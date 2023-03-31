Brian Alcazar pitched a five-inning no-hitter and teammate Nathan Gonzalez had eight strikeouts in the second game to lead Davis to a sweep over Sunnyside in CBBN baseball on Friday at Pete Orgill Field.
Alcazar fanned five in the 10-0 victory to start the day and he got plenty of support with Trent Williams and Trent Willsey driving in two runs apiece.
The Pirates won the second game 14-4 with Gonzalez doing double duty, pitching five innings while also going 2-for-2 with three RBI. Chase Hansen was 4-for-5 for the day with three runs scored.
Davis improved to 4-2 in league and 5-2 overall and will host Eisenhower for a single game on Tuesday at 4 p.m. The series will resume on Friday with a doubleheader at Eisenhower.
Highlights — Game 1: Brian Alcazar (D) 5 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 5 K; Trent Williams (D) 2-3, 2 runs, 2 RBI; Chase Hansen (D) 2-2, run; Trent Willsey (D) 1-2, 2 RBI; Corbyn Aills (D) 1-3, run, RBI. Game 2: Diego Arteaga (S) 2 hits; Trey Castro (S) 2 hits; Nathan Gonzalez (D) 2-2, run, 3 RBI, 5 IP, 8 K; Chase Hansen (D) 2-3, 2 runs, RBI; Joel Fernandez 1-2, 3 runs, RBI; Brian Alcazar (D) 3 runs; Quiton Allen-Greggs (D) 2 RBI.
WENATCHEE 2-4, WEST VALLEY 1-15: At Wenatchee, after getting held to three hits in the opener the Rams bounced back with 14 hits in the second game to get the split. Steven Johnson pitched 5.2 innings with five strikeouts and Brody Mills had three hits and three RBI in the win.
West Valley moved to 4-2 in league and 5-3 overall and is off until April 11 when it hosts Sunnyside.
WV highlights — Game 1: Tommy Meluskey 5 IP, 2 ER, 0 BB, 9 K, 1-3, 3b; Steven Johnson RBI. Game 2: Steven Johnson 5.2 IP, 1 ER, 2 BB, 5 K, 1-3, 2 RBI; Brody Mills 3-5, 2b, run, 3 RBI; Tommy Meluskey 2-4, 3 runs, 2 RBI; Cody Leaverton 2-4, 2b, 3b, run, RBI; Brandt Kneisler 2-3, 2 2b, 3 runs, 2 RBI; Jackson May 1-4, 2b, 2 runs; Hudson Fries 1-1, 2b, run, 2 RBI.
MOSES LAKE 20-8, EISENHOWER 1-0: At Moses Lake, Josh West's five RBI helped the Mavericks stay unbeaten in league at 6-0.
Anson Schumacher collected five hits in the two games for the Cadets (0-6, 0-8), who play a single game at Davis on Tuesday.
Eisenhower highlights — Game 1: Anson Schumacher 2 hits. Game 2: Makai Lincecum 3 hits; Anson Schumacher 3 hits; Branson Rozier 5 IP, 5 K.
SCAC WEST
NACHES VALLEY 9-5, TOPPENISH 2-0: At Naches Valley, starters Luke Jenkins and Logan Stevenson pitched six innings apiece to open the league campaign for the unbeaten Rangers (2-0, 7-0), who host Montesano for a doubleheader on April 8. Montesano is 5-0.
Highlights — Game 1: Luke Jenkins (NV) 6 IP, 1 ER, 0 BB, 5 K, 1-1, 2b, run, 2 RBI; Thane Denny (NV) 1-2, 2b, 3 runs; Colton Rowe (NV) 3 RBI; Porter Abrams (NV) 2-2, 3 runs; Andrew Boyer (NV) 2-4, run, RBI; Villanueva (T) 2-3. Game 2: Logan Stevenson (NV) 6 IP, 2 BB, 2 K; Ty Moore (NV) 1-2, 2b, RBI; Thane Denny (NV) 2-3, run, sb, RBI; J Godina (T) 3-4.
LA SALLE 5-3, ZILLAH 0-4: At La Salle, pitching dominated the day as La Salle's Edward Messer struck out 14 in the opener and Zillah managed to overcome Jacob Rettig's 13 strikeouts in the second game to earn a split. Kaden Haffner threw five shutout innings for the Leopards in the win.
