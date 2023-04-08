Ellensburg’s Joshua Boast and Eisenhower’s Isabela Alvarado were double winners at Saturday’s 96th annual Davis Invitational track and field meet at Zaepfel Stadium.
Boast swept the two hurdle races as the Bulldogs won five boys events in the 22-team field.
Alvarado won the 1,600 and then doubled back to take the 800 in a season best of 2:18.85. Ellensburg’s Carsyn Arlt won the 200, anchored the winning 4x100 and placed second in the 100.
Eisenhower sophomore Aaron Culler scaled 6-4 in the high jump, and the Cadets won the 4x100 in 43.94.
BOYS
Winner, local highlights
100: 1, Lex Luther (Rich) 10.97; 2, Colton Magruder (Ell) 11.02.
200: 1, Colton Magruder (Ell) 22.78.
400: 1, Ty Rimple (ML) 50.35; 3, Evin Ford (EV) 52.64.
800: 1, Chase Perez (Ell) 2:03.87; 3, Jason Taylor (Ike) 2:04.99; 4, Daniel Sullivan (Ell) 2:05.19.
1600: 1, Eduardo Tobon (Han) 4:29.19; 2, Kaden Mattson (Ell) 4:38.80; 3, Ethan Smith (EV) 4:39.20; 4, Nathan Johnson (Ike) 4:39.50.
3200: 1, Eduardo Tobon (Han) 9:55.65; 2, Mystic Hammond (Ell) 10:03.63; 4, Ethan Smith (EV) 10:17.63; 6, Jose Morales Esparza (Wap) 10:48.61.
Steeplechase: 1, Sean Davis (Chia) 6:55.73; 3, Austin Parries (EV) 7:20.10.
110H: 1, Joshua Boast (Ell) 15.52; 2, Raymond Holycross (Go) 16.10; 3, Aidan Waddle (Ike) 16.17; 5, Stephen Pittman (Go) 17.46; 6, Becken Murphy (Davis) 17.48.
300H: 1, Joshua Boast (Ell) 41.19; 3, Raymond Holycross (Go) 43.74; 5, Wyatt Murphy (Ike) 45.45; 6, Josiah Skinszier (K) 46.19.
4x100: 1, Eisenhower (Bombela, Jaiyeola, Oldenkamp, Barron) 43.94; 2, East Valley 44.29; 5, Ellensburg 44.67; 6, Kittitas 45.68.
4x400: 1, Chiawana 3:33.83; 2, East Valley 3:36.26; 4, Eisenhower 3:45.95; 5, Wapato 3:56.00.
Sprint medley: 1, Chiawana 4:49.25; 5, East Valley 5:20.12; 6, Mabton 5:44.15.
Shot: 1, Brett Olson (BC) 53-3; 2, Charles Bennett (Ell) 48-5; 3, Bryson Chase (Ike) 45-8; 4, Samuel Vazquez (Mab) 43-2; 5, Ronan Goheen (Ell) 40-10.
Disc: 1, Henry Joyce (Ell) 133-8; 4, Ronan Goheen (Ell) 123-8; 5, Bryson Chase (Ike) 122-8; 6, Charles Bennett (Ell) 121-5.
Jav: 1, Hunter Blackman (ML) 157-2; 2, Doug Varnum (K) 157-0; 3, Ronan Goheen (Ell) 152-10.
HJ: 1, Aaron Culler (Ike) 6-4; 3, Blake Garza (Davis) 6-2; 6, Josh Rosbach (K) 5-10.
PV: 1, Elijah Lynch (Rich) 14-1.25; 3, Josiah Skindzier (K) 12-6; 5, Adam Singer (Ell) 11-0; 6, Stephen Pittman (Go) 11-0.
LJ: 1, Kade Smith (Chia) 19-11; 3, Hector Bombela (Ike) 19-3.5; 4, Oliver Barron (Ike) 19-2; 5, Aidan Waddle (Ike) 19-1; 6, Raymond Holycross (Go) 18-7.
TJ: 1, Aidan Waddle (Ike) 41-9; 2, Raymond Holycross (Go) 41-4.5; 3, Joshua Boast (Ell) 41-1.75; 4, Joshua Jaiyeola (Ike) 39-9; 6, Aaron Culler (Ike) 39-9.
GIRLS
Winner, local highlights
100: 1, Naly Khamlue-Pratt (Rich) 12.67; 2, Carsyn Arlt (Ell) 13.13.
200: 1, Carsyn Arlt (Ell) 27.31; 5, Brooklynne Sylve (EV) 28.86; 6, Ilene Moran (Davis) 29.15.
400: 1, Josie Settle (Kelso) 1:00.07; 6, Brooke Seim (Ell) 1:05.06.
