ranne Meloy (East Valley) 2-1; Han-Keykendall (W.F. West) d. DeBlasio-Meloy (EV) 2-0.
Class 2A girls
Singles: Henleigh Elder (East Valley) d. Iris Ma (Sammamish) 2-0; Teegan DeVries (North Kitsap) d. Elder (EV) 2-0.
Doubles: Chianglin-Khuu (Sammamish) d. Addison Ladd-Macie Ladd (Selah) 2-0; Ladd-Ladd (Se) d. Schlect-Noel (Mark Morris) 2-0.
Class 1A-2B-1B boys
Singles: Jani Martin (Life Christian) d. Luke Chafin (Cle Elum) 6-0, 6-0; Rylen Moody (Chelan) d. Chafin (CE) 6-3, 6-2; Jacob Oie (Annie Wright) d. Jackson Dhane (La Salle) 6-0, 6-1; Kyle Dillingham (Lakeside) d. Dhane (LS) 6-1, 6-0; Pablo Iza (Riverside) d. Trevor Crowther (Zillah) 6-4, 6-2; vs. Owen Painter (Okanogan).
Doubles: Hawkins-Walker (Vashon Island) d. Eli Golding-Kyden Blunt (Goldendale) 6-1, 6-4; Golding-Blunt (Go) d. Foster-Kirry (Chewelah) 7-5, 7-5; Langstraat-Heyworth (Seattle Academy) d. Robert Bjur-Jaden Diaz (Toppenish) 6-0, 6-0; Martin-Dow (East Jefferson) d. Bjur-Diaz (T) 6-2, 6-4; Lentz-Schneider (Freeman) d. Kenyon Slade-Arthur Heckert (Granger) 6-4, 4-6, 6-2; Hyer-Darie (Quincy) d. Slade-Heckert (Gr) 7-5, 6-3.
Class 1A girls
Singles: Sarina Zhang (Overlake) d. Annika Richardson (La Salle) 6-0, 6-2; Faith Kert (Cashmere) d. Richardson (LS) 6-0, 6-0; Suzie Herr (Life Christian) d. Olivia Sijka (Zillah) 6-1, 5-7, 7-6.
Class 2B-1B girls
Singles: Maddie Castro (Cle Elum) d. Amy Dorman (Lake Roosevelt) 6-1, 6-3; Simi Sahota (Chewelah) d. Castro (CE) 6-1, 6-2; Gwen Gilliam (Goldendale) d. Liberty Linklater (Okanogan) 6-1, 1-6, 6-4; Avi Sahota (Chewelah) d. Gilliam (Go) 6-2, 6-2.
Doubles: Taryn Rising-Jeslyn Berry (Go) d. Hernandez-Lopez (Pateros) 6-2, 5-7, 6-1; Sawyer-Schlenker (St. George's) d. Rising-Berry (Go) 2-6, 6-1, 6-1; Koth-Torgesen (Manson) d. Lola Favero-Sadie Melhorn (CE) 4-6, 6-3, 6-1; Torres-Reyna (Manson) d. Favero-Melhorn (CE) 6-3, 6-4.