Highlights — Game 1: Edward Messer (LS) 6 IP, 2 hits, 6 BB, 14 K; Andrew Mauch (LS) 1-4, run, 2 RBI; Justus Barker (LS) 2-3, run; Zachary Silva (LS) 2-3, run. Game 2: Kaden Haffner (Z) 5 IP, 0 hits, 0 BB, 5 K, 2-4, RBI; Trenton Ritchie (Z) 1-4, 2 runs; Zachary Silva (LS) 1-3, 2b, run; Jacob Rettig (LS) 5 IP, 1 ER, 1 BB, 13 K.
SOFTBALL
CBBN
WEST VALLEY 11-17, WENATCHEE 1-7: At West Valley, freshman Madisen Statler was 7-for-8 for the day with three doubles, two triples, five runs scored and eight RBI for the Rams.
Kenidee Holden also had a big day with a double, three triples, five runs and three RBI for West Valley (4-0, 6-2), which is off until April 13 when it plays at Sunnyside.
WV highlights — Game 1: Alexys Soptich 6 IP, 0 ER, 0 BB, 5 K; Kenidee Holden 3-4, 2 3b, 2 runs, RBI; Madisen Statler 4-4, 2b, 3b, 3 runs, RBI; Kaitlyn Leaverton 3-4, 3b, 3 runs, RBI; Maris Barbee 2-4, 2b, RBI; Haley Betterton 2 RBI. Game 2: Kaitlyn Leaverton 5 IP, 4 BB, 7 K, 3-4, 2 runs, RBI; Kenidee Holden 2-4, 2b, 3b, 3 runs, 2 RBI; Madisen Statler 3-4, 2 2b, 3b, 2 runs, 7 RBI; Leah Statler 2-3, 2 runs, RBI.
MOSES LAKE 19-24, EISENHOWER 5-10: At Eisenhower, Mikayla Schwartz had four RBI in each game as the Mavericks improved to 4-0 in league and 7-1 overall.
Alexia Lydin had three hits and four RBI in the second game for Eisenhower (0-4, 3-5), which resumes play on April 11 at Wenatchee.
In other scores, Sunnyside took two at home from Davis, 14-12 and 14-4.
Eisenhower highlights — Game 1: Olivia Rankin 2 BB. Game 2: Alexia Lydin 3 hits, 4 RBI.
SCAC WEST
NACHES VALLEY 15-15, TOPPENISH 0-0: At Naches Valley, Kyleigh Ross tripled in both games and drove in five runs and pitched three scoreless innings with five strikeouts in the second game as the Rangers opened league play with a sweep.
NV highlights — Game 1: Addi VanWagoner 3-3, 3b, 3 runs, 4 RBI; Ellie Bost 3-3, 3b, HR, 2 runs, 4 RBI; Kyleigh Ross 2-3, 3b, run, RBI; Alaina Mallonee 1-2, 2b, 2 runs, RBI; Emma Snyder 2-3, run, 3 RBI. Game 2: Kyleigh Ross 1-3, 3b, run, 4 RBI, 3 IP, 0 hits, 1 BB, 5 K; Jaden Gunter 1-3, 2b, 4 runs.
BOYS SOCCER
CBBN
SUNNYSIDE 1, EISENHOWER 0 (SO): At Eisenhower, the Grizzlies prevailed 4-3 in the shootout to level their league record at 2-2 and hand the Cadets their first CBBN loss. Sunnyside (3-3-1 overall) will host Eastmont on Tuesday.
Eisenhower (2-1, 2-2-2) will play at West Valley on Tuesday. In other matches, Wenatchee edged Davis 1-0 to remain unbeaten in CBBN play at 4-0.
First half: No scoring.
Second half: No scoring.
Saves: Sunnyside 4, Caleb Coronel (E) 7.
NONLEAGUE
GRANGER 4, WARDEN 2: At Granger, Bryant Chapeton's two goals helped the Spartans bump their season record to 3-5. Granger resumes play on April 11 at Naches Valley.
Granger goals: Bryant Chapeton 2, James Torres 1, Anthony Mendoza 1. Saves: Jose Bustamante 3, Alexis Garcia 4.