800: 1, Isabela Alvarado (Ike) 2:18.85; 2, Holly Fromherz (Ell) 2:21.75; 6, Rylee Leishman (Ell) 2:32.59.
1600: 1, Isabela Alvarado (Ike) 5:19.59; 3, Diana Camargo (Wap) 5:32.22; 4, Rylee Leishman (Ell) 5:33.82; 6, Sherlyn Perales (Ike) 5:41.97.
3200: 1, Diana Camargo (Wap) 12:07.06; 4, June Nemrow (Ell) 12:46.15; 6, Marianna Crosby (Ell) 13:30.37.
Steeplechase: 1, Mary Nakamura (Chia) 8:17.65.
100H: 1, Josie Settle (Kelso) 15;46.
300H: 1, Kaiya Char (ML) 48.53; 3, Brooklynne Sylve (EV) 51.30; 4, Betzabeth Zaragoza (Wap) 53.34.
4x100: 1, Ellensburg (Wilson, Newschwander, Cross, Arlt) 52.22.
4x400: 1, Moses Lake 4:23.30; 3, Ellensburg 4:30.55.
Sprint medley: 1, Moses Lake 6:12.98; 2, Mabton 7:02.88.
Shot: 1, Haylee Appleford (Asotin) 37-9; 3, Keegan Wolfsberger (WS) 33-6; 6, Jaelynn Farias (Wap) 28-0.
Disc: 1, Haylee Appleford (Asotin) 114-9; 2, Gabriella Verduzco (Ike) 94-0; 4, Emily Panattoni (Ell) 91-6.
Jav: 1, McKaila Balcom (Chia) 107-6; 2, Alexia Lee (Ike) 106-2.
HJ: 1, Ashley Parker (Han) 5-2; 6, Isabela Diehm (Ike) 4-6.
PV: 1, Paizlei Tucker (Rich) 9-6; 6, Julieanne Child (Ell) 7-6.
LJ: 1, Josie Settle (Kelso) 17-9.25; 3, Brooklynne Sylve (EV) 15-9.75.
TJ: 1, Josie Settle (Kelso) 36-10; 3, Jocelyn Newschwander (Ell) 33-0.75.
SOFTBALL
CWAC
EAST VALLEY 16-17, PROSSER 3-1: At Prosser, Madi Morrison pitched a four-hitter in the opener and was 7-for-8 for the day with six runs scored and seven RBI for the Red Devils.
Tinley Taylor collected four hits in the first game with two doubles, a triple, three runs and three RBI and Tori Goodell had two doubles and four runs scored in the second game for East Valley (3-1, 5-4), which hosts Grandview on Saturday.
Highlights — Game 1: Madi Morrison (EV) 4-4, 4 runs, 2 RBI, 5 IP, 4 hits, 1 ER, 1 BB, 5 K; Tinley Taylor (EV) 4-4, 2 2b, 3b, 3 runs, 3 RBI; Mimi Hagler (EV) 2-4, run, 2 RBI; Tia Ramynke (EV) 1-3, 2b, run, 3 RBI; Kendall Schoen (EV) 1-1, BB, RBI; Alexa Clark (EV) 3-4, 2 runs, 3 RBI; Cromwell (P) 2-3, RBI; Sears (P) 1-2, 2b, 2 runs. Game 2: Tori Goodell (EV) 3-3, 2 3b, 4 runs; Madi Morrison (EV) 3-4, 2b, 2 runs, 5 RBI; Tinley Taylor (EV) 1-3, 2 runs, RBI; Mimi Hagler (EV) 4-4, 2b, 2 3b, 3 runs, 3 RBI; Tia Ramynke (EV) 3-3, 3 runs, 2 RBI, 5 IP, 5 hits, 1 ER, 1 BB, 3 K; Emma Valenzuela Cardenas (EV) 2-2, run, RBI; Kendall Schoen (EV) 1-1, 2b, RBI; Olivia Kruger (EV) 1-1, RBI; Leira Freeburg Perez (EV) 1-2, 2b, run 2 RBI; Cromwell (P) 2-2, run; Schab (P) 2-2, 2b, RBI.
OTHELLO 19-13, ELLENSBURG 3-7: At Ellensburg, Alexis Gillespie was 2-for-3 in the second game with a home run and four RBI for the Bulldogs, who host College Place for a nonleague doubleheader on Friday.
Ellensburg highlights — Game 1: Sammi Johnston 1-2; Sienna Pascoe RBI; Alexis Gillespie RBI. Game 2: Alexis Gillespie 2-3, HR, 4 RBI; Chante Leadercharge 2-3, 2b, RBI; Reagan Pernaa 2-4; EJ McIntosh 1-3, 2 RBI.
BOYS SOCCER
CWAC
EAST VALLEY 2, GRANDVIEW 0: At East Valley, the shutout train continued to roll for the unbeaten Red Devils, who posted their fifth in a row and eighth of the season.
Manny Brambila and Jace Cuevas knocked in second-half goals and Sammy Gonzalez made four saves for East Valley (7-0, 9-0-2), which travels to Othello on Tuesday. Grandview (4-3, 5-5) hosts Othello on Saturday.
First half: No scoring.
Second half: 1, EV, Manny Brambila (Josh Vega), 47:00; 2, EV, Jace Cuevas (Soren Hanson), 74:00.
Saves: Nicolas Valenzuela (G) 4, Sammy Gonzalez (EV) 4.
BASEBALL
CWAC
EAST VALLEY 10-13, GRANDVIEW 0-3: At East Valley, Garin Gurtler pitched a one-hitter with eight strikeouts in the opener and drove in four runs in the second game as the Red Devils bumped their records to 7-1 in league and 12-3 overall.
Sophomore Grady Edler was 2-for-3 in the second contest with a triple and four runs scored and he combined with Keegan Edler and Nick Field for a five-inning three-hitter for East Valley, which hosts Naches Valley on April 18.
Grandview (4-2, 7-3) hosts Toppenish on Tuesday.
Highlights — Game 1: Garin Gurtler (EV) CG, 5 IP, 1 hit, 4 BB, 8 K; Brayden Palmateer (EV) 1-2, run, 3 RBI; Grady Edler (EV) 1-4, 2b, RBI; Xander Smith (EV) 1-2, 2b, run, RBI; Braden Albrecht (EV) 1-2, 3 runs; Brody Taylor (EV) 2-3, 2 runs, RBI; Nick Field (EV) 2-3, 2 runs, RBI. Game 2: Cooper Kleinow (G) 1-1, 3b, run, 2 RBI; Garin Gurtler (EV) 2-3, 2b, 2 runs, 4 RBI; Grady Edler (EV) 2-3, 3b, 4 runs, RBI, 2 IP, 1 hit, 2 K; Keegan Edler (EV) 1-3, 3b, 2 runs, RBI, 1 IP, 0 hits, 2 K; Nick Field (EV) 2-4, 2 RBI, 2 IP, 1 ER; Brody Taylor (EV) 1-3, run, 3 RBI; Xander Smith (EV) 2-4, 2 runs; Austin Root (EV) 2-3, 2 runs.
SELAH 10-10, PROSSER 0-0: At Selah, Rowdy Mullins pitched a five-inning two-hitter in the opener and Evan Ancira and Justin Busey combined on a six-inning no-hitter in the second game for the Vikings.
Mason Bailey put together two hits, a double and two RBI to back Mullins, and Beau Benjamin had three RBI in the second game for Selah (7-1, 11-2), which hosts reigning 3A state champion Mercer Island on Monday at 4:30 p.m.
In other games Saturday, Othello swept Ephrata 3-0 and 1-0 and Ellensburg took a pair of nonleaguers over Colville, 7-6 and 10-4.
Selah highlights — Game 1: Rowdy Mullins CG, 5 IP, 2 hits, 0 BB, 3 K; Eian Peralta 3b, 2 RBI; Carter Seely RBI; Mason Bailey 2-2, 2b, 2 RBI; Ryan Bair 2-3, RBI. Game 2: Evan Ancira 5 IP, 0 hits, 2 BB, 4 K; Justin Busey 1 IP, 0 hits, 1 K; James Hull 2-3; Carter Seely 2-3, 3b, RBI; Ryan Bair 2-2, 3b, RBI; Beau Benjamin 2-2, 3 RBI.
NONLEAGUE
NACHES VALLEY 12-2, MONTESANO 2-4: At Naches Valley, two of the state’s top 1A teams earned a split with Luke Jenkins dominating the opener for the Rangers. Jenkins pitched a three-hitter in NV’s 12-2 five-inning opener and he was 2-for-3 with a double, two runs scored and two RBI.
Naches Valley (2-0, 8-1) plays at Selah on Tuesday.
NV highlights — Game 1: Luke Jenkins CG, 5 IP, 3 hits, 0 ER, 1 BB, 2 K, 2-3, 2b, 2 runs, 2 RBI; Porter Abrams 1-3, 2 runs, 2 RBI; Colton Rowe 2-3, 2 runs, RBI. Game 2: Ty Moore 3 sb, run; Logan Stevenson 5 IP, 5 hits, 3 ER, 3 BB, 3 K.
